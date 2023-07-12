Local News
Last Week of Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival Promises Unforgettable Fun
As the summer sun continues to shine brightly, so does the spirit of the annual Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival.
On July 12, the carnival delivered another dose of entertainment and community spirit with its vibrant Fireman’s Parade. If you couldn’t witness it firsthand, don’t fret. RoyalExaminer brings the parade to your screens. Relive the joy or experience it for the first time – the carnival’s magic is just a click away.
On July 13th, the Front Royal Cardinals go head-to-head against the Culpeper Cavaliers. In a gracious gesture from sponsors Bill Powers and Ellen Aders from State Farm, admission to the game is absolutely free, with no ticket required.
Adding to the flurry of activities, on July 13, the night sky will blaze with a magnificent display of fireworks after dark. This dazzling spectacle promises to leave the town and its residents in awe, casting a spell of wonder over the closing days of the Fireman’s Carnival.
Remember, the last day of the carnival is Saturday, July 15. That leaves just a few more days to enjoy the thrill of the rides, the taste of the delicious relish, and the camaraderie of the community. The carnival organizers are looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying these last days, cherishing each moment, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
The Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival expresses immense gratitude for the ongoing support from the community. The success of this event is a testament to the unity and spirit of the townsfolk. So let’s keep the momentum going – share the news and extend the joy of the carnival.
Enjoy the 2023 Front Royal Fireman’s Parade in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Virginia Cooperative Extension Seeks Community Input through Needs Assessment Survey
Local residents are invited to share insights to guide program development
The Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) has announced a statewide needs assessment survey, aiming to understand better the needs of communities across the Northern Shenandoah Valley. VCE encourages all residents, regardless of their past engagement with the Extension’s services, to participate.
The findings from this survey will help VCE refine its priorities and develop programs that best address the needs of local residents. The process is anonymous and is estimated to take only about 10 minutes.
VCE, an educational outreach program of Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, is deeply rooted in local communities, delivering knowledge, supporting businesses, and conducting research to enhance the well-being of all Virginians.
The survey is divided into three sections: personal background, community issues, and further personal information. Its purpose is to understand residents’ perceptions of potential community issues and their suggestions for VCE’s focus areas.
While there are no explicit risks or benefits to participating, the participants’ responses will contribute to a broader understanding of community needs and subsequently help VCE shape their future initiatives to meet those needs. The collected data will be kept confidential to the fullest extent provided by law.
Those interested can access the survey online via the following links until August 31: English version at https://tinyurl.com/2023vcensvneedsE and Spanish version at https://tinyurl.com/2023vcensvneedsS. Paper copies can also be obtained from any of the county Extension offices in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
For any queries regarding the study, you may reach out to Sarah Baughman at baughman@vt.edu or call 540-231-7142.
Virginia’s Route 658 to Get Bridge Over Norfolk Southern Railway Becoming a Reality
Warren County to Benefit from Improved Traffic Flow and Future Rail Needs Accommodation
In a push to improve traffic flow reliability and accommodate future rail needs, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced a new bridge construction project on Route 658 (Rockland Road) over the Norfolk Southern Railway in Warren County.
This is a video released by VDOT in 2021 as an overview of the project.
This project will develop a grade-separated crossing over the Norfolk Southern Railway, strategically situated near Front Royal and the Virginia Inland Port. The endeavor is driven by the need to mitigate frequent and lengthy traffic disruptions experienced by motorists due to trains accessing this track multiple times a day.
The bridge, standing 220 feet long and 42 feet wide, will boast a minimum vertical clearance of 23 feet over the railroad tracks. Its height is designed to accommodate double-stacked freight containers, allowing uninterrupted passage of trains beneath the bridge and ensuring traffic on Route 658 continues unimpeded.
The Route 658 project will also incorporate enhancements to the roadway approaches. In addition, it aims to improve the alignment of Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) with the entrance to Rockland Park. The shift of Route 705 and the park’s entrance away from the railroad tracks will facilitate the construction of a right-turn lane into the park, aligning it with a new entrance road for Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Another notable feature of the project includes the installation of a new access road to the natural gas facility and a realigned service road for Alleghany Power. Route 658 will also boast paved shoulders wide enough for both bicyclists and pedestrians, including the stretch over the railway.
Crucially, the project design takes into consideration environmental factors, ensuring the preservation of sinkhole areas which serve as the habitat for the protected Madison Cave Isopod species.
Construction is set to kick off in early 2024, with the project advertised for construction in summer 2023. The construction phase is projected to span 19 months, with Route 658 closed for the duration and traffic rerouted. However, Rockland Park will remain accessible to the public throughout the construction period.
As of 2021, Route 658 experienced an average daily traffic count of 2,600 vehicles, a figure expected to swell to 6,400 vehicles per day by the design year of 2046. The project, with a total estimated cost of $28,096,042, is partially funded by a BUILD grant awarded to the Virginia Port Authority by the United States Department of Transportation.
This significant infrastructure improvement will not only eliminate waiting times for the thousands of vehicles that use Rockland Road each day but will also future-proof the route to meet anticipated railway expansion needs.
VDOT held a virtual public meeting last year – click here to watch the recording.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Honored with Dual Certifications in Law Enforcement Excellence and Crime Prevention
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, under the leadership of Sheriff Mark Butler, was recognized with two prestigious certifications, demonstrating the Department’s commitment to high standards and community safety. The recognitions were conferred by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services during a July 11th work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. While accepting the certifications, Sheriff Mark Butler credited his department and staff’s collective effort in achieving them — “Our agency won this,” Butler said in sharing the credit for the achievements.
At the 6 p.m. work session, the board also got an operational update from the Virginia Port Authority, including potential impacts on operations at the Authority’s Virginia Inland Port in Warren County’s north side; and several Human Resources matters, including “Compensation Structure Changes to Pay Bands” and descriptions or modifications to the Human Resources and Tourism Manager staff positions. The Pay Band adjustments were explained as an effort to encourage experienced, long-term County employees from reaching a salary ceiling that would encourage them to look for jobs elsewhere with more pay potential. See all these presentations and discussions in the linked County video.
But back on the work session’s opening agenda item, the Sheriff’s Office was front and center. The Sheriff’s Office was awarded the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission’s Accreditation and the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Certified Crime Prevention Community status. These achievements place Warren County’s department amongst a distinguished group of law enforcement agencies, being one of the 103 accredited law enforcement departments and one of the 12 Certified Crime Prevention Communities in the Commonwealth.
These certifications acknowledge the department’s adherence to professional and ethical standards, as well as its dedication to community safety. Tina Sumpter, representative of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice, outlined the stringent review process the Warren County Sheriff’s Office had undergone to earn these certifications. The comprehensive evaluation involved examining administrative, operational, training, and personnel policies and procedures.
Sheriff Butler expressed immense pride in his team’s achievement, crediting the effort as a collective one. He stressed the role of community policing in maintaining safety and curbing crimes, from drug trafficking to human trafficking rings. For Butler, these certifications are not merely departmental accomplishments but a testament to the entire Warren community’s commitment to safety and law enforcement excellence.
This success also serves as a beacon of progress for Warren County, emerging from the shadows of past scandals. Supervisor Vicky Cook expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Sheriff Butler and the department for their service and dedication to the community, particularly towards the seniors and the youth.
With these accolades, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding law enforcement standards, ensuring community safety, and working tirelessly for the good of Warren County.
Watch the presentation on this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.
DL Community Market: A Boon for Shenandoah Valley Farmers and Locals Alike
The picturesque Shenandoah Valley, rich in culture and familial connections, is known for its scenic beauty and charming community. Yet, something has been missing, a missing piece the Dynamic Life Ministries intends to provide through the establishment of the DL Community Market.
In a valley abundant with local farmers and artisanal vendors, the DL Community Market arises as a much-needed platform to connect these local producers with the growing populace that prefers to buy fresh, buy local, and support home-grown businesses.
The community market is designed to provide vendors with a safe, appealing, and conducive environment to showcase their goods. Simultaneously, it offers the community a unique opportunity to source fresh produce for their homes while supporting the local economy.
Dynamic Life Ministries’ initiative aims to enhance the profitability of local farms and businesses through the DL Community Market, which will operate twice a month. The goal is not only to bolster the local economy but to foster a high-quality, enriched lifestyle for the community members.
Set amidst the serene backdrop of the John Marshall Highway in Front Royal, VA, the DL Community Market is conveniently accessible from Route 340 and Route 522, as well as from Interstate 66. It presents an ideal blend of shopping experience and social interaction, where customers can learn about the stories of local families and engage with their community.
In a grand kickoff, the DL Community Market will host a free event this Saturday, July 15, featuring live local music to enhance the shopping experience. Attendees can look forward to a special performance by Caney Ridge, known from last year’s Warren County Fair, to show their support for the local farmers and businesses.
As the cost of groceries continues to climb, fostering local alternatives becomes not just desirable but essential. The DL Community Market is a step towards building a stronger community in Shenandoah Valley by supporting and growing local farms and businesses. So, mark your calendars for July 15, 9 am to 2 pm, and join us in celebrating a new era of local growth and prosperity.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Chimney Swift
It’s a time of year all bird rehabilitators know well—Chimney Swift season!
Due to their unique natural history, Chimney Swifts have special needs in rehabilitative care. These birds do not “perch” in the same way as many birds—as you can see in this photo, they perch vertically along a textured surface—often on the insides of hollow logs or, as their name suggests, chimneys!
As an aerial insectivore, these birds eat exclusively “on the wing,” catching their insect prey while flying through the air. Due to this behavior, these birds never eat out of a dish—they must be hand-fed every 30 to 60 minutes as nestlings to every two hours as older juveniles, even when they’re in outdoor enclosures!
Most of the calls we take about these birds come when their stick-and-saliva nests break off from the inside of the chimney and the babies fall to the fireplace.
Thankfully, our first batch of Chimney Swift nestlings (pictured) came in healthy and alert, and with the help of a very accommodating homeowner, they were successfully renested back into their original chimney so that their parents could continue caring for them.
Renesting is a bit different in these species compared to most other birds we treat.
A makeshift nest (we recommend a small, wicker-style basket) must be placed on the smoke shelf, above the damper, or lowered down into the chimney from the top with the rope secured externally. The nest can also be secured to a stick or broom handle and wedged up the chimney.
Once these guys start to grow feathers and open their eyes, reuniting can be as simple as placing the baby over the smoke shelf – they are amazing climbers and can get themselves back up to the nest!
There is a high success rate in renesting these babies when these techniques are used!
Use this excellent renesting diagram from our friends at the Wildlife Center of Virginia to better visualize these techniques.
If you cannot stand the sound of Chimney Swifts (they are quite loud!), consider capping your chimney once the fireplace is out of use in late winter/early spring.
These birds are in decline and need many of these roosting sites—populations have been in decline over the last 50+ years by an estimated 67%. if you have a brick/masonry chimney and don’t mind these residents, consider leaving it uncapped and cleaning your chimney regularly in early spring so that they have a good surface to build upon.
If you don’t have a chimney (or prefer to keep your chimney capped) but want to help this species, consider building a nesting tower.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
R-MA Welcomes Billy Shannon and Nick Wallace as New Wrestling Coaches
Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Billy Shannon and Nick Wallace as the new Wrestling Coaches for the upcoming 2023-24 season. With their extensive background and expertise in wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Shannon and Wallace bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to guide and mentor our students in the art of wrestling.
Both coaches have made significant contributions to the valley area, teaching youth and adults at their renowned Jiu-Jitsu Academy located in Linden, VA 22642. Their dedication and commitment to nurturing talent in the Shenandoah Valley have earned them recognition as wrestling gurus and experts in their field.
R-MA is excited to welcome these exceptional coaches to our community. Their addition will enhance our wrestling program, offering our students invaluable insights and techniques to develop their skills both on and off the mat. We firmly believe that wrestling teaches some of life’s toughest lessons, and with guidance from Shannon and Wallace, our students will have the opportunity to learn and grow through this demanding sport.
Find out more about the R-MA difference! Visit us out at www.RMA.edu.
