State News
Labor Force Participation Highest in a Decade; Economy Flourishing Under Youngkin
In a striking revelation from Richmond, Virginia’s capital, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a promising surge in the state’s employment statistics. Over 200,000 Virginians have been employed since January 2022, setting a robust pace for economic recovery and growth.
Under Youngkin’s leadership, Virginia has witnessed not only a substantial increment in employment but also a historical high in labor force participation. As of June, the rate stood at 66.6%, a pinnacle not achieved since January 2013. This was complemented by the state’s labor force swelling by 13,757 in June alone, reaching 4,588,082 – the largest recorded number since data tracking began in 1976.
Governor Youngkin remarked on this achievement, noting the encouraging dip in Virginia’s unemployment rate and the rising number of people rejoining the workforce. He enthusiastically commented on the economic uptrend, emphasizing the potential for further growth as Virginia becomes even more attractive to businesses.
In comparison to national statistics, Virginia’s performance shines bright. While the national unemployment rate settled at 3.6% in June, Virginia boasted a more impressive 2.7%. This not only indicates a healthy state economy but also underscores the efforts made at the state level to drive employment and economic progress.
Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater and Secretary Caren Merrick echoed the Governor’s optimism. Merrick highlighted the addition of nearly 120,000 Virginians into the labor force within the first half of 2023, emphasizing the challenges and opportunities it presents for employers across the state.
June’s data provides a comprehensive snapshot of employment growth across various industry sectors. Notably, the Government led the way with an addition of 6,000 jobs. This was followed by Manufacturing and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities. However, some sectors, such as Construction, witnessed a decline. The broader picture from June 2022 to June 2023 showed nine out of eleven major industry sectors in Virginia registering employment boosts, with Education and Health Services leading the pack.
Virginia’s current labor and economic data presents a promising trajectory, reflecting the dedicated efforts of state leaders and the resilience of its people. With a continuous focus on talent development and making the state more conducive for businesses, Virginia seems set on a path to even greater success in the coming years.
State News
Virginians Can Now Indicate Blood Type on Driver’s License and ID
Move aimed at aiding first responders in the event of an emergency
In a step forward to potentially save lives in an emergency, Virginians now have the option to indicate their blood type on their driver’s license or ID. This move is geared towards aiding first responders during an emergency, allowing for faster and more efficient medical assistance when it matters the most.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced a new feature, enabling individuals renewing or replacing their driver’s license or ID to add their blood type information at dmv.virginia.gov or any DMV customer service center. Those applying for a license or ID for the first time must do so in person at a customer service center.
When transacting online, users will be prompted with a question asking if they would like to indicate their blood type. The decision to display the blood type is entirely optional and, if selected, will appear in a small icon on the front of the license or ID. It is crucial to note that no proof of blood type is necessary, but individuals are responsible for self-certifying their correct blood type.
DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, highlighting the objective behind introducing the new feature, said, “The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an emergency.” He further emphasized that DMV takes pride in providing Virginians with such options. On their driver’s license or ID, Virginians can not only indicate their blood type but also express their willingness to be an organ donor, reveal their veteran status, and even list significant medical indicators.
This initiative came to light thanks to Senate Bill 345, introduced by Sen. George L. Barker.
The move to include blood type information on driver’s licenses and IDs is a progressive step towards a more efficient emergency response system in Virginia. It reflects the ongoing commitment to enhancing public safety and underscores the importance of each second in an emergency scenario. While the feature is optional, it could be a potential lifesaver.
State News
Supreme Court Petitioned to Limit Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Power
27-state coalition, including Virginia, challenge CFPB’s unprecedented funding mechanism as unconstitutional
Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia, alongside a 27-state coalition of attorneys general, is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a lower court ruling that declared the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) unique funding mechanism as unconstitutional.
At the heart of the matter lies the CFPB’s ability to amass hundreds of millions of dollars annually by simply sending a half-page letter to the Federal Reserve. The federal agency, conceived during the Obama administration, has vast jurisdiction over the U.S. financial industry. However, a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in October deems the funding model unconstitutional, stating it circumvents Congressional appropriations and violates the Constitution’s appropriations clause and separations of powers doctrine.
The Appropriations Clause of the U.S. Constitution entrusts Congress with the “power of the purse,” a mechanism to supervise federal agencies. The Fifth Circuit ruled that the 2010 Congress erroneously forfeited this power when it provided the CFPB with an autonomous, perpetual income stream. Since then, the CFPB has defied congressional oversight, acted inappropriately before federal courts, and excluded states and other stakeholders from vital regulatory decisions.
Arguing for the preservation of power separation and protection of state interests, Attorney General Miyares emphasized the necessity of the Supreme Court to uphold the Fifth Circuit’s decision, thereby restoring Congress’s oversight role.
Should the Supreme Court affirm the Fifth Circuit’s ruling, the CFPB would need to secure an appropriation approved by Congress through standard procedures. This change would provide Congress an opportunity to restrict some of the bureau’s activities, which have escalated borrowing costs for certain consumers and excluded others from the credit market altogether.
This case is exceptional in that all 50 states have expressed their views, making it one of the few instances where the voices of all states are heard in the Supreme Court.
Virginia has aligned itself with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming in the brief.
State News
Changes to Sex Listed on Virginia Birth Certificates More Than Doubled After 2020 Law
The number of Virginians changing the sex listed on their birth certificate more than doubled between 2020 and 2022 after the passage of a law streamlining the process for individuals wanting to do so.
Previously, a person seeking to change the sex designation on their birth certificate had to provide the state registrar evidence that specific medical procedures had occurred as well as a court order. Now, a person can request the change by submitting to the registrar a form from their health care provider stating “clinically appropriate treatment for gender transition” was provided.
Virginia Department of Health Director of Communications Maria Reppas said the number of Virginians who have changed the sex listed on their birth certificate increased from 166 during the fiscal year 2020 to 275 in the fiscal year 2021 and 384 in the fiscal year 2022.
Narissa Rahaman, executive director of LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Equality Virginia, said her group worked to introduce the legislation to ease the historically “cumbersome” process of updating the sex on birth certificate documents, which is especially significant for those identifying as transgender or nonbinary.
“When you have trans, nonbinary people who are seeking housing or employment or opening a bank account and they’re running into discrimination or harassment” because their birth certificate sex doesn’t align with how they identify, she said, “that can often lead [to] those folks not wanting to seek those services in the future.”
Rahaman also added that not every person who identifies as a different sex than the one to which they were assigned at birth chooses to have surgery, which she said is why removing the requirement to provide evidence of medical procedures is important.
After the law was passed, Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, the patron of the bill in the Senate, said the gratitude expressed by those who had previously struggled to get their birth certificates changed “was just enormous.”
While the law has officially been in effect for over three years, Reppas said the regulatory review process associated with it began last month after a unanimous vote from the State Board of Health on June 15. The regulation, which officially changes regulatory language to reflect new provisions in the law, is currently being reviewed by the state’s executive branch through a fast-track process meant for noncontroversial regulations.
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office declined to comment on the review. Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said, “The regulation is making its way through the regulatory process, and therefore, I don’t have anything to add at this time.”
Even though the regulatory changes are under review, Reppas said the Office of Vital Records has been using the new procedures since 2020, and the changes “would not be invalidated by any failure of the fast track amendments to become effective.”
The patron of the House version of the legislation, Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, attributed the law’s passage to Democratic control of both legislative chambers and the governor’s office in 2020. Since then, Republicans have retaken the House and the executive branch.
“I think with the current makeup of the House of Delegates, it may not even get a hearing — it may not have definitely gotten out of a subcommittee,” said Simon.
As other states have introduced bills this session that, among other aims, would prohibit a person from changing the biological sex on their birth certificate and ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth, Rahaman said Virginia is in a unique position legislatively and geographically.
“When many LGBTQ folks are looking to move from less restricted states to states that offer more protections and safety, Virginia is one of the states that people are looking at,” Rahaman said. “We are a beacon of hope for many around the country, but especially in the South, and we should do our part to remain that way.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Elections Commissioner Rejects Complaint from Sen. Amanda Chase
A post-election complaint filed by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, has no basis in state law and won’t lead to the type of recount or audit sought by Chase, according to a formal response Tuesday from Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals.
Beals — an appointee of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin who once worked as an aide to Chase — indicated that Chesterfield County Registrar Missy Vera followed the law when she gave the Chesterfield GOP an opportunity to send an observer for the testing of ballot scanning machines used for early voting. Chase has been disputing her primary loss to former Republican state Sen. Glen Sturtevant on the basis that the Chesterfield GOP selected a Sturtevant campaign staffer as its observer for that machine test.
“The general registrar has no authority over who the Republican or Democratic parties select in any given contest as their representative or if a representative is present at all,” wrote Beals, who leads the Virginia Department of Elections.
Those party observers have a “limited role” and only watch the process, Beals continued.
“Though the Department recognizes the importance of party and/or candidate representation during logic and accuracy testing, the lack of such representation is not delineated in Virginia law as a reason for an unsuccessful candidate to challenge the winner of a primary election,” Beals wrote.
The letter from Beals, which the Virginia Mercury obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, is the strongest signal yet that Chase has no legal avenue to dispute her loss. Though the hard-right senator has been raising money on the prospect of a legal challenge, she has not filed a lawsuit. Her complaint, a less formal challenge filed with election officials rather than a court of law, contains no evidence that the vote counts were improper.
Chase has been threatening to run a write-in campaign in the Republican-leaning district outside Richmond. If she follows through on that plan, it could potentially hurt the GOP’s chances of holding a must-have seat by splitting the Republican vote and dampening support for Sturtevant.
Beals told Chase neither the elections department nor the Virginia State Board of Elections has the legal authority to take the actions Chase requested.
Sturtevant won by a large enough margin (more than 1%) that Chase cannot request a recount, Beals wrote, and the deadline for contesting the primary election in court has already passed. The state’s process for contesting election results requires complaints to be filed in court within 10 days of a primary election. Chase lost her primary to Sturtevant on June 20. She filed her complaint with the board on July 5, more than two weeks after the primary.
Chase has also pointed to a section of Virginia’s election handbook instructing registrars that if they choose to invite any candidates to observe machine testing, they should invite all candidates in the race. Chase has made speculative allegations the ballot scanning machines could have been tampered with during the test because her campaign wasn’t present, claims Chesterfield election officials have flatly denied. Beals said the guidance about inviting all candidates is simply a “best practice.”
“Consequently, an alleged violation of this provision does not endow a candidate with a legal right or remedy by which she may challenge the results of a contested election,” Beals said.
Chase didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning. In a Facebook post-Tuesday, Chase said she was going “off the grid” for a week and heading to the beach.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Study Shows Sharp Increases in Maternal Deaths Over Two Decades
A study from the University of Washington released last week shows maternal mortality rates more than doubled in some states between 1999 and 2019, with sharp increases for some racial and ethnic groups.
Researchers touted it as the first study to provide such maternal mortality calculations for every state. Previous reports have not included rates for states with fewer than 20 maternal deaths, which is nearly half of all states, the report shows.
The study assembled information about people who died while pregnant or up to one year afterward. Causes often include hemorrhage, heart conditions, infections and high blood pressure, all of which can develop even months post-delivery because of the ways the body changes and reacts to carrying and birthing a baby.
In Virginia, researchers have been studying a sharp rise in the maternal mortality rate that was seen between 2018 and 2020.
Dr. Greg Roth, a cardiologist and associate professor of medicine at the University of Washington, said the study did not evaluate potential causes of deaths, but the university intends to examine those subjects in follow-up studies. He said that based on his own experience in medicine, the deaths often point to the conditions in which people live and work.
As maternal mortality rates rise in Virginia, health officials launch interviews into deaths
“The map of maternal mortality looks like the map of social determinants of health,” Roth said. “Regardless of what the political situation is in a particular state, social determinants of health are going to drive maternal health.”
Studies over the past decade or more have often revealed large disparities between Black and white populations in maternal mortality rates, particularly in the South, where poor access to health care, gaps in insurance coverage, and other social supports have historically been associated with high mortality rates.
“One of the key messages here is that we have to focus on women’s health before, during, at the time of delivery, and after pregnancy,” Roth said. “That sounds a lot like easily accessed, universal, low-cost primary care along with high-quality obstetrician care.”
Recent data in Mississippi, where a near-total abortion ban is in place, shows those trends are worsening. Doctors are expressing concern and confusion about reproductive health care laws in states like Louisiana, which are limiting essential care.
More than 150% increase for Indigenous people in five states
Researchers compiled data on deaths and live births from the National Vital Statistics System and used a special modeling method to estimate maternal deaths over the 20-year timespan and calculate a maternal death risk for each racial and ethnic group by state, which takes into account population increases over that time.
The authors said there is incomplete data around causes of death that were unable to be analyzed for this study, and a checkbox indicating the person was recently pregnant was added at different times in various states over the course of a decade.
Despite those factors, Roth said even after every state included the checkbox on death certificates, the trends continued to go up. Roth said there is early data indicating the number of deaths increased even more throughout the pandemic.
“It’s very clear from our results that this is what’s actually happening,” Roth said.
The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Monday, showed five states with a 93% increase in Black maternal mortality rates: Louisiana, New Jersey, Georgia, Arkansas, and Texas.
But researchers also noted large increases of more than 162% among Indigenous people in Florida, Kansas, Illinois, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin, where those spikes have not been highlighted as often. The data showed both physical conditions like hemorrhages and mental health were major contributors to their pregnancy-related deaths.
In the Asian, Native Hawaiian, or Other Pacific Islander category, five states saw an increase of over 83%: Kansas, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, and Georgia.
Pregnant Hispanic people or those who’d recently given birth in Indiana, Minnesota, Georgia, Tennessee, and Illinois died more than twice as often in 2019 than two decades before.
Roth said the modeling process allowed researchers to create accurate and complete results even from small amounts of data while protecting individual privacy.
“One of the challenges looking at maternal mortality within states is that it is still a relatively rare event for a woman to die during or following pregnancy,” Roth told States Newsroom. “(The model) makes use of all that information to (calculate) a risk of maternal death occurring. In any given year, there may be no maternal deaths in smaller populations, but it still gives you a risk assessment.”
High-risk OB-GYN: Abortion bans could worsen maternal death rates
Dr. Allison Bryant, a high-risk obstetrician-gynecologist for Mass General Brigham in Massachusetts, is chair of the state’s maternal mortality review committee and acted as a content expert for the study.
Bryant said the data confirms much of what was already known about trends, but it is even more important now that 15 states have near-total bans on abortion. People who become pregnant unintentionally and can’t get an abortion may become more likely to overdose or die by suicide, particularly those with existing addiction or mental health issues.
Additionally, she said more pregnancies may be carried to term that isn’t healthy and could cause death rates to rise.
One state, Idaho, failed to renew its maternal mortality review committee during its 2023 legislative session. It will become the only state without a committee that examines each maternal death in detail in July, amid doubling maternal mortality rates, specialized obstetrician-gynecologists leaving the state, and clinics shutting down after the state’s new abortion restrictions.
Maternal deaths can signal broader trends to monitor, researchers say
Nationally, the maternal mortality rate is two to four times higher for the non-Hispanic Black population than non-Hispanic whites, the research showed.
According to the study, the states of Oregon, Hawaii, Colorado, Illinois, Wisconsin, Delaware, Vermont, and Rhode Island had lower 2019 maternal mortality rates across all racial and ethnic groups, “suggesting that either underlying risk factors that drive maternal deaths are lower in these states, or that prevention efforts have had some success in these locations.”
Populations with high maternal mortality related to cardiovascular conditions also tend to happen in areas with high rates of cardiovascular disease in general, according to Roth.
“We think in many ways, a maternal death is a canary in a coal mine; it’s a signal not only that there was a terrible tragedy, and we need to develop interventions, but also that we need to make sure that we are looking at the health of that population where the woman was living and understand why vascular risks are much more common there,” Roth said. “In many ways, this is not a problem of inventing new solutions, but rather making sure that the good, well-tested solutions that we know work actually get used.”
by Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia’s Mental Health Hotline One Year Later
Last summer, the 988 hotline for mental health emergencies was launched in Virginia and nationwide as part of a federal effort to create a more streamlined approach to accessing crisis support for those in immediate need.
After an initial spike in 988 calls during its rollout, 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline data shows the commonwealth now receives an average of almost 6,000 calls a month – up from over 4,300 a month in the year prior.
Bill Howard, director of the Crisis Supports & Services division with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS), said the average rate of 988 calls answered in Virginia has greatly increased over the past two years as well.
Virginia’s mental health hotline launches amid fears it won’t meet expectations
Howard said approximately 52% of the calls were answered in Virginia in January 2021 through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – a longer, harder-to-remember number that was replaced by 988 on July 16, 2022. As of May this year, he said, Virginia answered 92% of the 988 calls received.
“It’s a challenge, but we’ve seen incredible gains in just the one year in the ability to answer calls, [and] the number of people we’ve been able to support,” said Howard.
While state officials and experts say Virginia has made advances over the past year with its 988 services, they agree the capacity to dispatch and connect local crisis services and resources to callers still remains limited in areas across the state – which could result in longer wait times and frustrated callers.
Additionally, said Bruce Cruser, executive director of the state’s affiliate of Mental Health America, an advocacy group for behavioral supports and services, the goal of 988 is to not only connect people with an immediate response over the phone and potentially dispatch crisis units but to connect them with community mental health resources they can access moving forward.
“We don’t have yet this continuum of care through Virginia in the community,” Cruser said. “So it means 988 is limited in some of its goals.”
‘Growing pains’
The challenges arising from connecting 988 callers to local crisis units and mental health resources primarily stem from a limited centralized database of which local crisis care and community health services are available across the state – making it more difficult to determine what local resources or agencies are available near the caller’s location.
The database, Howard said, would be in collaboration with DBHDS’ regionalized community service board system – composed of state- and locally-funded agencies tasked with providing crisis care services – to further streamline the process. The department just recently launched the database in its Region 5 community service board, which covers the Greater Tidewater and Hampton Roads area.
“It’s a transition, Howard said, “so some areas are more ready than others.”
Cruser also emphasized the need for local mental health resources in the database so that callers to 988 can continue to access care after the call, such as being directed to a local warm line – essentially the 988 equivalent for non-emergency mental health support – like the one for Mental Health America.
He said he’s heard of people calling his organization’s warm line because people they called at 988 “weren’t familiar with the resources in their area” or “didn’t help much.”
“I think it still has growing pains,” Cruser said. “They’ve had a big challenge staffing up to get enough on board, and they are still building out the system.”
Amy Erb, senior director of Region 4 programs with the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, said her region is still facing workforce challenges, just like last year, but has been recruiting heavily for its crisis and direct care positions.
“The impact, I think, is that it takes longer to fill these positions than it did in the past,” Erb said.
Another issue is that if a Virginia resident calls 988, but their number has an out-of-state area code, they will be connected to a call center in that state instead of one of the two in Virginia, PRS in Northern Virginia and Frontier Health in Johnson City, Tennessee.
The FCC is now considering changing “how that routing mechanism works so that it can maybe be routed by a cell phone tower or some other mechanism,” Howard said.
‘A good entry point’
Even though Virginia has room to improve its 988 services, the development of its call centers was ahead of the curve compared to other states when it became the first in the nation to implement a 988 service fee in 2021.
The fees, collected from wireless carriers, all go towards the state’s Crisis Call Center Fund to support crisis intervention services and crisis care coordination for those accessing 988.
Kenneth Shook, associate director of the health and human resources division at the Virginia Department of Planning and Budget, said in the current budget, the fund is contributing over $4.7 million in fiscal year 2023 and over $9 million in fiscal year 2024.
Overall, Howard said, Virginia is at a “good entry point” a year after launching 988 with the goal of it becoming a “one-stop shop for support in relation to your mental health needs.”
The 988 system in Virginia has seen “a lot of improvements,” Cruser said. “But at least from what we hear, they still have some issues they need to deal with.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 9mph NW
Humidity: 47%
Pressure: 29.77"Hg
UV index: 9
86/63°F
86/63°F