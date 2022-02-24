Kids Corner: The desert quiz

Do you ever get bored? If so, here are a few activities that may interest you. Pick one to do with your brothers and sisters so you can all have fun together.

Create wacky characters

Draw the head and upper body of a character such as a person, animal, or monster. Then, fold the paper in half to hide your drawing and pass it to the next person. They must draw the lower part of the body without looking at what you drew. The results are sure to make you laugh.

Start a story circle

If you and your siblings can read, take turns sharing sentences or entire pages from a book you all enjoy. You could also pick one person to read the entire thing out loud.

Put on a show

Host a performance for your parents. Depending on your talents, you could:

• Sing a song or two

• Create a dance

• Put on a puppet show

• Recite nursery rhymes or poems

• Play a musical instrument

• Tell jokes

Make sure to rehearse what you’re going to do.

Make up a story

Choose five or more words at random. Then, make up a story that includes all the words you chose. If you want, you could challenge yourself to create a story that’s scary or funny.

Play store

Make price tags and attach them to your stuffed animals, puzzles, and toy cars. Place these items on a table to mimic a store shelf. Then, decide who will play the customers and who will play the cashier. Make sure you get out all the props you need to play your parts. This might include play money, a change purse, reusable bags, and a calculator.

To come up with more fun games for you and your siblings to play, use your imagination or ask an adult to help you look for ideas online.

1. Draw a picture of your brother or sister

2. Play cards or a board game

3. Solve a puzzle together

4. Build a fort with sheets and clothespins

5. Build the tallest tower of blocks you can

6. Play charades

7. Play 20 questions

8. Hide objects around the house to create a scavenger hunt

9. Write a letter to a family member