Laurel Ridge and Native American communities came together for a Come to the Circle event on Fauquier Campus
Members of various Native American tribes and Laurel Ridge Community College students, faculty and staff shared more than a meal during a Come to the Circle event at the Fauquier Campus on Monday – they shared stories, experiences, compassion and understanding.
“Come to the Circle,” a recently-developed cultural education program debuted in the nation’s capital last month for Indigenous People’s Day. It came to Laurel Ridge Monday, in the Barkman Family Conference Center, featuring members of the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C., the United Tribes of the Shenandoah and special guests.
Following lunch, a demonstration of corn husk doll making and conversation, those in attendance sat in a large circle facing each other.
“This is how we talk with one another in our councils, all in a circle,” said Shelia Hansen, a Shenandoah Shawnee elder, co-founder of the United Tribes of the Shenandoah and second vice president of the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C. “Everybody is the same level.”
She said it is believed that everything goes in a circle, including the “sacred hoop of life.”
Among those joining Laurel Ridge students, faculty, and staff, including President Kim Blosser, were Native Americans who had walked 1,200 miles from Minneapolis to Washington, D.C. to call for the release of Leonard Peltier, an American Indian Movement activist serving a life sentence for the murder of two FBI agents in 1975, a crime he and his supporters say he didn’t commit and for which he received an unfair trial.
His daughter, Katherine Peltier, a member of the Dine’/Turtle Mountain Lakota, was one of the special guests and prayer walkers at Come to the Circle at Laurel Ridge.
Everyone in the circle was invited to share what they would like to say.
“My parents were not proud to be who they were,” said Kim Jump Johnson, who said she was raised to assimilate into the dominant American culture.
She said she was at Come to the Circle because of her connection with Hansen and her husband, Curt.
“They welcomed me into the fold,” said Johnson, part of the Osage Nation of Oklahoma. “It’s good to be home.”
Chief Matthew Black Eagle Man Cortis, of the Cree/First Nations Canada, said he endured compelled assimilation as “a survivor of the boarding schools” many Native American children were forced into in the 19th and 20th centuries. He discussed the importance of balance and stewardship of natural resources.
“We depend on each other, that’s what tribalism is,” Cortis said. “Strength without compassion is all about dominance. When you apply compassion and understanding to your strength, that’s when healing starts.”
Cortis, who was one of the prayer walkers, also shared a drum and song during Come to the Circle.
John Martin, from Minneapolis, is a member of the Anishinaabe and said “it was an honor to walk the prayer walk.” During the journey, he was given the spirit name “Walking Bear.”
The guests said they wanted to hear from some of the young students in attendance. Several students shared how being members of marginalized communities themselves had affected them.
“We are grateful to First Nations People for inviting us to Come to the Circle, creating space for honest conversation about topics such as cultural understanding, social justice, and environmental stewardship,” said Laurel Ridge student activities and recreation specialist Angela Schroeder.
President Blosser said she is looking forward to continuing and strengthening ties between the college and Native American peoples in the area and beyond.
“What a moving and educational experience Come to the Circle was for myself, as well as for our students, faculty and staff,” she said. “Events like these really reinforce the values of our college, particularly when it comes to learning, integrity and diversity. It was truly an honor to welcome representatives of the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C., the United Tribes of the Shenandoah and their special guests to campus, and we hope to see them again soon.”
Student Sarah Spagnolo enjoyed coming to the circle and meeting First Nations members.
“I had an amazing time, listening to them speak about what they were passionate about,” she said. “I enjoyed making the corn husk doll and hearing about the legend behind it that states why you cannot put a face on it.”
“We are so grateful and honored to have been invited,” said Tracey “SunRiver” Pitcock, an advocate, educator and water carrier, as well as secretary of United Tribes of the Shenandoah, and a board member for the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C. “Our goal is to bring everyone back to the circle.”
Skyline students acknowledged for helping avert tragedy at Warren County-Skyline football game
Public Comments at the Wednesday, November 16th meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors opened with a recognition of two Skyline High School students, Parker McGann and Carson Richardson, by the County’s Fire & Rescue Department. Lieutenant Austin Cucciardo took to the podium to acknowledge an incident at the recent inter-county rivalry game, not on the field, but in the stands.
“On November 4, 2022, while attending the Skyline versus Warren County Football game, Parker and Carson witnessed a female actively choking feet away from where they were standing. Without hesitation, Parker immediately rushed to her aid and began performing the lifesaving Heimlich Maneuver while Carson went to notify emergency medical services. With their combined actions they successfully dislodged the stuck food, clearing the patient’s obstructed airway. Thanks to Parker and Carson’s quick recognition and fast reactions, the victim avoided any serious complications and did not require any further medical treatment.
“When asked, Parker humbly attributed his actions to skills he learned at the CPR class he attended his freshman year at Skyline High School,” Lt. Cucciardo noted. He then observed that: “In 2016, the Commonwealth of Virginia adopted the Gwyneth’s Law, which requires all high school students at their freshman year to become certified in emergency first aid, CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) and AED (Automatic External Defibrillators) as a requirement to graduate.”
Lt. Cucciardo noted that 39 states have adopted similar laws leading to higher statistics of bystander lifesaving actions. “Most people go their entire lives without ever being placed in a situation like this one, which you two faced that night. And if so, they typically don’t act like you two did,” Cucciardo said with a nod to McGann and Richardson listening to his right. The lieutenant then acknowledged that his boss, County Fire & Rescue Chief James Bonzano wished to acknowledge their actions of that November 4th evening on behalf of the entire department.
Accompanied by recently promoted Assistant Chief Gerry Maiatico, Chief Bonzano, along with County Board Chair Cheryl Cullers, presented to two young lifesavers with plaques of appreciation to a hearty round of applause from the public and county officials present, along with one “GOOD JOB” yelled from the crowd.
And might this reporter, once saved by some civilian-initiated CPR – thanks, Paula – while awaiting Company One’s timely arrival with the defibrillator (AED) during a cardiac arrest nearly a decade ago, echo that GOOD JOB, guys!!!
Well done.
Royal Examiner will explore other, generally less heroic aspects of the meeting in a forthcoming story – or you can just watch the entire 1:42:38 video. Things got interesting, if somewhat more confrontationally so, elsewhere during the Public Comments opening the meeting when Shenandoah Farms residents, including current County-appointed Shenandoah Farms Advisory Committee Chair Sarah Saber, confronted the board about a perceived pattern of ignoring Farms resident-initiated management advice, particularly on road capital improvement project choices, related to relative costs and benefit.
Stay tuned, sports fans.
Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents.
On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug. Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Stephens City: Shots fired-barricaded subject call ends peacefully
At approximately 5:05 pm, the Frederick County EOC received reports of a subject discharging a firearm within a residence on Westmoreland Drive in Stephens City. The house was occupied at the time, with all subjects able to leave the premises unharmed, leaving the suspect as the lone occupant.
Arriving deputies confirmed shots continued to be fired from within the dwelling at 400 Westmoreland Drive, and a perimeter was set up around the immediate area.
As neighboring homes were evacuated and streets shut down, additional resources were activated and deployed, including Crisis Negotiations, SWAT, and Emergency Medical Services. Members of the Virginia State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Police Dept., and Stephens City Police Dept. also responded to assist with the developing situation.
The suspect was identified by family members as 45-year-old Daren Eugene Sullivan, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and upset over a domestic matter. Over the next several hours, Sullivan would randomly fire off rounds inside the dwelling, with one of those instances appearing to be directed towards two deputies on the perimeter. Sullivan made several threats of self-harm and of a possible forced police shooting.
Members of the FCSO Crisis Negotiation Team continued to attempt to speak with Sullivan during those times when he would answer the phone and respond to them with little progress.
With shots still being fired randomly, albeit less frequently, and attempts to establish a dialogue with the suspect being unsuccessful, non-lethal gas was deployed along with a robotic camera device from the Virginia State Police and drones from FCSO.
After a final round of gas was utilized, images from the drones and robot led commanders to believe that the Sullivan may now be incapacitated.
At 10:19 pm, a SWAT entry team made their way into the house and located Sullivan lying on the floor and unresponsive to verbal commands.
Team members approached the suspect and were able to take him into custody without further incident bringing this situation to an end without any
loss of life. Sullivan was transported to the Winchester Medical Center for evaluation, and criminal charges are forthcoming pending consultation with
the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Camping for Hunger is underway at Royal Plaza Shopping Center
For the 14th consecutive year, The River 95.3/WZRV will be hosting ‘Camping for Hunger’ from Monday, November 14th through Saturday, November 19th, to raise food, monetary donations, and awareness of hunger in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
Since 2008, donation totals for the Camping for Hunger Project have exceeded 176,000 pounds of food and supplies, such as personal hygiene items, and over $135,000 in cash and gift cards. On average, the total amount of food and money collected each year provides approximately six months’ worth of food for C-CAP’s pantry program.
On-Air personalities Lonnie Hill, Randy Woodward, Scott Bradley, station owner Andrew Shearer, and other staff members will again take to sleeping on the bus, which will be parked at the Royal Plaza Shopping Center. During the week-long camp-out event, The River 95.3 will broadcast live, asking for community support and donations for Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP’s food pantry. In-person collections will take place during “camping week” at the bus and at area businesses and organizations. A list of drop-off locations will be posted to the station’s website, along with an online, direct-to-C-CAP donation link.
Royal Broadcasting President Andrew Shearer commented, “For the 14th year, my staff and our neighbors will sacrifice a little of themselves, with either money, non-perishable food, or their time to help out those in need. And the need is greater than ever.” According to Shearer, “Our partners for the past 13 years have included the Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Fire & Rescue, Royal Plaza Shopping Center, Century Link, and C-CAP. These organizations help us with the set-up and resources necessary to undertake such a large event. And numerous local companies host in-house food drives, which help add to the totals and the support. All donations stay in our local community.”
The River 95.3 and WFTR/Fox Sports 1450 are committed to continuing to serve the community through direct-involvement events and activities. For more information, contact the station: at 540-635-4121, email: campingforhunger@theriver953.com, or visit http://theriver953.com/campingforhunger.
Food Partners/Drop-Off Locations
Bill Long’s Auto Care Clinic – Winchester Rd. Front Royal
Warren County Social Services
Samuels Public Library
WC Vet Clinic
Aire Serv
Postal Business Center
Shear Elegance Pet Boutique
Front Royal Police Department
Warren County Sheriff’s office will be going to the transfer stations for pickup.
Blue Ridge Shadows
Marlow Auto Group
Donahoe’s Whimsical Flowers
Dusty’s Country Store
Royal Plaza locations
Jeans Jewelers
Be-You-Tiful Salon
1989 Vape
Elite Nails
Blue Ridge Barber
Cato
Play Favorites
Blue Ridge Hospice
Better Thymes
Jennerations Hair Studio
Vine & Leaf
Boost Mobile
Valley Health’s acute care hospitals again earn “A” grades for patient safety
Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have again earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
Twice a year, the Leapfrog Group assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals across the country based on over 30 evidence-based patient safety performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems in place to prevent harm.
Nationwide, only 29% of the hospitals earned a Fall 2022 “A” Hospital Safety Grade. In Virginia, 37 hospitals received an “A” this fall.
This is the sixth consecutive “A” for WMC, which is the highest graded facility in the Northern Shenandoah Valley/Eastern Panhandle region.
“Earning six consecutive ‘A’ grades from Leapfrog is a great source of pride for us,” said Tonya Smith, president, Winchester Medical Center, and senior vice president of acute care for Valley Health. “We know that our safety grade doesn’t just happen by chance. It is earned through our amazing healthcare team and their dedication to high quality and safety in all that they do in caring for our community. I admire their commitment to continuous improvement and embracing new processes and technology to support that work.”
Warren Memorial Hospital Administrator Jennifer Coello said receiving the hospital’s repeat “A” grade further affirms the WMH staff’s focus on patient safety. “We are entrusted to improve the health of those who come to us for care. Patient safety is top of mind for our entire team, every day, on every shift, throughout the hospital. They are the real rock stars who make this happen.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. The latest Hospital Safety grades show significant variation in patient safety performance across U.S. hospitals, which underscores the importance of access to information that allows patients to select the safest hospital for their care.
To see the full grade details for WMC and WMH and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of
§18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg unlawfully and feloniously in possession of a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm (380 Smith & Wesson handgun) on or about her person, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5302-F6
On or about June 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Troy Allan Washbourne did unlawfully and feloniously cause bodily injury to Norman A. Shiflett with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of §18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell, secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony as defined in Section 17.2-805, in violation of § 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5296-F6
On or about July 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Conner Ryan Ruffner did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter in the nighttime, the dwelling of Kimberly Roy, with the intent to commit assault and battery, in violation of §18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously remove, destroy, deface, or damage property having a value of less than $1,000.00 belonging to Kimberly Roy, in violation of §18.2-137 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-2922-M1
COUNT THREE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter Kaliyah Hackley, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1
COUNT ONE: On or about March 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Randall Shane Ratcliffe did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to Alyssa Ratcliff, sister, a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about March 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Randall Shane Ratcliffe did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Alyssa Ratcliff, sister, another, regarding that person, thereby placing the such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
On or about March 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Mark Anthony Palang did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 24, 2021, in the County of Warren, Michael David Sutphin did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 1, 2022, through July 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Winston Breeden did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, a threat to kill or do bodily injury to another, regarding that person or any member of his family, thereby placing the such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury to himself or his family member in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
On- or about June 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Lee Pennington did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, or intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquel Lewis Thornhill did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 25, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jennifer Renee Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Colby John North did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to possess a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, in violation of Section 18.2-256 and 248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9
On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Austin Leo Whitacre did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, or intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Martin Rector did unlawfully and feloniously possess, with the intent to distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act with the intent to manufacture, sell, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
On or about March 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Pleasant Willie Burnes, being a person having the custody of D.W., a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully, or negligently cause or permit the health of the such child to be injured, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
On or about July 20, 2022, through July 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dennis Michael Settle II unlawfully and feloniously stole a motor vehicle having a value of one thousand dollars (1,000.00) or more, belonging to Dennis Settle (father), in violation of Sections 18.2-95 and 46.2-
390 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9
TASHA LYNN VEGA (NO PHOTO AVAILABLE)
On or about January 8, 2020, in the County of Warren, Tasha Lynn Vega unlawfully and feloniously failed to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County General District Court, in violation of Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9
On or about January 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
