Lace Up for Education: Laurel Ridge Community College’s Annual 5K Run/Walk
Racing Towards a Brighter Future for Students
Laurel Ridge Community College (LRCC) is once again taking strides toward building a brighter future for its students. This year, LRCC is set to host its annual 5K run/walk on Saturday, Sept. 16, serving not just as a fitness rendezvous but also as an initiative to bolster student scholarships.
Every year, LRCC’s track witnesses a convergence of fitness enthusiasts, alumni, and community members, all unified by a singular purpose: supporting the dreams of aspiring students. This commitment towards higher education is evident in the meticulous organization and palpable energy that permeates the event.
Kickstarting at 9 a.m., participants will embark on a route that’s as challenging as it is rewarding. As with previous editions, organizers anticipate a mix of competitive racers and those just there to enjoy a brisk morning walk, thereby ensuring the event remains inclusive for all.
For those eager to secure a spot, early birds can benefit from a reduced registration fee of $20 if they sign up by Sept. 1. Following this, the fee rises slightly to $25. It’s worth noting, however, that in-person registrations will not be entertained on the day of the event—a measure to ensure the smooth execution of the race.
The spirit of competition is also set to shine through, with awards slated for the top three male and female runners across various age categories. But even beyond the accolades and personal records, the ultimate winner remains the student body of LRCC. Every dollar garnered from the registrations directly augments the student scholarship fund, translating into tangible educational opportunities for many.
Integral to the success of the event are the sponsors who have generously come forward. This year, the college extends its heartfelt gratitude to Anthem Healthkeepers Plus and Shenandoah Valley Runners for their unwavering support. Their contribution significantly amplifies the reach and impact of the event, reinforcing its status as a staple in the community’s calendar.
At its core, the 5K run/walk organized by LRCC is more than just a race. It’s a manifestation of a community’s collective commitment to fostering education. Whether you’re racing to break a personal best or simply aiming to complete the distance, every step taken is a stride towards creating scholarship opportunities for deserving students.
Christian Book/Movie Club to Begin in September
A Christian Book/Movie Club is to kick-off on Saturday, September 9, at Stephens City UMC at 10 am. The gathering will be in the study room on the second Saturday of each month. The club will be led by Kathie Czerwinski. Kathie can be reached at kathieczerwinski@gmail.com.
“I have always loved reading books, paper books. I like using a bookmark and turning pages. I use to walk to our local library as a child (things were different then) in the summers and continued the library tradition with my children. About 10 years ago, I was stuck in a rut of just reading mysteries. Our local library was starting an Adventure book club, and we joined,” said Kathie Czerwinski. Czerwinski began reading books that she would not have personally chosen. “We were a diverse group of people, and I loved the discussions and different points of view. Then COVID hit. I signed up for an online book club but still missed the fellowship,” she said.
When Pastor Bertina Westley asked the congregation to identify new ideas for the church, Kathie was moved to suggest a book club. The plan is to discuss Christian books turned into movies, and participants can either read the book, watch the movie, or do both. “I added the movie aspect because not everyone is a reader. There may be some couples in which one individual reads books and the other does not, so in this manner, they could participate together,” Czerwinski said.
The program should promote some good discussions, comparing the two different media. Not everyone will especially enjoy the stories the club is reading, and that is understandable. The idea is to respectfully share our points of view and accept the ones we do not agree with.
As the mediator, Czerwinski plans to ask questions regarding the book/movie plot, what we enjoyed, what we did not enjoy, what surprised us, etc. How is the book’s author’s description of God different from your concept of God? What parts of the description did you like or not like? Did the book change any of your opinions about God or Christianity?
The first book/movie on the agenda will be “The Shack.” According to Czerwinski, the book is very moving and has wonderful visuals. It is very hard to get through the beginning of the book. It is heart-wrenching. But those emotions are needed to experience the rest of the story. The story is about one man’s journey to reestablish his faith in God. In a world where religion seems to grow increasingly irrelevant, The Shack wrestles with the timeless question, “Where is God in a world so filled with unspeakable pain?”
Everyone is welcome, and you do not have to be a church member to attend. This gathering is all about revisiting old friends and meeting new friends. As with any gathering, light refreshments will be served. Czerwinski believes that food is an essential component of the bonding experience. The Saturday gathering will end only when the discussion dwindles down, or everyone has tired of talking.
Here is a list of Books/Movies and scheduled discussion times and dates.
The Shack, by William Paul Young, September 9, 10 am.
I Still Believe, by Jeremy Camp, October 14, 10 am.
Same Kind of Different as Me Denver Morrie, by Ron Hall & Lynn Vincent, January 13, 10 am.
The Case for Christ, by Lee Stroebel, February 10, 10 am.
The Stephens City United Methodist Church is located at 5291 Main Street, Stephens City, Virginia, 22655.
Royal Rhythms: Your Weekly Guide to the Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene
Unveiling the Best of Shenandoah’s Live Music Scene One Beat at a Time
The Shenandoah Valley resonates with harmonies, both old and new. From folk tales told with a strumming guitar to the modern beats echoing in lively venues, our town pulses with unmatched musical vigor. Each week, Black Bear Media will spotlight the tunes and tales that make our hearts beat a little faster, guiding locals and visitors alike through the rich tapestry of the Front Royal area soundscape. Whether you’re a seasoned music aficionado or someone just beginning to explore, let us be your compass in the ever-evolving symphony of the Shenandoah Valley. Welcome to “Royal Rhythms,” – where every note tells a story.
Thursday – August 10:
|Front Royal Gazebo
|Rich Follett
|7:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Lisa Fritsch
|7:30 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Gary J & The Fire
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Mike Clifford
|6:00 pm
Friday – August 11:
|Alesatian Live (Romas)
|Melanie Pearl
|8:30 pm
|Berryville Music In Park
|Nita & Friends
|6:30 pm
|Briede Family Vineyards
|David Andrew Smith
|4:30 pm
|Bright Box
|Nighthawks
|8:00 pm
|Box Office
|Brennan Edwards
|7:00 pm
|Dark Horse Tavern
|Opposite Shores
|6:00 pm
|Dividing Creek
|Mark Clay
|6:00 pm
|Grannys
|Acoustic Cafe
|7:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge
|Boo Snider
|8:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Shortness of Breath
|8:00 pm
|James Charles
|Lyndsie Nicholson
|6:00 pm
|Manor Line Back 40
|Open Mic
|7:00 pm
|Monument
|Ryan Jewel
|7:00 pm
|Museum of Shen Valley
|The Return
|6:00 pm
|On Cue
|Charlee Allman & Jon France
|8:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Rich Moxley
|7:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Bishop Vonholtzlag
|7:00 pm
|Picadilly’s
|Meisha Herron
|7:30 pm
|Shen Valley Axe Throw
|Gunner Heath
|6:00 pm
|Strasburg Square
|Jason & the Revenuers
|7:00 pm
|Vibrissa Front Royal
|Bearded Harmony
|8:00 pm
|Wayside Inn
|Bryan Stutzman
|6:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Bryan Frazier
|5:00 pm
|West Oakes Farm
|Hackens Boys
|7:00 pm
|Woodstock ROCS
|The Rouge Farmers
|7:00 pm
Saturday – August 12:
|Backseat Events
|Kix w/ Elizabeth Furnace
|8:00 pm
|Briede Family Vineyard
|Melanie Pearl
|2:00 pm
|Bright Box
|Pietasters w/ Secondhand
|8:00 pm
|Box Office
|Excel Band
|7:00 pm
|Cave Ridge Winery
|Meisha Herron
|2:00 pm
|Clarke County Farm Market
|Will Spaulding
|8:00 am
|Dark Horse Tavern
|Danny Schneibel
|6:00 pm
|Fox Meadow
|Adriel Genet
|3:00 pm
|Halfnote Lounge.
|Gary Carroll
|8:00 pm
|Horseshoe Curve
|Underwood Family Reunion
|8:00 pm
|Izaak Walton Park
|Music In the Mountains
|10:00 am
|Monument
|Deja Vu
|8:00 pm
|Monument
|Latin Fusion
|11:00 pm
|On Cue
|Brahman Noodles
|8:00 pm
|Paladin SC
|Zac Townsend & Dylan Woelfel
|7:00 pm
|Paladin WM
|Jimmy Lee
|7:00 pm
|Pavemint
|Joe Martin
|7:00 pm
|Picadillys
|Barker & Schuster
|7:30 pm
|Little Washington Winery
|Dan Carter
|2:00 pm
|Skyland Lodge
|Rich Follett
|7:30 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Michael Palmer
|3:30 pm
|Veramar Vineyard
|Gary J & The Fire
|7:00 pm
|Vibrissa Winchester
|Tim Citron Project
|8:00 pm
|Virginia Beer Museum
|The Tangents
|7:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Kellin Little
|1:00 pm
Sunday – August 13
|Box Office
|Open Mic
|6:00 pm
|James Charles Winery
|Luke Johnson
|2:00 pm
|Muse Vineyard
|Blues & Brews
|12:00 pm
|Valerie Hill
|Darryl Marini
|6:00 pm
|West Oaks
|Jimmy Lee
|1:00 pm
|Wolf Gap Vineyard
|Con Burch Trio
|2:00 pm
The dedication of Black Bear Media to its cause is evident. As always, artists looking to collaborate and get their show featured are welcome to reach out to Black Bear Media directly by email at blackbear.media@icloud.com. With its constant endeavors, Black Bear Media not only offers a platform for emerging and established talents but also enriches the cultural fabric of the Shenandoah Valley, ensuring that the melodious legacy of the region continues to thrive.
Elevating the Valley’s Vibrations
For those residing in or visiting the Front Royal area, this weekend presents a golden opportunity to indulge in the local music scene. Whether you’re a jazz enthusiast, a rock n’ roll devotee, or a lover of the blues, Black Bear Media’s curated lineup promises something for every ear. So, mark your calendars, gather your friends, and let the music lead the way.
SamiCon 2023: Your Library… The Ultimate Time Machine!
In honor of Library Card Sign-Up Month in September, Samuels Public Library hosts an annual fun and popular SamiCon event each year. Fashioned after the international ComicCon convention, this local version offers a one-of-a-kind event in Warren County where participants can dress up as their favorite superhero, fantasy or comic book character, participate in fun games, STEAM activities, crafts, prize drawings and more, all while connecting with others and celebrating the power of libraries and community. The annual one-day event, which is open FREE to all, brings up to 3,000 people into the Library doors, many of who are not usual library goers. This year’s SamiCon will be held on September 9, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM.
This years theme is time travel! Step into the library and try and find your way out of a time rift by participating in many of our activities! The more you participate the more chance to win prizes! Activities this year include escape rooms, coloring tables, an awesome arcade provided by Play Favorites, a costume contest, table-top games, live action role play demos, a scavenger hunt, mine craft, a makers space. In addition we have several shows performed by local magician Kevin Owens and Presentation by author/artist Ben Hatke!
While the ultimate goal of the event is to sign-up more people with Library cards and highlight the many free programs offered at the Library, the result is often more encompassing, bringing more community connection and facilitating community goodwill. The event, which has taken place since 2015, also encourages our patrons to explore the community by partnering with local businesses for things such as fun programs and vendor fairs. Vendors include local organizations such as the friends of the library group and local businesses such as Front Royals’ own comic shop Main Street Geek!
About Friends of Samuels Library:
The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) is a volunteer-run 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to raising funds to support programs and services outside of Samuels Public Library’s operating budget. FOSL raises approximately $20,000 annually for Samuels Public Library through Epilogue (a used book store), membership fees, an annual large-scale book sale, and other efforts. To learn more, visit www.friendsofsamuelslibrary.net.
About Samuels Public Library:
Originally founded in 1799 and renamed Samuels Public Library in 1952, it became the second library in the state to receive a charter and has served the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County for more than two centuries. In the past fiscal year, the library has added 2,035 new cardholders and held 650 in-person and virtual programs hosting 19,843 attendees. Attracting more than 125,000 visitors annually, the library logged 391,919 total checkouts last year. For more information on Samuels Public Library, go to: www.samuelslibrary.net.
Front Royal Celebrates 16th National Night Out with Enthusiasm
The Power of Community Events: Bringing People Closer
Front Royal once again welcomed the National Night Out, this time marking its 16th iteration. On August 1, amidst perfect weather, the community gathered in vast numbers to celebrate unity, safety, and community involvement.
The event, often characterized by its communal energy and participation, saw a turnout that surprised many regular attendees. Rain or shine, the Front Royal community has consistently shown up to support this occasion. This year was particularly memorable, however, as it was the first in recent memory where attendees enjoyed clear skies and a comfortable temperature.
“Raised on Analog” graced the occasion with their presence, marking yet another musical highlight for the event. Local businesses like Carolina Dreamin and C&C Frozen Treats offered delightful treats, ensuring everyone had something tasty to indulge in.
The day wasn’t just about fun and food. It was also about connecting the community with resources. Agencies and organizations such as Victim Witness, Warren Coalition, Phoenix Project, and Veterans Resources shared insights about their services. The presence of a rock climbing wall caught many eyes, especially when a young girl managed to climb to the very top.
Local law enforcement, including the sheriff, police, and fire rescue teams, displayed their assets and engaged with the community. The drunk driving simulation was an educational and eye-opening experience for many. The RSW Regional Jail, which recently raised its pay, was also recruiting.
In line with fostering a healthy relationship between the police and the community, such interactions help in reshaping the perceptions of young minds, allowing them to view the police as allies rather than adversaries.
The National Night Out in Front Royal once again underscored the importance of community events in bringing people together. For those who missed out, the hope and anticipation for next year’s gathering is already palpable. It’s more than just an event; it’s a testament to the spirit of Front Royal.
Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Mayor Lori Cockrell share the experience with National Night Out.
Shenandoah Conservatory Announces 2023-24 Season
Live music, theatre, and dance from students, faculty, and acclaimed guest artists
Shenandoah Conservatory announces its 2023-24 season of live music, theatre, and dance. The Conservatory Performs season features dozens of opportunities to witness and experience the arts, including a rich variety of performances by students, faculty, and internationally renowned guest artists.
The season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 9, with the Inside/Out: Arts Open House, which features an array of short music, theatre, and dance performances by faculty and students, as well as a lineup of interactive workshops and behind-the-scenes tours. Audiences can curate their own experience, wandering through a variety of indoor and outdoor venues.
Throughout the year, a wide array of guest artists will visit Winchester as part of the Performing Arts Live series. Artists include Rwandan artist and activist Odile Gakire “Kiki” Katese and the Women Drummers of Rwanda in “The Book of Life,” a powerful and touching work of theatre about unlocking life after trauma; the internationally renowned chamber ensemble, Sphinx Virtuosi; Seraph Brass; DanceWorks Chicago; and CMT’s 2022 “Next Woman of Country” Miko Marks performing the music of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton alongside Nashville singer Kristina Train.
World-renowned pianists will be featured as part of the World of the Piano series, which includes recitals by the conservatory’s own John O’Conor; Anton Nel; Sara Davis Buechner; Van Cliburn finalist Clayton Stephenson; and William Chapman Nyaho, revered for his performances of music by composers of African descent.
Shenandoah New Music delivers a fresh crop of exciting and inventive works by living composers with performances by Hub New Music and cello/bass duo Amanda Gookin and Sam Suggs.
The 2023-24 season also features a robust lineup of performances by the conservatory’s instrumental ensembles, including the Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of its new artistic director and conductor Emanuele Andrizzi, D.M.A.; Wind Ensemble; and the conservatory’s in-house new music group EDGE Ensemble. Jazz and commercial music ensembles, such as the Studio Big Band, Little Big Band, and Jazz Combos, hit the stage on campus and around the community; and the CONTEMPO Ensemble kicks off its second year of presenting both familiar and original works spanning the genres of pop, rock, indie, rhythm and blues, soul and alternative.
The Vocal/Choral Division welcomes new Director of Choral Activities Richard W. Robbins, D.M.A., with a season of choral performances and special collaborations; and opera takes the stage with performances of “Caged Birds,” an original multi-disciplinary opera, and “Moscow, Cheryomushki,” a main stage musical comedy in three acts by Dmitri Shostokovich, Vladimir Mass and Mikhail Chervinsky.
Additionally, the conservatory’s Dance Division will present a season of new original dance works featuring a dynamic range of dance styles from traditional to contemporary.
Finally, the Theatre Division presents popular musicals “Into the Woods,” “Rent” and “Pippin,” as well as award-winning contemporary plays, including “People, Places and Things” and “She Kills Monsters,” plus Shakespeare’s “Henry V.”
As always, the conservatory’s annual ShenCoLAB: Festival of Arts, Ideas & Exploration culminates the season in May with collaborative student-generated projects.
To view an entire calendar of events, purchase tickets and learn more, visit Conservatory Performs online at conservatoryperforms.org, in person at the Shenandoah University Box Office located in the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre lobby, or call 540-665-4569. Regular box office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now, and patrons are able to save 20 to 30 percent off general admission tickets with a flexible Pick 5 or Pick 8 subscription package.
Warren County Public Schools Ushers in a New Academic Year with a Bang!
Back-to-School Fun Day: A Community Affair at WCHS Grounds
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) is set to make a grand statement this year, turning the ordinary back-to-school routine into an extravaganza. On August 5, the grounds of Warren County High School (WCHS) will pulsate with life and festivities for the entire community.
In this Town Talk, the school’s principal, Ken Knesch, and event coordinator, Nora McMackin, shed light on the event’s intricacies. Scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm, the WCPS Community Fun Day promises an array of activities, ensuring attendees of all ages have something exciting to look forward to.
Craft enthusiasts can meander through an indoor craft show, where local vendors will showcase their wares. Literature lovers can try their luck at the Samuels Library Prize Wheel, aiming for some fascinating reads.
Musical vibes will waft across the grounds, with live performances from the likes of Bearded Harmony, Mandatory Fun, and Shortness of Breath setting the perfect backdrop. For the biker community, there’s a motorcycle ride organized in collaboration with Shotgun LEMC to support the Humane Society.
Kids, undoubtedly, have the lion’s share of fun, with a plethora of attractions lined up. From an invigorating bounce house, challenging obstacle course, and towering climbing wall to the ever-entertaining dunk tank and whimsical face painting sessions, there’s no room for boredom. On top of these, children can also partake in outdoor activities and interact with vehicle displays from the fire, rescue, sheriff, and police departments.
The day gets even more exciting with the presence of mascots from WCHS and SHS. Iconic figures like McGruff the Crime Dog and Smokey the Bear will also make appearances, much to the delight of kids and adults alike.
And as the festivities unfold, the savory aroma of food trucks will tantalize taste buds, offering a range of delectable cuisines to satiate hungry souls.
The WCPS Community Fun Day isn’t merely a precursor to the academic year. It stands as a testament to Warren County Public School’s commitment to fostering community spirit, ensuring that education is paired with enjoyment and holistic development. On August 5, Warren County will witness not just a back-to-school event but a celebration of learning, camaraderie, and community.
For more information, contact Nora McMackin at 540-635-4144.
