Laura Bell Lichtenberger (1954 -2021)

Laura Bell Lichtenberger, 67, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Laura was born on March 4, 1954, in Washington D.C. to the late Elizabeth Speakman Bell; she was also preceded in death by her husband, Adolf John Lichtenberger III; and her maternal grandmother, Lillian E. Speakman.

Laura graduated from Broad Run High School, Class of 72, and is a Virginia Tech graduate.

Surviving Laura is her loving daughter, Erin Lichtenberger; and her siblings, Paul Bell (Birgit), John Bell (Theresa), and Heather Bell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local ASPCA.