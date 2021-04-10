Kids Quiz: Solar System

Are you a space whiz? Take this quiz and find out!

1. Which planet is a thousand times bigger than Earth and the largest in our solar system?

a) Saturn

b) Jupiter

c) Neptune

2. It gets colder and colder the further away you get from the sun. Which icy cold planet is the farthest distance from our sun?

a) Venus

b) Saturn

c) Neptune

3. Saturn is best known for having large rings that surround it. What are its rings made of?

a) Cosmic debris

b) Ice and rock particles

c) Gas

4. There are more than 200 moons in our solar system, but not all planets have them. Which two planets have no moons?

a) Mercury and Venus

b) Venus and Mars

c) Mars and Saturn

5. The sun is a yellow dwarf star that burns at the center of our solar system. How hot is its core?

a) 9 million degrees Fahrenheit

b) 18 million degrees Fahrenheit

c) 27 million degrees Fahrenheit

No Cheating!

Answers: 1-B, 2-C, 3-B, 4-A, 5-C