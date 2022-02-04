LaVora “Eileen” Backlund (1934 – 2022)

LaVora “Eileen” Backlund, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The graveside service will take place on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11 AM at Flint Hill Cemetery in Oakton, Virginia.

Ms. Backlund was born on May 22, 1934, in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Amos S. and LaVora Ensor Cornell. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Amos L. Cornell.

Survivors include her two sons, Richard W. Backlund and Robert A. Backlund; sister, Vieann C. Mecke; niece, Heather L. Mecke; nephew, Jason A. Mecke; best friend, Shirley Hicks; three grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and her dog, Jill.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.