Laurel Ridge Middletown Campus Hosts ‘College Day’: A Peek into Future Educational Opportunities

The Laurel Ridge Middletown Campus is gearing up to welcome students, parents, and future scholars for an insightful “College Day” event. The gathering, designed to bridge the gap between high schoolers and their potential future universities, promises to be a day of discovery, dialogue, and dreams.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 27, attendees at the Corron Community Development Center can get firsthand insights into what various institutions have to offer. The list includes illustrious names, with representatives from over 40 public and private institutions set to attend. Some notable participants include James Madison University, Virginia Tech, Bluefield University, and Eastern Mennonite University.

However, for those who might miss out on the daytime session or are looking for a more relaxed setting to gather insights, the Apple Blossom Mall has got them covered. On the following evening, Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6-8 p.m., a special “College Night” will be in full swing. This gathering is not just an extension but a unique opportunity to explore what these esteemed institutions can offer in a more informal ambiance.

In today’s competitive academic climate, such events hold paramount importance. They offer students a chance to ask questions to understand campus culture, course structures, and the overall ethos of the university. These insights often play a pivotal role in a student’s decision-making process. Moreover, it’s not just about academic pursuits; it’s about finding a place that resonates with a student’s aspirations, hopes, and dreams.

Whether you’re a student eager to carve out your educational journey or a parent keen on guiding your child through their choices, Middletown Campus’s “College Day” is where the journey can begin. The back-to-back sessions on both the campus and at Apple Blossom Mall ensure that everyone has a chance to find their fit. For any lingering questions or additional information, the team at engage@laurelridge.edu is just an email away.