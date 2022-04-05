Kirkland Allen-Reece Vest (1996 – 2022)

Victoria Louise Jefferica Olinger of Front Royal, VA was called to her heavenly home on March 29th. Vicky was surrounded in love by her family as she departed this earth for the beyond, taking a piece of the hearts of all who knew and loved her along with her on her journey.

Vicky was born to the late Ray Linwood & Josephine Jefferica Scappaticcio Olinger. Vicky and her siblings: Faith Hottle, Patricia Clifton, Hope Atkins, Ray Olinger, and Rob Olinger were a motley crew of character, chaos, jest, jokers, and pure love. They knew that a life worth living is worth living well and that was instilled deeply within their bond and sometimes sibling rivalry. Many stories around the table reflect upon their childhood and leave the participants in tears of laughter after listening to the remembered experiences.

Vicky was a 1984 Warren County High School graduate who went on to hold a cosmetology license. She enjoyed making people feel beautiful and continued that passion until her hands no longer allowed her to. Afterward, Vicky dedicated many years of her life to the automotive parts world, managing Big A Auto Parts, before moving into her banking career with Wachovia and BB&T banks. She made many friends across the Warren County community during her tenures and spoke highly of her favorite clients. Many members of our town touched her soul and brought light and happiness into her life throughout these jobs that she so enjoyed.

Vicky mothered two children with the late Tim Kerns: Amanda Kerns (Justin) and Timothy Kerns (Skylor). She loved and supported her children deeply as they grew and navigated life, always doting on their needs and acting selflessly on behalf of her family. They in turn blessed her with her beloved grandbabies. Vicky proudly proclaimed her Geemaw status to the world and would beam with joy to all who would listen. Josie, Jacob, Anara, Zayne, Alayna, & Zoey could always bring a smile to Vicky’s eyes and laughter to her soul. She adored their antics and laughed knowingly when her children were exasperated by their brood. Vicky had long ago wished for her children to have children “just like them” and basked in the knowledge of that prophecy

coming to be.

Vicky was a cancer survivor for 20 years until the disease reemerged. She was very proud of beating cancer and her family will always honor and remember the fight, resolve, willpower, and stubbornness she held within herself. She was granted two precious decades through her battle to watch her family grow and flourish in and through love.

Although Vicky leaves behind a large family and many who loved her deeply, she is welcomed into the great beyond by her mother & father, her sister Hope, & her beloved dogs Digger and Gunny – what a joyous reunion that must be. Vicky will hold a special place in the hearts and memories of all those left earthside until their own great heavenly reunion.

Please join the family for a celebration of Vicky’s life at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2 PM. The family will receive friends prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please honor Vicky’s memory with a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, American Cancer Society, or Warren County Humane Society. Contributions may also be made to her memorial by contacting Maddox Funeral Home.