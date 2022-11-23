Community Events
Laurel Ridge Community College hosting first Holiday Book Fair at Middletown Campus
Just in time for the holidays, Laurel Ridge Community College is hosting a Holiday Book Fair, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on the Middletown Campus. About 50 local authors are participating in the first of what is sure to become an annual holiday tradition.
Readers will have the opportunity to chat with local authors and browse their offerings in the Corron Community Development Center. The authors will have their own books available to sell, or coordinate sales through Winchester Book Gallery.
In his role as development officer at Laurel Ridge, Andy Gyurisin has made connections with community members and donors, many of whom have written books.
“So many of them were asking if there was a way to get involved more with the college,” said Gyurisin. “I thought to myself, what about a big author event? I thought about my old days at the bookstore when I owned the Winchester Book Gallery, and we did a similar sort of event.”
In coordinating the book fair, he learned just how many college employees were also authors.
“It was a neat sort of way to discover who our local authors were, especially within the Laurel Ridge community,” Gyurisin said. “To me, that’s exciting to be able to say these are the sort of quality of faculty and staff that we have here at the college.”
Among these high-caliber employees are Professor Ann Simpson and her husband, Rob, who is retired from the college. They will be at the fair with nine of their books, ranging from coffee table books, to nature guides, to children’s fare.
“This is really exciting for Laurel Ridge,” Professor Simpson said. “It’s important to let the community know that there are local writers in the area. And, it’s an important way for Laurel Ridge to reach out to our community to provide this type of service for the arts because writing really is a type of art.”
In her retirement following 25 years as Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue, Ellen Murphy has written three volumes of Civil War stories and six books on early nineteenth-century England.
“I’ve always loved reading and had a lot of stories in mind and got some encouragement from some people I knew, so I put pen to paper,” she said. “I’m prolific!”
Murphy’s Civil War stories are fictional, but drawn from real-life figures, including her great-aunt who had married a drummer boy in the Union Army. She recalls her great-aunt being one of just five Civil War widows drawing a pension in her own lifetime.
The books being offered during the fair run the gamut from historical fiction, to nonfiction, to poetry, to children’s literature, to fantasy, to thrillers, to nature and photography, and everything in between.
“This is the perfect opportunity to do some holiday shopping, support local authors and visit the community college if it’s been a while since you’ve done so,” said Gyurisin.
Learn more about the book fair at laurelridge.edu/laurel-ridge-holiday-book-fair.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 25th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 25:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Last Film Club Showing of the Year
is on Wednesday, November 29th
@ 8pm (Surprise Movie!)
COMING SOON:
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
- “M3GAN”
- “A Man Called Otto”
Presenting The Outdoors is YOURS, a conversation about local outdoor spaces
Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley (Alliance) is presenting The Outdoors is YOURS with partners Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, and the City of Harrisonburg on December 1, 5:30pm at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center in Harrisonburg.
“We’re excited to bring together community members from across the Shenandoah Valley to learn the ways we value outdoor spaces as community resources—everything from our neighborhood parks and greenways to the million-acre GW national forest to our west,” says Kate Wofford, the Alliance’s executive director.
The evening will begin with a complimentary barbecue supper by Hank’s Grille and Catering and an expo and meet-and-greet for community members to connect with localities, nonprofits, business, and agencies that are caretakers and providers of opportunities to enjoy outdoor spaces.
For the main presentation, keynote speakers Nathan Burrell and Esther Nizer will share their stories about their connections to the outdoors. Formerly of Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation and Richmond Parks and Recreation, Nathan Burrell is now Virginia Outdoors Foundation’s new community conservation and outreach manager. Valley native Esther Nizer lives in Elkton and serves on the boards of both Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.
“Nathan and Esther’s work and love of our shared outdoor spaces is inspiring. I’ve been privileged to hear their messages from statewide stages, and I’m delighted for Valley community members to hear their experiences. I look forward to a community conversation about how we can better connect with the outdoors so everyone can enjoy and experience the Valley’s natural wonder and public lands,” says Kyle Lawrence, executive director of Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition.
Nathan and Esther’s stories will be followed by panelists from City of Harrisonburg Public Works, Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, Wild GUYde Adventures, and Seven Bends State Park, each providing their unique perspectives on how we create, design and use outdoor spaces in many different ways.
Spanish language interpretation of the main presentation will be available for listeners.
Children are welcome to attend, and optional childcare will be provided in classrooms adjacent to the main presentation.
“We’re hoping folks come out and bring the whole family! There’s dinner, there’s activities for children, and everyone should leave really inspired to get outside to use existing spaces and plug in to create new opportunities,” says the event’s organizer and Alliance community engagement manager, Maya Alexander.
For professionals and interested community members, Burrell will lead a pre-event workshop beginning at 3pm.
Please go to www.shenandoahalliance.org to register for the evening program or for more information about the event. To register for the pre-event workshop, contact Maya Alexander, malexander@shenandoahalliance.org.
Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley envisions a Shenandoah Valley sustained by farms and forests, clean streams and rivers, and thriving communities. The Alliance informs and engages people to protect the natural resources, cultural heritages, and rural character of our region.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for December
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed for the winter holidays, Saturday December 24th, Monday, December 26th, Saturday, December 31st and Monday, January 2nd.
Food for Fines
Throughout November and December, Samuels Library will collect donations of non-perishable food items and hygiene items. Cardholders who donate can reduce or eliminate overdue fees. All items collected through November 19 will support The River 95.3’s Camping for Hunger campaign. Donations received afterwards will benefit local pantries, nonprofits, and blessing boxes. Call us for more information on eligible items for donation and fee reduction rates at 540-635-3153.
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and is completely free. More information on registration dates and deadlines can be found on the LRCC website fcc.edu/adult-education. There will be a break starting December 15th; classes resume on January 16th.
What the Tech!
In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library on December 6th and 13th at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. There will be a break after December 13th; the class will resume on January 10th.
Having Fun with No Knead Artisan Bread
Virtual. Join us Thursday, December 1st, at 6:30 PM as home cook and FOSL member Maggie Cronin demonstrates how to make a no-knead Artisan bread. Learn what ingredients to use, dough making and how to bake. Patrons can sign up at samuelslibrary.net
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, December 7th at 1:00 PM to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.
DIY Holiday Wreaths
Virtual. Join us Wednesday, December 7th at 6:30 PM for a virtual demonstration on how to make a holiday wreath using items such as cookie cutters! Just in time for the holidays! Craft kits will be available at the library service desks before the event. Registration is required as supplies are limited.
Bad Romance – Holiday Edition
In-Person. Join us Monday, December 12th at 6:00 PM for a special in-person meeting for our romance genre discussion group! Have a favorite rom-com or cheesy romance novel? Join us for an informal “meet and geek” with others who enjoy it just as much as you! Refreshments will be available and for those who participate, goodie bags! Don’t miss out.
Genealogy Club – Special Meeting
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Join us Wednesday, December 14th at 6:00 PM for a special meeting of Genealogy Club where patrons can learn about how to preserve their home media as well as how to record, store and interview family members just in time for the holidays.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of December, we will be discussing Witchmark by C.L. Polk. This meeting will be held on Thursday, December 15th at 6:00 PM. In addition, club members will be talking about and deciding upcoming books for the new year.
Holiday wreath laying events scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
At the Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Amelia), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m. in partnership with the Virginia Veterans Cemetery Wreath Committee, other community partners, and Wreaths Across America. There will be a special program featuring speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. Some parking is available at the cemetery – as many vehicles will be accommodated as possible. Attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool. The cemetery is located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House VA 23002.
At the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Dublin), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers and other community partners. There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. Parking is at the Dublin Lions Club (100 Lions Club Road, Dublin VA 24084) with shuttle bus service to the cemetery. Shuttle bus service begins at 12 p.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance. Additional information available at swvavcv.org. The cemetery is located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin VA 24084.
At the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery (Suffolk), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in partnership with the Horton Wreath Society and other community partners. There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. Parking is at Kings Fork High School (351 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk VA 23434) with shuttle bus service to the cemetery. Shuttle service begins at 7 a.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance. Additional information is available at hortonwreathsociety.org. The cemetery is located at 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk VA 23434.
“The Commonwealth’s three state veterans cemeteries are beautiful and fitting final resting places for thousands of Virginia’s veterans. We invite all of our fellow citizens to visit the cemetery nearest to their home, participate in our wreath laying programs, and pay respect to all our veterans – many of whom may be family members and friends,” said Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Daniel Gade. “We especially appreciate the dedication and hard work of the hundreds of wreath committee members and other volunteers who raise the funds to purchase the wreaths and place them at each grave each year in December.”
The holiday wreaths will remain in place through early January. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov/cemetery-information or contact the offices of any of the three cemeteries.
Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River
On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
The bridge over the South Fork was renamed for Warren, who was killed in the Battle of Breeds Hill (the Battle of Bunker Hill) on June 17, 1775, the battle that was the beginning of the Revolutionary War. Warren was instrumental in early efforts to organize rebellion against British actions leading up to the Revolution. He authored the Suffolk Resolves, which protested the Intolerable Acts. It became in large part, the basis for the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
The bridge over the North Fork was renamed for Morgan, who at the beginning of the Revolution, recruited Morgan’s Rifles and fought at various times throughout the war. He was instrumental in patriot victories at the Battles of Saratoga and Cowpens. The Cowpens victory in January 1781 as a follow up to the patriot victory at Kings Mountain in October 1780, began the downfall of the British Southern Campaign. He died in Winchester and is buried in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
The ceremony was held at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal and attended by multiple local county and state representatives. Pastor Allan Morrison emcee’d with Pastor Marc Roberson providing an invocation. The colors were posted by the Virginia State Color Guard, led by Brett Osborn of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. The Pledge of Allegiance and National anthem were led by members of the Dominion Ridge Academy. Greetings were presented by Colonel James Wood II Chapter President Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Virginia SAR President Bruce Meyer.
Presentations on Daniel Morgan (Mike St Jacques) and Joseph Warren (Christian Di Spigna) followed by recognition and awards given to individuals who were responsible for the dedication ceremony. A musket salute was provided by the Virginia State Musket Squad, followed by a rifle salute from the American Legion Post 77 of Strasburg, Virginia.
Participants from the Virginia SAR included Dale Carpenter, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Kelly Ford, Larry Johnson, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Tom Reed, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler from Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Dave Cook and Jim Cordes from Fairfax Resolves Chapter, Mike Dennis, Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke from Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, and Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer from Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter. The Virginia Society was further represented by Ernie Coggins (1st Vice President) George Washington Chapter and Mike Weyler (3rd Vice President) Colonel William Grayson Chapter.
Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.
Highlights of 2022 Christmas in the Valley:
- Anticipated opening date is Friday, November 25th
- Those attending are encouraged to check the website and/or The Shenandoah County Fair Facebook Page for updates and details
- Purchase tickets at the gate
- Tickets are per carload:
Family Night every Thursday, for $20 per carload
Friday, Saturday, & Sunday nights, for $25 per carload
- Tickets are per carload:
- Crafts Village – Every Friday & Saturday from End of November through December 17th:
- Vendors with holiday gifts
- Treats
- Christmas Décor
