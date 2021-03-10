Kitchen trends of 2021

If you plan to remodel your kitchen this year, you should know that lacquered cabinets, exaggerated modernism, and large cabinet handles are passé. When it comes to kitchen designs, here’s what’s trending in 2021.

Oversized pantries

Whether free-standing or walk-in, large pantries with showcase-like shelving and plenty of hideaway storage are a hit in kitchens of all styles. If you have the space for it, this trend is for you.

Storage walls

If there’s limited room in your kitchen, floor-to-ceiling storage rather than multiple cabinets will maximize the space to accommodate all your cooking essentials. Pro-tip: add electrical outlets inside the cabinets, so you can plug in small appliances.

Hidden range hoods

Range hoods that are integrated into cabinets or walls are increasingly popular. You can also hide them behind tile or natural stone. However, make sure your range hood is positioned for optimal efficiency and easy to access for repair or replacement.

Warm neutral tones

Browns, beiges, and grays are taking center stage in 2021. Hardware should also be warm. Choose matted gold, copper, champagne, and charcoal pieces for your drawers and cabinets as well as your faucets and other fixtures.

Natural materials

Wood, stone, and other materials that evoke the natural world are the backbones of minimalist, contemporary, rustic, and garden-themed kitchens. Opt for understated matte finishes and warm rather than cool tones.

If there’s one trend not to ignore in 2021, it’s the rising tendency to favor locally crafted items and regionally sourced materials. When renovating your kitchen, be sure to buy decorative items, cabinets, hardware, tile, and stone from retailers and craftspeople in your community.