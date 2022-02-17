Kids Corner: Interesting crab facts

If you’re looking for a fun, educational, kid-friendly activity to absorb the kids on a dreary winter afternoon, bread might be the answer. With just a few inexpensive ingredients, kids can learn about the science of baking and pick up a little extra confidence with their newfound bread-baking skills.

You will need 3 cups of all-purpose flour, 3 tablespoons of sugar, 1 package of rapid rise yeast, 1 cup of warm water, 3 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil, 1-1/2 teaspoons salt, and a gallon-sized zippered food storage bag.

1. Combine one cup flour with the sugar and yeast in the bag, then add the warm water. Squeeze the air out of the bag and seal.

2. Squish the bag with your hands until everything is mixed together.

3. Let it rest for 10 minutes at room temperature. Bubbles will form as the yeast activates.

4. Open the bag and add another cup of flour, oil, and salt.

5. Seal bag again and squish to combine.

6. Add the last cup of flour, seal again and squish some more, until everything is blended.

7. Remove the dough from the bag and place it on a lightly floured surface.

8. Knead for 5-10 minutes, or until smooth. This step develops gluten, the latticework of protein that makes bread chewy and fluffy.

9. Place the dough in a greased loaf pan or divide it in half and use two greased mini loaf pans.

10. Cover with a towel and let rise for about 30 minutes.

11. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown.