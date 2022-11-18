Connect with us

Local News

Laurel Ridge and Native American communities came together for a Come to the Circle event on Fauquier Campus

Published

9 hours ago

on

Members of various Native American tribes and Laurel Ridge Community College students, faculty and staff shared more than a meal during a Come to the Circle event at the Fauquier Campus on Monday – they shared stories, experiences, compassion and understanding.

“Come to the Circle,” a recently-developed cultural education program debuted in the nation’s capital last month for Indigenous People’s Day. It came to Laurel Ridge Monday, in the Barkman Family Conference Center, featuring members of the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C., the United Tribes of the Shenandoah and special guests.

Laurel Ridge President Kim Blosser greeting Shelia Hansen, co-founder of the United Tribes of the Shenandoah and second vice president of the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C.

Following lunch, a demonstration of corn husk doll making and conversation, those in attendance sat in a large circle facing each other.


“This is how we talk with one another in our councils, all in a circle,” said Shelia Hansen, a Shenandoah Shawnee elder, co-founder of the United Tribes of the Shenandoah and second vice president of the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C. “Everybody is the same level.”

She said it is believed that everything goes in a circle, including the “sacred hoop of life.”

Among those joining Laurel Ridge students, faculty, and staff, including President Kim Blosser, were Native Americans who had walked 1,200 miles from Minneapolis to Washington, D.C. to call for the release of Leonard Peltier, an American Indian Movement activist serving a life sentence for the murder of two FBI agents in 1975, a crime he and his supporters say he didn’t commit and for which he received an unfair trial.

His daughter, Katherine Peltier, a member of the Dine’/Turtle Mountain Lakota, was one of the special guests and prayer walkers at Come to the Circle at Laurel Ridge.

Everyone in the circle was invited to share what they would like to say.

“My parents were not proud to be who they were,” said Kim Jump Johnson, who said she was raised to assimilate into the dominant American culture.

She said she was at Come to the Circle because of her connection with Hansen and her husband, Curt.

“They welcomed me into the fold,” said Johnson, part of the Osage Nation of Oklahoma. “It’s good to be home.”

Chief Matthew Black Eagle Man Cortis, of the Cree/First Nations Canada, said he endured compelled assimilation as “a survivor of the boarding schools” many Native American children were forced into in the 19th and 20th centuries. He discussed the importance of balance and stewardship of natural resources.

“We depend on each other, that’s what tribalism is,” Cortis said. “Strength without compassion is all about dominance. When you apply compassion and understanding to your strength, that’s when healing starts.”

Cortis, who was one of the prayer walkers, also shared a drum and song during Come to the Circle.

Left to right: History Professor Nicole Martin, President Kim Blosser, Chief Matthew Black Eagle Man Cortis, Tracey “SunRiver” Pitcock and Curt Hansen.

John Martin, from Minneapolis, is a member of the Anishinaabe and said “it was an honor to walk the prayer walk.” During the journey, he was given the spirit name “Walking Bear.”

The guests said they wanted to hear from some of the young students in attendance. Several students shared how being members of marginalized communities themselves had affected them.

“We are grateful to First Nations People for inviting us to Come to the Circle, creating space for honest conversation about topics such as cultural understanding, social justice, and environmental stewardship,” said Laurel Ridge student activities and recreation specialist Angela Schroeder.

President Blosser said she is looking forward to continuing and strengthening ties between the college and Native American peoples in the area and beyond.

“What a moving and educational experience Come to the Circle was for myself, as well as for our students, faculty and staff,” she said. “Events like these really reinforce the values of our college, particularly when it comes to learning, integrity and diversity. It was truly an honor to welcome representatives of the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C., the United Tribes of the Shenandoah and their special guests to campus, and we hope to see them again soon.”

Student Sarah Spagnolo enjoyed coming to the circle and meeting First Nations members.

“I had an amazing time, listening to them speak about what they were passionate about,” she said. “I enjoyed making the corn husk doll and hearing about the legend behind it that states why you cannot put a face on it.”

“We are so grateful and honored to have been invited,” said Tracey “SunRiver” Pitcock, an advocate, educator and water carrier, as well as secretary of United Tribes of the Shenandoah, and a board member for the American Indian Society of Washington, D.C. “Our goal is to bring everyone back to the circle.”

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Local News

Skyline students acknowledged for helping avert tragedy at Warren County-Skyline football game

Published

1 day ago

on

November 17, 2022

By

Public Comments at the Wednesday, November 16th meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors opened with a recognition of two Skyline High School students, Parker McGann and Carson Richardson, by the County’s Fire & Rescue Department. Lieutenant Austin Cucciardo took to the podium to acknowledge an incident at the recent inter-county rivalry game, not on the field, but in the stands.

Lt. Austin Cucciardo, at podium, describes the lifesaving actions of Skyline High students Parker McGann and Carson Richardson, background with Board Chair Cullers, leading to their acknowledgment by the County Fire & Rescue Dpt. at the Nov. 16 board of supervisors meeting. Royal Examiner Photos Roger Bianchini

“On November 4, 2022, while attending the Skyline versus Warren County Football game, Parker and Carson witnessed a female actively choking feet away from where they were standing. Without hesitation, Parker immediately rushed to her aid and began performing the lifesaving Heimlich Maneuver while Carson went to notify emergency medical services. With their combined actions they successfully dislodged the stuck food, clearing the patient’s obstructed airway. Thanks to Parker and Carson’s quick recognition and fast reactions, the victim avoided any serious complications and did not require any further medical treatment.

“When asked, Parker humbly attributed his actions to skills he learned at the CPR class he attended his freshman year at Skyline High School,” Lt. Cucciardo noted. He then observed that: “In 2016, the Commonwealth of Virginia adopted the Gwyneth’s Law, which requires all high school students at their freshman year to become certified in emergency first aid, CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) and AED (Automatic External Defibrillators) as a requirement to graduate.”


Lt. Cucciardo noted that 39 states have adopted similar laws leading to higher statistics of bystander lifesaving actions. “Most people go their entire lives without ever being placed in a situation like this one, which you two faced that night. And if so, they typically don’t act like you two did,” Cucciardo said with a nod to McGann and Richardson listening to his right. The lieutenant then acknowledged that his boss, County Fire & Rescue Chief James Bonzano wished to acknowledge their actions of that November 4th evening on behalf of the entire department.

In foreground from left, F&R Chief James Bonzano, Parker McGann and Carson Richardson as supervisors join in standing ovation for the young lifesavers.

Accompanied by recently promoted Assistant Chief Gerry Maiatico, Chief Bonzano, along with County Board Chair Cheryl Cullers, presented to two young lifesavers with plaques of appreciation to a hearty round of applause from the public and county officials present, along with one “GOOD JOB” yelled from the crowd.

And might this reporter, once saved by some civilian-initiated CPR – thanks, Paula – while awaiting Company One’s timely arrival with the defibrillator (AED) during a cardiac arrest nearly a decade ago, echo that GOOD JOB, guys!!!

Well done.

Nice work guys – McGann and Richardson are welcomed back to their seats with plaques of appreciation for their quick reactions to a food-choking incident at the Nov. 4 Skyline-Warren County football game.

Royal Examiner will explore other, generally less heroic aspects of the meeting in a forthcoming story – or you can just watch the entire 1:42:38 video. Things got interesting, if somewhat more confrontationally so, elsewhere during the Public Comments opening the meeting when Shenandoah Farms residents, including current County-appointed Shenandoah Farms Advisory Committee Chair Sarah Saber, confronted the board about a perceived pattern of ignoring Farms resident-initiated management advice, particularly on road capital improvement project choices, related to relative costs and benefit.

Stay tuned, sports fans.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Crime/Court

Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

Published

1 day ago

on

November 17, 2022

By

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents.

On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug.  Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.

Jesse O. Williams – Photos Courtesy of Culpeper Sheriff’s Office

Jamie L. Cottoms


The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Crime/Court

Stephens City: Shots fired-barricaded subject call ends peacefully

Published

2 days ago

on

November 17, 2022

By

At approximately 5:05 pm, the Frederick County EOC received reports of a subject discharging a firearm within a residence on Westmoreland Drive in Stephens City. The house was occupied at the time, with all subjects able to leave the premises unharmed, leaving the suspect as the lone occupant.

Arriving deputies confirmed shots continued to be fired from within the dwelling at 400 Westmoreland Drive, and a perimeter was set up around the immediate area.

As neighboring homes were evacuated and streets shut down, additional resources were activated and deployed, including Crisis Negotiations, SWAT, and Emergency Medical Services. Members of the Virginia State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Police Dept., and Stephens City Police Dept. also responded to assist with the developing situation.

The suspect was identified by family members as 45-year-old Daren Eugene Sullivan, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and upset over a domestic matter. Over the next several hours, Sullivan would randomly fire off rounds inside the dwelling, with one of those instances appearing to be directed towards two deputies on the perimeter. Sullivan made several threats of self-harm and of a possible forced police shooting.

Front Royal Virginia

Members of the FCSO Crisis Negotiation Team continued to attempt to speak with Sullivan during those times when he would answer the phone and respond to them with little progress.

With shots still being fired randomly, albeit less frequently, and attempts to establish a dialogue with the suspect being unsuccessful, non-lethal gas was deployed along with a robotic camera device from the Virginia State Police and drones from FCSO.

After a final round of gas was utilized, images from the drones and robot led commanders to believe that the Sullivan may now be incapacitated.

At 10:19 pm, a SWAT entry team made their way into the house and located Sullivan lying on the floor and unresponsive to verbal commands.

Team members approached the suspect and were able to take him into custody without further incident bringing this situation to an end without any
loss of life. Sullivan was transported to the Winchester Medical Center for evaluation, and criminal charges are forthcoming pending consultation with
the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Camping for Hunger is underway at Royal Plaza Shopping Center

Published

2 days ago

on

November 16, 2022

By

For the 14th consecutive year, The River 95.3/WZRV will be hosting ‘Camping for Hunger’ from Monday, November 14th through Saturday, November 19th, to raise food, monetary donations, and awareness of hunger in the northern Shenandoah Valley.

Since 2008, donation totals for the Camping for Hunger Project have exceeded 176,000 pounds of food and supplies, such as personal hygiene items, and over $135,000 in cash and gift cards. On average, the total amount of food and money collected each year provides approximately six months’ worth of food for C-CAP’s pantry program.

On-Air personalities Lonnie Hill, Randy Woodward, Scott Bradley, station owner Andrew Shearer, and other staff members will again take to sleeping on the bus, which will be parked at the Royal Plaza Shopping Center. During the week-long camp-out event, The River 95.3 will broadcast live, asking for community support and donations for Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP’s food pantry. In-person collections will take place during “camping week” at the bus and at area businesses and organizations. A list of drop-off locations will be posted to the station’s website, along with an online, direct-to-C-CAP donation link.

Royal Broadcasting President Andrew Shearer commented, “For the 14th year, my staff and our neighbors will sacrifice a little of themselves, with either money, non-perishable food, or their time to help out those in need. And the need is greater than ever.” According to Shearer, “Our partners for the past 13 years have included the Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Fire & Rescue, Royal Plaza Shopping Center, Century Link, and C-CAP. These organizations help us with the set-up and resources necessary to undertake such a large event. And numerous local companies host in-house food drives, which help add to the totals and the support. All donations stay in our local community.”


The River 95.3 and WFTR/Fox Sports 1450 are committed to continuing to serve the community through direct-involvement events and activities. For more information, contact the station: at 540-635-4121, email: campingforhunger@theriver953.com, or visit http://theriver953.com/campingforhunger.

 

Food Partners/Drop-Off Locations

Bill Long’s Auto Care Clinic – Winchester Rd. Front Royal

Warren County Social Services

Samuels Public Library

WC Vet Clinic

Aire Serv

Postal Business Center

Shear Elegance Pet Boutique

Front Royal Police Department

Warren County Sheriff’s office will be going to the transfer stations for pickup.

Blue Ridge Shadows

Marlow Auto Group

Donahoe’s Whimsical Flowers

Dusty’s Country Store

Royal Plaza locations

Jeans Jewelers

Be-You-Tiful Salon

1989 Vape

Elite Nails

Blue Ridge Barber

Cato

Play Favorites

Blue Ridge Hospice

Better Thymes

Jennerations Hair Studio

Vine & Leaf

Boost Mobile

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Valley Health’s acute care hospitals again earn “A” grades for patient safety

Published

2 days ago

on

November 16, 2022

By

Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have again earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.

Twice a year, the Leapfrog Group assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals across the country based on over 30 evidence-based patient safety performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems in place to prevent harm.

Nationwide, only 29% of the hospitals earned a Fall 2022 “A” Hospital Safety Grade. In Virginia,  37 hospitals received an “A” this fall.

This is the sixth consecutive “A” for WMC, which is the highest graded facility in the Northern Shenandoah Valley/Eastern Panhandle region.


“Earning six consecutive ‘A’ grades from Leapfrog is a great source of pride for us,” said Tonya Smith, president, Winchester Medical Center, and senior vice president of acute care for Valley Health.  “We know that our safety grade doesn’t just happen by chance.  It is earned through our amazing healthcare team and their dedication to high quality and safety in all that they do in caring for our community. I admire their commitment to continuous improvement and embracing new processes and technology to support that work.”

Warren Memorial Hospital Administrator Jennifer Coello said receiving the hospital’s repeat “A” grade further affirms the WMH staff’s focus on patient safety. “We are entrusted to improve the health of those who come to us for care. Patient safety is top of mind for our entire team, every day, on every shift, throughout the hospital. They are the real rock stars who make this happen.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. The latest Hospital Safety grades show significant variation in patient safety performance across U.S. hospitals, which underscores the importance of access to information that allows patients to select the safest hospital for their care.

To see the full grade details for WMC and WMH and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Crime/Court

Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments

Published

2 days ago

on

November 16, 2022

By

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

AMBER LINABURG

COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of
§18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5


COUNT TWO: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg unlawfully and feloniously in possession of a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm (380 Smith & Wesson handgun) on or about her person, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5302-F6

 

TROY WASHBOURNE

On or about June 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Troy Allan Washbourne did unlawfully and feloniously cause bodily injury to Norman A. Shiflett with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of §18.2-51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F

 

JUMAL CARROLL

COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell, secrete or possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jumal Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony as defined in Section 17.2-805, in violation of § 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5296-F6

 

CONNER RUFFNER

On or about July 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Conner Ryan Ruffner did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

 

CARY YOUNG

COUNT ONE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter in the nighttime, the dwelling of Kimberly Roy, with the intent to commit assault and battery, in violation of §18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously remove, destroy, deface, or damage property having a value of less than $1,000.00 belonging to Kimberly Roy, in violation of §18.2-137 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: VAN-2922-M1

COUNT THREE: On or about June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cary Benjamin Young did unlawfully and feloniously assault or assault and batter Kaliyah Hackley, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1313-M1

 

RANDALL RATCLIFFE

COUNT ONE: On or about March 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Randall Shane Ratcliffe did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to Alyssa Ratcliff, sister, a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about March 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Randall Shane Ratcliffe did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, a threat to kill or do bodily injury to Alyssa Ratcliff, sister, another, regarding that person, thereby placing the such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6

MARK PALANG

On or about March 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Mark Anthony Palang did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

MICHAEL SUTPHIN

On or about December 24, 2021, in the County of Warren, Michael David Sutphin did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

JAMES BREEDEN

On or about July 1, 2022, through July 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Winston Breeden did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, a threat to kill or do bodily injury to another, regarding that person or any member of his family, thereby placing the such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury to himself or his family member in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6

 

CHRISTOPHER PENNINGTON

On- or about June 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Lee Pennington did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, or intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

MARQUEL THORNHILL

On or about May 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Marquel Lewis Thornhill did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

JENNIFER SMITH

On or about September 25, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jennifer Renee Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

COLBY NORTH

On or about July 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Colby John North did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to possess a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, in violation of Section 18.2-256 and 248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9

 

AUSTIN WHITACRE

On or about July 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Austin Leo Whitacre did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, or intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

JOHN RECTOR

On or about May 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Martin Rector did unlawfully and feloniously possess, with the intent to distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act with the intent to manufacture, sell, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

 

PLEASANT BURNES

On or about March 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Pleasant Willie Burnes, being a person having the custody of D.W., a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously, willfully, or negligently cause or permit the health of the such child to be injured, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

 

DENNIS SETTLE

On or about July 20, 2022, through July 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dennis Michael Settle II unlawfully and feloniously stole a motor vehicle having a value of one thousand dollars (1,000.00) or more, belonging to Dennis Settle (father), in violation of Sections 18.2-95 and 46.2-
390 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9

 

TASHA LYNN VEGA (NO PHOTO AVAILABLE)

On or about January 8, 2020, in the County of Warren, Tasha Lynn Vega unlawfully and feloniously failed to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County General District Court, in violation of Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6

 

JOSEPH HEATH

COUNT ONE: On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit:  Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about July 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph John Heath did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-C9

 

KAYLIA NEWMAN

On or about January 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
30°
Partly Cloudy
6:58 am4:56 pm EST
Feels like: 27°F
Wind: 4mph WNW
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 0
SatSunMon
45/25°F
36/21°F
50/25°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Nov
19
Sat
7:00 am Pancake Breakfast @ Riverton United Methodist Church
Pancake Breakfast @ Riverton United Methodist Church
Nov 19 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Pancake Breakfast @ Riverton United Methodist Church
Join us for pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, sausage gravy, and juice/coffee! All are invited for this FREE event. Offering will be accepted.
10:00 am Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 19 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Winter Tree Identification Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Even after the chilly breezes of autumn have stripped them of their leaves, trees provide clues to their identification by way of their bark, leaf scars, and other individual characteristics. Explore Sky Meadows’[...]
6:00 pm Heart to Home Gala Auction @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Heart to Home Gala Auction @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Nov 19 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Heart to Home Gala Auction @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Enjoy a night of great music, delicious food, awesome speakers, amazing silent auction items, networking and discovering the awesome work of Warren County Habitat for Humanity. Our organization builds affordable homes for low to moderate[...]
7:00 pm Artfest @ Cottonwood Ranch
Artfest @ Cottonwood Ranch
Nov 19 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Artfest @ Cottonwood Ranch
 
Nov
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
30
Wed
5:00 pm Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Nov 30 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Meet your Local Authors and Purchase Books for the Holidays You’re invited to our very first Holiday Book Fair! We will provide space for you to display your books and have a chance to interact with[...]
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 30 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
1
Thu
7:30 pm “Can’t Feel At Home” @ Court Square Theater
“Can’t Feel At Home” @ Court Square Theater
Dec 1 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
"Can't Feel At Home" @ Court Square Theater
“Can’t Feel At Home” an original play by Dr John T Glick. The story of families displaced from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the 1930’s to allow for the construction of Shenandoah National Park and[...]
Dec
2
Fri
7:30 pm “Can’t Feel At Home” @ Court Square Theater
“Can’t Feel At Home” @ Court Square Theater
Dec 2 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
"Can't Feel At Home" @ Court Square Theater
“Can’t Feel At Home” an original play by Dr John T Glick. The story of families displaced from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the 1930’s to allow for the construction of Shenandoah National Park and[...]
Dec
3
Sat
6:00 am 66th Annual Pancake Day @ Warren County High School
66th Annual Pancake Day @ Warren County High School
Dec 3 @ 6:00 am – 1:00 pm
66th Annual Pancake Day @ Warren County High School
Veterans,  Law Enforcement, and Fire and Rescue on duty in uniform eats free!