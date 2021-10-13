Obituaries
Laura Jean Smith-Peterson (1959 – 2021)
Laura Jean Smith-Peterson of Front Royal, Virginia went on to be our forever guardian angel on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Laura was born on September 29, 1959, in New Jersey to the late William and Geraldine Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Geraldine Smith, Christine Smith, and Janet Russell; her grandson, Brandon Smoot; and her stepson, Christopher Peterson. Following her death, her husband of 12 years, Geoffrey Peterson, passed on September 23, 2021.
Laura’s love was genuine, she loved her friends, customers, vendors, strangers and she loved her family more than anything. She saw beauty in everything, the sky, the clouds, flowers, the changing of leaves, her car, music, drawings by the kids, and most of all people. Laura was such an easy person to talk to, she could spark up a 30-minute conversation with anyone about anything. Her thoughtfulness and love of all things will forever live on in all our hearts. One thing she would say is, “Be nice to each other.” and that will be carried on.
Laura was an accomplished owner of Rising Phoenix Aviation in Manassas, a DJ for Jeff Davis DJ’s, a member of the NRA, the Republican Party, The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal, The Prince William Co. Band, Moonlight Jazz Orchestra, and she was also a founder and “mother” of Swing Machine Big Band.
Surviving Laura is her two daughters that she loved unconditionally, Jennifer Smoot (Gregory) and Dava Suite; her grandchildren that brought her so much happiness they meant the world to her, Michael Smith (Ally), Chiane, November, Madaline and Archer Smoot, Nevaeh and Aden Suite; step-granddaughters Charlotte and Lila Peterson; last but certainly not least her great-grandson, Carson Smith; two siblings Bill and Kathy; and saving the best for last, her first husband, the Daddy of her daughters and close friend, David Suite.
A Visitation will be held for Laura at Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main St. in Front Royal on October 17, 2021, from 6-8 P.M.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 120 West Main St in Front Royal. Following all services, there will be a procession to Chestnut Grove Cemetery for interment.
Pallbearers are Michael Smith, Gregory Smoot, David Suite, Patrick Hill, Kenneth McGee, Michael Barber, Jeffrey Bonk, and Jeffrey Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers are Aden Suite, Archer Smoot, and Carson Smith.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
Hughey Raymond Brown (1941 – 2021)
Hughey Raymond Brown, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at South Roanoke Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 15 at 1:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Brown was born November 28, 1941, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late William and Matilda Knight Brown.
He retired after many dedicated years from IBM and his greatest love was being a land surveyor.
Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Marrley S. Brown; two sons, Phillip Eric Anders of Pembrooke Pines, Florida and Aaron Wayne Anders of Atlanta, Georgia; two step-sons, Mark Wines and Matthew Wines, both of Front Royal; two brothers, George L. Brown and Edward H. Brown, both of Front Royal; one sister Barbara Henry of Front Royal; and nine grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Obituaries
Christy Renae Bushong Downs (1973 – 2021)
Christy Renae Bushong Downs, 47, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Christy was born on October 15, 1973, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Raymond Rudy Bushong and Geraldine Faye Shenk Bushong. She grew up in Frederick County, Virginia, and was a graduate of James Wood High School class of 1991. She obtained her Associate’s degree from Lord Fairfax Community College in Business Administration. She also graduated from the New York Institute of Photography and owned Shutterbug Photography. She loved taking pictures of nature and took pictures every chance she had. She was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother. She loved and cared for her family with all her heart. We lost Christy way too soon. She also had a smile for you and had many friends.
Surviving along with her mother are her husband, Glenn S. Downs; son, Cole Hunter Downs (21) and daughter, Devyn Faye Downs (18).
Pallbearers will be Bryan Burke, Shawn Lane, Ronnie Seal, Darren Shenk, Michael Shenk, and Robert Huggins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
“Breathe in, breathe out, move on.” – Jimmy Buffett
Obituaries
Joseph Donald Patten (1985 – 2021)
Joseph Donald Patten, 36, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away in the arms of his devoted wife Nicole on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Joe was born June 10, 1985, in Portland, Oregon, to William “Bill” Patten and Dawna Coleman Patten. He graduated from Portland Christian High School (2004) and from Hillsdale College (2008).
On October 19th, 2013 Joe and Nicole were married at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia. Joe was also an active member at St. John’s and could be found there at Mass every Sunday. He was a marketing executor and copywriter and worked extensively in the political sphere as a loyal Republican. Joe devoted many hours to the Institute of Catholic Culture; he often quoted Belloc’s poem: “Wherever the Catholic sun doth shine, There’s laughter and dancing and good red wine. At least I’ve always found it so. Benedicamus Domino!” and it is a testament to the way he lived. He thoroughly enjoyed discussing history, politics, literature, philosophy, and theology over a fine cigar and a good beer and a well-mixed drink. His thirst for knowledge was insatiable. His favorite haunts were Christendom College’s St John the Evangelist Library, DC’s Library of Congress, and Oxford’s Bodleian Library. Despite his penchant for good discussion, Joe was nevertheless a man of few words and none that were useless.
Joseph Patten is survived by his wife Nicole E (Surprenant) Patten; his daughter Elizabeth (Ellie) A Patten; Bill Patten of Vancouver, Wash; Dawna Coleman Patten of Battlegrounds, Wash; his brother Daniel Patten of Vancouver Wash; his sister Anna Patten of Battlegrounds Wash; his in-laws Forrest Surprenant and his wife Josephine of Gainesville, Joel Fernandez and his wife Nadine of Rileyville, David Norris and his wife Rebecca of Front Royal, Joshua Duda and his wife Marigrace of Front Royal, Blaise Surprenant of Denver Colo; Dominic Surprenant of Front Royal; Genevieve Surprenant of Surry NH, his parents-in-law Robert and Diana Surprenant of Surry NH, six godchildren, and thirteen nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the wake from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Monday evening, Oct 11, 2021, at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church 120 East Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
A Requiem Mass will follow in the morning, Tuesday, October 12, at 10:00 A.M. Father Daniel N. Gee officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Winchester, Virginia, close to his son, little Peter Marie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/58d8687a
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
Obituaries
John Franklin Fewell (1963 – 2021)
John Franklin Fewell, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be at a later date.
John was born on June 1, 1963, in Virginia to the late, William Fewell and Shirley Davis. He is also preceded by his nephew DD Southers and his niece Jessica Baker.
Surviving John is his siblings, Kathy Southers (Dannie) of Winchester, Virginia and Peggy Baker also of Winchester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was one of a kind. He was the family clown and loved by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Obituaries
Elsie “Pam” Huffman Holp (1961 – 2021)
Elsie “Pam” Huffman Holp, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Middletown.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Pam was born September 26, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of Eleanor Stockner Shaffer of Strasburg and the late Lewis John Huffman.
Surviving with her mother are one son, Michael Amos Brown of Winchester; three daughters, Shan Carisha Duckworth of Middletown, Felicia Michelle Cornwell of Keystone Heights, Florida and Marti “Martia” Eleanor Deremer of Florida; one brother, Billy Joe Huffman of Strasburg; one sister Cheryl Mets of Ft. Valley; and three grandchildren, Kiersten Deremer, Starla Day and Paisley Deremer.
Pam was preceded in death by her father; and a sister Suzette Neff.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Teddy Osburne Stout Sr. (1940 – 2021)
Teddy Osburne Stout Sr., 81, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his home in Front Royal, Virginia.
Teddy was born on February 15, 1940, to the late Paul and Mary Stout in Edinburg, Virginia. Teddy is also predeceased by his wife of 57 years Patricia Ann Stout; daughter Angela Myshell Wilson; brothers Paul Stout Jr., Richard Stout, George Stout, and Robert Stout; sister Elizabeth Boyer; and granddaughter Brittany Stout.
Surviving Teddy is his son’s Teddy Stout Jr. (Daryl) and Richard Lee Stout; grandchildren Kayla Stout, Teddy Stout III, Gracie Wilson, Brooklyn Stout, and Heidi Stout.
Graveside services honoring Teddy and Patricia Stout will take place at Panorama Memorial Garden on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Sammy Campbell officiating.