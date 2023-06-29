Home
Landscaping: 5 ways to use natural stone
Do natural stones make your eyes light up and get you envisioning ways to include them in your landscape? Here are five sure-fire ideas for incorporating them into your space.
1. Create a trail. Flat stones, whether of varying sizes or straight cut, are perfect for creating paths that combine esthetics and function.
2. Build a low wall. Low walls break the monotony of your landscape while outlining specific zones like a garden or flower bed.
3. Install steps. Durable and elegant, stone steps give your entire landscape a touch of charm while making certain areas more accessible.
4. Add a decorative feature. Large stones can add a rustic look to a rock garden or flower bed. Crushed stone can also serve as a decorative mulch.
5. Grace your terrace. Complement your patio furniture with the warm aspect of natural stones. This improvement will make the perfect sitting area to spend a summer evening.
Do you see a major project on your horizon? Trust the know-how of a specialized landscaping contractor to help you bring it to life.
2 roofing options to consider for your shed
Are you planning to build a new shed or renovate your old one? Whether you opt for a prefab model or a custom build, you can use the same roofing materials you’d use on your home. Here are two stylish, eye-catching options to consider.
1. Asphalt shingles
Asphalt shingles are affordable and increasingly customizable. Ideally, they should be installed on a self-adhesive membrane to enhance their effectiveness and prolong their lifespan. Shingles are relatively easy to install and can be fitted to your home and replaced at the same time as you replace the roofing.
2. Metallic roofing
Available in several styles, metal roofing is more expensive than its asphalt counterpart, but it’s extra effective. Keep in mind that metal roofs should only be installed by professionals. Galvanized steel roofs are a good choice because they require practically zero maintenance and have a lifespan of about a century. As a bonus, their sedate, industrial appearance is timeless.
Visit a home renovation retailer near you to buy the materials for your project or entrust the job to a qualified contractor.
What you need to know about successive sowing
Do you dream of planting a vegetable garden that gives you fresh produce all summer long? Successive sowing is an effective strategy to optimize your precious plot of land.
What is it?
The principle of successive sowing is simple: once you harvest mature vegetables, you reuse the empty space to sow new ones. For some vegetables, this means sowing several seeds over three or four weeks. The aim? To enjoy fresh vegetables for a longer period without having to cook or freeze the surplus; preventing waste is an added benefit.
Sowing in succession allows you to get the most out of your garden. Moreover, you can quickly fill empty rows with new plants to prevent your plot from being overrun by unsightly weeds.
Which vegetables to choose?
It’s important to note that not all vegetables are suitable for successive sowing. Slow-growing vegetables such as tomatoes and eggplants won’t work. Instead, choose fast-growing species like lettuce, spinach, and radishes.
Check the hardiness zone in your area to find vegetables suitable for successive sowing.
Several root vegetables are suitable for successive sowing, especially those with edible foliage. For example, beets are a great option. You can use the young — and delicious — leaves in a salad.
Embrace the Glow: Summer Solstice illuminates the sky with longest daylight hours
Rise and shine! Prepare your sunglasses and sunscreen because, on June 21, we’re set to bask in the glorious light of the summer solstice. Thanks to daylight saving time, we’ll be waking up to sunshine and enjoying its company well into the evening.
Now, what is this summer solstice we’re raving about? Picture this: If you’re nestled in Alaska, the Land of the Midnight Sun, you’d witness a mind-boggling 19 hours of daylight. Stretching from east to west of the continental U.S., we’d be looking at anywhere from 14 to 16 sun-soaked hours.
And get this, our friends way up north in certain parts of Norway are living in a world where the sun barely sets from around April 19 to August 23. Can you imagine that? A never-ending day! And it’s not just Norway. This phenomenon extends to parts of Canada, Greenland, Sweden, Finland, and Russia.
The word solstice itself hails from Latin origins, meaning “sun stands still.” And it’s a spot-on description. Around the solstice, the sun does seem to take a bit of a siesta in the sky for a few days, its noontime elevation hardly changing. It’s as if time itself pauses to soak up the summer vibes.
Now, if we journey all the way to the north and south poles, things get even wilder. Picture this: the sun only rises and sets once each year. During the summer, it’s a half-year-long sunny spectacle, with the sun constantly skirting around the horizon, reaching its highest point at none other than our guest of honor – the summer solstice.
On the flip side, the polar winter months plunge into darkness with the sun disappearing entirely. Talk about a contrast!
So, this summer solstice, let’s welcome the extended sunshine and celebrate the longest day of the year. Whether it’s a leisurely walk, an outdoor picnic, or simply soaking in the sun’s rays from your backyard, make the most of these extra daylight hours. After all, it’s not every day that we get to enjoy the sun’s prolonged company!
Beat the Heat: Your guide to the best sheets for summertime slumber
Ever been stuck tossing and turning on a sweltering summer night, feeling like you’re in a sauna instead of your bed? Well, you’re not alone. Whether it’s the blistering heat of the season or you’re just naturally inclined to ‘sleep hot,’ the key to your good night’s sleep could be as simple as choosing the right bedsheet.
Let’s begin with the basics: What materials should you opt for? Top of the list are our old favorites – linen and cotton. For our hot sleepers out there, linen’s excellent moisture-wicking abilities could be your saving grace. Its lightweight nature and breathability make it the go-to choice for the hotter months. But let’s not gloss over the fact that linen can be quite an investment and might feel a bit rougher than cotton. A smart budget-friendly hack? Pair a linen top sheet with a more durable cotton fitted sheet. You get the best of both worlds!
If you’re a fan of cotton, here’s a tip – choose sheets with a percale weave over sateen. This weave promotes better airflow, which is crucial for those warm nights. Look for a thread count between 200 and 300 to strike the right balance between softness, durability, and breathability.
Here’s a curveball – bamboo-derived sheets. If you’re struggling with sensitive skin or eczema, these could be your best bet. The material is soft, slides easily across the skin, and has impressive moisture-wicking capabilities. Bonus? Its natural antibacterial properties could also benefit acne sufferers.
On to the materials to avoid – let’s just say, give fleece, flannel, stretchy jersey sheets, synthetic materials like polyester, or cotton sateen a break during the summer. They tend to trap heat, turning your cozy bed into a hot box.
So, fellow night sweaters and summer sleepers wave goodbye to sweaty, restless nights. Your best summer sleep is just a bedsheet away! Stay cool, my friends, and sweet dreams.
Refresh your deck: paint or stain?
Are you building a new wooden deck? Do you want to rejuvenate the one you already have with a few brush strokes? If you’re undecided between painting and staining, this information could help you make the right decision.
Stain
Stain preserves the natural appearance of the wood, regardless of its level of opacity. Plus, you can choose from a variety of different colors. The more transparent the stain, the more pronounced the knots and wood grain patterns. If you go for a milkier option, you can hide some imperfections. Stain doesn’t flake, but it can change shade over time.
Paint
Paint is ideal if you like bold colors. You can easily choose a hue that works perfectly with your decor. Latex paint comes in particularly rich, vibrant shades. Be aware that some paints require you to use a primer to seal the wood.
Ultimately, the choice between stain and paint comes down to a question of preference. Consider the results you hope to achieve, and then find out which techniques will help you get the best outcome from your selected product.
Keeping lawn care safe: The hidden dangers of lawn mowers
As the summer sun casts its warm glow upon our neighborhoods, the familiar hum of lawn mowers fills the air. While these trusty machines aid us in maintaining pristine lawns, a recent study conducted by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Rice University sheds light on a startling truth: lawn mower accidents pose a significant risk, resulting in over 74,000 injuries annually.
Unveiling the gravity of the situation, the study highlights that a staggering 5,000 of these accidents involve children, and approximately 600 cases have even led to amputations. These distressing numbers serve as a wake-up call, urging us to prioritize safety and implement precautionary measures when operating these seemingly innocuous machines.
Interestingly, the study reveals a stark contrast in injury rates between different types of lawnmowers. Push mowers and self-propelled mowers contribute to nearly three times as many injuries as their riding counterparts. While the reasons behind this disparity warrant further investigation, it emphasizes the need for heightened caution and awareness when using these particular mower types.
Of utmost importance is the safety of children. Experts strongly recommend keeping children inside the house while power mowers are in operation. The loud noise, fast-moving blades, and potential projectiles make the vicinity of a lawn mower a hazardous environment for young ones. By ensuring they remain indoors during mowing sessions, we can minimize the risk of accidents and safeguard their well-being.
To further mitigate the dangers associated with lawnmowers, here are a few additional safety precautions to consider:
- Read the Manual: Familiarize yourself with the specific instructions and safety guidelines provided by the manufacturer. Understanding the operation and maintenance requirements of your mower is essential for safe usage.
- Clear the Area: Before starting the mower, remove any debris, rocks, or objects that could potentially be thrown by the blades. Keep a close eye on your surroundings, ensuring there are no bystanders, children, or pets in close proximity to the mowing area.
- Use Protective Gear: Wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as sturdy shoes, long pants, and safety glasses to shield yourself from potential hazards, including flying debris or objects.
- Mind the Slopes: Take extra caution when mowing on slopes or uneven terrain. Reduce your speed, maintain a firm grip on the mower, and avoid sudden turns or maneuvers that could lead to loss of control.
- Refuel Safely: If refueling is necessary, ensure the engine is turned off and cooled down before adding fuel. Avoid spillage and wipe up any fuel that may have been spilled during the process.
By adopting these safety measures and remaining vigilant, we can significantly reduce the likelihood of lawnmower accidents and protect ourselves, our loved ones, and the broader community from unnecessary harm.
As we embark on our summer lawn care routines, let us not overlook the potential risks associated with these powerful machines. By embracing responsible mowing practices, prioritizing safety, and spreading awareness of the dangers posed by lawnmowers, we can ensure that our yards remain well-kept havens without compromising our well-being.
