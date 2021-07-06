Obituaries
Larry M. Funk (1950 – 2021)
Larry M. Funk, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Carrie Evans officiating. Inurnment will be private and at a later date. All are encouraged to wear their patriot colors for his service in honor of Larry’s love for his country.
Larry was born December 20, 1950, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Milbert Oliver and Marie Frances White Funk.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 38 years, Linda Burke Funk; two sons, Gregory L. Funk of Winchester and William M. Funk of Front Royal; and five grandchildren, Kendall Funk and Madison Funk both of Winchester, Bryce Funk of Elkton, and Landry Funk and Paisleigh Funk, both of Front Royal.
Larry was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He worked for Avtex Fibers in Front Royal for over 20 years and retired after 28 years of dedicated service from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department as the D.A.R.E. Deputy.
He was an Elder and member of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church, member of Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion in Front Royal where he served as Post Commander for 10 years, member of the B.P.O.E. 2382 in Front Royal, member of the Warren Coalition where he served as past Vice-President and President, member of the Masonic Unity Lodge 146 A.F. & A.M. in Front Royal and past member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 10 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pegasus Court, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
Obituaries
James “Jim” Perry Welford Rogers (1940 – 2021)
James “Jim” Perry Welford Rogers, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 11 AM at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, with Pastor Hollis Hillman and Rev. Robert Holloway officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Rogers was born on February 3, 1940, in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Walter and Gertrude Carter Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Elizabeth Rogers. He was a retired furniture maker and received his GED at 70 years old. Following this, he attended Lord Fairfax Community College. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lois P. Rogers; six sons, James, Carlton, Jonathon, Joseph, Benjamin, and Samuel Rogers; daughter, Deborah Carroll; brother, Charles Rogers; 28 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Donnie Gray, Samuel Rogers, Carlton David Rogers, Joshua Rogers, Caleb Rogers, and Austin Rogers.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1200 N. Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630, or to Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
James Gregory Hart (1945 – 2021)
The World’s Most Adequate Father, James Gregory Hart,75, of Murrells Inlet, passed away on June 17, 2021, with his wife of 42 years and two daughters by his side. Jim, but known as Greg to his PA family, was born July 2, 1945, to Mildred and Victor Hart in Perkasie, PA.
Jim served in the United States Army for 4 years, specializing in computer technology. This experience prepared him for his lifetime career in top-secret government contract work (which his family always joked was “spy work”.) Jim married the love of his life, Janice Collier, on April 7, 1979.
They had two beautiful daughters Sarah and Alisa. He was the beloved Poppie to Carter Morgan, his one and only grandchild, and father-in-law to the son he never had, Fred Morgan, Jr. He was an exceptionally talented and creative man who loved woodworking, fly-fishing (including making his own flies), jewelry making, deer hunting, and gunsmithing.
He loved bluegrass music and playing with his remote-control sailboats and drones. Jim could often be found tinkering in his workshop on any number of projects. He was a history buff and a member of Trout Unlimited and Izaak Walton League of Front Royal, VA. In the last 15 years, you could find Jim in his “office” on various golf courses, both in VA and in Myrtle Beach, SC. He did accomplish not one, but three, “Hole in One” and was most proud of these wins.
He is survived by Janice Hart, wife, of Murrells Inlet, SC; daughter Sarah Morgan, son-in-law Fred, grandson Carter, all from Front Royal VA; daughter Alisa Hart of Winchester, VA; brother Victor Hart of Greenwood, SC; brother George Hart of North Wales, PA; sister Barbara Obringer of Harleysville, PA; numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his parents, sister Marilyn and brother -in -law Jim Robinson, sister-in-law Joanne Hart.
The family will receive friends and family at 10:00 am on July 24, 2021, at Grace Fellowship Church of God, 55 Westminster Dr, Front Royal, VA. Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in his honor to Camp Fantastic via www.specialove.org. This organization held a special place in Jim’s heart as he helped with camp many summers, teaching fly-fishing to children with cancer.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet for exceptional care and compassion.
Obituaries
Roger Lee Stonebreaker (1946 – 2021)
Roger Lee Stonebreaker, 75, of Woodstock, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, 22630 with Pastor Dale Bennett officiating. Guests are welcome to arrive one hour prior to the service for visitation.
Following all services, there will be a procession to Williams Family Cemetery for the burial and a gathering at Chester Gap Baptist Church for a pot luck meal.
Roger was born on June 3, 1946, in Front Royal to the late Haven Joseph Stonebreaker and Gladys Mae Menefee Stonebreaker. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lee Stonebreaker; and his brothers, Gene Stonebreaker, Richard Stonebreaker, Bobby Stonebreaker, and Donald Stonebreaker. Roger was a member of the American Legion and served for 15 years in the United States Military.
Surviving Roger is his children, Keith Stonebreaker, Jeromey Stonebreaker, and Candy Stonebreaker; his sister, Connie Stonebreaker; his grandchildren, Sean, Matthew, Ashlee, Katrina, Christian, Jasmine, Colin, and Bryce; his great-grandchild, Brendan; his 3 step-grandchildren, Rebecca, Austin and Josh; his numerous nieces and nephews; and he was in a loving relationship with Patricia Whiteoak.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Stonebreaker, Chris Williams, Buck Williams, Tony “Tater” Williams, Michael Williams, and David Jenkins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Curtis Williams, Butch Himes, and Stephen Stonebreaker.
Obituaries
Rose Marie Burkhardt James (1934 – 2021)
Rose Marie Burkhardt James passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 4th, 2021 with her two girls by her side.
She was born in Akron, Ohio the 29th day of December 1934. Predeceased are her parents Michael P. Burkhardt and Mary Margaret Leichling Burkhardt. Rose Marie came from a large immigrant family. She leaves behind her brother, David Burkhardt, and two sisters, Theresa Ferguson and Marion (Marty) Lostteter.
Rose Marie married her “lifesaver” Lynn Maurice James who preceded her in death in 2016. The love of her life, which we are positive when the heaven gates opened she ran to him with open arms. Rose Marie was a dedicated mother, leaving behind her daughters Victoria Lynn Anne Williams (Robert Williams) and Rebecca Lynn Anne D’Amato (Mitchell Frid). She loved being a Grandmother to Robbie (Robert Williams, Jr.), now deceased, and welcomed her to heaven, Diana Rose Weatherford, Michael D’Amato, and Matthew D’Amato. She doted on her great-grandchildren Cassius and Connor Williams, sons of Robbie; William and Grace Weatherford, children of Diana Rose; Layla and Amelia D’Amato, daughters of Matthew.
Most of all, Rose Marie loved being an Army Officer wife – she loved the pomp and circumstance, the flamboyant parties. She volunteered on the various military bases as a “Grey Lady” at the military hospitals. After her children left the nest, she worked for George Mason University in the Registrar’s office – a position she loved. Quite often, Rose Marie and Lynn would house many students and even loan them a car – they became their other kids! Rose Marie retired from George Mason University.
Toward the end, Rose Marie lived at Shenandoah Senior Living, and they were most gracious to her. The staff loved her and enjoyed her presence, and in the end grieved with her family.
Rose Marie is so happy and at peace now. She is with her beloved husband, Lynn Maurice James, of 60+ years, and she is also loving her grandson Robbie’s presence who praised her time and time again.
A Catholic ceremony will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
Obituaries
Janice Dotson Anderson (1955 – 2021)
Janice Dotson Anderson, 65, of Linden, Virginia passed away at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Janice was born to the late Palmer and Bonnie Dotson on December 17, 1955, in Alexandria, Virginia. Throughout Janice’s life, she serviced the local community by doing bookkeeping for the local government center. Janice loved her children and grandchildren very much.
Surviving Janice is her two sons, Craig Osborne Jr. and Caleb Osborne. As well as three loving grandchildren Craig Osborne III, Tanesha Osborne, and Camila Osborne.
Janice is predeceased by her husband Ward Anderson, whom she was married to for 19 years.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at Maddox Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 12:00PM for a service officiated by Jim Bunce. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour before the service for a time of fellowship and visiting. Following the service, there will be a procession to Leeds Cemetery in Hume, Virginia for interment.
Services are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
Helen Iris Wilkes Hines (1925 – 2021)
On June 16, 2021, the Good Lord called Iris home. She enjoyed time spent with many families, and friends in her life all over Virginia. She spent her final years in Page County, living in Hope Mill Acres, enjoying time with her family, friends, and her church family at Page UMC. Iris had a great sense of humor and was quite social during her outings. She had a sharp wit, and was loving, kind, caring, and generous. The world is certainly a lesser place without her.
In her youth, Iris was a talented musician and played in a large accordion band that traveled to many places to play, including the VA Hospital for veterans and many other hospitals and community centers in Roanoke, VA.
Iris loved to read, and she read books and e-books on her Kindle up to the last 6 months of her life, even with advanced macular degeneration. She preferred historical and romantic series works based on early western American history. She also had an active computer and email account until she was over 90. As an executive professional, she was supremely organized. Her family and friends considered her “quite particular” when it came to her personal and business affairs. Iris was an avid traveler in her earlier years, with many trips inside and outside the U.S. The western states of America were her absolute favorite place to visit, and she went many times, especially to Arizona and New Mexico The Caribbean was another favorite destination. She took a particular interest in maps and atlases.
Iris was very interested in family histories and compiled a detailed and extensive genealogical set of records. She spent thousands of hours over 50 years on this data collection.
Iris was an active member of Page United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and was a Trustee of the Warren Rifles Confederate Museum in Front Royal, VA, where many of her family heirlooms now reside. Iris was also very active in the Women of the Moose – Front Royal Chapter, where she held several important positions.
Iris was born November 10, 1925, in Roanoke, Virginia to John Hammet Wilkes and Verna Gertrude Howell Wilkes. She spent her early years among a large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Roanoke, Bedford County, Campbell County, and Lynchburg areas. She moved to Front Royal, Virginia after High School and got her first job at 17 with Western Union. She also worked for American Viscose (later FMC and AVTEX Fibers), before moving to Northern Virginia after getting married. She worked for the Department of the Army in Washington, D.C. for a short while, before transferring to the Department of the Navy.
She worked the majority of her career, over 23 years, as an Executive Secretary with the Gillette Safety Razor Sales Division located near Seven Corners, Virginia. She retired in 1984, and moved back to Front Royal to live with, and care for, her mother.
She had one brother, John Hammet “Jakey” Wilkes, Jr., who was younger by five years.
She married Calvin Nathaniel Hines on June 7, 1945, in Front Royal. Both of their families were from the Lynchburg/Roanoke area and moved to Front Royal for work at the then-new American Viscose plant. They had two children, Carolyn Sue Hines Chrisman in 1947, and Donald Wayne Hines in 1948.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brother, and her son, as well as an infant granddaughter, Kimberly Dawn Chrisman.
Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn Sue Hines Chrisman, and her husband Roger, with whom she lived the last 27 years of her life. A daughter-in-law, Josie Hines of Murray, Kentucky. Three grandsons, Bryan Todd Chrisman of Bentonville, VA; Chad Evan Chrisman, and wife Karen of Ashburn, VA, and Travis Nathaniel Orndorff of Frederick County, VA; two great-grandchildren, Braden Matthew Chrisman and Tayler Anne Chrisman, both of Ashburn, VA. She is also survived by her family dog, buddy.
A Service remembering Iris will be held on Friday. June 18, 2021, at the Page United Methodist Church located at 1062 Springfield Road, Luray, VA 22835. Family and Friends are invited to the Church Sanctuary at 2 PM for visitation. The Service will begin at 3 pm and be directed by Pastor Laura Stratton. Maddox Funeral Home will be directing the funeral arrangements.
After the service, there will be a brief graveside service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, VA, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, parents, and family. Sammy Campbell, a long-time friend of Iris and the family, will officiate.
Active Pall Bearers will be Bryan Chrisman, Chad Chrisman, Braden Chrisman, Sammy Campbell, David Thomas, and David Chrisman.
Honorary Pall Bearers will be Jim Wigton, Ira “Bubby” Fristoe, Richard Chrisman, Vince Miller, and the Members of the Page United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for consideration of memorial donations in Iris’ name to the Page United Methodist Church.