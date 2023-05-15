Connect with us

Local News

Laurel Ridge celebrates nearly 900 graduates in the Class of 2023

Published

9 hours ago

on

Laurel Ridge celebrated the Class of 2023 with two commencement ceremonies. A commencement ceremony was held for just graduates of the health professions on May 11, with a ceremony for all other graduates on May 12.

Pinning ceremonies were held immediately following the May 11 ceremony for students graduating from the nursing, surgical technology, and medical laboratory technology programs. Additionally, there was a coin ceremony for emergency medical services graduates.

It’s anticipated that 895 students are part of the Class of 2023, including those who graduated in the summer and fall of 2022.

“It’s absolutely my favorite day of the year,” Laurel Ridge President Kim Blosser said during the ceremony. “This is what it’s all about – recognizing our outstanding graduates and all of the hard work that’s brought them to this point. For college personnel, this event brings us our greatest satisfaction.”

Resilience and perseverance are necessary to make it to commencement, she said.

“We’re so proud of you for continuing to move forward to accomplish your goal,” said Dr. Blosser. “Many of you are the first in your family to graduate from college. Others represent the latest generation of graduates in your family.”

Registered nursing graduate Shannan Mitchell was the class speaker for the health professions ceremony.

“What is your why – what is the defining moment that inspired you to pursue a career in health care?” she asked her classmates. “Ultimately, our motivation to work in health care is driven by the honorable pursuit of helping others. I’m a first-generation college student, one of six children, and I’ve chosen nursing after experiencing the loss of my older sister to Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009.”

Several years later, Mitchell’s best friend was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma and is now doing well. These experiences led to her “burning need” to become a nurse.

“Remember to return to your why, your motivation,” Mitchell said. “A career in health care requires you to constantly put other people before yourself. A career in health care is a career in empathy. We are healers and fixers, yet we sit with people in their darkness at their most vulnerable without rushing to turn on a light.

“You’re the proof that you can do anything you want to. We have the opportunity to make very large waves. Everyone here is going to change someone’s life because you’re going to make them feel like somebody. How lucky are we?”

Celia Cooley, who earned her associate degree in general studies, was the class speaker for Friday’s commencement ceremony. She spoke of the need for diversity in maintaining ecosystems and society.

“The diversity of species and the relationships between these species strengthen the entire ecosystem and community,” Cooley said. “I’m convinced the students at Laurel Ridge Community College fully embrace this way of thinking. Our community flourishes because of our acceptance of diversity and commitment to encouraging and supporting others.

“It’s my hope we will remain committed to supporting one another in our academic, professional, and personal growth. I’m incredibly proud of the wonderful [work] the graduating Class of 2023 has done at Laurel Ridge.”

Also, during the commencement ceremonies, Outstanding Graduate Awards were presented. The Outstanding Graduate of the Fauquier Campus was Theresa Akyaa, who earned her degree in surgical technology. Human services graduate Pamela Neff was named the Outstanding Graduate for the Middletown Campus.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Local News

Congratulations to Skyline High School Seniors – Class of 2023

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 15, 2023

By

Royal Examiner presents the Skyline High School Class of 2023. Congratulations to these wonderful seniors on their hard work and deserved accomplishments! We wish you the best in your next big endeavors. Photos courtesy of Victor O’Neill Studios and Tolliver Studios, LLC.

If your Skyline senior is not listed, please send in their Name and Senior Picture to news@royalexaminer.com.

 

Mya Adams

 

Hailey Ahrens

 

Laura Alles

 

Phoenix Alyea

 

Benjamin Arp

 

Brittany Arp

 

Megan Arp

 

Marcus Arritt

 

Malachi Bailey

 

Hannah Ballenger

 

Samuel Barber

 

Haylee Barr

 

Christopher Bate

 

Sadie Benson


 

Emma Berry

 

Grace Berry

 

Jonathan Berry

 

Warrick Blewett

 

Ava Bordner

 

Michael Burgess

 

Elijah Cabness

 

Jonathan Cagle

 

Tobias Caison-Mayberry

 

Trenton Callihan

 

Austin Cameron

 

Jorden Campbell

 

Aidan Carter

 

Elias Carter

 

Peyton Carter

 

Skylar Carter

 

Collin Chenery

 

Christopher Clark Jr.

 

Connor Clark

 

Taylor Clatterbuck

 

Jack Clingerman

 

Dylan Coffey

 

Gideon Conley

 

Tyler Corkhill

 

Alex Covarrubias

 

Nicholas Crump

 

Ki-Aunna Dearing

 

Rachel Deavers

 

Dylan Debarr

 

Mell Delgadillo Escobar

 

Zackary Diggs

 

Harley Dodds

 

Liam Dougherty

 

Emmalee Dunivan

 

Yahir Duran

 

Angela Elsea

 

 

Joshua Evetts

 

John Fisher

 

 

Tanajah Fitzhugh

 

Shawn Fletcher

 

John Frazier

 

Ever Funes

 

Jordan Funk

 

Tyson Funk

 

Noah Garland Jr.

 

Ella Gatton

 

Emma George

 

Peyton Gilbert

 

Chase Gillispie

 

Mary Katherine Glotfelty

 

Aria Green

 

Dustin Gue

 

Ariana Haislop

 

Kayla Haislop

 

Alexander Hall

 

Tre Hamilton

 

Aidan Helfrich

 

Cody Henderson

 

Trista Hensell

 

Kayden Hysong

 

Cameron Hubbard

 

Jacob Jenkins

 

Madison Jenkins

 

Nevin Jenkins

 

Zadin Jenkins

 

Sarah Jerome

 

Xandre Kane

 

Alexandra Kapp

 

Peyton Kaufman

 

Grace Kelley

 

Jamie Kelly

 

Cameron Kent

 

Riley Kraus

 

Colin Kuzmick

 

Olivia Lacombe

 

Catlin Laing

 

Marcus Lambert II

 

Emily Leach

 

Alexia Lehman

 

Logan Lehman

 

Dillon Lewallen

 

Riley Look

 

Ava Lubkemann

 

Noah Mahoney IV

 

Cierra Mair

 

Jenavieve Maldonado

 

Ben Mandiak

 

Hailie Mayer

 

Kiley McGuire

 

Marco Mendoza-Castillo

 

Grace Miller

 

Cailyn Miller

 

Tristan Mitchell

 

Trinity Monroe

 

Adam Moore Jr.

 

Benjamin Morales Acevedo

 

Joselin Morales Hernandez

 

Shane Neal

 

Liam Neuhard

 

Autumn Nichols

 

Khery Norris

 

Victoria Novak

 

Natalie Oakes

 

Brayden Packer

 

Alexis Painter

 

Madison Payne

 

Logan Petit

 

Catherine Phettakhu

 

Christopher Phillips

 

 

Laney Phillips

 

Asa Pitkin IV

 

Aleandre Pola

 

Donovan Porter-Pomeroy

 

Maxximus Presgraves

 

Miranda Price

 

Sebastian Raeber

 

Madison Ramsey

 

Angeles Reyes-Mora

 

Hailey Rhodes

 

Benedict Ricks

 

Josue Rodriguez

 

Amethyst Roland

 

Levi Rosenberry

 

Nelson Ruiz Jr.

 

Chloie Runyon

 

Isaiah Rutherford

 

Hunter Salomon

 

Margaret Schermerhorn

 

Laynee Scholtz

 

Brieana Scriva

 

Ashley Sears

 

Jose Segovia

 

Jacob Settle

 

Trenton Shingelton

 

Christopher Short

 

Travis Sinclair

 

Brandon Smoot

 

Ella Snodgrass

 

Emma Sokolowski

 

Joshua Sosa

 

Destiny Soyars

 

Reese-Amir Sperry

 

Ashton Spiker

 

Brody Stephens

 

Nathaniel Stockton

 

Raelyn Stokely

 

Alexis Thomas

 

Alexander Thompson

 

Brooke Thompson

 

Erick Toledo Calixto

 

Riley Troxell

 

Ross Tschappat

 

Jett Usrey

 

Tyler VanScyoc

 

Ciara Villanueva

 

Ashley Vilorio-Bonilla

 

Alexis White

 

Brianna Williams

 

Christopher Williamson

 

Josiah Wilson

 

John Wisdo

 

Skyla Zimbro

 

Jayda Zimmerman

 

Chloe Zopp

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Front Royal Rotary gives students a turn for awards – $20,000-worth!

Published

1 day ago

on

May 14, 2023

By

At the Rotary Club of Front Royal’s regular meeting Friday, May 12, four students from two local high schools received scholarships for “Student of the Year” awards totaling $20,000.

The previous week, Rotary, as part of its contribution to excellence in education, honored 11 “Teachers of the Year” – last Friday, it was the kids’ turn!

The 2023 Rotary Scholarship Committee, headed by former Warren County Schools Superintendent Pam McInnis, with committee members Michelle Napier and Kim Lucas, nominated three Skyline High students: Samuel “Sam” Barber, Jamie Kelly, and Victoria “Tori” Novak, and one from Randolph-Macon Academy, Payton Sullivan.

The four ‘Students of the Year’ line up for photos with Rotary President Lori Glascock, white top, and others. In order they appear below, scholarship recipients are Jamie Kelly, Payton Sullivan, Sam Barber, and ‘Tori’ Novak. Courtesy Photos FR Rotary

Barber plans to move on to Shenandoah University to major in mechanical engineering; Kelly goes to Potomac State College, then transfers to West Virginia University to major in sports medicine and early childhood education; Novak to Virginia Tech to major in biological science; and Sullivan to the University of South Florida for a major in science.

The Rotary scholarship program began 24 years ago. To date, it has raised $235,000, thus providing some 75 outstanding students in public and private schools in Warren County with generous checks to further their education.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Congratulations to Warren County High School Seniors – Class of 2023

Published

1 day ago

on

May 14, 2023

By

Royal Examiner presents the Warren County High School Class of 2023. Congratulations to these wonderful seniors on their hard work and deserved accomplishments! We wish you the best in your next big endeavors. Photos courtesy of Victor O’Neill Studios and Tolliver Studios, LLC.

If your Warren County senior is not listed, please send in their Name and Senior Picture to news@royalexaminer.com.

Jhocelyn Acosta

 

Alyssa Albritton

 

Cody Alonzo

 

Citlali Alvarado

 

Gregory Bambrey

 

Leonel Banos

 

Austin Barker

 

Michaela Bates

 

Jason Becker

 

Juan Berrios

 

Leighann Blankenship

 

Gabriella Bonvicini

 

Bianca Brennskag

 

Heather Brookman


 

Tyler Burhans

 

Kaitlin Cameron

 

Zachary Cantrell

 

Anais Carino

 

Cirstyn Carter

 

Jacob Carter

 

Natalya Carter

 

Tyberius Carter

 

Brandy Castro Gallegos

 

Alyssa Chaparro-Compton

 

Brayden Cheatwood

 

Destiny Christaldi

 

Connor Cisler

 

Brady Clawson

 

Luna Coe

 

Emily Coffron

 

Michael Coffron

 

Jordan Cook

 

Kimberly Cortez Marin

 

James Crowell

 

Juan Deras

 

Joseph Dillon Winant

 

Mary Jane Dingess

 

Robbie Dodson

 

Brady Donahue

 

Jordan Dorsett

 

Elizabeth Doyle

 

Joshua Ebersold

 

Andrew Edmonds

 

Mackenzie Ellinger

 

Isabela Eriksson

 

Travis Farris Jr.

 

Taylor Fincham

 

Daniel Flores Quiroz

 

JayDen Flynn

 

Nicholas Foltz

 

Kayli Fristoe

 

Alyssa Furr

 

Gianna Fusto

 

Isabella Garcia

 

Kya Gardner

 

Autumn Geiger

 

Amanda Genari

 

Kyle Gershon

 

Lacie Glascock

 

Liliana Gomez Sanborn

 

Jesus Gonzalez Ortega

 

Faryn Gorham

 

Ginger Gouda

 

Alanah Graham

 

Angelica Gutierrez

 

Ava Hamer

 

Mason Handy

 

Cameron Harper

 

Gionna Harris

 

Gage Harvey

 

Dylan Heit

 

Makayla Helsley

 

Jaelin Henry

 

Kimberly Hernandez

 

Nicholas Hollenbaugh

 

Aaron Hubley

 

Thomas Hudgins IV

 

Patrick Hulse

 

Grace James

 

Hanna James

 

Hunter Jantosciak

 