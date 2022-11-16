State News
Labor organizers push for stronger collective bargaining in Prince William
Prince William County is the last big Northern Virginia jurisdiction to consider granting collective bargaining rights to public employees, but labor organizers say the county’s draft plan is so filled with holes they have major doubts about whether they can support it.
In a strongly worded letter to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors this month, union leaders pointed out that the draft ordinance, prepared by the county administration with the help of an outside employment consultant, gives management the final say over “work rules, policies, procedures, and standards of conduct.”
“At a minimum, staff and their outside counsel have misled the board — if not outright lied to you — into believing we will be able to bargain over working conditions,” wrote the labor leaders from three groups representing police, firefighters, and other public workers. “The list of exclusions is so broad that there would be no bargaining over working conditions.”
The letter also proposed clearer language ensuring part-time employees can be included in collective bargaining units and more authority for a neutral labor relations administrator who would handle arbitration and investigation of unfair labor practice claims.
The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 empowering local governments to allow collective bargaining by their workers while leaving localities free to decide specifics of what would and wouldn’t be up for negotiation. The battle in Prince William, which potentially impacts roughly 4,000 county employees, appears to be the most sharp-elbowed labor versus management dispute so far as Democratic-leaning localities look to convey pro-worker stances under the new law.
If passed in its current form, the draft ordinance in Prince William would mostly limit collective bargaining to wages and benefits, a less extensive version of similar laws already approved by Fairfax, Loudoun, and Arlington counties as the cities of Alexandria and Richmond.
“County staff has been excluding all labor unions from the entire process,” Katie Zaimis, president of the Prince William County Police Association, said in an interview this week. “Everything was done behind closed doors. And every draft that comes out, we’ve had no input.”
A spokesperson for the county declined to comment on behalf of the county administration, which is drafting the ordinance with the help of an outside attorney, employment consultant Eric Paltell, and presenting it to the county board for approval. A hearing on the collective bargaining ordinance is scheduled for Nov. 22.
The Prince William County School Board adopted its own collective bargaining plan last month in a 7-1 vote, according to WTOP.
During a prior board discussion of the proposal last month, County Attorney Michelle Robl suggested Prince William was taking a more prudent approach than other Northern Virginia localities that have already authorized collective bargaining.
Where can public sector employees collectively bargain in Virginia?
“They’re having some growing pains with them,” Robl said. “They still don’t have a collective bargaining agreement in place. We are taking the experience of Mr. Paltell’s 30-plus years in states that have had it, along with seeing what’s happened in the other Northern Virginia jurisdictions that don’t seem to be working as smoothly as possible.”
David Broder, president of the Service Employees International Union Virginia 512 chapter, said the county’s staff has resisted the board’s request for an ordinance “that would give their employees the same rights as employees in Fairfax and Loudoun and Arlington and Alexandria.”
“This simply does not do it,” Broder said, adding that it’s taking time for other Northern Virginia jurisdictions to strike new labor agreements because it’s “very difficult in America for workers to come together and form unions.”
After the Nov. 2 letter, Broder said, none of the labor groups’ proposed changes were implemented before the ordinance was advertised for a public hearing.
“Since we sent that letter I think we’ve sadly seen the same dynamic occur, which is county staff… continue to shove workers out of this process,” Broder said.
Robl did not respond to a message left with her office Tuesday.
While discussing a recommendation for the county and labor unions to split the costs of arbitration proceedings to avoid “frivolous” labor claims, Paltell told the board his guidance was based on common practices in other states, even if it didn’t align with what other Northern Virginia jurisdictions have done under a brand-new law.
“Our client is the county,” said Paltell, who works for the Maryland-based Kollman & Saucier law firm. “We’re trying to put some kind of controls on the county’s financial exposure in these proceedings.”
Prince William Board Chair Ann Wheeler did not respond to emailed requests for comment for this story.
Several labor leaders said they hope the board will take more time to amend the ordinance before moving forward. In the Nov. 2 letter, labor groups urged the board not to follow the guidance of “union-busting outside counsel.”
“The process of drafting the collective bargaining ordinance has been greatly hampered by the anti-union, unelected staff’s outright refusal to include the labor organizations in discussions,” the labor groups wrote. “Tellingly, county staff and the county attorney meet regularly with real estate developers about land use issues in the County, yet refuse to meet with unions about core workers rights issues.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
Warner, Kaine vote to end COVID-19 national emergency
Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine were among 12 Senate Democrats who joined Republicans Tuesday to vote in favor of ending the national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic that was first declared by former President Donald Trump in March 2020.
The resolution, which would need to be passed by the U.S. House before going to President Joe Biden for a signature, is virtually dead on arrival. The White House has already said it would veto any legislation ending the emergency before its current expiration at the end of February.
But the vote shows a shift in attitude among some Democrats, including Virginia’s senators, toward the federal response to the pandemic. In March, a Senate vote on a resolution to terminate the emergency split along party lines, with all Republicans supporting the measure and all Democrats opposing it.
In a statement following the vote, Warner said, “it’s time to have a bipartisan conversation about how we unwind from these emergency actions and move forward with the valuable lessons we’ve learned.”
“Today’s resolution won’t affect critical flexibilities, such as the ones facilitating access to telehealth,” he wrote. “Rather, this vote should serve as the beginning of a productive and bipartisan effort to examine which mitigation efforts and flexibilities are worth embedding permanently into our lives, and which are no longer relevant or necessary.”
In an emailed statement, Kaine said, “thanks to our recovery efforts like the American Rescue Plan, our country is in a different place than it was in March 2020.”
“Instead of still keeping an outdated emergency in place, we should be planning for the next phase of COVID recovery,” he continued.
The national emergency is separate from the federal public health emergency, which among other impacts, has expanded telehealth availability and suspended annual eligibility reviews of Medicaid recipients in order to keep people’s coverage continuous throughout the pandemic.
In Virginia, as many as 400,000 people could lose their coverage once the public health emergency is lifted and the state begins reviewing eligibility again.
The federal government has pledged to provide states 60-day notice of the expiration of the public health emergency, which must be renewed every 90 days.
The national emergency grants the federal government greater powers and access to money under the National Emergencies Act, including the ability to pause student loan payments. Biden also used emergency powers to justify his student loan forgiveness plan.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Local News
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you.
Both of these events occurred during the same week that year and the Memorial is seeking veterans or their family members who may have a connection to either or both events to interview for a new Virginians at War documentary film entitled, “One Week in October.”
Production of the new film will take place in the Spring and Summer of 2023 with a projected premiere date of October 2023, the 40th anniversary of both of these historic events.
“We want to include stories of those who served in either campaign, those who have an intimate knowledge of the events in Beirut or Grenada, and of course, those who may have lost a loved one in either event,” Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director said. “As with all of our Virginians at War films, our interviews will be with persons currently residing in Virginia. Interviews will be scheduled and conducted at the Memorial in Richmond.”
Those interested in participating to be interviewed for “One Week in October” are encouraged to contact Dr. Mountcastle by email at clay.mountcastle@dvs.virginia.gov or by calling the Memorial at 804-786-2060.
Over the past twenty years, the Virginia War Memorial has produced more than thirty films in its award-winning Virginians at War documentary series. The films are shown daily in the Reynolds Theater at the Virginia War Memorial, are available for viewing on the Memorial’s website (www.vawarmemorial.org) and are distributed for classroom use to middle and high schools throughout the Commonwealth.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
State News
Silver Line to Dulles opens and more Va. headlines
• A University of Virginia student who witnessed Sunday’s shooting that left three football players dead said the alleged gunman mostly stayed to himself during the field trip to see a play in D.C. as part of an African American theater class. On the bus ride home to Charlottesville, she said, he sat alone in the back before opening fire.—Washington Post
• Athletics officials say they haven’t made a decision about whether the UVA football team will play again this season, but classes and other sports events are resuming today.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Metro’s long-awaited Silver Line to Dulles officially opened Tuesday, with numerous political leaders on hand to celebrate the occasion.—NBC4 Washington, Washington Post, DCist
• Lexington building officials overruled Washington & Lee’s plans to construct a wall in a university chapel to shield a statue of former school president and Confederate general Robert E. Lee. The officials said the plan created safety concerns, but it’s come under fire from conservatives looking to maintain Lee’s presence.—Roanoke Times
• Carnival Cruise Line announced plans to double its number of ships taking off from Norfolk next year, with plans for “year-round cruising” by 2025.—Virginia Business
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
FBI confirms a single juvenile suspect behind most bomb threats to dozens of HBCUs
WASHINGTON — The FBI has officially announced that a single minor youth is the main suspect in most racially motivated bomb threats to dozens of historically Black colleges and universities earlier this year that terrorized students.
The FBI, in a statement on Monday, did not release any further details — only that the individual is under 18 — but said the agency is working with state prosecutors to “hold the minor accountable.”
“Given the federal limitations for charging under-age perpetrators with federal crimes, the Department of Justice worked with state prosecutors to hold them accountable on charges unrelated to the specific threats to the HBCUs,” according to the FBI. “This individual is under restrictions and monitoring of his online activities.”
According to the FBI, this youth made bomb threats to those HBCUs between Jan. 4 and Feb. 1. The threats were decried by HBCU leaders and civil rights leaders at the time.
Threats against Virginia HBCUs:
- Jan. 4, 2022: Norfolk State University
- Feb. 23, 2022: Hampton University
- Feb. 25, 2022: Norfolk State University
- July 12, 2022: Norfolk State University
In February, just before the Southern Poverty Law Center held a virtual panel about the bomb threats made to dozens of historically Black colleges, another bomb threat was reported to Spelman College in Georgia.
“This was a racist attack that aims to not only disrupt the start of Black History Month, but the perpetrators, we believe, wanted to send a message that even learning while Black is not safe from hate,” said Lecia Brooks, the chief of staff and culture for the SPLC, at the panel. “They clearly underestimated the strength of our treasured centers of learning, whose very existence is rooted in resilience.”
In March, an FBI official told a panel of House lawmakers that the agency believed that one juvenile was behind the more than 30 threats made to HBCUs at the time.
Ryan Young, the executive assistant director of the Intelligence Branch at the FBI, said at the hearing that the agency was treating these bomb threats as domestic terrorism and they were the agency’s top priority.
“It’s meant to inflict harm within the African American population,” Young told lawmakers, who convened the House Oversight Committee hearing to grill federal law enforcement officials as to why those individuals making bomb threats to HBCUs had not yet been caught.
In a bipartisan vote, the House and Senate passed a resolution condemning the bomb threats made to HBCUs, and several congressional hearings on the threats to minority institutions have been held.
The FBI said in the Monday statement that it is still investigating two sets of unrelated threats that appear to have originated overseas. One set primarily targeted 19 HBCU institutions from Feb. 8 to March 2. The second series of threats began on June 7 in which more than 250 colleges — including seven HBCUs — and more than 100 high schools and two junior high schools have received either bomb or active shooter threats, or both.
Most HBCU bomb threats may be coming from one juvenile, FBI official tells Congress
In Virginia, shortly after two bomb threats were made against Hampton University and Norfolk State University in late February, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced he would ask the General Assembly for additional funding to increase security at the state’s HBCUs. The budget deal passed this summer ultimately included $4 million for campus safety and security initiatives, including $1 million to each of Virginia State University, Norfolk State University, and the cities of Richmond and Hampton to support efforts at Virginia Union University and Hampton University, respectively.
The FBI said more than 50 HBCUs, places of worship this year alone, “and other faith-based and academic institutions across the country have received racially motivated threats of violence.”
The agency said in its statement: “Hate-fueled and racist threats of violence cause the victims real distress. These threats disrupt the learning environment and the education of college students and other citizens. The FBI will not tolerate anyone trying to instill fear in any community, especially one that has historically experienced violence and threats of violence. The FBI will continue to vigorously pursue anyone responsible for these ongoing threats with help from our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.”
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
State News
Attorney General Miyares announces $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
Attorney General Jason Miyares, on November 15, 2022, announced that his office had reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores appropriately. The settlement will provide more than $3 billion nationally, approximately $60 million to Virginia, and will require significant improvements in how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids. State attorneys general on the executive committee, attorneys representing local governments, and Walmart have agreed to this settlement, and it is now being sent to other states for review and approval.
“Companies who facilitated the dispensing of opioids contributed to the opioid epidemic that has devastated millions of lives. This significant settlement will help us fight back against the epidemic and provide abatement and rehabilitation resources to suffering Virginians,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.
The settlement will include:
- $3.1 billion to be divided by states that sign on, local governments, and tribes for abatement and remediation of the opioid crisis, including treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder.
- Broad, court-ordered requirements, including robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.
The parties are optimistic that the settlement will gain support from the required 43 states by the end of 2022, allowing local governments to join the deal during the first quarter of 2023. Further details about how the money will be distributed will be forthcoming. Last month, states confirmed that promising negotiations were also underway with Walgreens and CVS. The parties continue their efforts to achieve those agreements.
Read the agreement and term sheet here.
State News
October General Fund revenues above forecasts
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on November 15, 2022, the General Fund Revenue collections for October exceeded budget forecasts at a 10.3 percent year-over-year increase. On an unadjusted basis, general fund revenues increased by 3.0 percent for the month.
October revenues reflected the issuance of an additional $88 million in taxpayer rebates for Virginians allocated in Governor Youngkin’s first budget. Adjusting for these tax reductions, in the first four months of the fiscal year, general fund revenues were up 8.3 percent.
“With the impacts of planned policy actions, including the historic tax rebates of nearly $900 million recently delivered to Virginians, October revenue collection increased more than 10 percent compared to a year ago,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Recent economic data remains mixed and we’re closely monitoring consumer indicators like sales and use revenues whose upward trends are unlikely to continue long-term. The impact of sustained inflation and misguided actions out of Washington have undermined national consumer confidence and employment growth.”
October marks the first month in which withholding tables were updated to reflect the previously authorized increase in the standard deduction. The impact of the increased standard deduction is expected to reduce withholding starting in October.
Year-over-year growth was driven by growth in payroll withholding, individual income non withholding collections, and sales and use tax revenues. Growth in sales tax collections primarily reflects the impact of heightened inflation, which is significantly impacting families.
“Wage growth and price inflation have supported tax collections so far this year,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “However, changing economic conditions and Fed policy are heightening our concerns about growth in the second half of the fiscal year. Aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve to halt inflation are likely to result in an economic downturn that significantly impacts tax revenues.”
For the month, payroll withholding increased by 4.2 percent (8.2 percent after adjustments to withholding to account for the increase in the standard deduction). Wage growth and a strong labor market drove growth in payroll withholding.
There were 123,000 more Virginians employed in September 2022 than there were in September 2021, an increase of 3.0 percent year-over-year.
The full October 2022 revenue report is available here.
