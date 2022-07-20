Lambert found liable to EDA for $183,562 in compensatory and punitive damages

The Warren County Grand Jury of July 12, 2022, has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about February 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Lynsey Marie Burke did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine is listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about November 8, 2021, in the County of Warren, Michael Giovanni Cruz did unlawfully and feloniously attempt to commit aggravated sexually battery by sexually abusing A.S. against her will by force, threat, or intimidation with the victim being 13 or 14 years of age, in violation of Section 18.2-67.5/18.2-67.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended.

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about July 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, Malik Demonta Dearing did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Clonazolam listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about January 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, David Conway Burke did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Amphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about March 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Colby John North did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about March 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ashleigh Michelle Hutzell did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about March 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Steven Wendell Timbers, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: COUNT ONE: On or about November 21, 2021, in the County of Warren, Emily Ellen Hunter did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, with the accused having committed this offense after having committed two prior violations of Section 18.2-266 or provisions of law set forth in subsection E of Section 8.2-270 within the ten-year period ending on the date of the current offense. The prior violations and the current offense were not all committed within the five-year period ending on the date of the current offense, in violation of Section 18.2-266 and 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

COUNT TWO: On or about November 21, 2021, in the County of Warren, Emily Ellen Hunter did unlawfully after having been arrested for a violation of Sections 18.2-266 and 18.2-266.1, subsection B of Section 18.2-272, or of a similar ordinance, unreasonable refuse to have a sample of breath taken for chemical tests to determine the alcohol content of the blood. Within 10 years prior to the date of the refusal, the accused was found guilty of a violation of this section, a violation of section 18.2-266, or a violation of an offense listed in subsection E of Section 18.2-270 arising out of separate occurrences or incidents, in violation of Section 18.2-268.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

COUNT THREE: On or about November 21, 2021, in the County of Warren, Emily Ellen Hunter did unlawfully fail to obey a highway sign, in violation of Section 46.2-830 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: COUNT ONE: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, John Michael Rutherford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

COUNT TWO: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, John Michael Rutherford did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended.

On or about February 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Michael Rutherford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about March 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Richard Wayne Knuckles did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about April 20, 2019, in the County of Warren, Alisha Renee Merritt did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: On or about January 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT: COUNT ONE: On or about September 1, 2021, through May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Chase Mathews did unlawfully and feloniously, while being eighteen years or over and maintaining a custodial or supervisory relationship with T.O., a child under the age of 18 who was not the spouse of the accused and who was not emancipated, with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally propose an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus, or an act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361 to such child, in violation of Section 18.2-370.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended.

COUNT TWO: On or about September 1, 2021, through May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Chase Mathews did unlawfully and feloniously, being eighteen years of age or over and maintaining a custodial or supervisory relationship with T.O., a child under the age of 18 who was not the spouse of the accused and who was not emancipated, with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally propose that such child engages in sexual intercourse, sodomy, or fondling of sexual or genital parts with another person, in violation of Section 18.2-370.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended.

COUNT THREE: On or about September 1, 2021, through May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Chase Mathews, while being eighteen years of age or older and maintaining a custodial or supervisory relationship over T.O., a child under the age of 18 to whom he was not legally married and such child was not emancipated, did unlawfully and feloniously with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally (i) propose that the child feel or fondle his sexual or genital parts or that he feel or handle the sexual or genital parts of the child; or (ii) propose to such child the performance of an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus or any act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361; or (iii) expose his sexual or genital parts to such child; or (iv) propose that any such child expose her sexual or genital parts to such person, or (v) propose to the child that the child engage in sexual intercourse, sodomy or fondling of sexual or genital parts with another person, or (vi) sexually abuse the child as defined in subdivision 6 of in violation of Section 18.2-67.10 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended, in violation of Section 18.2-370.1 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended

COUNT FOUR: On or about September 1, 2021, through May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Chase Mathews, while being eighteen years of age or older and maintaining a custodial or supervisory relationship over T.O., a child under the age of 18 to whom he was not legally married and such child was not emancipated, did unlawfully and feloniously with lascivious intent, knowingly and intentionally (i) propose that the child feel or fondle his sexual or genital parts or that he feel or handle the sexual or genital parts of the child; or (ii) propose to such child the performance of an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus or any act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361; or (iii) expose his sexual or genital parts to such child; or (iv) propose that any such child expose her sexual or genital parts to such person, or (v) propose to the child that the child engage in sexual intercourse, sodomy or fondling of sexual or genital parts with another person, or (vi) sexually abuse the child as defined in subdivision 6 of in violation of Section 18.2-67.10 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended, in violation of Section 18.2-370.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.