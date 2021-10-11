Kids’ Corner: Visualization – a tool that can lead to success

Visualization is a mental tool that anyone can take advantage of to help them achieve positive results. By imagining yourself being successful at a task you want to complete, you’re more likely to attain the desired outcome. Here’s an overview of what you should know about using visualization.

What it is

Visualization involves imagining actions you’re about to take. All you need to do is close your eyes and concentrate on picturing yourself performing each movement. You can also try doing some gestures with your eyes closed. Visualization is particularly effective if it’s done in the space where the performance or event will take place.

Reasons to use it

Visualization improves communication between the neurons in your brain and your muscles. It can help increase your confidence and motivation, as well as keep you calm and focused before an important event.

When to use it

You can use visualization to help you successfully execute a gymnastics routine, dance number, music production, or other performance. You can also use it prior to giving a speech, auditioning for a show, competing in a race, or participating in any other type of event to help you attain positive results.

You have nothing to lose and everything to gain by trying to use the power of visualization to achieve your goals.