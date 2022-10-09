Larry Allen Forbus Sr. (1958 – 2022)

Emily “Em” Michelle Viña, 33, gained her wings on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was reunited with her beloved Nana. Those who knew Em well knew she long yearned and dreamed of that day.

Emily was born on January 27, 1989, in Front Royal, Virginia, to Vicki Crafton and Manuel Viña.

At last, Emily is at peace, she struggles no more. She no longer has to battle her demons that, unfortunately, no amount of love, support, or help could take away. Em tried her best to take the steps to overcome her battle with addiction and depression. She wanted to be better, she wanted to prove people wrong. The demons inside her were just louder than the love.

Emily is survived by her parents, Vicki & Joey Crafton, and Manuel & Tracy Viña. Maternal grandfather Lynwood “paw paw” Frazier, Paternal grandparents Evelio (Edna) Viña. Sisters, Chasity Taylor and Kristin (Mark) Hajduk. Nieces, Kiera Vina, as Ems called her “her twin”, and Athena Hajduk. Nephews Elijah Taylor, Damian Rosenberry, Jayden Viña, and her special boy, Connor Viña-Poe. Em always spoke so highly of her nieces and nephews. She adored and loved being their Auntie Em. They were her light and her world. An aunt whom she viewed as her second mother, Robin “Roba” Hicks, a special uncle Lazaro “Albert” Viña, and numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved dearly.

Emily is preceded in death by her guardian angel, Ruth Frazier “Nana” (a piece of her left the day Nana gained her wings), maternal grandfather Wesley Taylor Jr, and paternal grandmother Mita Viña.

While addiction takes ahold of those you love, speak up, speak out, stand your ground and help them get the help, they swear they don’t need. Be there when they need you most. Don’t turn your back and fight the fight head-on with them. Chances are the signs are there, even if they are slight. You’re not alone. Have those tough conversations. You may not understand what’s going on inside their mind or why their reality is different from ours, but the truth is they probably don’t understand either.

As Ems was very loved, she also felt very alone. She requested all services be private, stating, “I never want anyone looking over me & crying”. Therefore we will be honoring that request.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maddox Funeral Home.