Kiwanis Club Gifts “BookWorm” Vending Machine to A.S. Rhodes Elementary

Revitalizing Reading: A Reward-Based Approach to Encourage Literacy

The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal has taken an innovative step towards encouraging reading habits among the young students of A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. With the recent installment of the “BookWorm” vending machine, students can now earn books as rewards for exhibiting positive behavior, good grades, and regular attendance.

Kiwanis Club’s commitment to enhancing the joy of reading stands out as they seek to reintroduce the thrill associated with books. For Principal Lori Layman and the educators at A.S. Rhodes, this presents an opportunity to reinforce positive behaviors and habits amongst the students.

To claim their reward, students, upon showing characteristics of being respectful, responsible, and positive, receive a special Inchy golden token from their teachers. This token can then be used to access their choice of book from the vending machine. The immediate gratification of receiving a tangible reward amplifies the incentive to maintain and further these good habits.

Mike McCool from the Royal Examiner captured the excitement during a brief interview at the school, showcasing the machine’s functionality. The overwhelming enthusiasm for the machine was evident, with students eager to explore the variety of books available.

While Kiwanis Club has borne the cost of this innovative tool, it wasn’t a solitary effort. The community has come together in various capacities to ensure all elementary schools in the county have their book vending machines. The Rotary Club and other philanthropists, including Craig Zunka, have actively contributed to this mission.

These vending machines represent more than just an immediate reward. They are a long-term investment in the education and character-building of the students. By tying the reward to positive behaviors, the initiative fosters an environment that celebrates and promotes virtues like kindness, responsibility, and, most importantly, the joy of reading.

This collaboration between A.S. Rhodes Elementary and the Kiwanis Club epitomizes the potential of community partnerships. Such endeavors not only directly benefit students but set the stage for a brighter, more literate future.

Click here for more information about the Kiwanis Club of Front Royal.