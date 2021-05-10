Larry Ralph Miller (1943 – 2021)

Larry Ralph Miller, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in his home.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick.

Mr. Miller was born August 29, 1943, in Front Royal, son of the late Ralph James and Kathleen Bailey Miller. He was a member of Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, a member of Missouri Valley Wrench Club, and a collector of John Deere tools and tractor parts. He retired after many dedicated years from the Department of Defense, Middle East Division in 2005.

Surviving is his wife of 56 years Doris Derflinger Miller; daughter Cindy Jo Vaught and husband Willie, and a grandson Bailey Vaught.

Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his sister Patsy Miller Casteel and husband Joe A. Casteel.

Pallbearers will be Willie Vaught, Bailey Vaught, Wayne Derflinger, Alfred “Buddy” Reel, Jr., Mike Eshleman, and Mitchell Sine.

Honorary pallbearers will be Warren Lee Derflinger, Dave Fairing, James Crowder, and Donnie Lester.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 13 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

There will be a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Robin Kelce, treasurer, 115 West 9th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.