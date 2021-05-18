Kondwani “KG” Rogers (1992 -2021)

Kondwani “KG” Rogers, 29, of Winchester, Virginia and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Frederick County, Virginia.

A Home Going service will be held on Thursday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will be private.

KG was born March 8, 1992, in Front Royal son of James M. Jones, Sr. of Dover Delaware, and Cassandra N. Dudley of Charlottesville. He worked for Thompson’s Food Truck alongside his grandfather, Isaac Thompson, who helped in his upbringing. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Surviving with his parents are his loving wife Jessica Wayland Rogers; four sons Kaynen, Keyani, Isaac “Lux” and True; momma Cheryl Jones; paternal grandparents Isaac and Stephanie Thompson of Front Royal; maternal grandmother Eleanor “Ella” Thompson of Front Royal who also helped in his upbringing; paternal grandmother Catherine Snow Jones of Dover Delaware; paternal grandparents Fredrick J. Tyler, Sr. and Julia Tyler; six siblings Tiana Lamb, James Jones, Jr., Sequoia Hearn, Isa Rogers, Da’quon Rogers and Essence Rogers and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Jessica Jones.