Kitten Season at the SPCA: Don’t be a kitten-napper, be a kitten-warrior!
Kitten Season at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties has begun! A few litters of neo-nates have already arrived, and we’ve been fortunate to place them in wonderful foster homes. It is a busy period for our animal shelter. The flood of infant kittens requires critical care, specialized supplies, and a dedicated team of fosters. Kitten Season is truly a community effort and one that will be especially challenging this year due to COVID-19.
We often receive questions regarding how one can help during this time of the year. The answer is easy, don’t be a kitten-napper! If you find a pile of kittens, your first instinct may be to rescue them, but there is a very good chance mom is out getting food. Observe the litter of kittens. wait to see if mom returns, it’s not unusual for a momma cat to be gone 8 hours. Give mom a chance to come back and nurse her kittens. Try not to hover or do things that may scare mom away. Taking the kittens may cause them to die. Momma Cat is ALWAYS the best option.
If you find kittens, we can offer guidance and support while momma cat nurses, and then you can be a hero – a kitten warrior – and foster the kitties until they are ready for adoption. The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties can provide you with the necessary supplies and support. To learn more about our Kitten Warrior program, email Marie at sheltermanager@winchesterspca.org or call 540-662-8616. To learn more about your local SPCA, go to winchesterspca.org.
COVID-19 disrupts Virginia tourism as season ramps up
RICHMOND, Va. — Michael Moore has always enjoyed his job as a wine trail guide with Topshelf Transportation. He said the job is about more than wine.
“I get people anything they need,” Moore said. “I’m like a rolling concierge.”
Moore, 71, works in the Monticello Wine Trail region, which encompasses parts of Albermarle and Nelson counties and contains about 35 wineries. It is widely considered to be one of Virginia’s top wine regions. Moore has worked in the industry for the past seven years after he retired as a graphic designer. But, in mid-March, his tours were canceled due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to close non-essential businesses and ban gatherings of 10 or more to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“I guess I’m out of a job,” Moore said. “The whole industry has come to a screeching halt.”
Moore is not alone, and COVID-19 has not just impacted jobs in the state’s tourism industry. Since Northam’s order, there has been a sharp spike in unemployment rates, with 306,143 Virginians filing for unemployment insurance in the past three weeks.
Moore is not worried about his finances, but many people in the tourism industry are not as lucky.
“It’s tough,” he said. “Some of the bigger wineries, they’ve got a cushion, but their workers are out of work. And it’s all part-time workers.”
Travel spending in Virginia plummeted after stay-at-home orders were announced around the country, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Spending was $521 million in Virginia in the first week of March but dipped to $119 million by the end of the month. Compared to last year’s numbers, travel spending in the state was down 78% the previous week in March. Tourism is a significant source of revenue for Virginia, pulling in $26 billion in 2018, according to the Virginia Tourism Corp. The industry accounted for 234,000 jobs that year.
Andrew Cothern, communications manager for VTC, said Virginia attracts so many tourists because it has something for everyone.
“Virginia has a lot of different travel opportunities, whether the traveler’s interested in history or outdoor recreation or dining,” Cothern said. “There’s a lot of different reasons why people want to come to Virginia.”
Cothern said that COVID-19 had changed everything.
“With the COVID-19 crisis going on, a lot of people are not traveling, obviously, and it’s closed down a lot of business,” Cothern said.
The businesses hardest hit will be the ones that usually attract large crowds, he said. This might include museums, theaters, parks, restaurants, and wineries. VTC, and others in the tourism industry, are working to make some of these experiences virtual and earn a little revenue. For example, the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is streaming recorded versions of the troupe’s 2020 performances. Tickets start at $10.
Moore, however, cannot work from home. He said companies like the one he works for might be in jeopardy.
“There will be some wine tour companies that will go out of business,” he said. “They’ve all got leases and cars and insurance they still have to pay for, even when they’re not touring.”
Large scale events have been affected, like the ones produced by Venture Richmond, a nonprofit that organizes events in downtown Richmond. Venture Richmond canceled Dominion Riverock, one of its largest festivals held on Brown’s Island. Stephen Lecky, director of events for the organization, said losing the festival was a disappointment to everyone, including vendors. Lecky said the festival draws 100,000 to 250,000 people annually, and they contract with hundreds of musicians, athletes, and other vendors.
“All these folks, food vendors and traveling vendors included, will not have this event, and it will impact them financially,” Lecky said.
Lecky said that once a festival is canceled, potential revenue is gone.
“That’s $2 to $3 million that we won’t be seeing,” he said.
Lecky also is concerned about Friday Cheers, a weekly concert series that Venture Richmond organizes. The event typically draws 3,000 to 5,000 people to Belle Isle between May and June, Lecky said. Venture Richmond has canceled events through May and hopes to reschedule those musicians for later in the summer, but Lecky is worried people will be wary of large crowds.
“If a vaccine is not available to people by September, October–will people truly feel safe and comfortable in large crowds and events like this?” Lecky said.
Lecky said in the future event coordinators will have to be more careful.
“Events are going to have to be more proactive on ways they are doing things,” he said. “Do events go cashless? Are employees wearing gloves? Are you sanitizing more frequently? I think attendees are going to want to see these kinds of changes now.”
Though more people are turning to outdoor recreation during the coronavirus outbreak, Virginia state and national parks are closing. The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health recommended on April 8, the full closure of Shenandoah National Park, which has over 500 miles of hiking trails. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy on April 3 formally requested permission to close the 2,193-mile trail through the end of the month. A long stretch of it winds through the state.
Virginia State Parks have also taken a hit from COVID-19. The 38 parks attract 11 million visitors annually, with 45% of park spending coming from out-of-state visitors, according to Dave Neudeck, communications and marketing director for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Neudeck said the parks had canceled campground and cabin reservations through June 10. They have also closed visitor centers.
“It’s going to hit our budget because the revenues generated from our overnight facilities and our merchandise sales in our visitor centers are significant,” Neudeck said.
Neudeck is optimistic about the future of the parks and said this crisis might make people more appreciative of nature.
“What we see right now is that more people are looking to parks and state parks to get outside and get that fresh air and get some exercise when they can,” he said. “Therefore, we are seeing a lot of first-time visitors to our parks. The hope is that we’ll continue beyond when everything turns back to normal.”
For now, many are making the best of the crisis. Moore is making masks for health care professionals. Lecky is attempting to rebook vendors for later festivals. Cothern said VTC would increase promotional materials once people are allowed to travel freely. All agreed that the tourism industry is resilient, and people will come back to Virginia.
By Macy Pressley
Capital News Service
We are Reaching Out Now and giving back through the “Give to Give Back” family initiative
During this time of crisis, Reaching Out Now is working with the Principals of Warren County Public School System with the support of our corporate sponsors to help local families. In partnership with Deliteful Food Catering and collaborating with Hazard Mill Farm, Manor Line Ranch and area restaurants, PaveMint, IHOP, Ledo’s Pizza, TGI Friday to provide meals for 50 local families that have the greatest need for additional meals. With schools closed, families and children have limited access to meals. Warren County Public School Food Services is providing breakfast and lunch to our students; we are extending that support to provide meals for the whole family unit.
We need your help.
Our goal is to raise enough money to support meals for 50 families, 3X per week, for the next 3 months. Meals will be simple, yet hearty and will be prepared by restaurant partners generously donating their time and their resources to help. Together we can support our local families as we also support our local restaurant businesses.
How can you get involved?
- Donate: (mail donations to the address above or donate on our website at www.reachingoutnow.org.)
- Deliver meals to families – contact Anne Cobb at reachingoutnow.org
- Donate nonperishable food items to Blue Ridge Technical Center- Monday, Wed., Fri., between 9-12
- Become a sponsor – sponsorship information can be found on our website at www.reachingoutnow.org
- Please contact Samantha Barber at 202-997-4701 or Michelle Smeltzer 540-892-6108 to talk about the program and if you have other ideas on how to support this community effort.
#StrongerTogether, let us together make a difference in the lives of our local families. Together we can build a bridge to where the families and students we serve will believe and know their true potential is within reach, and they have support.
United Way donates $2,600 to C-CAP through COVID-19 response fund
The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County has established a “COVID-19 Response Fund” to help our community address pressing needs during the current crisis.
This grant is made possible through a grant made by the Truist Foundation as well as generous donations from people in our own community.
The United Way has already approved part of the funding from this grant to go toward C-CAP of Front Royal-Warren County.
C-CAP is currently operating a drive-by food distribution site in partnership with the Department of Social services. The agency has more than 2,700 heads of households signed up as C-CAP certified clients. Within those households there are more than 7,000 individuals, including about 2,000 children.
Last Wednesday C-CAP served 31 current clients and two new C-CAP applicants with hundreds of meals and a bag of personal items. This week the agency was open on Monday and it will open again on Wednesday of this week.
C-CAP will keep this service running as long as there is access to food. The agency’s partnership with Feeding American and the local Winchester Food Bank is the key to having access to food at below market prices. C-CAP also purchases local fresh foods for families.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636.
One vehicle accident downs power lines to Royal Village Wednesday afternoon
The power into Royal Village was interrupted early Wednesday evening as a result of a traffic incident. Town Director of Energy Services David Jenkins responded to Royal Examiner’s request for information on the situation early Thursday morning. Below is the full text of his reply:
“The Energy services department received an online submittal that the power was out in the W 11th St area. a crew was dispatched and upon arrival they found that a vehicle had struck a utility pole that feed’s directly from our Kendrick Lane substation and snapped it off. The crew than began to clear and isolate the primary wire and pole that was on the ground and then proceeded to get the power back on by transferring the loads to another circuit that feeds from our Manassas Avenue substation.
“The pole that was struck also had underground primary feeder attached to it as well. We called in our Public works department for a backhoe to dig up the damaged wire. A contractor for CenturyLink had to be called in to repair the phone lines.
“Power went off at 6:41 pm
“Power back on at 7:27 pm
“Number of customers affected 931”
Information gathered at the scene by Royal Examiner staff indicated the driver of the involved vehicle may have fled the scene on foot.
By late morning Thursday, Front Royal Police Captain Crystal Cline confirmed the arrest of Artavia Michelle Price-Bey for DUI, Property Damage over $1000, and Failure to Maintain Car Insurance, regarding the incident. Price-Bey was transported to RSW Regional Jail and booked into the facility at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday evening. She was released Thursday morning at 11:52 a.m.
Fauquier Health physician services implements telemedicine capabilities
Fauquier Health physician clinics have implemented telemedicine capabilities. This announcement follows the Trump administration’s unprecedented expansion of telehealth services.
For patients who meet certain clinical criteria, Fauquier Health providers are working around the clock to offer two types of telehealth visit options: telephonic and televideo. A telephonic visit is simply a patient phone call with a provider. A televideo visit is a virtual, face-to-face visit via a platform that allows the provider to utilize a video conferencing service. Virtual visits may not be available in all cases and will be evaluated based on a patient’s specific clinical needs.
Brian DeCastro, MD, Fauquier Health Urology, said the Urology practice has successfully conducted several telephonic and televideo visits. Dr. DeCastro shared, “We have to get creative in these unique times. Telehealth is an excellent way to keep providing the care that is needed for the patients. It keeps the providers and patients from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19. In the end it can also help patients stay away from unnecessary hospital and emergency room visits. We are currently offering same day visits.”
In addition to the specialty clinics, telehealth is becoming an integral part for internal medicine and family practice. Providers see telemedicine as a tool to increase access to routine healthcare needs. According to Joseph David, MD, Piedmont Internal Medicine, community residents of all ages should see telehealth as a way for them stay connected with their medical care team. Dr. David shared, “This technology will allow our older patients, who are at higher risk, to have virtual house calls without needing transportation. For our patients who are commuting, it will allow them to have care without having to lose time from work. Once we work through the growing pains we will wonder how we managed without it.”
Providers are the first to admit healthcare needs are facing challenging times during this pandemic. According to Kyle Song, DO, Family Practice at Bealeton, Fauquier Health has been doing their utmost to help the community. He commented, “At the Family Practice in Bealeton, in order to protect our community, patients and staff, we have postponed routine health visits and have initiated telehealth visits. These types of visits will still allow us to continue providing care to our patients while protecting them.” When asked how patients can best protect themselves, Dr. Song said, “We urge everyone to please continue handwashing – soap and water is best – cover coughs, continue social distancing and stay home unless absolutely necessary.” One of the frequently asked questions we see is what if you still get sick? You should call your primary care provider to get direction on where and how to proceed with your symptoms. Dr. Song went on to comment, “In this difficult time, if everyone does their part and we all work together as a community, we will get through this.”
Patients can request a telehealth visit by calling their provider’s office, just as they would for an in-person visit. A patient can also request on appointment online if they are properly set up through the online patient portal. It is important to note that patients will not be able to request an appointment through the website online scheduling features. The provider will determine if a telehealth visit is appropriate based on the patient’s health condition. If the virtual visit is deemed clinically appropriate, the patient will be given an appointment time and instructions for the best way to connect given the available platforms. Then, instead of coming to the office, he or she would call back at the scheduled time and be “checked in” by a nurse or office manager, and then transferred to the provider for the call or two-way video.
Mary Gray, Market Manager of Fauquier Health Physician Services, commented on Fauquier Health’s initiatives surrounding telemedicine offerings, “We have been working diligently to ensure our clinics have the appropriate plans in place to continue providing care to our patients while also preventing the spread of illness. We are excited to share with you our new telehealth options. Whether you want to set up a televideo conference with your provider or a telephonic visit, we can provide the care you need. Please call your provider’s office to learn more information.”
A few restrictions on telephonic visits may apply, including that they cannot be utilized to treat patients for a condition that the patient has been seen for in the previous seven days, and they cannot be used to treat a condition that the patient is already coming in for within the next 24 hours.
Patients who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to consider telemedicine appointments to help further reduce the spread of the respiratory virus. Leveraging telemedicine also conserves personal protective equipment (PPE) and other clinical resources that are needed when treating a patient with suspected COVID-19 in a clinic or hospital setting. Should patients be concerned or have questions about COVID-19, they are urged not to call the emergency department. Rather, they should contact their provider’s office for guidance or call the dedicated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) hotline at 1-877-ASK-VDH3.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – April 8, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
