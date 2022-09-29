Community Events
Laurel Ridge hosted College Night at Fauquier Campus
Hundreds of high school students came to Laurel Ridge Community College’s Fauquier Campus Tuesday night for the return of College Night following a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic.
Students from high schools in Fauquier County, Rappahannock County and beyond were able to meet with representatives from more than 75 colleges and universities from around Virginia and the nation – including Laurel Ridge, of course – to learn about their programs, admission requirements, financial aid, scholarships and more.
“This is an exciting time in the lives of high schoolers, a time when they are figuring out what their next chapter will look like,” said Dr. Caroline Wood, associate vice president for student services and academic support at Laurel Ridge. “We are excited to be a key resource in their planning, and pride ourselves on being the college of choice for so many who are a part of this event.”
College Night is sponsored by the Virginia Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, and Laurel Ridge has been a part of it for more than a decade.
Colleges and programs represented included Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing, Bridgewater College, Coastal Carolina University, Concord University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida Institute of Technology, George Mason University, Hollins University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Johnson & Wales University, Mount St. Mary’s University, Ohio University, Regent University, Roanoke College, Seton University, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, University of Kentucky, University of Virginia, Virginia State University and Virginia Tech.
“It was great to have this event back on campus,” said Laurel Ridge student life and engagement coordinator Chris Lambert. “Our four-year partners are always eager and excited to register for this event. Not only were we able to invite potential future students back to our campus, but we were also able to show off our new STEM and health professions building, Hazel Hall.”
College Night is part of a six to eight-week college transfer tour. It was on the Middletown Campus Wednesday afternoon and in the Apple Blossom Mall Wednesday evening.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 30th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, September 30:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, October 4:
“D.O.A.” @ 7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
- “Halloween Ends”
- “Black Adam”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
SAR commemoration ceremony honoring Fairfax County First Independent Militia Company
On September 24, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a commemoration ceremony to honor the Fairfax County First Independent Militia Company. The ceremony was conducted by the Fairfax Resolves Chapter at the Fairfax County Courthouse. Forrest Crain emceed the event with chaplain duties performed by Larry McKinley. A Virginia State Color Guard composed of guardsmen from four chapters presented the colors to open the ceremony with a presentation on the Fairfax Militia Company by Chapter President David Huxsoll and a Proclamation from Mayor David Meyer of Fairfax City was read by compatriot David Cook.
In 1774, Lord Dunmore had disbanded the House of Burgesses in Virginia as a result of Virginia’s support of Massachusetts resistance against King George III during the build up to the Revolutionary War. In July 1775, the Assembly of Virginia met and the first law they passed was “An Ordinance for Raising and Embodying a Sufficient Force for the Defense and Protection of the Colony.” This provided for the formation of Continental regiments, minute battalions and the county militia. All free male persons, hired servants and apprentices between the ages of 16 and 50 were required to serve duty in the militia. Government officials, clergymen and professors were exempt from militia duty. A militiaman was given six months to supply himself with a good rifle or musket, tomahawk, bayonet, pouch or cartridge box, three charges of powder and ball. He was further tasked to have one pound of powder and four pounds of musket balls at his home.
In Fairfax County, action had already been taken to form a county militia. On September 21, 1774, the first Independent Militia Company in Virginia was formed in Fairfax County, led by Colonel George Mason, consisting of no more than 100 men. The company was to be called the Independent Company of Volunteers who elected their own officers. They were to meet as directed by their officers for the purpose of learning and practicing military exercise and discipline. The Fairfax Company was commanded by George Washington who inspected the troops in Alexandria in January, February, April and May of 1775. In June of 1775 he was commissioned the Commanding General of the Continental Army by the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. The blue and buff uniform that Washington is pictured in, was worn by him to the Second Continental Congress in May 1775 and throughout the Revolution. This was adopted as the uniform for general officers in the Continental Army and was the uniform of the Fairfax County Independent Company. In addition, they were required to have a good fire-lock and bayonet, sling cartridge box and tomahawk. They were asked to maintain six pounds of gunpowder, twenty pounds of lead and fifty gun flints. There stated goal was to be masters of the military exercise and always hold themselves in readiness.
This unit was called out several times during the war to guard Alexandria, Mount Vernon and Colchester. They further erected fortifications in Alexandria. August 25, 1777, British General Howe landed troops at Head of Elk, Maryland and marched to Philadelphia. On August 22, the Continental Congress anticipating his move, requested one third of the Virginia militia be called to duty. The units came from Prince William, Fairfax and Loudoun Counties. They were ordered to march to Frederick, Maryland and await orders from George Washington. Washington, in a letter to Colonel William Rumney, dated September 14, 1777, stated: “I have been favored with your letter of the 10th and am happy to find the militia of Fairfax County have turned out with such readiness at this interesting period. Their conduct is truly laudable and has a claim to my thanks … “. Rumney was ordered to take the militia to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where they served for a period of three months. They were again called to duty in February 1781 at the request of Baron von Steuben who called for an additional force of militia. The Governor ordered a fourth of the militia from Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William and Fauquier Counties to march without delay to Williamsburg. They were kept in the field until September 1781.
Wreaths were presented to commemorate the founding of the Fairfax Independent Company. Ernie Coggins of George Washington Chapter and 1st Vice President of the Virginia Society presented for the State Society. Dave Huxsoll, Fairfax Resolves; Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Col James Wood II; Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; Ken Bonner, Sgt Maj John Champe and Ken Morris, George Mason presented chapter wreaths. Daughters of the American Revolution wreaths were presented by Nancy Hill, Director District V, Virginia DAR; Kimberly Scott, Director District VIII, Virginia DAR, Janice Dixon, Fairfax County and Anita Bonner Lane’s Mill Chapter. Jeff Thomas presented for the Order of Founders and Patriots of America. The Virginia State Color Guard was commanded by Darrin Schmidt from Fairfax Resolves. Members of the guard included Dave Cook, Jim Cordes, Forrest Crain and Larry McKinley from Fairfax Resolves, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey and Thomas “Chip” Daniel from Colonel James Wood II, Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer from Sgt Maj John Champe, with Tom Hamill and Bill Schwetke from Culpeper Minutemen.
Town Talk: A conversation with Butch Hammond Lorne & LaDona Fetty, The Church at Skyline – Family Fall Festival October 8, 2022
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Butch Hammond, Lorne, and LaDonna Fetty from The Church at Skyline about their upcoming Family Fall Festival on October 8, 2022.
The festival will be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at The Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, Virginia. This is a free event, and the community is invited. There will be plenty of things for the kids to do, so mark your calendar. Food, games, prizes, hay rides, and more, and all free.
If you need additional information, call (540) 635-9003 or email thechurchatskyline@gmail.com
Dixie Melody Boys perform concert at First Baptist Church on September 29th
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Dixie Melody Boys will perform a concert starting at 7:30 pm. The First Baptist Church is located at 32 N. Royal Avenue in Front Royal, Virginia.
This concert is free, but a free-will offering will be received. Join Rich Bruce from WVRS the Point 90.1/104.9 as guest emcee. This concert will be recorded by Bob Wilson from The Money Pit Recording Studio in Front Royal.
SAR gives presentation on Constitution to senior living facilities
On September 20, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, conducted two ceremonies to honor the adoption of the Constitution. These were held at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal and Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville. The ceremonies were opened with an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance.
A brief history of the events was given leading up to the Constitutional Convention, beginning with the Declaration of Independence leading to the Articles of Confederation. This was an agreement the 13 original States developed at the Second Continental Congress in 1777, after much debate to frame the government of the newly ordained United States of America. After significant time, it went into effect March 1, 1781. The document created a loose confederation of states with a weak central government. Within it’s guidelines, each state only had one vote, regardless of size. Congress did not have the power to tax nor regulate foreign and interstate commerce. There was no executive or judicial branches. Amendments to the Articles required a unanimous vote and laws required a 9/13 majority to pass in Congress. States could levy tariffs on other states goods. The President of the Congress was considered the President of the United States.
By 1787, it had become apparent that the articles had formed a weak ineffective federal government. A Constitutional Convention was convened May 25, 1787, with 70 representatives from the 13 States elected to attend. Of these, 55 showed from 12 States as Rhode Island did not send delegates. The initial intent was to revise the Articles of Confederation, but it soon became apparent that a new government was needed. This resulted in an intense debate that would last 100 days before the document would be accepted by the Congress. The resulting government was a federal organization characterized by a system of checks and balances with a bicameral legislature with two houses to make laws, an executive branch to enforce laws and a judicial branch to ensure the laws were within the guidelines of the Constitution.
Congress adopted the document on September 17, 1787, but would not become binding until it was ratified by nine of the 13 states. Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia and Connecticut quickly ratified it. However, several states opposed the document as it failed to reserve undelegated powers to the states and did not provide constitutional protection of basic rights. In February 1788, it was agreed that if the other states would ratify, then amendments providing these rights would be immediately proposed. Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina ratified and on June 21, 1788, New Hampshire then followed becoming the ninth state to ratify.
It was agreed the government would begin under the Constitution on March 4, 1789. Virginia and New York ratified by the end of July 1788. On September 25, 1789, the first Congress adopted 12 amendments to the U.S. Constitution and sent them to the states for ratification. 10 became known as the Bill of Rights and were ratified in 1791. In November 1789, North Carolina became the 12 state and Rhode Island finally voted to accept the document on May 29, 1790.
The ceremonies were opened with the posting of an American Flag and a presentation on who are the SAR and the coming 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War. This was followed by an invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. It was closed with the singing of God Bless America and an invocation.
SAR conducts ceremony to honor the memory of Daniel Morgan
On September 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to honor the memory of Daniel Morgan on Constitution Day. The ceremony was held in Mt Hebron Cemetery at Morgan’s grave site. The Shenandoah Christian Alliance and Boy Scout Troop #5 participated along with the SAR after a program to commemorate the Constitution.
A combined color guard consisting of compatriots from the SAR and the Boy Scouts from Troop 5 marched to Morgan’s grave site for a ceremony to commemorate Daniel Morgan’s service during the Revolutionary War. In 1775, Morgan recruited a company called “Morgan’s Riflemen” who conducted the beeline march from Virginia to Boston in 21 days. His company was sent to Quebec where he was injured and captured, a POW until his release in early 1776. Morgan’s ability to think beyond the confines of the accepted standards of warfare led to his significant contributions throughout the war.
While in command of light infantry, Morgan and his men used hit and run maneuvers, utilizing tactics that disturbed the disciplined British troops. As a commander, he made significant contributions to the victory at the Battle of Saratoga. In the south, his main adversary was Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton. In January 1781, Morgan lured Tarleton into a trap and utilized a double envelopment tactic that had not been previously used. With Tarleton’s aggressive behavior and belief the colonials were an inept force, Morgan had a complete victory which became the turning point in the Southern Campaign. This eventually led to the victory at Yorktown. For his efforts, Congress granted Morgan a gold medal.
Compatriot Mike St Jacques gave a presentation on “Who is Daniel Morgan”. A prayer was offered by the Reverend Larry Johnson, a wreath presented to honor the Revolutionary War Hero by Thomas “Chip” Daniel and the musket squad fired a three round salute. Participating for the SAR were Brian Bayliss, Dale Carpenter, Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Larry Johnson, Allan Phillips, Tom Reed, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler. Also attending from the SAR were Marshal DeHaven and Wayne Barringer.
