Community Events
Knights of Columbus sponsors the 2020 Walk for Life
The Knights of Columbus provided $500 to sponsor the Front Royal Pregnancy Center’s 2020 Walk for Life. The 2020 Walk will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, 2020, and is the principal source of funds for the services the Center provides. The FRPC serves hundreds of women and families every year.
The event is family-friendly and includes face painting, informational booths, prizes, and refreshments. Visit frpcwalkforlife.com to learn more.
The John Carrell Jenkins Council #7771 of the Knights of Columbus is dedicated to Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism. We support our parish and community through a variety of programs.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington distributes backpacks to more than 250 local refugee children for back-to-school
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington’s Migration and Refugee Program (MRS) is hosting its annual “Backpack Giveaway” this year as a drive-thru to ensure safe social distancing for families, volunteers and staff. More than 250 students are registered to receive backpacks filled with basic supplies, including pencils, pens, erasers, glue, scissors, crayons, colored pencils, markers, notebooks, composition books, 3-ring binders, loose leaf paper and highlighters. Additionally, in response to COVID-19, masks, sanitizers and gloves are being distributed to each family.
“We are thrilled to offer our annual backpack distribution as a drive-thru this year to ensure families can participate in a safe way. While this is definitely an unusual year as students prepare to enter school in a variety of ways, be it in person, virtually or a combination of the two, the need for basic supplies has increased,” said Belayneh Loppisso, Program Director, MRS, an asylee himself and former client of MRS. “The economic impact the coronavirus has had on the refugee committee, particularly those already experiencing hardship, has been significant, magnifying the need for and impact of this effort.”
MRS BACKPACK GIVEAWAY
- Who: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington Migration and Refugee Services and Backpack Recipient Families. (Families must be pre-registered to receive a backpack.)
- When: Friday, September 11, 2020 | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Where: Migration and Refugee Services Office of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington | 80 N. Glebe Rd. | Arlington, VA 22203
The Arlington event is one of three backpack drive-thru distributions at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year, which include distributions in Fredericksburg and Manassas. Additionally, for families unable to make it to a drive-thru, volunteers are providing no-contact delivery to individual residences.
All items were donated by parishioners and school families from throughout the Diocese, including St. Mary of Sorrows Church in Fairfax, Church of the Nativity in Burke and St. Thomas More Cathedral School in Arlington, as well as Girl Scouts, the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Rock Spring Congregational Church. To receive a backpack distributed during the MRS event, students must be clients of MRS and enrolled in the Virginia Refugee Student Achievement Program for students ages 5-18 who have been in the United States for less than five years.
MRS serves new clients arriving to the U.S. throughout the year, so school supplies are always needed. To donate a backpack or supplies or for additional information, contact Rebecca Boak, Community Engagement Specialist at MRS, at Rebecca.Boak@ccda.net.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 11th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, September 11:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “GetAWAY”
- “Greenland”
- “Wonder Woman 1984”
Pets for Life Scavenger Hunt hosted by the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke
Stop by the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke on Sunday, September 27, from 2pm-4pm, for a social distancing Pets for Life Scavenger Hunt and pictures with SPCA Mascot, Pikachu. The WPD will be joining us at 2pm for a K9 demonstration.
Admission price is one bag of cat or dog food for our Pets for Life program.
For more information, contact the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke at 540-662-8616.
Birthday of the Constitution to be celebrated this Saturday, September 12
This Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, at 10am, the Sons of the American Revolution and the Shenandoah Christian Alliance will celebrate the birthday of our Constitution and the soldiers who fought that we would be able to govern ourselves. This year Trail Life members from Front Royal will assist.
We kick off at General Daniel Morgan’s grave with wreath laying, prayers, and a musket salute. Then the SAR color guard leads a procession a third of a mile to the site of the Constitution Day Celebration at Morgan’s Military Cemetery. His remains rest in the oldest part Cemetery near the old Lutheran Church ruins near many of his soldiers. New Veteran Cemetery is where we march to.
Make history and join us at this outside service with social distancing. This is a free event and open to the public. Presiding will be well known Pastor Alan Morrison of Christ Reigns Church, Winchester.
Speakers will give history and importance of our Constitution with added exciting demonstrations of musket salutes by the State’s outstanding color guard. A guest of honor will be William Swetke, state president of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Fish Fry Social – FREE FISH Public · Hosted by David Downes and Warren County Beer Party
The Warren County Beer Party wants everyone to have a great Labor Day Weekend.
After catching more fish than we can eat, we would like to share our bounty with a cold beer. Hope to see you on Saturday. Cheers!
Time: Noon to 2 pm
Location: Virginia Beer Museum, 16 Chester Street, Front Royal, Virginia
Interested in going, let them know. Click Here.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 25% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Outdoor Main Street Movie is this Friday and Saturday at 8:30pm:
- Friday, September 4: “Up”
- Saturday, September 5: “Frozen”
- Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the outdoors! (Weather permitting)
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, September 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “GetAWAY”
- “Greenland”
- “Wonder Woman 1984”
