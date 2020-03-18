Local News
Latest update from Governor Northam on COVID-19
Here’s Governor Northam’s latest update on the COVID-19 virus:
I'm joining the Virginia Emergency Support Team to provide updates on our continued COVID-19 response efforts.
COVID-19: What Fauquier Health is doing and what you can do
It probably feels as if coronavirus – or as it is officially known, COVID-19 – is all anyone is talking about these days. As COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses like the seasonal flu continue to spread across the U.S., you also may feel a certain level of concern over how this disease could affect you or your loved ones, or if your local healthcare provider is prepared to respond to any local cases that may arise. That’s certainly understandable and natural. We want to provide you with essential information outlining what we are doing to stay prepared and offer you guidance on what you can do to help protect yourself, your family and our community.
What we are doing
Fauquier Health is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors at all times. Christine Kress, Fauquier Health’s chief nursing officer, said, “Our entire team of medical professionals will proudly serve on the front line of COVID-19. We are dedicated to providing a safe place for patients and caregivers to give and receive care. We appreciate your patience and support today and for the weeks to come.”
While COVID-19 is new, effectively responding to other infectious diseases is not. We have tested processes and plans in place to respond to situations involving infectious disease year-round. Here is what we are doing to stay ready and effectively respond to COVID-19:
- We continue to work closely with the Virginia Health Department and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure that we are prepared with appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to COVID-19.
- We have a robust emergency operations plan in place and are reviewing and proactively completing a number of preparation checklists out of an abundance of caution.
- We have hand hygiene products available throughout our facility.
- We are screening patients in our emergency department, inpatient units and outpatient clinics based on CDC guidance.
- Staff treating a potential COVID-19 case are provided with all appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to help prevent exposure.
- Patients with respiratory or COVID-19-related symptoms are immediately provided masks to wear to help prevent exposure to others.
- In the event that we identify a potential COVID-19 case, we will follow all CDC guidelines for placing that individual in isolation for their care and for the protection of other patients, employees and visitors.
- We have implemented visitor restrictions at our facility as follows:
- All visitors, staff and physicians must clear negative for illness (per required screening upon entrance to the facility)
- Adult inpatients will not be allowed visitors at Fauquier Hospital (exception: family of patients at end of life and Hospice caregivers)
- Obstetric inpatients will be allowed one designated support person during their stay; no siblings of the newborn are permitted
- Pediatric and ICN patients will be allowed only two designated support persons during their stay
- Emergency Department patients will be allowed only one accompanying adult and that person’s duration of stay in patient areas will be limited
- Minors and patients requiring assistance may have one designated support person for outpatient services
- We have also implemented the following access and community restrictions at this time:
- Two points of entry for all patients and visitors will be front (main) lobby entrance and ER entrance
- Front entrance operating hours have changed to Monday through Friday until 7:00pm. After 7:00pm, all patients and visitors will be required to enter through the ER entrance
- Front entrance will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays and all visitors/staff/physicians will be required to enter through the ER entrance
- The Bistro on the Hill will be closed to all outside patrons/parties coming in to have a meal (includes Senior Supper attendees)
- The Bistro on the Hill will only serve to Fauquier Health staff, healthy visitors accompanying patients and patients themselves
- All external activities held at the Fauquier Health Conference Center rooms are cancelled until further notice
These measures are in place to protect our facility and our community. Please know that our providers and clinical teams are well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, seasonal flu and other respiratory illnesses.
What you can do
It’s easy to feel helpless when faced with a barrage of news reports and social media updates regarding COVID-19. The good news is that there are some key steps you can take to help protect you and your loved ones and help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19:
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Staying home when you are sick
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, including your phone, computer, remote controls and doorknobs
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
- Using an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available (always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty)
- Practicing social distancing behaviors, including working from home, avoiding public gatherings and unnecessary travel, and maintaining a distance of approximately six feet from others when possible.
What to do if you are experiencing symptoms
First and foremost – if you are having a medical emergency, you should call 911 or go directly to the Emergency Room. If possible, notify the dispatch agent that your emergency involves symptoms possibly related to COVID-19.
For non-emergency needs, if you need medical attention due to respiratory illness symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and plan to visit our hospital, your primary care provider or an urgent clinic, please call ahead before you go and let them know that you are experiencing symptoms that may possibly be related to COVID-19. This will allow providers to properly prepare for your visit and take the necessary precautions to keep others from being infected or exposed.
Please be reassured that our number one priority is the health and well-being of our community – and that includes you. We are prepared to manage an outbreak of respiratory illness, and we encourage you to follow the guidance above and stay tuned to updates from the CDC to help protect you and your loved ones. Keeping our community healthy is a community effort, and we are committed to doing everything we can to keep our community healthy today and for generations to come.
For more information and to stay abreast of the latest updates on COVID-19, you can visit www.fauquierhealth.org/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
Governor and Health Commissioner issue Public Health Emergency Order to enforce 10-patron limit
~ Order gives law enforcement the ability to enforce 10-patron limit in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA today issued a public health emergency order prohibiting more than 10 patrons in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters. The order gives local and state law enforcement the ability to enforce this ban, which was announced by the Governor earlier today (March 17, 2020) if needed.
“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” said Governor Northam. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.
The full text of the order is available here.
Valley Health update on COVID-19: March 17, 2020
Valley Health has issued some additional precautionary measures related to COVID-19:
- At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our service area.
- On Saturday, further restricted long-term care visitation procedures issued. Visitation at Valley Health’s three long-term care facilities have been suspended, with exemptions made for end-of-life or other special circumstances, on a case-by-case basis. This population is particularly fragile and they feel a special responsibility to keep the virus out of the homes.
- Effective Wednesday, March 18, Valley Health has temporarily suspended visitation at its six hospitals as a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of our staff, patients, visitors, and the broader community. We will make exceptions for limited visitors in the labor and delivery, mother-baby, pediatrics, and neonatal intensive care units, as well as for approved care partners and other special circumstances, on a case-by-case basis.
- Also, March 18, Valley Health’s wellness and fitness centers will close in their six-hospital communities (Winchester, Front Royal, Woodstock and Luray, VA, and Berkeley Springs and Romney, WV).
For further updates, please check their website: www.valleyhealthlink.com and click on the red banner at the top of the home page.
Governor Northam announces new measures to combat COVID-19 and support impacted Virginians
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (March 17, 2020) announced additional steps to help Virginians impacted by a novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, stop the spread of the virus in the Commonwealth, and protect public health.
“Everyone must play a role to help flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of this virus, and that starts with social distancing,” said Governor Northam. “We know this will be a hardship for many businesses, and we are assisting workers affected by closures. Public health relies on every individual using common sense and making responsible decisions. We can and will get through this difficult time. But we must work together to do so.”
Video of today’s media briefing is available here.
Further Reducing Public Gatherings
Governor Northam told Virginians to avoid non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people, per federal guidelines. This does not include normal operations at essential services such as manufacturers, distribution centers, airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, grocery stores, or pharmacies.
Protecting High-Risk Virginians
Those with chronic health conditions or aged 65 or older should self-quarantine. Public health experts advise that individuals with underlying medical conditions and those aged 65 or older are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Governor Northam encouraged neighbors and friends to stay in touch and regularly check in with high-risk individuals.
Increasing Social Distancing
All restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters are mandated to significantly reduce their capacity to 10 patrons, or close. Restaurants are encouraged to continue carry-out and takeaway options.
Support for Affected Workers
Governor Northam announced the following actions to protect working Virginians impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak:
• No waiting for unemployment benefits. Governor Northam has directed the Commissioner of the Virginia Employment Commission to waive the one-week waiting period to ensure workers can receive benefits as soon as possible.
• Enhanced eligibility for unemployment. Workers may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits if an employer needs to temporarily slow or cease operations due to COVID-19. If a worker has been issued a notice to self-quarantine by a medical or public health official and is not receiving paid sick or medical leave from their employer, they may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits. In addition, a worker may be eligible for unemployment benefits if they must stay home to care for an ill family member and are not receiving paid family medical leave from their employer.
• Fewer restrictions. For individuals receiving unemployment insurance, Governor Northam is directing the Virginia Employment Commission to give affected workers special consideration on deadlines, mandatory re-employment appointments, and work search requirements.
The Office of the Governor is providing a Frequently Asked Questions guide for workers that have been temporarily laid off or discharged during this public health crisis.
Support for Impacted Employers
• Regional workforce teams will be activated to support employers that slow or cease operations. Employers who do slow or cease operations will not be financially penalized for an increase in workers requesting unemployment benefits.
• The Governor is authorizing rapid response funding, through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, for employers eligible to remain open during this emergency. Funds may be used to clean facilities and support emergency needs.
• Governor Northam is directing all employers to follow the U.S. Department of Labor guidance on workplace safety.
Department of Motor Vehicle Office Closures
• Virginia’s 75 DMV offices, as well as mobile units, will close to the public.
• Online services will remain available, and anyone needing to renew a license or vehicle registration is encouraged to do so online.
• For those who cannot renew online, or whose license or registration expires before May 15, DMV will grant a 60-day extension.
Courts
Governor Northam requested and the Supreme Court of Virginia granted a judicial emergency in response to COVID-19. From Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 6, non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all district and circuit courts are suspended absent a specific exemption. This includes a prohibition on new eviction cases for tenants who are unable to pay rent as a result of COVID-19. All non-exempted court deadlines are tolled and extended for a period of 21 days.
Utilities
The State Corporation Commission (SCC) issued an order directing utilities it regulates, such as electric, natural gas, and water companies in Virginia, to suspend service disconnections for 60 days to provide immediate relief for any customer, residential and business, who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
For a comprehensive list of actions, Governor Northam has announced to combat COVID-19 in Virginia, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Front Royal ‘Pub Crawl’ for the animals cancelled on St. Patrick’s Day; Animal Shelter and vet clinics open but new rules apply
The area’s dogs and cats don’t know, and if they did, they probably wouldn’t care about the Coronavirus pandemic – they are not susceptible to the disease – but they feature prominently among the many events and other cancellations in the Valley.
For example, the Warren County Veterinary Clinics at Rivermont and Cedarville are offering what amounts to curbside service during the COVID-19 crisis, and, similarly, the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter in Front Royal has altered its way of doing business.
On the eve of the events, the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) and the SPCA serving Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, cancelled their respective St. Patrick’s Day fundraisers scheduled for Tuesday, March 17. A new and novel event, a “pub crawl” among four Town of Front Royal hostelries scheduled for Tuesday evening, was postponed to a better time. The SPCA announced its cancellation of its “St. Catty’s Day” event through the Royal Examiner a few days ago.
Both the clinics and the shelter emphasized that they would be open for business, but using differing schedules.
Wagner Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers said the animal shelter is open “by appointment only” so call ahead if you wish to adopt a pet. Bowers said, however, that “if things continue to deteriorate, we will reassess the situation.” It will also continue to take in homeless animals. Hours are still 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed Wednesdays.
In a message to clients, the Warren County Veterinary Clinic at the two locations said it was “implementing a few changes to help ensure the safety of both our employees and clients while providing care for pets.”
“With so many news stories, it’s understandable to be concerned about the Coronavirus – the safety of our employees and clients is always our top priority,” the emailed message stated.
Starting Monday, clients were asked, when arriving for an appointment, to call from the parking lot to be checked in, then await a staff member who will admit the client and patient. The same procedure is in place for medication and food pickup, payments being accepted over the telephone and staff bringing the items out to the car. “This will be our version of ‘curbside service’ and will hopefully limit the spread of the virus,” the message said.
The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce announced the center remains open but with some changed admission procedures and possible cancellation of activities later this spring.
Traffic Changes at Route 123/I-66 Interchange: Starting on or about March 21
FAIRFAX – Drivers exiting from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) South to I-66 East will use new left-turn lanes and a traffic signal to reach a new ramp beginning on or about March 21. This change is necessary to build dedicated Express Lanes ramps and a shared-use path at the Route 123 Interchange as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Traffic change details include:
• The loop ramp from southbound Route 123 to I-66 East will close. Drivers on southbound Route 123 will access I-66 East using two traffic signal-controlled left-turn lanes to reach a new ramp, then merge onto the current ramp from Route 123 North to I-66 East (see graphic below)
• Two travel lanes will continue through the interchange in each direction
• Drivers traveling from northbound Route 123 to I-66 East should be alert for traffic merging onto the ramp from the left
The old loop ramp from Route 123 South to I-66 East will be demolished to allow construction of the redesigned interchange.
Construction-related detours and traffic pattern changes will continue through 2022 as crews rebuild the Route 123 Interchange to include Express Lanes access. Drivers are reminded to slow down and pay attention as construction-related detour and traffic pattern changes will continue through 2022 when the new Express Lanes open.
Learn more about the I-66 Outside the Beltway Project and sign up for project updates and lane closure alerts at Transform66.org.
