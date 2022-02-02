Local News
Lawmaker wants to add COVID vaccine requirement to list of workplace discrimination protections
A proposed law seeks to prohibit public employers, schools, and numerous other government organizations in Virginia from requiring individuals to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.
The legislation would allow people to make their own choices, said Del. Timothy V. Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, who introduced the bill.
“It’s extremely important for my worldview that we restore an individual’s liberty interests in making this personal medical decision,” Anderson said.
House Bill 27 forbids state entities and local governments from mandating employees to receive the vaccine. It also says people can’t be discriminated against for not receiving the vaccine when it comes to services, enrollment, membership, or other benefits.
The bill limits what the government can enforce, but private businesses could still force their employees to receive the vaccine, according to Anderson.
For example, the Board of Health and various other regulatory boards cannot enforce anyone to submit to a vaccine for education or employment purposes.
This bill adds to the already existing employment law where employers are prohibited from discriminating against race, religion, sexual orientation, and more.
HB 27 allows parents to decide whether their child should be vaccinated and gives employees the ability to keep their jobs without having to obtain a vaccine, according to Anderson.
Del. Dave A. LaRock, R-Loudoun, presented a similar bill last year but it was ultimately tabled in a House committee.
The government should not mandate the public to receive vaccines, they should motivate them, according to Anderson.
“The best way is to encourage them,” Anderson said. “Let people make their own decisions and ultimately it is that person’s individual decision as to whether or not they choose to be vaccinated or not.”
The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s mandate requiring large employers to require workers to be vaccinated or submit weekly negative COVID tests. However, the court said in a separate ruling that health care workers who work at facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid must get the vaccine.
Employment and workplace discrimination lawyer Lisa Bertini said if the bill became a law, there would probably be an “influx of litigation” from employees.
Those who believe they were illegally mandated to receive the vaccines or “felt discriminated against” for not getting vaccinated, may file lawsuits against their employers for previously requiring the vaccines, according to Bertini.
The bill was assigned to the Health, Welfare, and Institutions subcommittee in January. Two other Republican-backed bills that would prevent COVID-19 vaccine requirements were referred to subcommittees in the House and Senate.
By Anna Chen
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Update on VSP Investigation into Bridgewater College Fatal Shootings
As the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office continues to follow up with witnesses and work through the criminal investigation, we are able to release the following updates:
Alexander W. Campbell, 27, of Ashland, Va., was appointed an attorney today. His arraignment in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Circuit Court was continued to Feb. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. Campbell is still being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond on the following charges:
1 felony count of aggravated murder of a police officer (Code of VA 18.2-31)
1 felony count of first degree murder (Code of VA 18.2-32)
1 felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons within 3 years (Code of VA 18.2-31)
1 felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons (Code of VA 18.2-31)
1 felony count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony (Code of VA 18.2-53.1)
The investigation continues into determining if Campbell was shot by Officer Painter or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No additional details related to motive, circumstances of the interaction between Campbell and the officers, or any evidence collected during the course of the investigation will be released at this time. State police are still encouraging anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.
A law enforcement procession returning Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon A. “JJ” Jefferson, 48, home from Roanoke will take place Thursday, Feb. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. along Interstate 81.
Official 2022 Old Town events calendar announced
Old Town Winchester has released its official 2022 major events calendar. The schedule includes seven major events and two ongoing programs between February and December and marks the first full year of event programming since COVID-19 public health concerns caused widespread cancellations and a focus on smaller events. The full list of events can be found online at enjoyotw.com.
Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger is confident this will be a successful and safe step out of the limited offerings of the past two years. “Providing a safe experience while allowing the community to come back together to share in quality arts and entertainment has been the internal focus while making these plans,” stated Mr. Hershberger.
The planned events are structured to highlight the quality of the Old Town business district and provide residents and visitors an opportunity to experience not just excellent entertainment and atmosphere but all of what makes Old Town Winchester such a vibrant community asset. The incredible businesses, unique character, and a wealth of local talent ranging from featured musicians to exceptional culinary arts will be on full display in 2022. The varied slate of events and activities will showcase the culture, character, and excitement that has made Winchester a popular destination.
“Many of the events we are bringing back this year are old favorites. However, some new additions, developed while adapting to disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, are also included,” added Main Street Program Manager Alex Flanigan.
Currently, the events calendar includes Chocolate Escape on February 5, Celtic Fest on March 12, KidzFest on May 14, Rockin’ Independence Eve on July 3, Old Town Tailgate on September 24, Windependent Weekend from November 25-27, and the Holiday Open House on December 10. In addition, this year will mark the return of Old Town Vibe, the ongoing weekend program which brings live local performers down to the Loudoun Street Mall, and recurring usage of the Old Town Spirit open container license. Other events are in the works as well and will be announced as details become available.
This year’s events season is made possible through the support of the Winchester Economic Development Authority.
(From a City of Winchester Press Release)
Lord Fairfax Health District offers free COVID-19 testing in Front Royal
The Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District will offer three free COVID-19 testing events in Front Royal.
Testing will be offered on Wednesdays, February 9, 16 and 23, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex located at 465 West 15th St. Attendees should use the 15th St. gymnasium entrance.
Testing is available on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone age 2 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years old. There will be no cost to the patient and no insurance is needed. Walk-ups are accepted with no appointment or advanced registration required. We ask that everyone wear a mask and bring photo identification.
The testing event will use the three-day polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. A rapid test option is not available. To protect yourself and healthcare workers, keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we ask that you do not come for testing.
VDH recommends that the following people be tested for COVID-19:
- Those who have symptoms or signs of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.
- People should be tested five days following a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, even if you don’t have symptoms.
- People who are not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines.
- Those who participate in activities that are higher risk for COVID-19 exposure (e.g. travel, attending large events where social distancing is not possible, or being in crowded indoor settings).
- Those who have been referred for COVID-19 testing by their healthcare provider, school workplace, or the health department.
For more information about this event, call (434) 713-5199 or (434) 766-9800. For questions about COVID-19 testing or a list of testing locations, visit the VDH website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For those still needing a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages.
(From a Lord Fairfax Health District Press Release)
The Virginia State Police investigation remains underway into Tuesday’s fatal shooting of two Bridgewater College officers. The remains of Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon “JJ” A. Jefferson, 48, were transported Tuesday to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
Alexander W. Campbell, 27, will be arraigned on the four felony charges today, Feb. 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County General District Court.
Those on campus and within the town of Bridgewater can expect to see Virginia State Police personnel returning to the area today (Feb. 3).Their presence and activities are related to the ongoing investigation that is focusing on retracing the shooter’s movements from the time the shooting occurred on the campus to his apprehension on the island in the North River.
FEB. 1, 2022 PRESS RELEASE:
The investigation remains underway by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office into the fatal shootings of two officers on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday (Feb. 1, 2022).
The incident began at approximately 1:20 p.m. Tuesday when a Bridgewater College Police Officer and a Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer responded to call for a suspicious adult male being located on the grounds of Memorial Hall. After a brief interaction with the man, the subject opened fire and shot both officers. The man then fled on foot.
Immediately following a 911 call, the Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police immediately responded to the scene. Search efforts were immediately underway across the campus.
A man fitting the shooter’s description was located on Riverside Drive in the town of Bridgewater. He then waded through the river and onto an island in the North River, which is located in the town of Bridgewater. Harrisonburg Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Virginia State Police Special Agents took the individual into custody without further incident.
The man, identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Campbell was transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. State police is still working to determine if he was shot by the Bridgewater College Police Officer or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple firearms associated with Campbell have been recovered as evidence. Campbell’s last known address was Ashland, Va.
Virginia State Police charged Campbell with a total of four felonies: 2 counts of capital murder, 1 count of first degree murder, and 1 count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Campbell is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
State police are requesting anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.
The FBI and ATF are assisting with the ongoing criminal investigation.
Despite the valiant efforts of responding officers and paramedics, the two officers succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Suspect apprehended in active shooting on Bridgewater College’s campus
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — At approximately 1:20 p.m. Feb. 1, 2022, the Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department, FBI, and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries responded to a report of an active shooter on the Bridgewater College campus. The initial report came in that two officers had been shot and the armed suspect had fled the scene. State and local law enforcement immediately responded to the campus and initiated a massive search operation for the suspect. By 1:55 p.m., the male shooter was taken into police custody.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Northwestern Community Services Board new location opening in Berryville
Northwestern Community Services Board is excited to announce that, on Friday, February 4th at 1:00 p.m., they will be celebrating the Grand Opening of their new clinic in Berryville, VA.
The new clinic will be located at 309 W. Main Street, Berryville, VA 22611. It will provide services for adults and children, including Mental Health Case Management and Medication Management. Northwestern has partnered with the Clarke County Public Schools to lease the building as a clinic facility.
Refreshments will be provided by The Sweet Elephant Bake Shop and Our Family Table, a Northwestern Community Services Board program.
About Northwestern Community Services Board
Northwestern Community Services Board serves the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. Northwestern provides an array of outpatient, case management, day support, and residential and emergency programs for children and adults with emotional/behavioral disorders, mental illness, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, please see our website: www.nwcsb.com
