Kiwanis Club Gifts “BookWorm” Vending Machine to A.S. Rhodes Elementary
Revitalizing Reading: A Reward-Based Approach to Encourage Literacy
The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal has taken an innovative step towards encouraging reading habits among the young students of A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. With the recent installment of the “BookWorm” vending machine, students can now earn books as rewards for exhibiting positive behavior, good grades, and regular attendance.
Kiwanis Club’s commitment to enhancing the joy of reading stands out as they seek to reintroduce the thrill associated with books. For Principal Lori Layman and the educators at A.S. Rhodes, this presents an opportunity to reinforce positive behaviors and habits amongst the students.
To claim their reward, students, upon showing characteristics of being respectful, responsible, and positive, receive a special Inchy golden token from their teachers. This token can then be used to access their choice of book from the vending machine. The immediate gratification of receiving a tangible reward amplifies the incentive to maintain and further these good habits.
Mike McCool from the Royal Examiner captured the excitement during a brief interview at the school, showcasing the machine’s functionality. The overwhelming enthusiasm for the machine was evident, with students eager to explore the variety of books available.
While Kiwanis Club has borne the cost of this innovative tool, it wasn’t a solitary effort. The community has come together in various capacities to ensure all elementary schools in the county have their book vending machines. The Rotary Club and other philanthropists, including Craig Zunka, have actively contributed to this mission.
These vending machines represent more than just an immediate reward. They are a long-term investment in the education and character-building of the students. By tying the reward to positive behaviors, the initiative fosters an environment that celebrates and promotes virtues like kindness, responsibility, and, most importantly, the joy of reading.
This collaboration between A.S. Rhodes Elementary and the Kiwanis Club epitomizes the potential of community partnerships. Such endeavors not only directly benefit students but set the stage for a brighter, more literate future.
Click here for more information about the Kiwanis Club of Front Royal.
Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool Hours of Operation Update
The Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool will close during the week, beginning Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, through September 4, 2023, due to WCPS fall 2023 school session.
Hours of Operation beginning Friday, August 11, 2023:
|Fridays
|5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Saturdays
|12:00 p.m (Noon) – 9:00 p.m.
|Sundays
|12:00 p.m (Noon) – 6:00 p.m.
Please check the Warren County website and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for any additional updates.
For additional information please contact the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office at (540) 635-1021.
Warren Coalition Annual Award Winners, Larry M. Funk Award Winner Announced
On July 27th, a small crowd of Warren Coalition staff and members, along with members of the local community, gathered at the Warren County Community Center to recognize the Coalition members who went above and beyond in their service to the Coalition and the Warren County community this past year. They also recognized this year’s winner of the Larry M. Funk Award for Outstanding Service to Children in Warren County: Laura M. Nelson Haas.
The Annual Awards & Appreciation Luncheon started off with the recognition of Coalition members who had performed what is a basic yet the most important part of being a part of any organization: they showed up. Jessica Dandridge, Robbie Seal, and Susan Smith were recognized for attending 80% or more of committee and membership meetings, while Nick Croft was recognized for achieving perfect attendance throughout the year.
Throughout the year, Coalition members receive “stars” for supporting programs and events. At the luncheon, the person with the most stars is usually recognized as the Coalition Member of the Year, but this year, the race was tight—so much so that Robbie Seal was given an “Honorable Mention,” while Nick Croft and Michelle Smeltzer tied for the number of stars they received, earning them both the “Member of the Year” honor.
The final award of the day given was the Larry M. Funk Award for Outstanding Service to Children in Warren County. Larry was a member of Warren Coalition for more than 20 years, serving in a number of positions to include Vice President and President during that time. The Warren County Sheriff Department employed Larry for over 28 years, and 27 of those were as the D.A.R.E. instructor and Community Policing representative. The award, first given in 2022, was established to honor his legacy.
This year’s recipient was Laura Nelson Haas. Laura was the school resource officer (SRO) at Warren County Junior High from 2000-2006. Norma Jean Shaw, who nominated Laura for this honor, wrote Laura was “well-loved” by the students and is still enthusiastically greeted by former students to this day. She described how Laura would always have a pocket full of dollars and would give a dollar to any student who was short on lunch money—and she didn’t keep track of who owed her. Some students paid her back, others didn’t.
Laura also worked with students—and sometimes their parents as well—to resolve conflicts without fighting.
“As her students came to know and trust her, Deputy Nelson often became the first person a child would turn to with family issues, including physical or sexual abuse. Steering those children to the proper help made her realize that she could help even more as an investigator,” Shaw wrote.
Laura became a Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigator and then completed the specialized training required to become a sex crimes investigator. Throughout her career, she has worked many cases, impacting dozens of children for the good.
Shaw concluded her nomination with the following: “Many of those helped by Laura are children who have been victimized, and their names cannot be told. Suffice it to say they are living better lives today because of her commitment and dedication to helping each of them. And that is thanks enough for Laura.”
Laura received a $500 award as well as a crystal trophy to commemorate her award.
“Larry was a really fantastic human being,” she said. “This is really special. Thank you so very much.”
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
More on the Front Royal Little League 8-10 Year-Old All Stars 2023 Season Town Proclamation
We at Royal Examiner wanted do expand on the acknowledgment of the Proclamation approved by the Front Royal Town Council, and signed by Mayor Lori A. Cockrell on Monday, July 24, recognizing the achievements of the Front Royal Little League 8-to-10 year-old All Star team. While not included in the agenda packet downloaded prior to the meeting, we subsequently acquired the Proclamation text from the Council Clerk Tina Presley, along with the presentation photo taken by Town Manager Joe Waltz — thank you, Tina and Joe.
Here is the Proclamation, listing the coaches and players names, as read into the council meeting record in full: PROCLAMATION:
Recognition of Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team 2023
“WHEREAS, the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team finished the 2023 season with an 11-2 record; and,
“WHEREAS, the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team won the District 3 District Championship, and advanced to the Little League Virginia State Tournament in Abingdon Virginia; and,
“WHEREAS, the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team battled out of the losers bracket by going on to beat teams from Ridgeview, Spotsylvania, Tuckahoe, and South County to play in the 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star State Championship game and,
“WHEREAS, the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team coached by Jesse Henry, Shane Wines, Joe Cook, and Jamie Seal and along with the 2023 team members Brayson Cook, Trenton Cook, Jase Delfi, Max Elliott, Weslee Grindle, Miles Henry, Kam McIntrye, Jace McLendon, Hunter Seal, Jorge Smelser, Braxton Tolson, and Remi Wines, leave a lasting legacy on this community; and,
“NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Mayor and the Front Royal Town Council recognize and congratulate the 2023 Front Royal Little League 8, 9, & 10 year old All-Star Team for a very successful baseball season.”
We will add that information online indicates that Front Royal defeated Bridgewater for the District 3 title, and lost to Vienna American in the Virginia State Tournament finals.
Royal Examiner congratulates the Front Royal Little League 8-to-10 year-old All Stars for their achievements, and acknowledges all this community’s youth for their participation and contributions to youth sports here. Always remember, keep your eye on the ball and your head in the game — whatever “game” that might be.
See the Proclamation read into the record and the presentation to team representatives beginning at the 3:45 mark of the linked Town meeting video.
Warren County Book Battle Earns Exposure in National Press
While our local press, including the Royal Examiner, is covering “like a blanket,” some would say, the juvenile library book controversy, today, as I am writing this (Wednesday, July 26), it was given a national boost through the front pages of The Washington Post.
In fact, the Post team was in town a few days, covering a most recent crowded and sometimes belligerent hearing on the action by our Board of Supervisors to withhold 75% of Samuels Public Library funding – the library could be closed by September if certain public demands for withdrawing certain children’s books are not met.
Coming on the heels of the Jennifer McDonald alleged financial fiasco over at the then joint Town-County Economic Development Authority (EDA), our community appears to be making an unwanted mark for its politics and politically funded activities while trying to sell itself as a tourism destination for the DC Metro area with the beauty of the area, ergo a desirable place for hiking, river travel, sightseeing, fine dining and so on.
The current Post piece on the most recent controversy that appears to put our town and county at the head of a parade in many states endeavoring to press libraries to remove certain children’s books that contain LGBTQ passages, as well as what some complainers describe as “pornography” or, at least, too “sexually explicit” for young children.
“The situation in Front Royal, about 70 miles west of Washington at the northern end of the Shenandoah Valley, marks an escalation of book wars in Virginia and across the country,” the article states.
What caught the eye of this reporter, a writer, and editor for newspapers in several countries as well as The Associated Press in Washington, D.C., was the length and depth of its illustrated article, which turned from page 1 to an entire inside page including texts, a four-column photo of about half the crowd of 120 local citizens, along with two column pix of Samuel’s Library director Michelle Ross, and library defenders Sydney Patton, Tina Johnson, and Kelsey Lawrence.
The crowd scene places the Post reporter/photographer team at the July 10 meeting of the Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees, at which Melody Hotek, 70, officiated at the first meeting of her presidency of the trustee board. The Post described the confrontational crowd as “buzzing and jittery,” which did nothing to ensure any degree of comfort for Hotek.
“This is quite a crowd, and I am nervous,” Hotek was quoted as saying as she accepted the gavel for the first time.
“The clock was ticking,” the Post report says, noting “… the library had only enough money to operate through September unless it could persuade the County to release (the money)” it has put on hold.
Today, the clock is still ticking …
Explosion Erupts Near Virginia’s Interstate 81: Pipeline Crisis Averted
Local Heroes and Quick Responses Stave Off a Potential Disaster
In a morning that turned unusually tumultuous for the residents near Strasburg, Virginia, a gas line explosion occurred close to Interstate 81. Thanks to rapid responses from both local authorities and the pipeline company, no injuries ensued from the incident.
Tuesday dawned like any other day until witnesses near Interstate 81 spotted an explosion around 8:00 a.m. Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Vollmer confirmed the event’s location near Battlefield Road and Copp Road. While the interstate saw a brief shutdown, the fire was quickly contained, ensuring that no nearby structures faced threats.
TC Energy, responsible for the Columbia Gas Transmission Pipeline, promptly responded to the crisis. On detecting a pressure drop in the said pipeline, the company’s emergency protocols were initiated. Their efforts, combined with those of local first responders, ensured the fire’s swift containment. Updates from the company affirmed the fire’s extinguishment and highlighted their focus on the safety of the community and the environment. The pipeline section remains closed while an in-depth investigation into the cause and impact of the explosion is underway.
Strasburg, Virginia, witnessed TC Energy’s transparent communication with regular media updates. Emphasizing its commitment to safety and environmental protection the company has mobilized a team of 25 personnel to the site. While the exact timeline for resuming the pipeline’s operation is still under wraps, the company remains in touch with impacted landowners and the local community, urging them to avoid the area.
While the explosion’s cause remains to be uncovered, the incident underscores the importance of proactive safety measures and community coordination. It serves as a testament to the efficiency of local authorities, first responders, and companies like TC Energy in managing crises effectively. This event, while unsettling, stands as a silver lining for the collaboration between communities and corporations in ensuring safety.
Community Rally to Tackle Peak Electricity Demand
Local Residents Urged to Conserve Power during Afternoon Hours
As temperatures continue to soar this week, local energy grids are bracing for soaring electricity demand during the afternoon and early evening hours. To combat this, the authorities have declared Community Energy Savings Days for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The initiative emphasizes collective power conservation efforts to streamline energy use, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact.
Peak demand periods often lead to increased electricity costs and a heightened carbon footprint due to ramped-up energy generation. By slightly altering energy consumption habits, particularly between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., residents can help to distribute the demand more evenly across the grid. Such community-driven efforts have the potential to significantly curb greenhouse gas emissions and minimize the stress on local power grids.
Residents can make a meaningful contribution in various ways:
- Thermal Management: Drawing window blinds and drapes during the day can block out heat, allowing households to raise their thermostat to a more energy-efficient 78 degrees or higher. Using fans can supplement this, as they consume less energy than air conditioners.
- Scheduled Chores: It’s advisable to postpone energy-intensive chores, such as laundry or using dishwashers, to off-peak hours. These appliances, along with ovens, can add to the heat and humidity inside homes.
- Mindful Consumption: Simple habits like switching off unnecessary lights and electronics, as well as unplugging devices like cell phone chargers and coffee makers, can collectively lead to significant energy savings.
- Optimal Window Use: While it’s best to keep windows and blinds shut during the daytime to prevent heat gain, opening them during the cooler nighttime can help regulate indoor temperatures.
As the mercury rises, the collective efforts of the community can make a tangible difference. By heeding the call of the Community Energy Savings Days, local residents not only ensure smoother functioning of the power grid but also contribute to a larger environmental cause.
