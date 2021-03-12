Kid’s Corner: Smart tips for doing your homework

“Go do your homework” probably isn’t your favorite thing to hear. In fact, for many kids, this compulsory school activity can be super hard.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can make doing your homework more fun and productive. Here are some helpful tips.

Get rid of distractions

You’ll likely have a hard time concentrating on your homework if your siblings are playing right next to you or if there’s a TV, phone, tablet, or computer nearby. In order to focus, you should create a space that’s free of distractions. You can do this by simply closing your bedroom door and turning off your devices. You can also ask your parents to buy you noise-canceling headphones.

Use the right tools

If your pencil lead keeps breaking, your pen drips or your eraser creates smudges rather than getting rid of your mistakes, you may get frustrated and end up wasting time. Before you start doing your homework, make sure you have the tools you need and that they work properly.

Take short breaks

After finishing an assignment or exercise, reward yourself with a 10-minute break before you move on to the next task. During this pause, you can move around, call your grandparents or read an article from a magazine you like. You may find that splitting your homework into sections is a great way to stay motivated.

Ask for help if you need it

If you don’t understand your homework assignment or if you get stuck on a particular question, try to find more information. You can look for an explanation in your textbook, ask a classmate, talk to your parents or refer to an online homework resource. If you can’t figure out how to do the work, be sure you talk to your teacher the next day.

Lastly, try to avoid doing your homework when you’re hungry or tired. A good time might be after you’ve had a healthy snack or dinner.