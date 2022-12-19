Regional News
Laurel Ridge students in need to benefit from grant awarded by the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation
Students experiencing food and housing insecurity and other needs will benefit from an $8,500 grant awarded to the Laurel Ridge Community College Educational Foundation by the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.
The grant will support the college’s Single Stop initiative. Single Stop is a screener tool designed to connect students with assistance programs at the local, state and federal levels. Nearly 10,000 students in the Virginia Community College System have been connected with more than $21 million in benefits so far this year.
The importance of hooking up eligible students with available assistance was driven home by a recent report conducted by the University of Texas, Austin, that found 20 percent of community college students skipped or cut back on meals in the previous month due to a lack of money, and nearly one-third ran out of food during the month. Additionally, more than 25 percent of students couldn’t fully pay their rent or mortgage, with 28 percent being unable to fully pay their utility bills.
Laurel Ridge will use part of the funds from the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation to develop materials to help students participating in workforce programs gain access to college resources, including Single Stop and TimelyCare, a free 24/7 tele-mental health service. The funding will also help expand the college’s textbook lending library, and will bolster Laurel Ridge’s emergency aid capability for assisting students with urgent housing, transportation and child care needs.
“We know there is more to academic success than just classroom experiences,” said Dr. Caroline Wood, associate vice president of student services and academic support. “At Laurel Ridge, we strive to work holistically with our students in all areas to ensure they have the resources and support they need to be successful. Thanks to this generous grant from Anthem, our students will continue to receive the highest level of service from the college.”
The grant to Laurel Ridge is part of a $125,000 donation to 14 community colleges making up the “Rural Horseshoe” in Virginia. This horseshoe stretches from the Eastern Shore, to Southside and southwestern Virginia and up through the Shenandoah Valley. This rural arc of Virginia, while making up 75 percent of the state’s land, lags in income and education levels in comparison to the rest of the state.
Nationwide, the Anthem Foundation grant is part of a $30 million initiative spread across three years in support of programs designed to improve public health through nutrition.
Campaign launched to create license plate to honor women veterans
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a special license plate honoring Virginia’s women military veterans.
The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 session authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
Before the General Assembly will move forward with authorizing the new plate, DVS must receive 450 pre-applications and a $10 or $20 deposit. Applications and deposits must be received by January 11, 2023.
Application forms for the Women Veterans License Plate are available online at www.dvs.virginia.gov or by clicking here. Completed hard copy applications along with a check (no cash) in amount of $10 (basic plate) or $20 (personalized plate) made out to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services should be mailed to:
Ms. Beverly VanTull
Virginia Department of Veterans Services
101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor
Richmond, VA 23219
With at least 450 pre-applications and deposits in hand, the Women Veterans License Plate Bill will be sent to the 2023 Virginia General Assembly for action.
“Virginia is proudly home to more than 109,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner. “These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity.”
The first 450 persons submitting a pre-application with either a $10 or $20 deposit as noted will have the opportunity to vote on the ultimate license plate design. Applicants do not have to wait until their current Virginia plates expire. They may choose to either transfer the plate once it is available or wait to request the plate as an option at the time of renewal.
“The DMV offers over 250 specialty license plates. With so many women veterans living here in Virginia, offering a special Women Veterans License Plate is long overdue. But time is short to gather the 450 applications needed, so I urge you to mail your application and check today,” added Commissioner Gade.
For more information or questions, please contact DVS Women Veterans Program Manager Beverly Van Tull by telephone at (804) 482-8512 or by email at womenvet@dvs.virginia.gov or visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
White House resumes handing out free COVID-19 rapid test kits
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is once again offering Americans the opportunity to order free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests from the federal government, a program that it had shuttered amid an ongoing stalemate with Congress over additional funding to address the virus.
The program will allow each household to order four free COVID-19 tests as part of the White House’s plans to tamp down the number of diagnoses this winter amid an increase in coronavirus, flu, and RSV.
“While COVID-19 is not the disruptive force it once was, the virus continues to evolve, and cases are on the rise again as families are spending more time indoors and gathering for the holidays,” the White House wrote in a fact sheet about its efforts this winter.
The free COVID-19 test kits can be ordered through COVIDTests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233 between 8 a.m. and midnight Eastern.
Preparing for winter
The Biden administration’s winter preparedness plan focuses predominantly on vaccination, with proposals to hold pop-up clinics and work with governors to increase nursing home vaccination rates. Health officials also call on hospitals to offer patients a shot before discharging unvaccinated patients or those who aren’t up-to-date on their boosters.
More than 267 million people, or 80% of the U.S. population, have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But those numbers decrease over time, with 229 million, or 69%, completing the two-dose primary series. And just 42 million people have gotten the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine that public health officials approved in September, according to CDC data.
The weekly death total from COVID-19 has remained relatively steady since mid-April when about 3,000 Americans were dying of the virus weekly. That number dipped a bit over the summer but has stayed about the same throughout the fall and winter. For the week of Dec. 7, another 2,981 people died of the virus, according to the CDC.
The Biden administration said its plan for the winter will continue focusing on the highest-risk people, including “residents of nursing homes and other congregate care facilities, where we know vaccination rates remain too low.”
“This also includes older Americans, individuals who are immunocompromised, disabled individuals, and others who face a higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19,” the White House wrote in its fact sheet.
The Biden administration plans to send nursing home and long-term-care facility administrators a playbook for this winter. Public health officials also called on those facilities to take “concrete actions to ensure that every resident is educated on and offered an updated COVID-19 shot; that every resident who tests positive for COVID-19 is evaluated and offered treatment; and that every facility is taking steps to improve its indoor air quality.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy
Scientists at a U.S. national laboratory announced on December 13, 2022, that they achieved fusion ignition, a breakthrough decades in the making that could have major implications for clean energy.
Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Francisco said that on Dec. 5, for the first time anywhere in the world, they managed to produce more energy from a nuclear fusion reaction than was needed to produce it.
“This is what it looks like for America to lead. And we’re just getting started,” said U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
Virginia Rep. Don Beyer, D-Alexandria, who is founder and chair of the U.S. House Fusion Energy Caucus, called fusion “the holy grail of clean energy.”
“When we learn to develop and deploy it effectively, it can provide virtually unlimited, clean, inexpensive power without the environmental risk of existing nuclear fission plants,” he said in a statement. “The long-term impact on the fight against climate change, the incredible economic potential, and the possibilities for reducing global poverty are hard to overstate.”
However, at the announcement, officials said it would be years before a commercial application, such as a fusion power plant, might emerge.
“There are very significant hurdles, not just in the science but in technology,” said Kim Budil, director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. “Probably decades. Not six decades I don’t think. Not five decades, which is what we used to say. I think it’s moving into the foreground, and probably with concerted effort and investment, a few decades of research on the underlying technologies could put us in a position to build a power plant.”
Granholm said the Biden administration has a goal of getting to a commercial fusion reactor in a decade.
“We’ve got to get to work, and this shows that it can be done, which has been a question,” she said, adding that now researchers can begin improving the technology necessary to bring a commercial project to fruition.
Fusion, the same scientific process by which the sun and other stars are powered, involves the merging of two light atomic nuclei to form a single, heavier nucleus, a reaction that releases “massive amounts of energy,” according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Scientists have been attempting to harness fusion power since the 1930s because of its potential to provide vast amounts of clean energy since fusion produces little waste and poses none of the hazards of nuclear fission, which splits atoms to generate heat. The challenge, however, has been re-creating the conditions that allow fusion to occur, including extreme pressures and temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees Celsius.
“In this experiment, we used the world’s most energetic laser, the National Ignition Facility, to create X-rays that cause a tiny capsule to implode and create a very hot, very high-pressure plasma,” said Mark Herrmann, the lab’s program director for weapon physics and design.
“And that plasma wants to immediately lose its energy. It wants to blow apart, it wants to radiate. It’s looking for ways to cool down. But the fusion reactions are depositing heat in that plasma,” he continued. “So there’s a race between heating and cooling. And if the plasma gets a little bit hotter, the fusion reaction rate goes up, creating even more fusions … which gets even more heating. And so the question is can we win the race? And for many, many decades we lost the race. … But last Monday, that all changed.”
Herrmann and other officials said the fusion breakthrough will also help ensure the safety and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear weapon stockpile, which is also part of Lawrence Livermore’s mission, without underground weapons testing since fusion ignition is a component of thermonuclear weapons.
Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, recalled the summer she spent at Livermore as a student in 1978 working on lasers related to fusion experiments.
“They never lost sight of this goal,” she said. “And last week, lo and behold; indeed, they shot a bunch of lasers at a pellet of fuel, and more energy was released from that fusion ignition than the energy of the lasers going in. … I just think this is such a tremendous example of what perseverance really can achieve.”
Andrew Holland, CEO of the Fusion Industry Association, a nonprofit working to commercialize fusion power that calls itself “the unified voice of the fusion industry,” said in a statement that the announcement is “an important milestone” and evidence that fusion “is not science fiction.”
“This will give governments around the world further incentive to support the development of commercial fusion energy,” Holland said. “It also shows that now is the time to establish regulatory regimes which both protect the public and encourage innovation. The FIA and our member companies will continue to meet milestones and drive rapid increases in fusion investment while supporting efforts to increase interest from governments around the world.”
Maryland’s Van Hollen wants Congress to address medical debt practices
WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, hopes to reform medical debt practices by introducing legislation that would curb unfair policies and protect consumers.
Van Hollen and co-sponsor Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, announced the bill on Nov. 30.
The Maryland lawmaker and Murphy first sponsored the legislation in 2020. The bill called the Strengthening Consumer Protections and Medical Debt Transparency Act failed to pass before the end of 2020.
“When folks are sick or in the hospital, the last thing they should be worried about is whether they’ll lose their house or their wages for seeking care,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “This legislation puts safeguards in place to ensure transparency, cap interest rates, and keep the focus on patient’s health and wellbeing so they can get the care they need.”
If passed, the measure would require healthcare institutions to communicate about debt with consumers and cap the annual interest rate growth for the medical debt at 5%.
The legislation also calls on the Department of Health and Human Services to create a database for public information about medical debt collection practices from hospitals and other providers.
Additionally, the bill includes consumer protections like checking for insurance coverage assistance before a provider sends the debt to collection agencies and that healthcare entities must provide patients with itemized bills and payment receipts.
“Forcing people to go bankrupt just because they get sick is immoral — plain and simple,” Murphy said in a statement. “We need to shed light on the hospitals out there who are abusing patients with overly aggressive debt collection practices.”
In 2021, 12% of Maryland residents had medical debts in collection, according to a study by the Urban Institute.
A 2020 Gonzales poll by Economic Action Maryland showed that 34% of Marylanders would not be able to pay an unexpected $500 medical bill.
Medical debt also disproportionately affects Black people. In Maryland, 24% of Black residents said they delayed seeking medical care because of costs compared to 12% of white people.
“Unlike many other debts, no one chooses to get sick,” said Marceline White, director of Economic Action Maryland, an organization that has helped pass legislation targeting unfair medical debt practices.
“You can’t cost-comparison shop when you’re in an ambulance on the way to a hospital,” she said. “So many families simply don’t have the resources to absorb that kind of unexpected financial blow, which can be catastrophic.”
White said the new bill by Van Hollen and Murphy is a positive step for the country and targets the “most egregious” medical debt practices.
She stressed the importance of reform with the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and said there has been broad support in Maryland for this type of legislation.
“I think we are going to see continued strains on our health care system and on many families who are having chronic illnesses sort of post-pandemic post-COVID,” White said. “I think this should be something that most Americans and most members of Congress can agree upon. At least, I would certainly hope so.”
RIP Medical Debt is a charity established to reduce the burden of medical debt on low-income families using donations, paying off over $7 billion of debt since 2014 for over 4 million people. CEO and president of RIP Medical Debt, Allison Sesso, is enthusiastic about federal attention to the topic.
“We must do more to protect patients from medical debt and ensure people get the health care they need without fear of incurring debt,” Sesso said in a statement to Capital News Service. “(The bill) takes positive steps toward addressing the data challenges we face in understanding the prevalence of medical debt so we can better target policy solutions and more closely monitor the use of extraordinary collection actions.”
Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections.
The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it.
The 258-169-1 vote included the backing of 39 Republicans, though many GOP lawmakers argued during the debate there was no reason to pass the legislation since the justices had not agreed to take up any cases that would end legal marriages for interracial or same-sex couples.
All four of Virginia’s Republican congressmen — Reps. Rob Wittman, Bob Good, Ben Cline, and Morgan Griffith — voted against the legislation, while all six of its Democratic representatives voted in favor of it. (Virginia’s 11th representative, Democrat Donald McEachin, died last month.)
Virginia GOP Rep. Bob Good spoke out against the U.S. House passing the bill, saying the legislation did not comply with his religious views on marriage as a union between one man and one woman.
Good argued the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges case that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide was incorrect, saying the justices were “overriding the will of the people and their elected representatives.”
“Almost everything that plagues our society is a failure to follow God’s design for marriage, morality, and the family,” said Good in a floor speech. “The perfect, omniscient, immutable God knows what he’s doing.”
Democrats countered the legislation is essential to assure Americans that should the conservative-leaning court take up such a case in the future, as it did with abortion rights, same-sex and interracial marriages will still be recognized federally.
They also said religious liberty protections added in the Senate should assuage concerns about potential impacts on people and organizations.
“I’m standing here today because, in the year 2022, families like mine are once again concerned that an activist out-of-step Supreme Court is going to take those rights away,” Minnesota Democratic Rep. Angie Craig said during a floor debate.
Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan argued that his marriage to his husband, Phil, shouldn’t be any different from any other marriage regarding taxes, visiting a spouse in the hospital, Social Security benefits, or retirement.
Pocan urged his colleagues, including Republicans, to back the bill, saying, “it’s never too late to do the right thing.”
He later added that he was sure “no one here would intend to discriminate against my spouse and me, as I would never against you and yours.”
Repeal of Defense of Marriage Act
The bill approved Thursday by the U.S. House would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act that had defined marriage as between one man and one woman. The law also allowed states to ignore legal same-sex marriages that were performed in states where the unions were legal.
The current measure would ensure that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the cases that legalized same-sex and interracial marriages, the federal government will continue recognizing those unions. It would also require states to recognize legal same-sex or interracial marriages between two people performed out-of-state.
The U.S. House voted 267-157 in July to approve the bill’s original version, with 47 GOP lawmakers supporting the measure.
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators — Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat; Susan Collins, a Maine Republican; Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican; Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat; and Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican — then began working behind the scenes to add religious liberty protections into the bill and to get the backing of at least 10 Republicans to clear that chamber’s legislative filibuster.
After a few months of negotiations, senators voted 61-36 in late November to send the measure back to the House for final approval.
Following the Senate passage of the bill, Biden said in a written statement that “the United States is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love.”
“For millions of Americans, this legislation will safeguard the rights and protections to which LGBTQI+ and interracial couples and their children are entitled,” Biden wrote. “It will also ensure that, for generations to follow, LGBTQI+ youth will grow up knowing that they, too, can lead full, happy lives and build families of their own.”
Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress
The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released late Tuesday did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates.
That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures seen as boons to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year.
As one of the last must-pass bills Congress would consider while Democrats still control both chambers, the defense bill was a potential target for advocates of legalizing marijuana interested in attaching two bills.
One would clarify that banks lending to legitimate marijuana businesses in states with legal markets do not violate federal law. The other would provide federal funding to help states expunge criminal records of people convicted of offenses before the substance was legalized in the state.
Though most defense bills deal with authorizing Pentagon programs, they are often filled with additional policy measures.
But when 4,400 pages of text for the 2022 bill were released Tuesday night, neither marijuana proposal was included.
With less than two weeks left in the session, the path to passage is now either as part of a year-end spending bill — another popular target for legislation — or on its own, Morgan Fox, the political director for the cannabis advocacy group National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said in an interview.
“I’m glad that we still have other options,” Fox said Wednesday. “It’s pretty disappointing.”
A vote on a standalone marijuana bill is unlikely, with the Senate in session only a handful of days this year and a list of priorities remaining, including the year-long government funding bill and a measure to clarify election laws.
Split with states
Though the federal government places marijuana on its list of most restricted controlled substances, 21 states have legalized recreational use.
That policy split leads to unique challenges for state-legal businesses in areas like banking, where some financial institutions refuse to work with the marijuana industry out of fear they will violate federal law.
The banking bill, introduced by U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Colorado Democrat retiring at the end of the year, would clarify that federal regulators could not penalize banks for doing business with marijuana retailers operating in compliance with their states’ laws.
The banking bill has passed the House seven times since its first introduction in 2019, but the Senate has never passed it.
The streak in the House may be in danger as Republicans take over next year. Despite its bipartisan support and a 321-101 vote in favor last year, the legislation could face long odds next year if Ohio Republican Jim Jordan becomes chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, as expected. Jordan has consistently voted against marijuana legalization efforts, including against the banking bill.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, an advocate of liberalizing marijuana laws, told reporters before the defense bill’s text was released Tuesday he was working on getting the banking measure passed.
“It’s a priority for me,” Schumer said. “I’d like to get it done. We’ll try and discuss the best way to get it done.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, opposed including marijuana provisions in the defense bill, listing the banking bill as an item that did not belong there.
“We’re talking about a grab bag of miscellaneous pet priorities — making our financial system more sympathetic to illegal drugs,” he said. “If Democrats wanted these controversial items so badly, they had two years to move them across the floor.”
Colorado support
The bill is a priority for states where legal marijuana businesses constitute major industries, such as Colorado, where marijuana sales started in 2014 and reached $2.2 billion last year.
In a written statement, Conor Cahill, a Colorado Gov. Jared Polis spokesman, commended Perlmutter for his work and predicted passage this year.
“Governor Polis has long advocated for the passage of the SAFE Banking Act, and has repeatedly called upon Congress to pass this important legislation to protect cannabis-related businesses, support minority, women, and veteran-owned small businesses owners, create jobs, and strengthen public safety in Colorado communities and in the states,” Cahill wrote in a Tuesday email. “We hope and expect to see the final passage of his decade-long effort by the end of the lame-duck session.”
Schumer resisted bringing the banking bill to the floor this Congress as he sought to pass instead a broader federal legalization measure he introduced with fellow Senate Democrats Cory Booker of New Jersey and Ron Wyden of Oregon.
“Although the SAFE Banking Act is a common-sense policy that I support, it has to be coupled with strong restorative justice provisions that seek to right the many injustices experienced by Black and brown communities as part of our nation’s failed war on drugs,” Booker said in a statement last year.
A spokesman for Booker did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday.
Fox said Schumer’s advocacy would be crucial to the passage, though the deference to a more comprehensive bill may have hurt its chances this year.
“Having the support of Senate leadership, I think, was really important,” Fox said. “I wish they’d gotten the ball rolling on this way earlier in the session instead of waiting until after the (Schumer-Booker-Wyden bill) was introduced.”
