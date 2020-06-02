Landscape redesign: 5 factors to consider

Upgrading your yard can be a major undertaking, and it’s easy to miss a key detail if you’re not careful. Here are five things to consider before you begin.

1. Access

If your upgrade involves moving large objects into your yard, there needs to be a safe access route. Fences, walls, and trees can make it difficult or impossible for trucks to deliver supplies. Create a plan before the work starts to avoid delays.

2. Space



If you want to install a pool or build a large deck, make sure there’s enough room in your yard for both the structure and the installation crew. Also, verify where property lines are located before placing fences, hedges, and trees.

3. Regulations

If your project involves a significant structural change, you may need to obtain a permit from the city. Your landscaping might also have to meet certain requirements such as respecting the maximum height for fences and hedges. Contact your municipality before starting any work.

4. Soil

The consistency of the soil on your property can directly impact the stability of new installations. Heavy rainfall and rapid freeze-thaw cycles can make the ground unstable. Hire a professional to inspect the yard before you begin construction.

5. Upkeep

Gardens may require frequent care to ensure they don’t become overgrown. Also, keep in mind that maintaining trees involves clearing seeds, leaves, and branches. Additionally, many building materials need to be regularly cleaned, painted, or stained.

Landscaping projects can revitalize your yard but for best results, they should be planned in advance.