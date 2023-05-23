Landlord-Tenant dispute escalates into gunfire at Shenandoah Farms residence

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about February 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jovanta Jamal Wright, having previously been convicted of a Tier III offense, as defined in Section 9.1-902, did unlawfully and feloniously enter or be present, during school hours, upon property that the accused knew or had reason to know is a public or private elementary or secondary school property, in violation of Section 18.2-370.5 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: SEX-3673-F6

On or about January 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Skylier Jadden Jones did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tina Marie Bourgeault did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about November 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Shane Hassenplug did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brittany Michelle Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about March 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kelsi Dacota Turner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Richard William Buffington did unlawfully and feloniously steal plumbing tools, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Aire Serv, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9

On or about June 25, 2021, in the County of Warren, Ernest Eugene Weese did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ a true Video Gaming Ticket, knowing such document to be forged at the time, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

On or about October 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Dale Kennedy, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Paul Michael Sullivan did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about January 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about December 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rachel Jean Gill did unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic. The damage to the attended vehicle or other property was more than $1,000.00, violating Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Charles Ralph Barton, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Cynthia Capone without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Charles Ralph Barton, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to Cynthia Capone a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5

On or about August 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Chad David Lane Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about January 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Eugene Andrews, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about February 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Eugene Andrews, III, did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle on a highway or an engine or train in the Commonwealth during the time the accused was deprived of his right to do so upon conviction of a violation of Section 18.2-268.3. 4 6.2-341.26:3, or of an offense set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270; by Section 18.2-271 or 46.2- 391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391; or in violation of the terms of a restricted license issued pursuant to subsection E of Section 18.2-271.1. The accused committed this offense within ten years after having committed two or more violations of Section 18.2- 272, in violation of Section 18.2-272 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5478-F6

On or about April 02, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zachary Fadely did maliciously shoot, stab, cut, or wound Ralph Ennis, or by any means, cause Ralph Ennis bodily injury, with

the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2—51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3

On or about April 02, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tyler Poe did unlawfully and feloniously shoot, stab, cut, or wound Ralph Ennis, or by any means cause Ralph Ennis bodily injury, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2—51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F6