Laurel Ridge signs partnership agreement with Opportunity Scholars and Shenandoah University
Laurel Ridge Community College is excited to partner with Opportunity Scholars and Shenandoah University to help high school students from middle- and lower-income families attain a higher education. The entities are signing a memorandum of understanding May 18.
Opportunity Scholars provides the up-front costs of education and career training – including short-term training – as a way to provide economic mobility for all families. More than 100 students in one academic year have already been engaged in the program, which creates a pipeline of workers ready to support professional, career and technology industries.
“We believe that by joining forces with like-minded partners, we can empower every student with the tools for success and touch future generations,” said Opportunity Scholars CEO Knox Singleton. “By 2025, we hope to have enrolled 1,000 students in the program, putting them on the course toward high-demand, high-paying professions.”
The agreement is for students living in the Laurel Ridge service area – Winchester, and Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren counties – and is intended to enable students to pursue a career in their own communities with sustainable wages at the least cost to themselves and their families in one of these high-demand and high-skilled areas: public service, healthcare, education, business, IT and trades.
As part of the agreement, Opportunity Scholars will pay for and provide personal, career and academic mentoring for high school and college preparation, as well as most of the expenses related to earning a degree or certification. Opportunity Scholars staff will articulate transfer pathways from Laurel Ridge to SU for those careers that require a bachelor’s degree.
In return, among Laurel Ridge’s obligations are helping high school students choose the right curriculum for their chosen pathways so they are able to take advantage of dual-enrollment classes; sharing with Opportunity Scholars advisors, students and parents plans and pathway information demonstrating how students can earn credentials, certificates and degrees; and providing high school seniors with information on financial aid, new student onboarding and other initiatives.
Additionally, Laurel Ridge will ensure students have a smooth transition from high school to college, will refer potential students to the Opportunity Scholars program if those students are interested in one of the targeted fields, and will train career coaches and dual-enrollment specialists to provide program continuity with Opportunity Scholars.
“The Opportunity Scholars program will provide many students an avenue to pursue training and education beyond high school that will put them on a pathway to success,” said Dean, Early College and High School Partnerships Brenda Byard. “The partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College will ensure students can begin the pathway while still in high school. Opportunity Scholars is a model program to create equitable opportunities and the talent pipeline in our communities.”
Learn more about the program at www.opportunityscholars.org.
Fauquier Health spreads awareness through Pediatric Bikeathon event
On Saturday, April 23, 2022, the Fauquier Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation team hosted its first ever Pediatric Bikeathon Event in the Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Parking lot on West Shirley Avenue in Warrenton, Virginia. The event was orchestrated by the Pediatric Therapist Team and encouraged families, friends, and staff to come together in a safe environment to cheer on the pediatric patients. The event consisted of chalk raceways, bubbles, signs of encouragement, and necklace medals for participation.
To date, 15 of our pediatric rehabilitation patients received a special needs bike donated by the Bloomfield Foundation located in Marshall, Virginia.
Pamela DeRivero, Pediatric Physical Therapist Assistant, said, “The main goal of this event was to bring the kids together who have received a Freedom Concepts Tricycle from the Bloomfield Foundation. We wanted to give thanks back to the foundation and, provide a place for the kids to have fun together. It was an opportunity for the kids’ family members to come celebrate and share time together with others who are on a similar journey. It was an honor to participate in such a beautiful heartwarming event that was filled with joy and love. I am thankful we have a great team that was able to pull the resources together necessary to make this a special day for all. We are looking forward for next year’s 2nd Annual Fauquier Health Pediatric Rehab Bikeathon”
The fun did not stop there. Other community organizations heard about the event and wanted to pitch in. Warrenton Police department came out and brought their bikes out to ride with and support the kids at the event. Chai Fuller, Public Information and Community Engagement Officer for the town of Warrenton Police Department, commented on what participation in an event such as this means to the community:
“Well first off, interacting with the community is one of the most important things to do as a police officer. Personally, it is one of the main reasons I became a police officer. Secondly, Chief Kochis appointed me to my position as the Public Information and Community Engagement Officer because of how involved I am with the community and how important it is to me. I’m in this position because it is my passion to help, engage, and positively influence the community. This event was very important to me and the department because it reached a different group of kids on their level, which made them extremely happy. Which, you could see it in their smiles and attitude that the kids enjoyed themselves and that’s what we like to see. There is always the typical police work to be done, but engaging and having fun with kids, who also love police officers, or want to be one, or who likes being around police officers, is most rewarding! How awesome was it to see these kids excited to ride their bikes with cops that ride bikes like them? We, as cops as, are human too, so it’s a great feeling knowing that you are making one’s day as it is making yours as well.”
Walmart, located right in the Town of Warrenton, also got involved by donating some of the supplies that were used to make the event a success – including chalk, bubbles, poster boards, markers, and more. Panera Bread, located in the Town of Warrenton, provided coffee and bagels for breakfast for the attending parties.
The owners at the Bloomfield Foundation in Marshall even made an appearance to support the event. It is their generosity that encouraged this event to take place. We are proud to share that we were able to raise $3000 in total donations to give back to the Bloomfield foundation.
If you want to get involved by supporting the Bloomfield Foundation, donations can be made to the Bloomfield Foundation and sent to Treasurer Mrs. Henry Baxley at 4406 Winchester Rd, Marshall, VA 20115.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center; a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs; and outpatient Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for Adults and Pediatrics. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and other specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red Fox
Avoiding an identity crisis!
This young red fox kit was brought to the Center after it was found orphaned.
Lucky for this patient, he is one of three Red Fox kits currently in care at the Center. The other two (pictured below) both have leg injuries that they’re recovering from. Because of their injuries, they cannot yet be combined into a larger enclosure, but all three are housed next to each other so they can socialize and interact within the safety of their own crates.
Making sure babies know and can identify their own species is incredibly important! We take great care to make sure our babies do not habituate, or become friendly, towards people, as this would make them non-releasable. While these babies may look cute, remember that a wild life is always in their best interest!
This time of year, we get many calls about “orphaned” fox kits. Though we have strong reason to believe that this patient was truly orphaned, that is not the case for all fox kits seen without parents nearby. It is normal for kits to be outside the den playing or exploring and not seeing parents isn’t always a reason for concern.
If you see a kit and have concerns, please call the Center before intervening. The kit may not need help! If it does require assistance, our team can help the kit directly or help you find a rehabilitator closer to you.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Who was Ralph Ennis? Local friends mourn the loss of ‘an easy-going, sweet guy’
After reading the second Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) press release on the early morning, April 2nd traffic stop, physical seizure, and subsequent death of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis, Royal Examiner contacted Main Street Pawn proprietor Ralph Waller and his wife, Sue. It was the Waller pawn shop at which Ennis was located in downtown Front Royal on March 11 following an endangered, missing person report issued by Pennsylvania State Police was received by local law enforcement concerning Ennis. That release further indicated that involved Sheriff’s Office personnel “spoke with a local businessman who graciously offered to let Mr. Ennis stay at his shop until family arrived to assume care for him.”
Putting two and two together, we guessed that local businessman might be Waller. Ralph Waller and his wife Sue confirmed that it was them with whom Ennis was left on March 11 and that they personally knew Ennis prior to his recent contacts with local law enforcement.
As has been reported, including with accompanying FOIA-requested Front Royal Police Department body camera footage of Ennis’s violence-tinged taking into custody on April 2, Ennis died 13 days after his traffic violation stop by WCSO personnel after being in medical care at two hospitals and Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. Following his April 2nd taking into custody, Ennis was immediately transported to Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) in Front Royal, then transferred to Winchester Medical Center (WMC) with what had been determined at WMH to be “signs of a hemorrhage within his head.” According to the initial WCSO release the arrest or “criminal investigation” process stopped when Ennis was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
He died at Blue Ridge Hospice Winchester on April 15. Results of an autopsy conducted by the State Medical Lab have not yet been released. Jennifer Smith, the Administrator at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas told Royal Examiner that results could take 12-16 weeks, though her office hopes to have results within 90 days.
As has been reported by Royal Examiner among other news outlets from D.C. to Harrisonburg, the Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating the circumstances of Ennis’s physical seizure and subsequent death; and a Special Prosecutor, the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, has been appointed should charges be filed following the conclusion of the VSP investigation into the behavior of officers at the scene on April 2 and the cause of Ennis’s April 15th death.
‘He was just an easy-going, sweet guy’
But who was Ralph Ennis? That’s what Royal Examiner set out to discover in contacting the Wallers. Yes, it has been reported that he was considered an “endangered missing person” who should not be allowed to continue driving when located on March 11 due to possible cognitive issues “consistent with dementia or Alzheimer’s,” as reported in the WCSO releases on the circumstance of his being taken into custody April 2. Ennis drew the attention of multiple WCSO units for erratic driving and a failure to initially pull over during what has been described as a “low-speed” traffic pursuit at from 63 to 40 mph in 55 to 45 mph zones beginning at 1:16 a.m. April 2. But what is the rest of the story?
“I’ve known him for 20 years,” Ralph Waller told us. “He came in here to the pawn shop – he knew another pawn shop owner that I knew from up in Manassas. He came down here, and he’d tell me about his friend up there, Dale. And I said, ‘Well, I know him’ and we started talking – and he’s been coming here forever.”
“He was a bricklayer, a hard-working bricklayer at that time,” Sue Waller observed of the Ralph Ennis they met two decades ago. “He was just an easy-going, sweet guy. He would look at you and kind of grin, and he’d say, ‘Can I buy some lunch for you?’ and we’d say, ‘No, can we buy it for you’.”
“Sue would be trying to take the guns and the jewelry and put it away. And he’d always come and get the box for her, take it over and put it in the safe for her,” Ralph observed of Ennis’s tendency toward helpfulness.
The Wallers called Ennis “a social person who really liked people,” which led him into forays in Flea Market sales. In fact, a mutual friend, Bill Barnett, who stopped by the pawn shop while we were talking, told a story about when Ennis decided to get out of his flea market endeavor. Barnett said Ennis decided to sell his trailers with various goods they were loaded with, and he decided to buy one. “I went to pay him and he said, ‘No, you’re a friend – I’m trying to get rid of this stuff and you’re helping me out, there’s no charge for you’.”
“Well, he asked me – ‘Do you like birds?’ and I said, ‘Yea, I love to watch the birds,’” Sue chimed in of that period, adding, “He brought in a really nice book on birds, and I said, ‘No, you can sell this at your flea market, and he said, ‘No, I want you to have it. So, he gave this book to me that I have upstairs. But that’s just the kind of person he was.”
Over the years, Ennis also became a regular figure at Bible Study classes that gathered in a portion of the Wallers’ downtown East Main and Chester Street property. “He’d get here early and he’d say, ‘Give me the keys and I’ll open up the door, I’ll be back here’.”
“He loved it when people came in, especially Bible Study. Everyone knew him, and it was like setting your clock on Sunday. He didn’t want to miss it,” Sue said.
Ralph Waller explained that at one point, Ennis had lived in Stephens City in Frederick County. Eventually, his wife, Linda, moved to Pennsylvania to be closer to family there, they said. According to the Wallers, Ralph Ennis had a home built for his wife to relocate to in Pennsylvania, putting the home in her name.
But with most of his interests remaining further south, Ennis first stayed in Maryland for perhaps a year, the Wallers said. “So, he would drive down here from there, near Breezewood,” Ralph said. Eventually he relocated at least part-time here, staying for about a month at the Baymont Inn on Commerce Avenue at East Main Street in Front Royal, living with his two cats, of whom he was very fond, the Wallers noted. In fact, they said that the time of the April 2 traffic stop, Ennis had his two cats travelling with him.
We asked the Wallers about their friend’s recent cognitive issues, leading to the March 11 endangered missing person alert in which it was instructed that when found, Ennis should not be allowed to continue driving on his own. Ralph began with a nod to the involved sheriff’s office deputies on that occasion. “They were very professional; the four people involved were nice and very helpful.
They asked him where he was and he said, ‘I’m at the pawn shop’ and they said, ‘Well, what town are you in?’ and he had a little trouble, he said, ‘I’m here, at the pawn shop’.
“His wife had called in the report and told them he shouldn’t be driving,” Ralph noted. “His son came up here on March 11th with the Senior Alert,” Sue noted of Ennis’s son Ian, who had visited them at the pawn shop earlier the day we spoke to them. Ralph noted that, “The deputy told me, ‘Don’t let him drive,’ and I said, ‘I promise you he won’t drive; I’ll give the keys to his son.”
Not being doctors, the Wallers expressed mixed feelings about their friend’s cognitive diagnosis as to an onset of dementia or Alzheimer’s versus possible mini-strokes impacting specific memory areas. “When we were in the hospital (with Ennis), he remembered the preacher’s mother – and that was four months before, when she was in Florida. He said to him, ‘Oh yea, did your mom ever get back?’ – How do you remember that if you’ve got dementia?” Ralph asked of Ennis’s ability to recall specifics from lone conversations several months earlier.
Sue recalled, “Our preacher, he (Ennis) had been up to his house one time, and he remembered how to get up there. He just went up there to visit and our preacher was mowing his grass and his lawnmower wasn’t very good and he said, ‘Well, I’m going to have to get a lawnmower,’ and (Ennis) didn’t say anything. But the next day, he came down from Pennsylvania – he went all the way to Pennsylvania and came back down with a lawnmower and gave it to him. That’s the way he was. He was very kind-hearted and soft-spoken,” Sue trailed off at the memory.
At this point, we broached the topic of the early morning April 2nd traffic stop and their friend’s death 13 days later after being in continued hospital or hospice care in the wake of the circumstance of that encounter with county law enforcement. Had they seen the FOIA-released Front Royal Police bodycam of the arrest, and if so what was their perception of what they saw?
“Have I seen it? Absolutely, I’ve seen it a hundred times,” Ralph replied.
“Yes, it made me cry,” Sue said softly.
Of his reaction to what he’d seen, Ralph said, “I was looking at it, and I was trying to figure out why they brought the dogs out. It looks like they could have just walked up and handled the deal. It’s sad from all standpoints,” Ralph said, pointing to possible youth and inexperience contributing to deputies’ actions in the early-morning traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. at the Crooked Run Plaza 7/11.
“You can’t categorize the whole group from that,” Ralph added of overgeneralizing departmental behavior, pointing to the above referenced “professionalism and helpfulness” the Wallers and Ennis encountered from WCSO deputies on March 11. “That was in the daytime; this happened at night,” he observed of varying circumstances between the two law enforcement encounters.
“But look, somebody’s got to take charge of the situation. And it looks like to me there was nobody in charge there … I wonder who gave the order to tackle him,” Ralph said of the second phase of physical contact between deputies and Ennis that sent the two involved deputies to the ground on top of Ennis and left his back-of-head wound diagnosed at WMH as “signs of a hemorrhage within his head.”
“I’m telling you, I can see this scenario with these young guys out there – somebody gives them an order and they think ‘we’ve got to be aggressive’,” Ralph observed. But from this reporter’s few viewings of the FRPD bodycam footage, no clear audio of orders being issued were apparent leading to either physical confrontation with Ennis, the first leading to Ennis’s face being slammed with an audible thud into his 2016 Ford pickup truck, leaving his face bloodied, as he is being cuffed.
“They’re out there trying to do their job – they don’t know who it is,” Sue offered of the southbound Route 522/340 late night low-speed chase of someone not immediately responding to the pull-over notice of flashing lights behind them. – “But once they saw him, it looks like they could have,” again she trailed off, perhaps silently reflecting, “handled it differently.”
Body camera footage details circumstances of Ralph Ennis’s April 2 traffic stop
Samuels Library’s SAMICON Video Gaming Event a BIG hit with the kids
On Saturday, May 7th, Samuels Public Library hosted its annual SAMICON event. Even tho Royal Examiner’s roving camera arrived mid-late afternoon to see numerous children enjoying the Superhero décor the library was fitted out with for the occasion, and still playing video games brought in for the event, we were told things were relatively calm compared to earlier in an apparently very successful day’s event.
We asked event coordinator Erin Rooney about the history of SAMICON and its role in the life of the library. “We’ve tried to turn it into a kind of COMICON-type event, of course we can’t call it COMICON. But it’s kind of a pop culture event where we are able to show the library to people that may not normally come into the library, and showcase our collections. And it’s not just books, we’ve got movies people can check out. And we actually just started our new board game collection as well.”
That might be a smooth segue for some of us older gamers, as well as those youth drawn to this year’s event. Rooney explained: “We do a different theme each year. So, this year’s theme was video games, it’s to level up with their library cards; so it’s gaining experience through reading and such” that the event is geared toward.
The video games in place for the day’s event were provided by “Play Favorites” located in the Martin’s-anchored Royal Plaza Shopping Center. But not to worry, older, more traditional library goers – Rooney noted the games were “on loan”, so will not be a permanent fixture to distract us older generation library users.
Still, it looked like an awful lot of fun was being had Saturday, including some dress ups, perhaps for gaming character role playing.
Now, there’s an idea for us various older generation readers – we can start dressing up like characters in the books or movies we’re going to check out, or return – on time of course. Maybe setting up a daily generational competition for best character costumes in the library that day. What do you think, Erin – a Boomers/Generation X/Millennial COSTUME-ICON for next year???
Citing better pay, 53 percent of Warren County residents commute elsewhere to work
It’s all about the money.
Earning a living wage is what compels nearly 53-percent of Warren County workers to gas up the car and commute to a job outside the county.
According to data from the 2020 U.S. Census, the average commute time for Warren County wage-earners is nearly 42 minutes, about 45-percent longer than the state average and 51-percent longer than the national average commute. In fact, that travel time is enough to earn Warren County the dubious spot of 15th longest commute amongst all counties nationwide.
Royal Examiner reader Angela Toler says she travels about 140 miles roundtrip to her job as an interior designer for Arlington County because she cannot “afford to work anywhere ‘west’.” Her typical day is 9.5 hours. She usually works either 5 AM-2:30 PM or 5:30 AM-3 PM.
Toler said she rode the Commuter Connection bus for about two years, but between low ridership and COVID, it stopped running. Fortunately, with the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to telework frequently. Post-COVID, Toler typically commutes two days a week and works from home the other three days.
Toler has made that commute for nearly 16 years. She said that her salary,” by Arlington standards is almost low-income.” Her job doesn’t exist in less-populated areas, such as Warren County, and her salary is at the low end of what similar jobs pay in Fairfax County, Alexandria, Prince William County and Montgomery County, MD. She also says her Arlington County job does not afford her the option of living in the county where she works. Toler would rather commute, she said, than “be living with a houseful of roommates.”
County resident Teresa Lamb also commutes to her job, close to 50 miles each way. Lamb lives in the southern part of Warren County, near Thunderbird Farms, and travels to southern Frederick County, Virginia, each day. Lamb has gotten her commute down to a science, saying, “It takes me about 25 minutes to the Walmart stoplight (at Riverton Commons) and about 17 minutes to get to my job from there.”
“Route 522 traffic is terrible between 6-7 AM. There are lots of semis as well between 4-5 PM. Stoplights kill my time,” Lamb stated. Despite the travel time and the stress of heavy traffic both ways around Riverton Commons, Lamb says she works outside Warren County for the money.
Front Royal resident Steve Campbell has commuted from Front Royal to Northern Virginia his entire career. He commuted to Mt. Vernon High School for his senior year, graduating in 1987, then began working for Fairfax County Schools in 1988; he’s been commuting for 34 years.
Campbell’s daily commute to Springfield is 65 miles each way, with travel time ranging between 55-90 minutes, depending on the traffic. Like Toler, he does not work a traditional 9-5 schedule, typically working 5:30 AM–2 PM. He says, “Thankfully I miss most of the traffic in the afternoon but I’m finding out more and more (especially after the pandemic) that 2 PM is the new 3:30 PM as far as traffic goes.” Campbell continues, “Add into the equation the widening of Interstate 66 and it can test your patience for sure!” Still, he says it is about the money. I can’t make what I make in Front Royal or anywhere closer than Manassas.”
For his remaining 5-6 years of daily commuting, Campbell says he’ll use the Pay lanes when they open. He opined, “I find the commute more and more stressful due to so many people using cell phones and not paying attention. Going straight through when there is a lane shift, changing lanes without looking is a big plague now. I’m hopeful that when the hot lanes open later this year it relieves some of the stress.”
Surprisingly, since he began commuting to his Fairfax job in 1988, Campbell has used just four vehicles – three of them accumulated at least 200,000 miles and one was totaled in an accident. “My current car, a 2020 Sonata, gets great gas mileage, 40 MPH-plus on the highway. It a has lifetime powertrain/electric/interior warranty so it will be my last car until I retire. Like over 75-percent of Warren County commuters, all three drivers interviewed drive alone.
Royal Examiner reached out to Warren County Administrator Ed Daley, Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) Chairman Jeff Browne, as well as each Board of Supervisor (BOS) member via email on April 29, listing the U.S. Census stats for the county, and asking for their thoughts and how things might change in the future. Daley inquired about the source of the data, which Royal Examiner provided. He did not respond further.
None of the BOS panel responded. Browne asked for a link to the statistics and expressed the authority’s continuing effort to bring living wage companies into the community. Browne’s response will be part of a subsequent story on this topic.
The statistics shared with Warren County officials regarding commuting times are concerning. Warren County ranks third in the state for longest commutes–only workers from Westmoreland and Cumberland Counties spend more time on the road each workday. Over 75-percent of those commuting drive alone; about 12-percent have a one-way trip exceeding 90 minutes.
Dr. Christopher Fitzgerald, a Cedars-Sinai internal medicine physician, frequently sees patients for issues like hypertension, back pain, weight gain, and stress, which he says can be caused or worsened by long commutes.
“This is a common issue I talk about with a lot of patients,” Fitzgerald says. “If you have a long commute, it’s taking the place of something in your life that’s healthy and reducing time with your spouse or your children or friends.”
Dr. Fitzgerald says sitting for prolonged periods has a proven negative effect on the heart and overall health; longer commutes mean more sedentary time. He says commuters should try to take at least 5,000 steps a day, if not 10,000.
Other measures to combat the effects of a long daily commute include parking further away from the worksite, taking the stairs as often as possible and walking and stretching during meal breaks. Getting some exercise at work is important Fitzgerald says, because once commuters get home, they are tired, and less likely to exercise.
Warren County Commuter Statistics from the 2020 U. S. Census:
- Average commute time: 41.7 minutes
- #15 longest among all counties nationwide
- 3% longer than the state average
- 1% longer than the national average
- Workers with 90+ minute commute: 11.6%
- Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 27.8%
- Worked outside the county of residence: 52.9%
- Means of transportation: drove alone (75.1%), carpooled (14.9%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.9%)
Despite steady rain, Family Fun Day shines on
At least it wasn’t a steady, HARD rain on the Family Fun Day Parade, as well as booths, rides, arts, and business displays officially opened at 10 a.m. with a scheduled closing time of 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7th. If not packed the entire day, there appeared to be a steady stream – oops, is that a poor choice of words in this rainy day report context? – of hearty attendees, young and old alike, through the Historic Downtown Front Royal Gazebo-and-Pavilion anchored Village Commons area.
Royal Examiner checked with Family Fun Day organizer, and C&C Frozen Treats proprietor William Huck on a dryer, if mostly cloudy following Sunday afternoon, on the impact of the uncooperative, if not extremely so, weather the previous day. The response was characterized by his familiar enthusiasm for what downtown Front Royal has to offer and the community that downtown serves.
“This community is the most amazing community – people came out in droves,” Huck began, noting that 555 pounds of crawfish purchased for sale for an event anticipated to be held under sunnier spring skies sold out regardless of the weather. And if there was a steady, if fortunately generally light, rain throughout the day, Huck noted that there was also “a steady flow of people to the end,” which came slightly earlier than the planned 6 p.m. close, between 4:30 and 5 p.m., he observed.
“Even through the weather there was sunshine and happiness across the board,” Huck said of the smiles on faces of those braving those threatening skies from shortly before the 10 a.m. parade launch for a good six to seven hours.
See Royal Examiner’s photographic record of that mixture of rain, sunny faces, and attractions below:
