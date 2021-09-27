Kids’ Corner: Quiz – World languages

Did you know that more than 7,000 languages are spoken around the world? Here’s a short quiz to test your knowledge about this subject.

1. What’s the most widely spoken native language in the world?

a) English

b) Mandarin

c) Spanish

2. Approximately how many languages are spoken in Indonesia?

a) 100

b) 400

c) 700

3. What are the three official languages of Belgium?

a) French, Spanish and Danish

b) French, Dutch and German

c) French, English, and Finnish

4. In which U.S. state do some people speak French?

a) Louisiana

b) Wisconsin

c) Illinois

—————————

Answers:

1. b) There are more than one billion people who speak Mandarin as their first language, compared to nearly 500 million who speak Spanish and about 400 million who speak English.

2. c) More than 700 languages are spoken across the country more than 13,500 islands.

3. b) Belgium is divided into language zones or regions.

4. a) Some schools in Louisiana are taught entirely in French.

—————————