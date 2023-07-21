Crime/Court
Kristie Atwood Non-Suited in Case of Remaining 18 Dogs Seized by WCSO, Family Regaining Possession of 6 or More of Those Dogs
Part Two of the “Dog Day Afternoon” drama pitting defendant Kristie Atwood and her family against the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in a battle over custody of a total of 19 dogs seized by the sheriff’s office from the Atwoods on June 30 and July 5 was resolved Friday morning, July 21, in Warren County General District Court.
After some discussion between Assistant Commonwealths Attorney Samantha Meadows and defense counsel David Silek, then between Silek and his clients obtaining Ms. Atwood’s signature on a written agreement, the three members of the Atwood family present left the courtroom at 10:14 a.m. Asked where they were going just outside the courtroom, Ms. Atwood replied, “To get our dogs.”
Quickly back in the courtroom, this reporter heard Prosecutor Meadows inform Judge W. Dale Houff that a non-suit agreement in the petition on custody of the remaining 18 dogs had been reached between the Commonwealth and defense. With the prosecution and defense in agreement on the non-suit, Judge Houff accepted it as presented.
That agreement was that the Atwoods would regain possession of their five family dogs, three belonging to Kristie, and two to her son, with most of the remaining 13 being returned to the rescue groups the Atwoods had been fostering them from. Defense counsel Silek later explained to Royal Examiner that one of those 13 fostered dogs would be released to the custody of Atwood’s daughter, who had become especially attached to it during the fostering period. Kristie later confirmed that and said other family members, including her mother, were planning on adopting or fostering several other dogs they had become attached to.
As explained in the Royal Examiner story on the July 12 non-suit resolution of the hearing on the initial WCSO petition for custody of the first dog seized June 30, the Atwoods have been fostering rescue dogs, some facing being put down due to their irreversible poor physical condition by the rescue groups having possession of them.
The first dog seized on June 30, a crippled Dachshund named Baby Girl, custody of which was at issue at the July 12 hearing, was returned to the rescue group it had been fostered from in that non-suit agreement. Defense counsel Silek indicated that in the wake of the legal uproar they found themselves in since the two-phased seizure of the 19 dogs in their possession, it had been the Atwoods decision not to seek re-possession of all 14 of their previously fostered dogs.
As noted in our story on the July 12 hearing on possession of Baby Girl, from the report of the involved deputy attached to the Commonwealth’s petition for the July 12 hearing, the Atwood family’s role in mentoring dogs, some crippled and handicapped, was not known at the time they were seized by the sheriff’s department. Rather, having failed to make contact with Ms. Atwood, it seemed the deputy may have inferred abuse or neglect as the cause of the animals conditions. As appeared to be the case on Wednesday when the hearing was continued to Friday’s docket, no involved sheriff’s office personnel were present for the July 21st hearing on custody of the remaining 18 dogs.
Warren County Grand Jury – July 2023 indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about November 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ryan John David did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about November 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ryan John David did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act,:, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Macehell Maria Ross did unlawfully and feloniously, and maliciously wound or by any means cause bodily injury to Chanelle Ross-Jones, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill in violation of §18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3
On or about January 28, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carlton Derek Watson did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about March 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Shakara Kamarie Strother did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about March 2, 2023, in the County of Warren, Shakara Kamarie Strother did unlawfully drive a motor vehicle on a highway recklessly or at a speed or in a manner so as to endanger the life, limb, or property of another, in violation of §46.2-852 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6625-M1
COUNT ONE: On or about April 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of L.H., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about April 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of H.H., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about April 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Wayne Hanna did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of D.H., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
On or about January 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jolissa Ann Ramey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Justin A. Dunmore did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer Nathaniel Bausher, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in subsection F of § 18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
On or about May 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Carla Marie Wright did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about November 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Smith did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of B.W., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about November 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, and the speed of the accused exceeded the maximum allowed by twenty miles per hour, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about November 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, did unlawfully and feloniously fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic and fail to report the accused’s name, address, driver’s license number, and vehicle registration number forthwith to the State Police or local law enforcement agency or to the custodian of the other damaged property. The accident resulted in damage to property valued at $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5
COUNT FOUR: On or about November 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dustin James Smith did unlawfully and feloniously by force, threat, intimidation, or deception and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, detain, or secrete Ayla Michelle Salkay, with the intent to deprive her of her personal liberty, in violation of § 18.2-47(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: K1D-1010-F5
On or about February 13, 2023, in the County of Warren, Zarek Antonio Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about April 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, William Robert Brill did unlawfully and feloniously, by force, threat, intimidation, or deception and without legal justification or excuse, seize, take, transport, detain, or secrete the person of Vivian D. Zeigler, with the intent to deprive her of her personal liberty or withhold or conceal her from any person, authority or institution lawfully entitled to her charge, in violation of § 18.2-47 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: KID-1010-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about April 18, 2023, in the County of Warren, William Robert Brill did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Vivian D. Zeigler without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
On or about April 4, 2023, in the County of Warren. Keon Rasheed Hackley did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about February 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tracey Michelle Swett did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter the dwelling of William Aldi while it was occupied, with the intent to commit a misdemeanor other than assault and battery or trespass, in violation of Section 18.2-92 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: BUR-2219-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about February 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Tracey Michelle Swett did unlawfully and feloniously forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a draft or check, or any other writing, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5
On or about May 6, 2022, through May 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sean Eugene Kreinsen did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communication system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen (15) years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously committed one or more violations of the subsection of Section 18.2-374.3. VCC: QBS-3703-F9
On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Charles Ralph Barton, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Cynthia Capone without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of §18.2-51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Duane Stadlberger did unlawfully, feloniously, and maliciously, or with the intent to defraud an insurance company or a person, set fire to or burn or destroy by any explosive substance or aid, counsel, or procure the burning or destruction of motorhome valued at $1,000.00 or more, in violation of § 18.2-81 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ARS-2018-F4
COUNT ONE: On or about January 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Todd Houchins, II, did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communication system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen (15) years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3702-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Todd Houchins, II, did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communication system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen (15) years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a childless than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the * solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. The accused previously committed one or more violations of the subsection of Section 18.2-374.3. VCC: OBS-3703-F9
On or about March 21, 2023, in the County of Warren, Allen Joseph Bright did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen (18) years of age or older, use a communication system or another electronic means for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than Fifteen (15) years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose his sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q2-F9
Crime/Court
Timothy Comer Apprehended: Charged with Gregory Williams’ Murder
The wanted felon nabbed in Page County following a collaborative manhunt
A breakthrough has occurred in the investigation of the recent homicide in Page County. On July 13, 2023, Timothy Thomas Comer, a person of interest in multiple crimes, was apprehended by law enforcement officers. The operation was a successful collaboration between the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.
Responding swiftly to a tip-off, the Sheriff’s Office reported that Comer was seen entering a vacant residence on the 4000 block of Jollett Road. Units from both Page and Rockingham Sheriff’s Offices were able to establish a perimeter within minutes. Confirmation soon followed that Comer was indeed inside the residence.
Assistance was provided by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team. A search warrant for the residence was promptly obtained. Comer was then safely extracted from the property by the Virginia State Police Tactical Team and taken into custody without incident.
Comer was already wanted for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, a warrant for which had been issued on July 5, 2023. Following his apprehension, he has been charged with an additional count of firearm possession.
In a major development, Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage announced that based on current evidence, Comer has now been charged with the murder of Gregory Williams, which occurred on June 29, 2023. The charges include Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
Comer’s legal predicament may deepen further, as he is also a person of interest in a suspicious fire that occurred on Jollett Road on July 9, 2023. Human remains were found in the fire debris, which has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy and identification. The results of these analyses are pending.
Despite these breakthroughs, Sheriff Cubbage emphasized that the investigation remains active and fluid, with leads still being pursued and further forensic analysis awaited. He expressed gratitude to all the agencies that have cooperated to bring those responsible to justice.
Any additional information should be directed to Captain Tim Lansberry or Lieutenant Kenneth Boyd at (540)743-7810. The Sheriff’s Office has pledged to release further details as the ongoing investigation permits.
Crime/Court
Dramatic hostage situation resolved in Warren County
In a chilling incident that unfolded in the early hours of July 7, 2023, Warren County, Virginia, was witness to a tense hostage situation. An assault complaint received by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office rapidly escalated into a full-blown hostage scenario, ultimately culminating in a successful operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and special teams.
At 3:16 am, the Sheriff’s office was alerted to a disturbance at a residence on Loop Road in Front Royal, Warren County. The initial call concerned an assault involving a female perpetrator against another woman, and it was reported that a third woman was forcibly confined in the residence. In total, five women were reported to be in the house, with three managing to escape. A male suspect, who was believed to be under the influence of an unknown substance and in possession of a stolen firearm, was also inside the premises.
Upon deputies’ arrival, a woman with an outstanding warrant fled into a nearby forest, leading to a request for assistance from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 unit. Meanwhile, preliminary interviews conducted with two individuals discovered on an adjacent road hinted at the grim reality unfolding in the residence: a male suspect was holding hostages at gunpoint.
In response to the escalating situation, Warren County’s Special Operations Team was called in alongside the Virginia State Police’s drone team. As law enforcement agencies heightened their operations, local residents were urged to shelter in place through reverse 911 alerts. Loudspeaker appeals for a peaceful resolution went unheeded.
The stand-off ended at 05:09 am, with the male suspect surrendering and three more individuals exiting the residence peacefully. The residents of Warren County were quickly reassured of their safety through another reverse 911 alert.
A search warrant was procured based on items in plain view during the preliminary safety sweep of the property. No injuries were reported during the incident. The male suspect is now facing charges of possessing firearm ammunition after a felony conviction. Two females were also apprehended; one had two outstanding warrants, and another was arrested for four counts of probation violation.
Law enforcement agencies, including the Front Royal Police Department, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and Warren County Fire and Rescue, have expressed their mutual gratitude for the cooperative efforts that led to the peaceful resolution of this terrifying event.
Crime/Court
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office identifies and detains suspect in April’s brutal slaying
In an update to a chilling double homicide case that shocked the quiet community of Frederick County this past April, Sheriff Lenny Millholland has announced a significant breakthrough. Investigators from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division have identified a suspect and made an arrest.
Jason Matthew William Bowen, a resident of Laurel Dr. Cross Junction, Va., has been taken into custody and charged with two counts of Second-Degree Murder (Va. Code 18.2-32). He is accused of the brutal slaying of Pamela Marie Lowande, age 40, and Joshua Daniel Carter, age 49, who were both his coworkers.
The tragic event unfolded in the early morning hours of April 20, 2023, at a residence on Fromans Road in Western Frederick County. After a 9-1-1 call was received, deputies were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered two victims with apparent gunshot wounds, later identified as Lowande and Carter.
In a statement, Sheriff Millholland commended the Criminal Investigations Division’s tireless efforts since day one. The thoroughness of the investigation required the allocation of additional resources, including lab analysis, specialized testing, and painstaking processing of possible evidence.
Millholland acknowledged the profound loss, stating, “It saddens me that two people have lost their lives. Fortunately, crimes like this don’t usually occur in Frederick County.” He further reflected on the broader societal implications, saying, “If you look across the country, people are changing, attitudes are changing. The way that issues are dealt with, and the manner in which they are dealt with, have also changed. Many times, for the worst, I’m afraid.”
Jason Matthew William Bowen is currently being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, a court date is yet to be set as investigations continue.
Crime/Court
Investigation unveils disturbing animal cruelty case in Warren County
In a shocking revelation of animal neglect, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has seized a total of 18 dogs from a residence in the Bentonville area of Warren County following an ongoing investigation sparked by calls for welfare checks on the property.
The initial call leading to the investigation was made on June 24th, 2023, alerting authorities to the possible neglect of an unknown number of dogs housed at the property. This was followed by a second call on June 30th, which resulted in the emergency medical treatment of one dog linked to the residence.
In response to these alarming calls, the WCSO obtained and served a search warrant on July 5th. To their dismay, they found several dogs both inside and outside the unoccupied residence, living in subpar conditions that lent credence to the accusations of neglect.
The investigation concluded with the seizure of 18 dogs from the property, all of which were transported to the WCSO building for veterinarian assessment. Out of these, five dogs were in dire need of emergency treatment and were immediately transported to a veterinary service. The remaining dogs were moved to a shelter, where they will receive continuous care as the case progresses.
Alongside the WCSO, the Warren County Fire Marshal’s office was also engaged to evaluate the conditions of the house for any continued occupancy. The findings of their inspection were shared with the homeowner, though these specific details have not been disclosed publicly.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s swift action in the face of suspected animal cruelty shines a light on the relentless efforts being made to uphold animal rights in the community. As the investigation progresses, the local community holds its breath, eager for justice to be brought to the wronged animals. This anxious anticipation reflects Warren County’s strong collective stance against animal mistreatment. This distressing event underscores a poignant reminder: our duty of care and compassion extends to all creatures, not just our own kind.
Crime/Court
Undercover sting operation arrests Fairfax man on child exploitation charges
In a notable act of diligent crime fighting, the Front Royal Police Department has carried out a successful undercover operation leading to the arrest of an adult male suspected of soliciting minors for sexual purposes. The operation was part of a proactive initiative set to protect the most vulnerable members of our society, our children, from potential threats lurking in the online space.
The operation, launched on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, witnessed detectives posing as underage victims online to expose individuals seeking to exploit minors sexually. The suspect, unaware that he was communicating with an undercover officer, solicited explicit materials and photos from what he believed to be a minor under the age of 15.
The man in question, identified as Roberto V. Picha, a 57-year-old resident of Fairfax, VA, was apprehended when he arrived at a prearranged meeting place within Front Royal, expecting to meet the minor he had been engaging with online. Unbeknownst to him, Picha was walking into a carefully planned sting operation set up by the local police force.
Following his arrest on July 3, 2023, Picha was transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail. After appearing before the magistrate, he was denied bond, and a court date for the offenses has been scheduled for August 3, 2023, in the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Picha faces serious charges, including violations of §§ 18.2-374.3 and 18.2-370 of the Virginia Code, relating to the use of communication systems to facilitate offenses involving children and taking indecent liberties with children. Given the severity of these crimes, the law will likely come down hard on him, sending a strong message to others who may contemplate engaging in such heinous activities.
The Front Royal Police Department’s actions highlight their continued efforts as active members of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Their initiative is a reminder that our local forces are diligently working to safeguard our children’s innocence and ensure their safety from online predators. They request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of minors reach out to them promptly.
