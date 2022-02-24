Kids' Corner
Kids Corner: The desert quiz
What do you think of when you hear the word desert? Vast stretches of sand? Camels? Giant cacti? Here are 10 questions to test your knowledge about this unique biome.
True or false
1. There are hot and cold (polar) deserts.
2. The Sahara Desert is the largest desert in the world.
3. An oasis is an isolated area of vegetation in a desert.
4. You can see fennec foxes in the deserts of Saudi Arabia.
5. Patagonia is a hot desert in Argentina.
Multiple choice
6. Which of these deserts is not found in Australia?
A. Simpson Desert
B. Great Sandy Desert
C. Thar Desert
7. How tall are some of the sand dunes in the Alaskan desert?
A. 98 feet
B. 148 feet
C. 197 feet
8. In Morocco, as well as other places, you can walk through desert grass. What’s the name of this plant?
A. Alpha
B. Tamaris
C. Acacia Raddiana
9. On which continent is the Gobi Desert located?
A. Asia
B. Europe
C. Oceania
10. How many countries does the Sahara Desert span?
A. 7
B. 11
C. 14
————
Answers
1. True
2. False (in Antarctica)
3. True
4. True
5. False (it’s a cold desert)
6. C (the Thar Desert is in India and Pakistan)
7. B
8. A
9. A
10. B (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Chad, Niger, Mali, Mauritania, Western Sahara)
————-
Kids' Corner
Kids Corner: Interesting crab facts
If you spot a crab, the first thing you might notice is the way it moves. But do you know why these curious crustaceans walk to the side instead of forward?
Crabs scuttle sideways because their shells are wider than they are long. As a result, they can’t fully extend their legs. In addition, crabs have five pairs of limbs that are close together, making it impossible for them to move backward and forward. Consequently, because of their unique anatomy, crabs have no choice but to walk sideways.
Nevertheless, crabs are surprisingly fast and can reach speeds of up to 7 miles per hour or more. Therefore, you’d probably lose if you ever got into a race with one.
Finally, crabs have a very useful superpower. If they lose a leg, it’ll eventually grow back.
Kids' Corner
Kids Corner: 8 tips for keeping your room clean
Do you want to keep your room neat and organized? Here are eight tips to help you declutter your space.
1. Put your games and toys away after using them
2. Make your bed every morning
3. Put your dirty clothes in the laundry basket after you change
4. Fold and put away your clean clothes
5. Don’t leave anything on the floor
6. Store your toys, crafts, clothes, and books in easy-to-reach places
7. If you need more space, ask your parents for shelves, bins, or cabinets
8. Regularly go through your things and decide whether to recycle, donate or throw away the items you no longer use
Having a clean room can help you sleep and feel better.
Kids' Corner
Kids Corner: How to create a Valentine’s Day card with a hidden message
Do you want to add a special touch to your handmade Valentine’s Day cards? If so, here are a few ways you can create a card with a hidden message.
• Flap card. Glue the top edge of a small piece of paper to the inside or outside of your card to create a flap that reveals a hidden message. The paper can be cut into any shape you like including a heart, rectangle, or star.
• Envelope card. Make an envelope card by folding the sides of a piece of paper over your message and sealing it in the middle with a sticker or ribbon.
• Scratch-off card. Write your Valentine’s Day message on a thin piece of cardboard, cover it with clear tape and add a few coats of scratch paint.
• Pocket card. Fold a piece of paper in half and use staples or glue to seal two of the open ends. Attach the pocket to the front, back, or inside of your card and slip in a note or surprise.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Kids' Corner
Kids Corner: Association game – “When I grow up, I want to be a…”
What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter, mechanic, doctor, teacher, secretary, or accountant? Answer these fun questions to find some inspiration.
1. Match each tool or instrument to the right job
A. Weather balloon
B. Beaker
C. Whisk
D. Hay fork
E. Dental drill
F. Metronome
G. Tracing paper
H. Scalpel
I. Pruning shears
J. Mortar trowel
a. Farmer
b. Chemist
c. Surgeon
d. Dentist
e. Gardener
f. Mason
g. Meteorologist
h. Musician
i. Pastry chef
j. Tailor
2. Match each job to the correct workplace
A. Financial adviser
B. Tinsmith
C. Driller
D. Speech-language pathologist
E. Sound technician
F. Foodservice attendant
G. Trapeze artist
a. Bank
b. Construction site
c. Circus
d. School
e. Hospital
f. Mine
g. Film set
3. Match the following people to the industry they work in
A. Lawyers and notaries
B. Sales consultants and online purchasing clerks
C. Unbleached pulp washers and recycled paper handlers
D. Oncologists and ophthalmologists
E. Logistics dispatchers and vehicle drivers
a. Retail
b. Pulp and paper
c. Health
d. Legal services
e. Trucking
————————
Correct answers
1. A-g, B-b, C-i, D-a, E-d, F-h, G-j, H-c, I-e, J-f.
2. A-a, B-b, C-f, D-d, E-g, F-e, G-c.
3. A-d, B-a, C-b, D-c, E-e.
————————
Kids' Corner
Kids Corner: Fun things to do with your brothers and sisters
Do you ever get bored? If so, here are a few activities that may interest you. Pick one to do with your brothers and sisters so you can all have fun together.
Create wacky characters
Draw the head and upper body of a character such as a person, animal, or monster. Then, fold the paper in half to hide your drawing and pass it to the next person. They must draw the lower part of the body without looking at what you drew. The results are sure to make you laugh.
Start a story circle
If you and your siblings can read, take turns sharing sentences or entire pages from a book you all enjoy. You could also pick one person to read the entire thing out loud.
Put on a show
Host a performance for your parents. Depending on your talents, you could:
• Sing a song or two
• Create a dance
• Put on a puppet show
• Recite nursery rhymes or poems
• Play a musical instrument
• Tell jokes
Make sure to rehearse what you’re going to do.
Make up a story
Choose five or more words at random. Then, make up a story that includes all the words you chose. If you want, you could challenge yourself to create a story that’s scary or funny.
Play store
Make price tags and attach them to your stuffed animals, puzzles, and toy cars. Place these items on a table to mimic a store shelf. Then, decide who will play the customers and who will play the cashier. Make sure you get out all the props you need to play your parts. This might include play money, a change purse, reusable bags, and a calculator.
To come up with more fun games for you and your siblings to play, use your imagination or ask an adult to help you look for ideas online.
1. Draw a picture of your brother or sister
2. Play cards or a board game
3. Solve a puzzle together
4. Build a fort with sheets and clothespins
5. Build the tallest tower of blocks you can
6. Play charades
7. Play 20 questions
8. Hide objects around the house to create a scavenger hunt
9. Write a letter to a family member
Food
Bread in a bag: An edible at-home science experiment
If you’re looking for a fun, educational, kid-friendly activity to absorb the kids on a dreary winter afternoon, bread might be the answer. With just a few inexpensive ingredients, kids can learn about the science of baking and pick up a little extra confidence with their newfound bread-baking skills.
You will need 3 cups of all-purpose flour, 3 tablespoons of sugar, 1 package of rapid rise yeast, 1 cup of warm water, 3 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil, 1-1/2 teaspoons salt, and a gallon-sized zippered food storage bag.
1. Combine one cup flour with the sugar and yeast in the bag, then add the warm water. Squeeze the air out of the bag and seal.
2. Squish the bag with your hands until everything is mixed together.
3. Let it rest for 10 minutes at room temperature. Bubbles will form as the yeast activates.
4. Open the bag and add another cup of flour, oil, and salt.
5. Seal bag again and squish to combine.
6. Add the last cup of flour, seal again and squish some more, until everything is blended.
7. Remove the dough from the bag and place it on a lightly floured surface.
8. Knead for 5-10 minutes, or until smooth. This step develops gluten, the latticework of protein that makes bread chewy and fluffy.
9. Place the dough in a greased loaf pan or divide it in half and use two greased mini loaf pans.
10. Cover with a towel and let rise for about 30 minutes.
11. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown.
