Local News
Laurel Ridge 52nd commencement exercises being held Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12
The Laurel Ridge Community College Class of 2023 will graduate over two days this week. The college will hold a commencement ceremony for students graduating from a health professions program at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. All other graduates will receive their diplomas during a 2 p.m. ceremony on Friday, May 12.
This year marks the college’s 52nd commencement exercises. Both ceremonies will be held outside behind Cornerstone Hall on the Middletown Campus.
It is anticipated that 895 students make up the class of 2023. Here is a breakdown by locality:
- Clarke County – 32
- Fauquier County – 126
- Frederick County – 229
- Page County – 37
- Rappahannock County – 14
- Shenandoah County – 121
- Warren County – 91
- Winchester – 123
- all others – 122
Among the hard-working graduates who will walk across the stage on Friday is Sheila Webster. When she receives her associate degree in early childhood development, it will mark the culmination of a 24-year journey.
She began her studies in 1999, but the obligations of being a single mother of four were too much. Webster later tackled a serious health challenge faced by her daughter, a car crash, and being faced with raising her three very young grandchildren. With the support of her husband, family, and the staff at Laurel Ridge, Webster overcame all of these hurdles to graduate.
“All the professors have been so amazing; they taught me a lot,” she said. “I feel a connection with Laurel Ridge that will never go away. This school has been like my family. The joy that I feel brings me to tears. I did it for my kids.”
For more information about commencement, visit laurelridge.edu/commencement.
Community Events
‘Nacho Average Party’ – Cinco de Mayo by any other name celebrates Downtown Front Royal kickoff
As advertised on the Town website, “Join Downtown Front Royal, Inc. for our kick-off event! Meet DFR, Inc. members and have an evening of fun supporting downtown businesses. Stop by the gazebo for free activities and giveaways. Look for balloons outside of participating businesses …” As we soon learned, the event was the “Nacho Average Party” coincidentally held in the Village Commons park area on the “Fifth of May” or Cinco De Mayo.
There was face-painting for the kids, dance music for the kids and their elders, ethnic costumes, and photo ops galore. See more on Downtown Front Royal and its mission in promotion of the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District below, after the photo collage.
But since a picture is worth a thousand words — enjoy the views:
Downtown Front Royal, Inc. (DFR) is back, and we need you!
The DFR Mission is as follows:
•To promote, preserve and revitalize Front Royal’s historic Downtown district as the commercial and cultural center of Front Royal and Warren County.
•To educate and involve the community in the process of the revitalization and improvement of Front Royal’s historic district.
•To work in partnership with local, state, and federal governments and private businesses, foundations, and private citizens to accomplish these goals.
If you have a passion for our local community and are interested in being a board member, please email a copy of your resume and cover letter explaining why you would be essential to our board.
We are looking for local citizens, business owners, and community partners to serve on the board.
Check Downtown Front Royal’s Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/downtownfrontroyalva
A brief Cinco de Mayo history lesson, found on the ‘FACTY’ website:
Every year on the fifth of May, millions of people across the world head out on the streets to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Street parties, carnivals, dancing, and music make for a joyous time to celebrate everything about Mexican culture. Many are under the misconception that May 5 is Mexican Independence Day. This is actually celebrated on September 16. In fact, Cinco de Mayo commemorates a battle that took place between the Mexican and French armies in the 1860s.
1. The Battle of Puebla – The France-Mexico conflict began in 1861 when Napoleon III recognized the importance of Mexico being a close neighbor to the US. By taking Mexico, he could lend his support to the Confederate cause in the US civil war that was already underway. But Napoleon III underestimated the resistance he would face on arrival in the town of Puebla.
The Mexicans were underdogs on May 5, 1862. The French military outnumbered them in both men and weaponry. The fate of Puebla looked bleak. Grenades fell on the town as the French tried desperately to enter. But a small band of Mexicans held firm and fought with courage and valor. Eventually, the French were forced to retreat. The underdogs had won the day, and the bells of Puebla rang loud and true that night.
The Battle of Puebla was a triumphant win for Mexico. However, the country failed in its attempts to push out the French. They were defeated, and colonial rule lasted for the next five years. In 1867, with support from the United States, Mexico fought the French and won back their independence.
The unlikely victory at Pueblo remained a source of national pride and inspiration. The then president, Benito Juarez, was quick to make it a national holiday, and its anniversary is still remembered to this day.
And an Average Nacho Party/Fifth of May salute to Mexico and its underdog spirit of independence and that spirit of against all odds many of its people bring with them to this day and period of international history.
Local News
Transforming Royal Shenandoah Greenway: Students and volunteers create a tree-lined haven
On a sunny Sunday, local volunteers joined forces with the Environmental Sustainability Council (ESAC), Beautification of Front Royal Committee (BFRC), Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards, and staff and students from Skyline High School to plant trees along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway in front of Skyline High School.
Sixteen Forest Pansy Redbud trees were planted with guidance from Jim Osborn, ESAC member and Town Arborist. The initiative was led by Taylor Clatterbuck, a senior at Skyline High School, alongside members of the SHS Green Club, National Honor Society, Key Club, and AP Environmental Science class.
The Greenway in front of the high school is a popular recreational trail, and Taylor’s vision was to create a tree-lined path for users to enjoy while also increasing the tree canopy on campus. The BFRC provided funds for purchasing the trees, and the project offered students a chance to engage with community and environmental issues in the area.
Future plans for the area include more tree plantings and the installation and monitoring of Blue Bird houses along the greenway. A big shoutout goes to all the dedicated students and volunteers who made this tree-planting event a success.
Local News
Rocklanders have their say about a proposal to build 286 homes on golf course properties: planning commission to act June 14
It wasn’t hard to imagine, going in, what one was about to hear on Thursday evening, May 4, about Richard Runyon’s proposal to build 286 houses on a large portion of the site of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. It was a collective thumbs down from more than 100 standing-room-only residents of the rural Rockland Historic District a few miles north of the Town of Front Royal.
Some 30 among the crowd vented their respective spleens, so to speak, castigating Runyon’s development proposal, including one German national on a personal visit to the United States, who stood to point out the absence of any previous reference to the effect on global warming of the proposed residential community in what they described as a relatively small space.
Bottom line: golf course owner Runyon’s plan, in the hands of the Warren County Planning Commission, is not a popular topic among many local residents, including Jo Ann Nichols. Nichols has lived on Rockland Road for the past 50 years, enjoying what she called “the beauty and peace of living adjacent to the golf club for so many years.”
The retired Warren Memorial Hospital nurse made what she called “a respectful request that Runyon’s re-zoning application be rejected by the planning commission, drawing applause. A commission hearing on the Runyon application to rezone the 104-acre area from rural to urban/residential is set for June 14. The commission has three ways to go: reject the application, approve it, or table it. Whatever, it will be the Board of Supervisors option to accept or not, whatever the planning commission recommends.
Chris Anderson of Luray, representing Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, a non-profit, chaired the 95-minute session, handing the question and answer period to Lori L. Britt, director of James Madison University School of Communication Studies, who handled the Q and A with aplomb, despite problems with the microphone.
Anderson announced early that a planning commission member had called in regrets that he/she would not be in attendance.
In her presentation, Nichols directed the commission’s attention to the Virginia Code that reads in part, “… that residential areas be provided with healthy surroundings for family life; that agricultural and forest land be preserved; and that the growth of the community be consonant with the efficient and economical use of public funds.”
“I don’t see how building … a potential residential suburban development near my home (she faces the golf course) meets this test.” The proposed 286 homes would be age-restricted to “over 55s” and encompass at least two of Shenandoah Valley Club’s three 9-hole courses. However, Runyon believes that the new homes will not add to Rockland’s already well-known traffic woes, those woes due mainly to narrow roads and increased railroad traffic due to the combination of age-restricted housing and the reduction in recreational golfing visits.
Said longtime resident and farmland owner Mary Powers Ryan: “Rockland has houses, a church, a cemetery, and three golf courses, but it does not have the infrastructure to support high-density housing and commercial businesses. Our roads are narrow and winding and have no shoulders. Water and sewer are provided by wells and by septic drain fields … building close to 300 new residences … will change the nature of Rockland (recently named a historical site) and turn the community into a small town.”
Little was said about the German national’s reference to “global warming,” and the meeting closed quietly just short of two hours, with those present apparently having said all they came to say.
The last word will come, perhaps this summer, when the board of supervisors gets its planning commission’s recommendation.
Stay tuned!
Local News
Front Royal Rotary Club honors county public school teachers
In a half-hour ceremony at its weekly meeting at the town’s Villa Avenue Community Center, the Rotary Club of Front Royal honored 11 Warren County educators with “teacher of the year” awards.
It was at the long-standing annual ceremony conducted by President Lori Glascock that the current schools’ superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger, an invited guest, remarked on the importance of bringing education back to where it was “pre-pandemic.”
“Education has changed,” Dr. Ballenger said in a brief message of congratulations to the honorees, each of whom was introduced by his or her school principal. The long-standing event was organized this year by former school superintendent Rotarian Pamela M. McInnis.
The 11 nominated teachers, who each received a plaque from Glascock, were:
- Loretta Abbott, A.S. Rhodes;
- Michael Seelinger, E.W. Morrison;
- Katherine Platter, Hilda J. Barbour;
- Brittany Babick-Fox, Leslie Fox Keyser;
- Jeanellyn Beatty, Ressie Jeffries;
- Darcy Cupp, Skyline Middle School;
- Jennifer Davis, Warren County Middle School;
- Leah Martin, non-traditional school;
- Devon Smith, Blue Ridge Technical Center;
- Daniel Holland, Skyline High School;
- Richard Gardner, Warren County High School.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 8 – 12, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge work, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Wednesday night. Follow posted detour.
*NEW* Mile marker 4 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures, including along Exit 6 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning at various locations, Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 16.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Right shoulder closures between Route 665 (Chester Gap Road) and Conservation Drive for sign work, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Local Election Results: Oates and Stanmeyer take top vote
The Warren County Republican Committee, in conjunction with the 31 District Committee, held a “firehouse” primary on May 5, 2023, from 2-7 pm, at the North Warren Fire Station, located at 266 Rockland Court, Front Royal. Two different nomination races were decided – the Shenandoah Magisterial District Board of Supervisors seat and Virginia’s 31st House of Delegates District seat – both on the ballot in November.
The candidates vying for the Republican nomination for the Shenandoah District Board of Supervisors seat were Ralph Rinaldi and John Stanmeyer. All registered voters who are residents of the Shenandoah Magisterial District were eligible to vote in this race.
The Republican nomination for the 31st District Seat in the Virginia Assembly is being sought by Delores Oates and Michelle Lane-Smithwick.
Here are the election results:
Shenandoah District Board of Supervisors – Total votes cast 338
Ralph Rinaldi – 117 (35%)
John Stanmeyer – 220 (65%)
31st District Seat in the Virginia Assembly – Total Votes cast 1041
Delores Oates – 914 (87.8%)
Michelle Lane-Smithwick – 117 (11.2%)
