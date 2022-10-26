Local News
Land Trust of Virginia announces first easement in Warren County
The Land Trust of Virginia (LTV) is pleased to announce their first conservation easement in Warren County, thanks to the generosity of landowner Samer Sibay. This 94-acre property is located in Front Royal, Va. and will protect the scenic views along State Route 55, a Virginia Byway, forever.
“My whole life I was always interested in nature and the beauty of farmland,” said Sibay. “It would get me so upset living in the Washington, D.C. area to see these places lost to development. I inherited this piece of property from my parents, and I was determined that it wouldn’t face the same fate. I chose to work with LTV because they provided the cost assistance I needed to protect my property with an easement. It’s a really beautiful piece of land.”
Sibay’s entire property is within the Study Area and 42.3 acres are in the Core Area of the Civil War Battle of Manassas Gap. Additional natural resources protected include 27 acres of “Prime Farmland Soils” or “Farmland Soils of Statewide Significance” and 74 acres of forest cover. There is a 0.6-acre pond and 1.32 acres of wetlands.
This easement was completed with cost assistance from the Ohrstrom Foundation, LTV’s Deborah Whittier Fitts Battlefield Stewardship Fund, and the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association.
“As a Warren County resident myself, I was thrilled when Sibay reached out and wanted to learn more about our conservation easement program,” said LTV Executive Director, Sally Price. “We were glad to use several of our donor-restricted funds to ensure this property got protected. This property on the drive into downtown Front Royal will now look as it does today for generations to come.”
Sibay’s easement is the 223rd easement completed by the Land Trust of Virginia. For more information about their work, please visit www.landtrustva.org.
About the Land Trust of Virginia
The Land Trust of Virginia is a nonprofit organization that partners with private landowners who voluntarily protect and preserve properties with significant historic, scenic, or ecological value. LTV has worked with 223 families, conserving a total of 26,774 acres in 26 counties in Virginia. While LTV charges landowners for their services, the fees charged only cover about 28% of LTV’s actual costs so fundraising is essential to our mission.
Local News
American Legion Community Band Fall Concert – October 25, 2022, R-MA Boggs Chapel
In celebration of the fall season, the American Legion Community Band presented their Fall Concert on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 7:30 pm in Boggs Chapel on the R-MA campus in Front Royal, Va.
This concert was a benefit for the American Legion National Emergency Fund. Donation helps distressed veterans in the aftermath of a natural disaster. The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness.
The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, Va, was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area, and new members are always welcome.
The band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. The repertoire is both versatile and traditional, with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for bands. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek. All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex bandroom at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion, Community Band’s performance season, extends from September through July each year, with public performances both indoors and out.
For more information, click here to visit their website.
American Legion Community Band Concert – Thursday at 7:00 pm at the Gazebo
Crime/Court
FRPD sexual solicitation of minors sting nets second arrest of out-of-town male
On Monday, October 10, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes.
An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old, for photographs and sexually explicit material.
The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective, who was posing in an undercover capacity as a juvenile. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case. During the investigation, a designated meeting place was arranged within the Town of Front Royal, and the male traveled and met the undercover detectives posing as a juvenile female for lascivious purposes.
Front Royal Police detectives identified the suspect as 24-year-old Centreville resident Harsh Gupta. After meeting with the detectives, Gupta was arrested on October 22, 2022, and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail. Gupta went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for November 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. FRPD requests anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of a minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case, please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation and the successful apprehension of this individual.
Local News
“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year’s national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic.
Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s 4th-grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth’s eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math. Virginia began participating in NAEP in 1990, and State NAEP assessments are administered every two years. The 2021 administration of NAEP was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
“The NAEP results are another loud wake-up call: our nation’s children have experienced catastrophic learning loss, and Virginia’s students are among the hardest hit,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Every parent in Virginia is now acutely aware that when my predecessors lowered educational standards, those lowered expectations were met. Virginia’s children bear the brunt of these misguided decisions. These actions were compounded by keeping children out of school for extended and unnecessary periods. Virginia may lose a generation of children—particularly among our most in need. We are redoubling our Commitment to Virginians to prevent us from losing a generation, with additional steps to ensure that all children in Virginia have the tools and support structure to get back on track.”
NAEP Grade-4 Reading: Virginia’s 4th Graders at the National Average for the first time since 1994
Grade-4 Reading: % Proficient or Above:
Grade-4 Math: % Proficient or Above:
“Recent data from the SOLs, PALS, and now today’s heart-wrenching decline in Virginia’s NAEP scores are a predictable outcome of the decade-long systematic dismantling of a foundational commitment to excellence in education,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “Nothing is more important than ensuring every child in Virginia has access to a quality education that is grounded in high expectations. Since Day One, our administration has worked to live up to that promise, and we will continue our efforts to raise expectations for students and schools, support them in meeting those high standards and hold schools accountable for results.”
“While the pandemic and long-sustained closures of schools accelerated the regression of student proficiency, deliberate decisions, pre-dating the pandemic, set our students on a downward path of declining achievement,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Taken together, the significant pre-pandemic declines we saw on the 2017 NAEP and these latest results have wiped out more than 20 years of progress Virginia students have made on the national reading and math tests since the commonwealth launched the SOL program in the late 1990s. Virginia’s plummeting trendlines since 2017 are a lesson to the nation and other states on the consequences for students when policymakers lower standards and fail to prioritize the needs of students.”
Our Commitment to Virginia’s Children
Action 1: Raise the Floor and the Ceiling
Action 2: Empower Parents with Emergency Support for Students
Action 3: Launch Tutoring Partnerships
Action 4: Hold Ourselves and Our Schools Accountable
Action 5: Strengthen Virginia’s Teacher Pipeline
Action 6: Provide Parents, Students, and Teachers with Actionable Information
Action 7: Challenge School Divisions to Spend Nearly $2 Billion in Remaining Federal K-12 Funds on Learning Recovery
Superintendent Balow’s presentation deck is available here.
The 2022 state NAEP report results can be found here.
In May, the Youngkin Administration released “Our Commitment to Virginians: High Expectations and Excellence for All Students” the report is available here.
Local News
Warren County Educational Endowment awards $65,225 in grants to Warren County Public Schools
The Warren County Educational Endowment awarded eighteen (18) grants for 2022 totaling $65,225 to the Warren County Public Schools system.
Endowment President George Karnes stated, “The Warren County Educational Endowment was formed in 1996 to provide seed money for creative learning ideas brought forth by Warren County teachers and staff. Since our inception, we have awarded 196 grants totaling $693,770.97 and are pleased to continue to support Warren County Public Schools for the 2022-2023 school year with grant awards totaling $65,225.”
According to School Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger, “The Warren County Educational Endowment continues to be a great partner of Warren County Public Schools. Without this partnership, many programs and opportunities for our students may not be possible. The funding provided by the Endowment enables our school system to create exciting learning opportunities, develops strong community-based programs, and creates a supportive learning environment. I am excited to partner with such a dedicated group that has the vision and the desire to see our schools succeed. The Endowment’s direct impact on our division is immeasurable. We are thankful for their support.”
The following pages detail the grant programs/projects approved for funding in 2022:
- Electric Go-Kart Design and Build Project – Russell Sears/BRTC – $3,600 – The project goal is to give the students in various disciplines at Blue Ridge Technical Center a challenge in designing, building, and evaluating the performance of an electrical go-kart to be raced against various schools in the region. Blue Ridge Technical Center engineering students will design an electrical go-kart with the input from the teachers in the technical center. The design will then be passed to the welding students who will have to use the provided blueprints to form and weld the frame. The automotive students will add the mechanical features, and the electricity students will get additional exposure as they wire the 48V electrical system. The engineering students will act as the project managers and serve as the collaborators for this real world, multi-disciplined challenge.
- Hands-On Learning through Composting and Raised Beds – Katharine Lee Meadows/WCHS – $2,500 – The goal of this program is to create an outdoor learning lab for all WCHS students, which will provide hands-on learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math through construction and implementation of a composting system and raised garden beds, extending educational opportunities for high schoolers to share with the community and lower grade levels. The Applied Agriculture classes & FFA members will collaborate with Environmental Science classes to build compost bins, compost collection containers, and raised beds for the initial phase of the project. Once those items are constructed, students will collect compost from lunches and the grounds for breakdown in the bins and create signage explaining the decomposition processes used. In the second phase, the organic material produced will be added as soil amendment to the raised beds, which will be planted by students with a variety of crops for eventual harvest. Students involved in this phase will learn to calculate nutrient, space, and water requirements for the crops and plan for planting, amendment, and maintenance through the growing season.
- Wobble to Learn – Refa Blakely/RJES – $1,000 – The goal of this project is to place wobble stools for flexible seating into my Kindergarten Classroom to help students to focus and be able to learn in the classroom environment. The project will place wobble stools at each student’s seat to allow them to move, while paying attention to their lessons. By having enough seats for the entire class, it will not pinpoint out students that need these seating arrangements, and all children will be able to benefit from them.
- Recycling Carts – Jen Davis/WCMS – $600 – In 2021, the Endowment provided a grant to the newly created Recycling Club at Warren County Middle School, allowing them to purchase two carts. They started with a recycling club of 7 members, one cart (that was broken), and only recycled paper from classrooms. As students became accustomed to recycling, interest grew, and club membership has expanded 25 members with a waitlist. With the two carts purchased through last year’s grant, WCMS recycles paper, cardboard, and plastic. The WCMS Cafeteria has its own cart and recycles cardboard boxes (which easily adds up to 50- 70 boxes a week). This program will allow the club to purchase two more carts to make recycling all of these items less time-consuming.
- Bringing Life to Brighten our School – Kara Lewallen/Diversified Minds –$2,000 – The goal of this program is to get Diversified Minds/Brighter Futures’ indoor and outdoor gardening spaces thriving again. Indoors, they have two of the original tower gardens the County purchased years back. They are in need of supplies to get them running again. The ballasts on the fluorescent lighting systems are dying, and they do not have the net pots or rockwool needed to run the machines. The funds will go towards the purchasing of supplies for the indoor tower gardens, the outdoor garden, and greenhouse supply needs.
- Personality and Power – Michael Williams/EWM – $6,250 – The goal of this program is to assist underserved 4th and 5th Grade students throughout the 2022-23 School Year to understand their strengths and weaknesses, and to promote trust among these students with one another, while tracking their success as they progress throughout the school year and onto the next grade level. The ethos behind this program is to target/help 4th and 5th grade students, specifically at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, in the areas of growth, maturity and leadership, while identifying their personality strengths and weaknesses. This targeted group (approximately 50 students) will engage in weekly activities to enhance and maximize their maturity, growth, and ability to empathize with others, and the process will better help provide a rubric for each student to see where they can positively affect their own lives as they progress through school and life.
- Outdoor Environmental Learning Stations – Faith Falkenstein and Justyne Louk/WCPS – $5,000 – The goal of this program is to create environmental outdoor learning labs in order to spark scientific curiosity and offer opportunities for scientific exploration and discovery for students. Getting out of the classroom to work in the areas of STEM/STEAM helps to foster students’ abilities to be curious and ask questions. Taking care of our environment tomorrow means instilling a love of nature in today’s students. The project will help to foster growth in science and math achievement by:
- Developing higher-level thinking skills
- Developing creative thinking and problem-solving skills
- Developing effective and advanced communication skills
- Floral Coolers – Grace Bucklen/SHS – $4,475 – The goal of this program is to have a floral design cooler in the agriculture department at Skyline High School to be able to offer hands on floral design opportunities to students. Activities using the floral cooler would include, but are not limited to, staff make-and-take workshops, community make-and-take workshops, floral design services for SHS sports and other feeder schools of SHS, floral design services for County events, floral design services to community members, etc.
- Community Teamwork – Holly Deaner/WCMS – $1,800 – The project goal is to build communication and collaboration skills within students and surrounding community members with teamwork. In a world where technology dominates society, we find our community of students struggling with basic communication and collaboration skills. As educators we have found that this issue continues to add to behavioral problems. Students struggle with the vocabulary that enables them to build teams and networks that produce success. A Gaga Pit provides an activity that is unique and safe, and it promotes teamwork through the communication and collaboration skills needed to win; Gaga Ball is a kinder, gentler version of dodgeball played in a large octagon with a soft playground ball. This activity would be placed by the playground, where surrounding communities can reap the benefits as well. It enables children to teach their families a new activity, thus building on the desired skills.
- Zooming In for a New Perspective – Randa Vernazza/Brighter Futures – $1,300 – The project will purchase functional microscopes for the students of Diversified Minds/Brighter Futures. Students will be able to gain a new perspective on life by seeing things they did not know were there. Activities will include zooming in to observe both living and nonliving things.
- Unplug, Unwind, and Unite – Pam Waters/WCMS – $3,500 – In an effort to support families of students with disabilities and also work towards the Warren County Public Schools’ theme of Engaging Every Family, this grant will set up a family game night in which families will play board and card games together with other families of students in their child’s class. Family Game Night will be an unplugged event (no video games or internet required); board and card games will be used. Students can work on their social skills of turn taking, being a good sport and using appropriate conversations while families and parents can network and get to know the families of students in their child’s class (often there is a gap in these relationships and this grant would help bridge this gap). With grant money, the event can begin as an activity that occurs at least once per quarter, with the possibility of increasing the event to every other month for multiple years. As part of the funding, families who participate will be offered a new game to take home to continue the fun at home.
- Positivity Rooms – Emily Whitacre and Joey Adams/SMS – $5,000 – This project will create two separate environments within the school to foster a sense of safety and expression among students whose behavior exhibits school-related stress. Sensory Rooms create an environment which positively impacts various types of students, including students with disabilities, students who are overstimulated, as well as students who are in need of an unscheduled time to work on de-escalation techniques.
- Steel Drum Class – David Dingess/WCHS – $10,000 – The goal of this program is to create a Steel Pan Band Class in order to increase the opportunities for all students who are in the high school to learn and enrich their lives in music. In high school, many of the music classes that are offered follow up on knowledge and skills already learned at the middle school in band and choir classes. Other classes are offered for students who did not take a music class early, but they are often steeped in the traditional methods of western music. This program would expand opportunities for the community’s increasingly diverse student population who may not have had those opportunities in middle school to be a part of the band. Steel Pans were originated in Trinidad and have a unique African/Latino mix of culture and music that can not only increase the opportunities for students who are looking for additional musical options in high school, but may be a place for members of minority populations to experience music of their own heritage and history.
- Soar Shop: A Skyline School Store – Megan Moore/SMS – $4,000 – This program has two connected goals. First, students will learn responsibility, the value of work, and financial literacy skills by operating and shopping at the store. Second, the store’s earnings will be used to fund reading programs and the purchase of student-requested library books. The grant will be used to fund the start-up materials for a school store operated by members of the Student Government Association (SGA). It will offer general school supplies, stress-reducing fidgets, school spirit materials, vinyl stickers, and Chromebook accessories. These SGA members will learn business skills that will prepare them to be community leaders in the future. The proceeds of this store will help fund the library in uncertain times. Skyline Middle School also lacks a Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) that would help subsidize these books. The school store would allow students to help fund the books they want most, helping to pull in reluctant readers. Sadly, we also realize that many of our students come from low-income households. By seeking grant money to fund the start-up of our school store, we would be able to distribute shopping vouchers to students with the most need. Students could earn vouchers through working in the library, teaching students the value of their work.
- STEAM Lab – Holly Deaner/WCMS – $2,000 – The project goal is to promote critical thinking skills and creativity within our students by integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics. Building a STEAM Lab in WCMS for student and teachers to utilize will enable students to build upon and create connections across all content areas. STEAM also builds teamwork, collaboration, and communication skills, which are all necessary in today’s age where students are dominated by technology and limited in these areas. STEAM education is an approach to learning that builds on teamwork, collaboration, and creativity connecting across curriculum. Students apply content learned within the classroom through exploration, building, innovative thinking, and reflective opportunities to enhance designs in order to produce a greater result.
- Pathways and Connections Classroom Necessities and Improvements – Penny Cook/WCMS – $4,200 – This project’s goal is to update and supply the Pathways and Connections’ kitchen and classroom with much-needed equipment, cookware, bakeware, dinnerware, utensils, and a rolling cart/bar in order to store and sell products as students go around the school. This gives students an opportunity to learn, practice, and perform daily life skill goals per their Individualized Education Programs (IEPs). It is vital that these students learn to do as much as they can for themselves, on their own. The ultimate goal is for the students to learn how to perform everyday life skills and to be as independent as possible as adults. The Pathways and Connections classroom is self-contained, serving multiple-disabled students. In the classroom, it is an important goal for students to learn and practice everyday living skills such as cooking, baking, running the dishwasher, running the washing machine and dryer, and folding the laundry. These students are the school’s community helpers, so they go around and gather up any towels, washcloths, or rags that teachers have, and the students take care of the items weekly; then they return the clean items back to the staff. These students are young entrepreneurs; on Fridays they operate a mobile coffee and snack cart to each grade level hallway to sell their products to the staff. This task gives them knowledge of dealing with the public, customer service, and what it means to provide a good or product to someone for payment to earn money.
- Classroom Book a Day – Rita Werner/LFK – $6,500 – The goal of the project is to inspire everyone to read more and to find joy in books. Exposure to various types of texts will help young learners connect texts to themselves, to other texts, and to the world, deepening their understanding and helping them to grow as readers. The Book A Day project is to promote reading and engage our young readers every day with a new book. Being exposed to all types of books is important for building background knowledge which lends itself to better understanding. The Classroom Book A Day Project gives teachers the needed resources to read books to their students and be the role model for reading. This Books A Day Project would provide teachers with newest books available as well as incorporate content specific books along with the classics that we all know and love. There is no greater joy for a teacher than to see a student be engaged and intrigued by a book that is being read to them. This project would allow teachers to have access to more books and to expose their students to books they may not have access to at home.
- Pathways and Connections Transition Workboxes – Jessica Kelly/WCHS –$1,500 – The goal of this project is to provide functional activities to guide students with disabilities toward functional job and community interactions by using tools in the classroom to prepare them. Student-centered workboxes will be created that promote independence and foster abilities that will carry to the home and community. Task lists, materials, organizational spaces, printing, and lamination will all be used toward creating these special boxes. Students will have simulated real-life goals such as putting the correct batteries in the correct flashlight and making it work. They will also count money using the dollar up system, roll coins, take orders, provide change, and so much more. Students will have opportunities to sort, stock, and organize materials such as they would at a job site.
The Endowment is a catalyst for improving the education and learning environment in Warren County Public Schools. Sometimes it takes private support of public efforts to incubate an idea or a new approach that helps students compete in a global marketplace, instills passion for life-long learning, and sparks a vision to strive for success. Programs funded by the Endowment are sponsored by our school system and are consistent with its mission and direction. They are intended to initiate sustained improvement in the fundamental capability of the school system and enhance the attractiveness of the community through the promotion of educational excellence.
Persons interested in supporting the Endowment can contact the Endowment or make a donation by visiting www.wceducationalendowment.org.
Local News
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
“The recent action by the CDC does not change Virginia law on required immunizations for schools and childcare facilities. The CDC cannot force vaccine requirements on Virginia families as a condition of school attendance. Required immunizations for school and childcare attendance statewide are determined by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Governor Youngkin requested this legal opinion. A copy can be found HERE.
Local News
DL Community Market nears end of season; meet Mountain Tribe Homestead
The DL Community Market is where local farmers, crafters, and producers provide our community with locally grown and handmade products. The DL Community Market is located at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal (Parking lot at Dynamic Life Ministries).
Only two more dates in November – so mark your calendar for November 5th and 19th. The market will be open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Our publisher Mike McCool was at the DL Community Market last week and met some wonderful people.
Meet Matt and Amber Lee from Mountain Tribe Homestead.
Wind: 0mph
Pressure: 0"Hg