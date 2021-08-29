Knights of Columbus sponsors the 2021 Walk for Life

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

Library closing

Due to the Labor Day Holiday the Library will be closed Monday, September 6th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, September 7th.

General Education Development

Samuels Public Library invites you to register and attend the General Education Development course. This course will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 A.M-12:30 P.M (except on school holidays or closings). The GED course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success.

English as a Second Language Discussion Group

Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and join us for our English as a Second language discussion group. This is a conversational English language class for adults whose primary language is not English. All skill levels are welcome. Practice speaking English in a welcoming, group atmosphere. This group meets every Tuesday & Thursday at 10:00 am

Genealogy Club

Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday September 8th at 6 P.M.

Chair Yoga

Join us Friday, September 10th at 11:30 am for Chair yoga. Chair yoga is accessible for all levels of fitness, is a gentle version of yoga in which postures are performed while seated or standing with the aid of a chair. Chair yoga can help improve flexibility, increase strength, and create a happier piece of mind. If you are new to yoga, this session will provide an easy introduction. This 60 minute class, led by Michelle Hamer, CYT500, ERYT200, of Wildfire Yoga, will include breathing techniques, movement, and meditation, to reduce stress and relieve anxiety.

Bad Romance

Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Monday, September 13th at 6:00 P.M for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail Partnership

Come learn about this exciting new initiative, Tuesday, September 14th at 6:00 PM. The Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail Partnership is an unincorporated coalition of public, private and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail that have come together with the vision of transforming an unused single-track railroad corridor from Broadway to Front Royal into a multi-use almost 50-mile trail re-connecting communities, businesses, schools and many local cultural and historic resources.

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of September we will be discussing Rachel Joyce’s The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry. This meeting will be held Wednesday, September 15th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.

Reference Solutions Database Tutorial

Join us Wednesday, September 15th at 10:00 A.M. for a tutorial on how to utilize our database Reference Solutions, a powerful online reference and research tool providing library cardholders instant, real-time access to accurate, in-depth information on U.S. businesses (59 million) and U.S. residents (310 million). Reference Solutions makes it faster and easier to find new business opportunities, research executives and companies, find news articles, conduct job searches, research papers, locate addresses and phone numbers, conduct market research and much more.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of September we will be discussing Rachel Joyce’s The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry. This meeting will be held Monday, September 20th at 6:00 P.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

SamiCon 2021: Level up with your library card!

Samuels Public Library invites you to come out and join us for our annual geek convention SamiCon, Saturday, September 25th from 10:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M! SamiCon is a free event for all comic & tech fans, geeks, gamers, and cosplayers. Checkout local products in our vendors fair as well as participate in our makerspace, crafts, prize drawings and more. This year’s theme is Video Games! Come dressed as your favorite characters and enjoy many activities such as gaining experience points in exchange for raffle tickets, solving our escape room, participating in game demos and learning how to make your own video game with our sponsor Code Ninja!