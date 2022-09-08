State News
Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim 6 lives – juveniles account for 4 lives lost
Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim 6 lives – Juveniles account for four lives lost even with a reduction in fatal traffic crashes compared to the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend, there was still an alarming number of deaths among young people and pedestrians. Of the six traffic deaths reported for the holiday weekend, four involved juveniles; two were pedestrians, and three were not wearing a seatbelt. During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were a total of 10 traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways.
“While the reduction in traffic deaths is encouraging, six families still lost loved ones this past weekend,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Four of those tragically lost were young people with a full life ahead of them, and two of those children were not wearing a seatbelt or safely secured in a child safety restraint. I implore all Virginians to wear their seatbelts and require all those riding with you to do the same.”
During the 2022 four-day holiday statistical counting period, the six fatal traffic crashes occurred in the counties of Hanover, Henry, Pittsylvania, Shenandoah, and Sussex, along with the city of Norfolk. The two pedestrians killed were a 7-year-old female and an 85-year-old male. The two juveniles not wearing seatbelts were a 17-year-old female and a 6-year-old male. The fourth juvenile traffic death was an 11-year-old female passenger. State police investigated a total of 772 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend.
The Virginia State Police participated in two annual traffic-safety enforcement programs over the 2022 Labor Day weekend: Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, the anti-DUI enforcement and education program sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program began Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 12:01 am and concluded at midnight Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
As a result of state police traffic safety enforcement efforts during the 2022 statistical counting period, Virginia troopers:
• Stopped 4,094 speeders
• Stopped 1,807 reckless drivers
• Arrested 87 drivers for DUI/DUID
• Cited 435 seat belt violations
• Assisted 818 disabled/stranded motorists
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding, and teacher retirement.
Statewide Buckle Up/Slow Down Initiative kicks off this week aiming to curb startling increase in teen driver fatalities
Students, schools, and youth groups across Virginia are kicking off a statewide campaign to increase seat belt usage rates among teens and youth this week.
Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO)’s peer-to-peer campaign, Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down, is designed to encourage youth and teens to develop a lifelong buckle-up habit by reminding them that seat belts are their best defense against injury and death in a crash.
The campaign also addresses speed prevention after Virginia saw an alarming 56% increase in teen driver fatalities in 2021. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), from 2020 to 2021, 60% of fatal crashes involving teen drivers (ages 15-19) were speed-related in Virginia, and 62% of teens killed in crashes were unrestrained.
YOVASO is working hard to bring change to those numbers by offering the Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign over a three-month period starting today (Sept. 6) and concluding on December 16, 2022. High schools, middle schools, and youth groups will participate by completing a monthly activity checklist that educates and reminds teens to buckle up and drive safely. There are two options for participating: non-competing and competing. Schools and youth groups that elect to compete will also be required to complete pre and post-seat belt checks and a creative project that reaches most students at their school or in their youth group. Non-competing schools may register to receive materials and complete any activities of their choice.
“Given the significant increase in teen driver fatalities in 2021, it’s now more important than ever for teens to work together in their schools and communities to lead the change for driver and passenger safety,” said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager. “The Drive for Change campaign provides schools and students with the tools to educate teens about risky behaviors and influence them to develop safe driving habits, such as buckling up, obeying speed limits, and avoiding distractions. With everyone’s participation, we can save lives by helping our teens make it a priority when driving to protect themselves, their friends, families, and other motorists.”
In addition to addressing speed prevention at the high school level, the campaign will also focus on seat belt use and passenger rights at the middle school level.
The campaign also includes a Halloween component to remind all youth and teens to make good choices and celebrate safely during the celebratory weekend. Students will also be encouraged to connect with their local elementary schools to lead presentations provided by YOVASO on trick-or-treating safety and seat belt safety.
After the campaign, each competing school and youth group will be judged on the completion of required checklist activities each month, the effectiveness and creativity of its seat belt and/or speed educational programs, the percentage of students reached, and the percentage increase in the school’s seat belt usage rate by the end of the campaign.
Prizes funded by State Farm will be awarded to the top three high schools and middle schools as follows: first place, $500; second place, $250; and third place, $100. The winners will be announced on January 11, 2022.
“At State Farm, we want to keep drivers and passengers safe on the roadways,” said State Farm spokesperson Dwayne Redd. “This campaign is a creative reminder to young drivers always to wear seat belts and obey the speed limit. With these actions, the number of accidents, serious injuries, and deaths will be reduced.”
For more information or to register your school for this campaign and free materials, contact Casey Taylor, the Program Development Coordinator, at 540-739-4392 or email casey.taylor@vsp.virginia.gov. Registration can also be completed at www.yovaso.org/driveforchange.
YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Young Driver and Passenger Safety Program and is a program of the Virginia State Police with grant funding by the Virginia DMV. YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 87 schools and youth groups that actively participate in the program.
Virginia lawmakers fail to reach deal on SCC pick
After taking no action Wednesday on the main piece of business that brought lawmakers back to Richmond, the Virginia General Assembly got into a new fight over how to leave town.
The session ended — partially — without the legislature filling the third, final vacancy on the State Corporation Commission while limiting the powers of the governor and leaving the status of legislative action in limbo.
The Republican-led House of Delegates adjourned sine die, an action that would end the special session the legislature has been in for much of the year after taking extra time to finish the state budget. But the Democratic-controlled Senate didn’t adjourn sine die, putting the two chambers at odds over whether the special session is over or not.
That difference is significant because when the legislature isn’t in session, Gov. Glenn Youngkin gains additional powers to make appointments and set the dates of special elections to fill vacant General Assembly seats.
The Virginia Constitution says neither legislative chamber can adjourn for more than three days without the other’s agreement. But the ramifications of the standoff weren’t fully clear as lawmakers left the Capitol.
Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter declined to comment on if the governor intends to make an appointment to fill the SCC vacancy.
Filling the vacancy on the SCC, one of the state’s most powerful authorities regulating energy, business, insurance and more, was thought to be the primary reason for Wednesday’s session after the appointment was left undone earlier this year.
The vacancy was created when the House let former Commissioner Angela Navarro’s appointment expire.
Two judges currently sit on the State Corporation Commission, which has oversight of massive utility projects being carried out under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, such as the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, and utility rates.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said the state Senate’s failure to adjourn sine die leaves the option of reconvening the special session, even during the 2023 regular session, to fill the remaining SCC seat. However, he said Senate Democrats hadn’t discussed the ramifications of not adjourning.
“Today’s session date was agreed upon in June with the express purpose of filling the SCC vacancy,” Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said in a news release after the session ended. “It is unfortunate that today’s session resulted in no action despite taxpayers’ dollars being wasted.”
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said Youngkin did not ask the Republican-controlled House to keep the SCC seat open in order to make his own appointment.
“I would ask him not to,” the speaker said when asked if he expects Youngkin to try to make such an appointment.
Gilbert said he hopes the legislature can come to an agreement on the commission seat when the regular session starts in January. The House adjourned sine die, he said, because “we are done with our business.”
The chambers’ split decisions on adjournment could cause other problems. Over two dozen bills passed during the special session are linked to the end of that session and will not go into effect without adjournment. That legislation deals with issues ranging from school construction to medical records privacy. Several bills, however, are tied to budget measures allowing them to still go into effect, Surovell said.
Despite the lack of action on the SCC vacancy, the legislature managed to make several other judicial appointments to local courts around the state.
Abortion speeches, but no bill
As abortion-rights advocates rallied at the Capitol in opposition to potential anti-abortion legislation that didn’t materialize Wednesday, several Democratic lawmakers seized an opportunity to critique the GOP’s plan to eventually pursue a 15-week abortion ban and ding Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his out-of-state political travels.
“They know that if they try to pass a ban in Virginia, today or any other day, it’d be a big mistake” Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said in a floor speech. “And that’s why they didn’t try today.”
Scott also took issue with Youngkin’s decision to travel to Maine this week to campaign for the state’s former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who has a history of racially inflammatory remarks. Scott called LePage an “unabashed racist and MAGA Republican.”
“To be going to Maine to stand with a person like that, today, while we’re here working is shameful,” Scott said.
Asked for a response to those criticisms, Porter called it a “baseless partisan attack against a governor rising in popularity for following through on his promises.”
“Partisan Democrats in Virginia have spent the better part of the last decade overtaxing Virginians, telling them what cars to drive and shoving parents out of their kids’ classrooms,” Porter said. “The governor donates his salary and pays for his political travel.”
In an abortion speech of her own, Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, held up a chart showing the 40 weeks of pregnancy and said Democrats should explain where they think the cutoff should be. Brewer, who noted she is 31 weeks pregnant herself, accused Democrats of trying to “stir the pot” on the issue.
“Are you OK with 40 weeks?” Brewer said. “Are you OK with the moment of birth? Is that acceptable to you?”
Several delegates stood up to praise former Democratic Del. Mark Keam of Fairfax County, who announced his resignation this week and didn’t attend Wednesday’s session. As the day began, Gilbert announced he had set a special election for Jan. 10 to fill the empty seat, ending any uncertainty over whether Republicans would try to keep the seat open for the 2023 session to deprive Democrats of a vote in the House.
“Every Virginian has a right to have their voice heard in Richmond,” Gilbert said in a statement.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces September 2022 Spirit of Virginia award recipient
On September 7, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to An Achievable Dream, a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools.
“Education is a critical component of opportunity for all, and An Achievable Dream’s approach to caring for the whole student, supporting families, and setting high standards is unparalleled,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “When we honor Virginians who are changing lives for the better, we need to look no further than the administrators and teachers in these schools.”
“On behalf of An Achievable Dream’s boards of directors, staff, faculty, and most importantly, our students and families, I express our gratitude as a recipient of the Spirit of Virginia Award. Thirty years after our founding, we are proud of the work An Achievable Dream continues to do through our innovative partnership with our school division partners. We are so grateful for our community of supporters,” said Dr. Lee Vreeland, President & CEO, An Achievable Dream.
“An Achievable Dream is an exemplar of the best-in-class education we are working to achieve for all Virginia students. The successes of An Achievable Dream students show what is possible when schools build a culture of high expectations and innovation. Congratulations to the students, parents, teachers, school leadership, and funders that make An Achievable Dream a model of excellence,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
An Achievable Dream serves over 2,000 K-12 students across its locations. The organization emphasizes a core approach focusing on children’s social-emotional learning, essential life skills, extended academic time to focus on learning, and support for the student’s entire family through various initiatives, including home visits, parent education, clothes closet, anonymous services, and more.
In collaboration with the First Lady, and as a nod to ongoing efforts that highlight the contributions of Virginia’s women and girls, five local women-led businesses announced they will contribute $7,500 to An Achievable Dream to buy much-needed school supplies. Contributors include Kara Elise, owner of Kara Elise Design; Corrie Napier, owner and managing director of Pax Napier consultancy; Amy Markman, owner of Soup Love; Ashley Knox, owner of Polish Boutique in Great Neck; and Jewell Willis, owner of Willis Financial Solutions.
The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for their uncommon contributions to private industries, education, culture, the arts, and philanthropy. The inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award was presented to the National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista, VA, in March, followed by Jill’s House in Vienna, VA, in May and Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton, VA, in July.
Governor Youngkin and the First Lady will name two more Spirit of Virginia Award recipients this year. Learn more about the award here.
To learn more about An Achievable Dream, visit the organization’s website here.
More than 1.1 million Virginians lack access to fixed-route transit service
More than 1.1 million people in Virginia are in need of fixed-route transit, according to a recent assessment of the commonwealth’s bus and rail services.
Additionally, 570,000 jobs lack access to fixed-route transit, a term used for bus, van, and rail service that operates according to a regular schedule along a predetermined route.
The Virginia Transit Equity and Modernization Study findings follow the commonwealth’s push to regain and attract new transit passengers as people return to work after the height of the pandemic.
Democratic Del. Delores McQuinn carried the legislation that directed the Department of Rail and Public Transportation to study transit equity and modernization in the commonwealth. An emphasis was placed on transit services and engagement opportunities for underserved and underrepresented communities.
Basic transit infrastructure was found to be “inconsistent” in the commonwealth, with some transit stops having lighting, seating, or shelters and others lacking such features, according to the report.
The 40-page report also shows that half of the transit agencies in Virginia are interested in suspending fares to address the lack of access.
DRPT and local transit agencies will begin addressing the findings through a plan with near-, mid-and long-term recommendations.
DRPT said it will expand or supplement the state’s Multimodal System Design Guidelines to meet the inadequacies at bus stops.
The report also recommended developing best practices for coordination between land use and transit planning and providing transit agencies, community leaders, and the public with information about tradeoffs that may lead to economic and societal benefits.
McQuinn did not immediately respond to questions about the study.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot
WASHINGTON — COVID-19 booster shots are on track to become as frequent as the annual flu shot, though high-risk people may need more than one dose per year, Biden administration officials said Tuesday.
“For a large majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said during a briefing.
Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, conveyed a similar message, saying that “in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine.”
The move could provide clarity and possibly simplicity for people who have been trying to keep track of if and when they should get a COVID-19 booster.
The most recent announcement about booster shots came last week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people 12 and older get another COVID-19 booster dose in the coming weeks.
Jha said Tuesday he expects there may be updates on the booster for kids under 12 at some point later in the fall.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement about the boosters last week that the new bivalent shots are “formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant.”
“They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants,” Walensky said.
During Tuesday’s briefing Walensky urged people to get the booster shot, noting that 375 people on average are dying daily from COVID-19 within the U.S.
That number, she said, is “well above the around 200 deaths a day we saw earlier this spring, and in my mind, far too high for a vaccine preventable disease.”
Despite a lack of new funding from Congress to address COVID-19 domestically and abroad, Biden administration officials stressed Tuesday that there are enough doses for all eligible people to get a booster shot heading into the winter.
But Jha said that only happened after officials pulled money from other public health priorities to secure the vaccine doses. He also said it is “critical” U.S. lawmakers provide the White House with the $22.4 billion officials believe is needed to continue responding to COVID-19.
“Congress is aware that if we do not continue to fund the response, things can easily go backwards,” Jha said.
Transit agencies see ridership increases statewide
Transit agencies across Virginia are seeking to increase ridership, even if it means dropping fares.
Throughout this month, the Virginia Railway Express, which connects Central and Northern Virginia to the District of Columbia, is suspending rail fares to mitigate the closure of several Metrorail stations in the commonwealth as well as increase ridership.
VRE head Rich Dalton said the temporary elimination of fares will “maximize VRE’s usage” as transit agencies promote their services and see increases in passengers.
Nearly 8 million passengers traveled by rail and bus through the commonwealth in June, which was nearly quadruple a low of 2.2 million in April 2020, according to data from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
Those numbers cover all public transportation agencies in Virginia including Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s MetroRail, MetroBus and MetroAccess services.
Data show that ridership statewide is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels. The Greater Richmond and Alexandria transit companies are among several transit systems whose ridership is now higher than it was before the pandemic, said Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
The transit company in Richmond served 777,000 riders in June, which was 15,000 more than in June 2019.
DeBruhl said statewide increases are due to several factors, including transit operators making rides free, carefully monitoring community use and needs and campaigning across the commonwealth.
In March, the state launched the “Rediscover Your Ride” campaign to boost confidence in public transit. DeBruhl said another campaign will occur this month after seeing a stark rise in ridership this past March.
That effort will aim “to really get folks to discover transit as an alternative to getting in a single-occupant vehicle and getting where they need to go,” DeBruhl said. “So continuing that safety message, that availability message, I think is an important part of restoring ridership on our systems.”
Amtrak also saw an uptick in ridership as more passengers are traveling by rail, according to an Aug. 30 announcement by Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.
A total of 110,256 passengers traveled on state-supported Amtrak trains in July, a 19.8% increase over pre-pandemic ridership in July 2019.
The authority said the addition of two new roundtrips, one to Norfolk and another to Roanoke, have provided more options for passengers.
D.J. Stadtler, executive director of the authority, said the demand for passenger rail is evident in the ridership increases.
“With the launch of two new roundtrips and the resumption of another, we know that rail works for the commonwealth and look forward to further expanding service throughout the state,” Stadtler said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
