Local News
Laurel Ridge celebrates nearly 900 graduates in the Class of 2023
Laurel Ridge celebrated the Class of 2023 with two commencement ceremonies. A commencement ceremony was held for just graduates of the health professions on May 11, with a ceremony for all other graduates on May 12.
Pinning ceremonies were held immediately following the May 11 ceremony for students graduating from the nursing, surgical technology, and medical laboratory technology programs. Additionally, there was a coin ceremony for emergency medical services graduates.
It’s anticipated that 895 students are part of the Class of 2023, including those who graduated in the summer and fall of 2022.
“It’s absolutely my favorite day of the year,” Laurel Ridge President Kim Blosser said during the ceremony. “This is what it’s all about – recognizing our outstanding graduates and all of the hard work that’s brought them to this point. For college personnel, this event brings us our greatest satisfaction.”
Resilience and perseverance are necessary to make it to commencement, she said.
“We’re so proud of you for continuing to move forward to accomplish your goal,” said Dr. Blosser. “Many of you are the first in your family to graduate from college. Others represent the latest generation of graduates in your family.”
Registered nursing graduate Shannan Mitchell was the class speaker for the health professions ceremony.
“What is your why – what is the defining moment that inspired you to pursue a career in health care?” she asked her classmates. “Ultimately, our motivation to work in health care is driven by the honorable pursuit of helping others. I’m a first-generation college student, one of six children, and I’ve chosen nursing after experiencing the loss of my older sister to Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009.”
Several years later, Mitchell’s best friend was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma and is now doing well. These experiences led to her “burning need” to become a nurse.
“Remember to return to your why, your motivation,” Mitchell said. “A career in health care requires you to constantly put other people before yourself. A career in health care is a career in empathy. We are healers and fixers, yet we sit with people in their darkness at their most vulnerable without rushing to turn on a light.
“You’re the proof that you can do anything you want to. We have the opportunity to make very large waves. Everyone here is going to change someone’s life because you’re going to make them feel like somebody. How lucky are we?”
Celia Cooley, who earned her associate degree in general studies, was the class speaker for Friday’s commencement ceremony. She spoke of the need for diversity in maintaining ecosystems and society.
“The diversity of species and the relationships between these species strengthen the entire ecosystem and community,” Cooley said. “I’m convinced the students at Laurel Ridge Community College fully embrace this way of thinking. Our community flourishes because of our acceptance of diversity and commitment to encouraging and supporting others.
“It’s my hope we will remain committed to supporting one another in our academic, professional, and personal growth. I’m incredibly proud of the wonderful [work] the graduating Class of 2023 has done at Laurel Ridge.”
Also, during the commencement ceremonies, Outstanding Graduate Awards were presented. The Outstanding Graduate of the Fauquier Campus was Theresa Akyaa, who earned her degree in surgical technology. Human services graduate Pamela Neff was named the Outstanding Graduate for the Middletown Campus.
Congratulations to Skyline High School Seniors – Class of 2023
Royal Examiner presents the Skyline High School Class of 2023. Congratulations to these wonderful seniors on their hard work and deserved accomplishments! We wish you the best in your next big endeavors. Photos courtesy of Victor O’Neill Studios and Tolliver Studios, LLC.
If your Skyline senior is not listed, please send in their Name and Senior Picture to news@royalexaminer.com.
Front Royal Rotary gives students a turn for awards – $20,000-worth!
At the Rotary Club of Front Royal’s regular meeting Friday, May 12, four students from two local high schools received scholarships for “Student of the Year” awards totaling $20,000.
The previous week, Rotary, as part of its contribution to excellence in education, honored 11 “Teachers of the Year” – last Friday, it was the kids’ turn!
The 2023 Rotary Scholarship Committee, headed by former Warren County Schools Superintendent Pam McInnis, with committee members Michelle Napier and Kim Lucas, nominated three Skyline High students: Samuel “Sam” Barber, Jamie Kelly, and Victoria “Tori” Novak, and one from Randolph-Macon Academy, Payton Sullivan.
Barber plans to move on to Shenandoah University to major in mechanical engineering; Kelly goes to Potomac State College, then transfers to West Virginia University to major in sports medicine and early childhood education; Novak to Virginia Tech to major in biological science; and Sullivan to the University of South Florida for a major in science.
The Rotary scholarship program began 24 years ago. To date, it has raised $235,000, thus providing some 75 outstanding students in public and private schools in Warren County with generous checks to further their education.
Congratulations to Warren County High School Seniors – Class of 2023
Royal Examiner presents the Warren County High School Class of 2023. Congratulations to these wonderful seniors on their hard work and deserved accomplishments! We wish you the best in your next big endeavors. Photos courtesy of Victor O’Neill Studios and Tolliver Studios, LLC.
