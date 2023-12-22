Laurel Ridge College’s TRiO Angel Tree Program Spreads Holiday Cheer

A Decade of Kindness: Laurel Ridge Continues to Make the Season Special for Families in Need.

As the festive season unfolds, the spirit of giving is alive and well at Laurel Ridge Community College, thanks to the remarkable efforts of the TRiO Angel Tree program. Now in its 11th year, this cherished tradition has brought joy to 64 children, demonstrating the power of community generosity and solidarity.

Ashley Jay, a TRiO adviser and the driving force behind this initiative, has once again spearheaded this heartwarming project. TRiO, a program at Laurel Ridge, extends its support to students who are the first in their families to attend college, come from low-income backgrounds, or have documented disabilities.

The campaign kicked off with a bake sale in November, raising an impressive $770. This amount was significantly bolstered by the local Blue Ridge Baking Co., which not only donated a gift basket for the raffle but also generously contributed over $500 from several days’ sales.

The employees of Laurel Ridge played a pivotal role, contributing both gifts from Amazon wish lists and financial donations. The outcome was extraordinary: every child received three toys, and families were given holiday food bags, complete with a ham or turkey, ensuring a festive and nourishing celebration.

“This year has been our most successful yet,” shared an elated Jay. “Over 200 gifts were distributed, and the support from our college community was overwhelming. This project relieves the financial strain of the holidays for many of our students, bringing immense joy to their families.”

The generosity didn’t stop there. David Gray, the college’s director of learning resources, organized a book-buying drive, amassing over $400 in donations. These funds were used to purchase books from the Winchester Book Gallery, adding an educational sparkle to the children’s holiday gifts.

The TRiO Angel Tree program stands as a testament to the spirit of giving and community at Laurel Ridge. It’s a tradition that not only brightens the holidays for families in need but also strengthens the bonds within the college community, leaving a lasting impact on all involved.