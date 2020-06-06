Know your yogurt

Yogurt is a popular food, but did you know it also has many health benefits? It’s rich in nutrients and proteins, helps maintain digestive health and can even enhance your immune system. To celebrate National Dairy Month, which occurs every June, here’s what you should know about common types of yogurt.

Traditional yogurt

If you crave a smooth, creamy treat, then traditional yogurt is for you. It’s by far the most well-known and widely available type of yogurt. It can be made with whole or skim milk and is a healthy snack that people of all ages can enjoy.

Greek yogurt



This popular type of yogurt has twice as much protein as traditional yogurt. It also has a much firmer texture, which is obtained by straining the yogurt before packaging it. Generally speaking, Greek yo¬gurt has less sugar and fewer carbohydrates than traditional yogurt. It’s both a tasty snack and a versatile cooking ingredient.

Icelandic yogurt

Also known as skyr, Icelandic yogurt is high in protein and thicker than Greek yogurt, although it’s smoother in texture. It’s very low in fat and contains a lot of calcium, making it a healthy snack as well as a smart addition to your morning smoothies.

Kefir

If you’re particularly interested in the probiotic benefits of yogurt, then kefir is for you. This naturally carbonated and fermented yogurt drink is high in protein, calcium, minerals, and vitamin D. Thanks to its long fermentation process, it provides a range of beneficial bacteria, which can help improve your gut health.

Yogurt is tasty food, and there are many ways to enjoy it.