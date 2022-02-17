Connect with us

Kids' Corner

Kids Corner: Interesting crab facts

Published

4 hours ago

on

If you spot a crab, the first thing you might notice is the way it moves. But do you know why these curious crustaceans walk to the side instead of forward?

Crabs scuttle sideways because their shells are wider than they are long. As a result, they can’t fully extend their legs. In addition, crabs have five pairs of limbs that are close together, making it impossible for them to move backward and forward. Consequently, because of their unique anatomy, crabs have no choice but to walk sideways.

Nevertheless, crabs are surprisingly fast and can reach speeds of up to 7 miles per hour or more. Therefore, you’d probably lose if you ever got into a race with one.

Finally, crabs have a very useful superpower. If they lose a leg, it’ll eventually grow back.

Kids Corner: 8 tips for keeping your room clean

Published

1 week ago

on

February 9, 2022

By

Do you want to keep your room neat and organized? Here are eight tips to help you declutter your space.

1. Put your games and toys away after using them

2. Make your bed every morning

3. Put your dirty clothes in the laundry basket after you change

4. Fold and put away your clean clothes

5. Don’t leave anything on the floor

6. Store your toys, crafts, clothes, and books in easy-to-reach places

7. If you need more space, ask your parents for shelves, bins, or cabinets

8. Regularly go through your things and decide whether to recycle, donate or throw away the items you no longer use

Having a clean room can help you sleep and feel better.

Kids Corner: How to create a Valentine’s Day card with a hidden message

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 3, 2022

By

Do you want to add a special touch to your handmade Valentine’s Day cards? If so, here are a few ways you can create a card with a hidden message.

• Flap card. Glue the top edge of a small piece of paper to the inside or outside of your card to create a flap that reveals a hidden message. The paper can be cut into any shape you like including a heart, rectangle, or star.

• Envelope card. Make an envelope card by folding the sides of a piece of paper over your message and sealing it in the middle with a sticker or ribbon.

• Scratch-off card. Write your Valentine’s Day message on a thin piece of cardboard, cover it with clear tape and add a few coats of scratch paint.

• Pocket card. Fold a piece of paper in half and use staples or glue to seal two of the open ends. Attach the pocket to the front, back, or inside of your card and slip in a note or surprise.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Kids Corner: Association game – “When I grow up, I want to be a…”

Published

4 weeks ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter, mechanic, doctor, teacher, secretary, or accountant? Answer these fun questions to find some inspiration.

1. Match each tool or instrument to the right job
A. Weather balloon
B. Beaker
C. Whisk
D. Hay fork
E. Dental drill
F. Metronome
G. Tracing paper
H. Scalpel
I. Pruning shears
J. Mortar trowel

a. Farmer
b. Chemist
c. Surgeon
d. Dentist
e. Gardener
f. Mason
g. Meteorologist
h. Musician
i. Pastry chef
j. Tailor

2. Match each job to the correct workplace
A. Financial adviser
B. Tinsmith
C. Driller
D. Speech-language pathologist
E. Sound technician
F. Foodservice attendant
G. Trapeze artist

a. Bank
b. Construction site
c. Circus
d. School
e. Hospital
f. Mine
g. Film set

3. Match the following people to the industry they work in
A. Lawyers and notaries
B. Sales consultants and online purchasing clerks
C. Unbleached pulp washers and recycled paper handlers
D. Oncologists and ophthalmologists
E. Logistics dispatchers and vehicle drivers

a. Retail
b. Pulp and paper
c. Health
d. Legal services
e. Trucking

————————
Correct answers
1. A-g, B-b, C-i, D-a, E-d, F-h, G-j, H-c, I-e, J-f.
2. A-a, B-b, C-f, D-d, E-g, F-e, G-c.
3. A-d, B-a, C-b, D-c, E-e.
————————

Kids Corner: Fun things to do with your brothers and sisters

Published

1 month ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Do you ever get bored? If so, here are a few activities that may interest you. Pick one to do with your brothers and sisters so you can all have fun together.

Create wacky characters
Draw the head and upper body of a character such as a person, animal, or monster. Then, fold the paper in half to hide your drawing and pass it to the next person. They must draw the lower part of the body without looking at what you drew. The results are sure to make you laugh.

Start a story circle
If you and your siblings can read, take turns sharing sentences or entire pages from a book you all enjoy. You could also pick one person to read the entire thing out loud.

Put on a show
Host a performance for your parents. Depending on your talents, you could:

• Sing a song or two
• Create a dance
• Put on a puppet show
• Recite nursery rhymes or poems
• Play a musical instrument
• Tell jokes

Make sure to rehearse what you’re going to do.

Make up a story
Choose five or more words at random. Then, make up a story that includes all the words you chose. If you want, you could challenge yourself to create a story that’s scary or funny.

Play store
Make price tags and attach them to your stuffed animals, puzzles, and toy cars. Place these items on a table to mimic a store shelf. Then, decide who will play the customers and who will play the cashier. Make sure you get out all the props you need to play your parts. This might include play money, a change purse, reusable bags, and a calculator.

To come up with more fun games for you and your siblings to play, use your imagination or ask an adult to help you look for ideas online.

1. Draw a picture of your brother or sister
2. Play cards or a board game
3. Solve a puzzle together
4. Build a fort with sheets and clothespins
5. Build the tallest tower of blocks you can
6. Play charades
7. Play 20 questions
8. Hide objects around the house to create a scavenger hunt
9. Write a letter to a family member

Bread in a bag: An edible at-home science experiment

Published

1 month ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

If you’re looking for a fun, educational, kid-friendly activity to absorb the kids on a dreary winter afternoon, bread might be the answer. With just a few inexpensive ingredients, kids can learn about the science of baking and pick up a little extra confidence with their newfound bread-baking skills.

You will need 3 cups of all-purpose flour, 3 tablespoons of sugar, 1 package of rapid rise yeast, 1 cup of warm water, 3 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil, 1-1/2 teaspoons salt, and a gallon-sized zippered food storage bag.

1. Combine one cup flour with the sugar and yeast in the bag, then add the warm water. Squeeze the air out of the bag and seal.

2. Squish the bag with your hands until everything is mixed together.

3. Let it rest for 10 minutes at room temperature. Bubbles will form as the yeast activates.

4. Open the bag and add another cup of flour, oil, and salt.

5. Seal bag again and squish to combine.

6. Add the last cup of flour, seal again and squish some more, until everything is blended.

7. Remove the dough from the bag and place it on a lightly floured surface.

8. Knead for 5-10 minutes, or until smooth. This step develops gluten, the latticework of protein that makes bread chewy and fluffy.

9. Place the dough in a greased loaf pan or divide it in half and use two greased mini loaf pans.

10. Cover with a towel and let rise for about 30 minutes.

11. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Kid’s Corner: How to use a diary

Published

1 month ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Do you have a diary, journal, or empty notebook? Are you unsure what to do with it? If so, the first rule is there are no rules!

In fact, you can use your diary however you like. If you enjoy writing, you can:

• Makeup stories
• Write about how you feel or what you did
• Make a list of things you want to do
• Share your dreams
• Write about things you don’t understand

If you prefer arts and crafts or aren’t good at writing, you can draw or make collages.

Moreover, you can use markers, stickers, washi tape, ribbons, and pictures to decorate your diary. In short, remember that your journal is yours. The most important thing is that you enjoy using it.

