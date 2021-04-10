Home
Kids Quiz: Solar System
Are you a space whiz? Take this quiz and find out!
1. Which planet is a thousand times bigger than Earth and the largest in our solar system?
a) Saturn
b) Jupiter
c) Neptune
2. It gets colder and colder the further away you get from the sun. Which icy cold planet is the farthest distance from our sun?
a) Venus
b) Saturn
c) Neptune
3. Saturn is best known for having large rings that surround it. What are its rings made of?
a) Cosmic debris
b) Ice and rock particles
c) Gas
4. There are more than 200 moons in our solar system, but not all planets have them. Which two planets have no moons?
a) Mercury and Venus
b) Venus and Mars
c) Mars and Saturn
5. The sun is a yellow dwarf star that burns at the center of our solar system. How hot is its core?
a) 9 million degrees Fahrenheit
b) 18 million degrees Fahrenheit
c) 27 million degrees Fahrenheit
No Cheating!
Answers: 1-B, 2-C, 3-B, 4-A, 5-C
Make family reunions memorable
Have you noticed that at family reunions, close families often sit together and talk to each other? At reunions with three or more generations attending, some people have no idea who most of those at the reunion are or how they are related to them. Here are a few ideas on how to get people mingling and talking to each other.
* Color-coded T-shirts or name tags. Imprinted shirts that designate you as part of “Joe’s clan” or “Mark’s kid” are nice, but cost money. Name tags that are color-coded for various branches of the family can serve the purpose.
* Photo projects. Encourage people to bring historic photos of family members, churches, cemeteries, and old family homes. The photos should have a name and date on the front and the owner’s name on the back.
The photos should be arranged on cork boards for all to see. Family photo albums can be placed on a table.
* Story hour. Designate a time for people to share stories from family history. Mention on the invitation or at the sign-in table that there will be a time to share stories.
* Quiz project, prize. Print out a quiz about family members in history. Ask things like great-grandmother Jones’ first name, where aunts and uncles were married, which aunt had twins, and in what state Uncle Joe was born? Set a time limit and give a prize for the most right answers.
* Take a tour. If the reunion is in a town that is important to family history, arrange a tour of homes, churches, and courthouses where people bought marriage licenses or the park.
4 benefits of companion planting
Companion planting is based on the theory that certain plants can improve each other’s health and yields when grown together. Here are some other advantages to this gardening practice.
1. It allows you to make the most of the space in a small garden because you can pair sprawling and upright plants or sow fast-growing crops alongside slower ones.
2. It enriches the soil because certain plants absorb or release nutrients, which creates better growing conditions for nearby species. Plus, it helps the soil retain moisture.
3. It provides plants with natural support, either in the form of shade or by allowing tall plants, like sunflowers and corn, to act as a trellis for vining crops like cucumbers.
4. It minimizes the amount of open areas where weeds can grow, and mixing various plants makes it harder for pests and diseases to devastate a single species.
If you want to try companion planting in your garden, consider pairing basil with tomatoes, marigolds with squash, mint with lettuce, or spinach with radishes.
4 ways to cope with empty nest syndrome
Even if you want your children to be independent, it’s normal to experience feelings of sadness and loss when they leave home for the first time. Here are a few strategies to help you adjust to this change.
1. Focus on your community
You’ll always be a parent, but the responsibility of raising your kids is no longer central to your life. Consider directing your energy toward volunteering or caring for your community in some other way.
2. Reconnect with your partner
It’s common to put romance on the back burner when you have kids, but now you can give your relationship the attention it deserves. This is also an ideal opportunity to strengthen other important connections in your life such as with friends or siblings.
3. Explore your interests
Are there hobbies you gave up when you had kids or were always too busy to try? Filling your time with activities you enjoy is a great means of self-care and will help reinforce your identity as more than just a parent.
4. Take on a new challenge
Since raising kids has been one of your primary goals for years, you might be looking for a new project. From tackling home renovations to writing a memoir or training for a marathon, there are plenty of ways to keep busy.
Finally, remember to give yourself time to adjust to this new chapter in your life, and don’t hesitate to reach out to a friend, family member, or mental health professional for support.
8 ways to get your kids interested in nature
Time spent enjoying the natural world comes with a number of benefits, from improving both physical and mental health to boosting curiosity, creativity, and concentration. Here are some ways you can help your kids cultivate an appreciation for the great outdoors, no matter where you live.
1. Transform part of your yard into a butterfly garden with mud puddles and plenty of pollinator-friendly plants.
2. Lie in the grass and try to spot squirrels in the trees, birds in the sky, and shapes in the clouds.
3. Put together a nature-themed scavenger hunt for your next hike or stroll through the park.
4. Make pine cone bird feeders, try mimicking bird calls you hear, and keep binoculars on hand for birdwatching.
5. Visit the nearest dark-sky site or set up a telescope in your window, so you can stargaze from home.
6. Roll over a log or rock to discover what bugs, lizards, and other critters live beneath it.
7. Grow herbs and vegetables in your backyard, on your balcony, or in small pots on your windowsill.
8. Collect acorns and rocks to use in crafts, and press leaves and flowers in a scrapbook.
Finally, consider organizing a family outing to a botanical garden, national park, aquarium, or wildlife sanctuary where you can learn more about the natural world together.
An explorer’s toolkit
Here are a few tools to help your kids learn more about their environment:
• Magnifying glass
• Butterfly net
• Binoculars
• Bug observation box
• Dip net and pail
• Garden fork and trowel
Dog body language: 3 emotions that are easy to recognize
Though dogs communicate with whines, barks, and growls, they more frequently rely on body language to express their emotions and intentions. Deciphering your pooch’s postures, facial expressions, and other physical gestures is a key part of communicating with them. Here’s how to recognize three basic emotions in your pup.
1. Excitement
When dogs want to play, they raise their tail and lower their front end by bending their forelegs. They also erect their ears and open their mouth in the shape of a smile. This behavior may be accompanied by an excited barking and playful advances and retreats.
2. Fear
Thunderstorms, strange places, and a variety of other situations can frighten dogs. They tend to express this emotion by placing their tail between their hind legs and flattening their ears. They may also curl back the corners of their mouth and pucker their muzzle. Additionally, a scared canine’s hackles may be raised.
3. Aggression
Dogs may become aggressive if an intruder ventures into their territory. Indications that they may act aggressively include raised hackles, a tail that’s straight and pointed backward, and legs that are straight and rigid. In addition, they may bend their ears forward and show their teeth.
If you pay close attention, you’ll realize your dog is communicating with you all the time using a variety of signals. By learning what your pooch is saying, you’ll develop a closer bond and be better able to predict their behavior.
Canine calming signals
When faced with a stressful or uncomfortable situation, dogs adopt a variety of behaviors to calm themselves or comfort someone else. These calming signals may include yawning, shaking, blinking, nose licking, sniffing the ground, lying down, or lifting a leg.
How to grow microgreens
Microgreens contain more nutrients than mature vegetables and can be used to add color, texture, and flavor to a variety of dishes. Some of the simplest microgreens to grow are broccoli, cabbage, collards, mustard, and radish. Here’s how to do it.
1. Cover the bottom of a seed-starting tray with about two to three inches of damp potting soil.
2. Scatter the seeds over the soil in an even layer, then cover them with a bit more damp soil.
3. Mist the surface using a spray bottle, and repeat this once or twice a day to keep the soil damp but not soaked.
4. Place the container on a sunny windowsill once the sprouts appear, and continue to mist the plants daily.
5. Harvest the microgreens when they’re about one to three inches tall (after one to three weeks) using scissors to cut them at soil level.
Rinse your microgreens and use them in salads, sandwiches, or as a garnish. They can be stored in a sealed container in the fridge for about a week.
