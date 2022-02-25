State News
Lawmakers again debate allowing home-schooled students to play public school sports
RICHMOND, Va. — The state Senate could consider a bill to allow school boards to decide if home-schooled students in Virginia can join public school sports teams.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, introduced House Bill 511, which advanced on a narrow 50-49 vote. Two Republicans voted against the measure and one Democrat did not vote. The legislation is also known as the “Tebow bill” for former NFL star Tim Tebow, who was home-schooled in Florida but played public school football.
March said the bill would not be a statewide mandate, but instead allow local school boards to establish a policy that would permit home-schooled students to participate in their programs.
The bill would allow fees to be charged to students to cover participation costs, as well as the costs of additional insurance, uniforms, equipment, and facility upkeep and maintenance.
“This could be a way for the public schools to recoup some of the money and make some money to fund their programs,” March said. “I really am hoping if it could pass, one of my local schools in Floyd County could do the pilot program to figure out what works best, and then we can get other schools to tag along.”
Thirty-five other states passed similar legislation, according to the Texas Home School Coalition. Virginia approved a similar measure in 2017, which was vetoed by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin supports the bill during a time when the state has seen a spike in homeschool education, March said. However, it is expected to face challenges in a Senate that has a slight Democratic edge, according to March. March hopes senators will see an upside for schools to gain extra funding while giving home-schooled students a chance to participate.
There are no recreational sports leagues in March’s district, she said. There are youth athletics leagues listed in Floyd County, though not for high school-age students.
“We don’t have another way for kids to play sports and home-school kids don’t get an opportunity,” March said. “That’s why it was so important to me to try and get this bill passed in my first session and help communities come together.”
Shane Riddle, director of government relations and research for the Virginia Education Association, said that someone playing public school sports should already be established in the public school community and have a familiarity with students on the same team.
“If the student is not in the community, it may be because the parents don’t agree with the environment of the local schools or the public school system,” Riddle said. “But then they want the right for their child to play sports there, so that’s kind of confusing in regard to the reason they pulled them out in the first place.”
The VEA opposes the bill, but Riddle said that it would be more open to changing its position if the bill were amended. Virginia High School League, the principal administrative organization of high school athletics in the state, currently requires student-athletes to be full-time students in regular attendance. VEA wants home-schooled students to participate in half a day of school, Riddle said. Participation in athletics is a privilege, not a right, he said.
The VEA would be open to changing its position if the bill was written to accommodate that idea, Riddle said. But Riddle said he doesn’t believe the patrons would want to do it. He also pointed to West Virginia’s home-school law. West Virginia’s amended law requires home-schooled students to take at least one online public school course.
With members who support and oppose the bill, the Home Educators Association of Virginia remains neutral, according to Yvonne Bunn, the organization’s director of support and government affairs.
“There are other sports resources, sports teams and sports leagues that play with most private schools, that are available for parents,” Bunn said. “We encourage parents to look into that before doing anything else.”
Home-school student-athletes who wish to participate in public school sports must be under the age of 19 by Aug. 1 of the current academic year, must not receive compensation for their sport, and must comply with the disciplinary rules and school conduct guidelines applicable to all public high school athletes, including physical exams, according to the bill.
The bill was discussed Thursday in the Senate public education subcommittee but the panel has not voted on the measure.
By Reid Murphy
Capital News Service
The Richmond Planet license plate could soon be at DMV, pending General Assembly approval
RICHMOND, Va. – A former Black community newspaper will be commemorated in a special license plate if Virginia House lawmakers give the bill its final stamp of approval.
Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey, D-Richmond, introduced Senate Bill 753, which will authorize the issuance of a special license plate celebrating The Richmond Planet newspaper. Lawmakers in the Senate passed the bill unanimously. The House Transportation Committee unanimously approved the measure Thursday, and it will now be considered by the entire House.
The Planet was founded in 1882 by 13 formerly enslaved men, most of who were Virginia public school teachers, according to the Library of Congress. A Black flexed bicep with shockwaves emanating from the arm served as the masthead design. The same symbol and the title of the newspaper will be incorporated into the license plate.
Edwin Archer Randolph, the first Black man to graduate from Yale Law School, served as The Planet’s first editor, according to the Library of Congress. Two years later, John Mitchell Jr. assumed power and led The Planet for the next 45 years. Mitchell was considered the “fighting editor” for his fight against injustice through his work.
Reginald L. Carter launched the effort to have the special plate. He was in search of a license plate for his personal vehicle, but Carter said he was uninterested in the available options. He came across the idea of creating a new plate in celebration of Black excellence. Carter described the process as “tedious but not impossible.”
Carter said he also worked on other projects in his hometown of Tappahannock. He worked to remove a Confederate statue, which the town council later voted to contextualize, and memorialize a lynched man from Essex County with a highway marker.
Mitchell’s family supports the idea.
“His great, great-nephew, who’s also named John Mitchell, is on the board for The Richmond Planet Foundation,” Carter said. “They’re in full support of the plate, so I couldn’t have asked for a better family or representative to develop a plate after.”
The Planet covered local, national, and worldwide news. It fought for all things Black–equal rights, education, voting, and segregation, according to Black Virginia, a project by University of Richmond students that highlighted the newspaper’s importance. The paper also offered advice and positive news.
The Planet was bought in 1938 by The Baltimore Afro-American, according to the Library of Virginia.
Journalist Hazel Trice Edney previously worked for the Richmond Afro-American and Richmond Free Press newspapers. Edney said she conducted an independent study at Harvard University to compare the “fighting editor” styles of Mitchell and Raymond Boone, who established the Richmond Free Press in 1992. Boone was known as a “crusader of justice” and had a strong voice in the Black community.
“To have him on a license plate established in the former capital of the Confederacy and around the commonwealth of Virginia says that we do understand the fight that John Mitchell undertook,” Edney said.
The distribution and approval of the use of the new license plate are based on the ability to acquire and submit at least 450 prepaid applications, according to the bill impact statement. Carter set up an email where application and preorder inquiries were sent.
Dream for a Purpose, a marketing agency, designed the plate.
The JXN Project, an organization to preserve and explain the pivotal role of the Jackson Ward neighborhood as one of the nation’s first historically registered Black urban neighborhoods, supports Carter’s endeavor.
“We felt a responsibility to help Reggie and his campaign become the first license plate of its kind,” Sesha Moon, executive director and director of research of The JXN Project, stated in an email.
Carter worked tirelessly to collect signatures traveling throughout the state, according to Moon. He recruited Morrissey to introduce the legislation.
Mitchell’s great, great-nephew, Carter and Morrissey spoke in support of the bill during the Senate hearing. Morrisey reported earlier in the month that Carter had 497 prepaid orders for the plate.
The estimated cost is expected to be just over $16,000 and will require 218 staff hours, according to the bill impact statement. Revenue from the cost of the plates—$10 for a standard plate and $20 for personalized—and future sales will cover the cost of implementation.
The plate can stay in production if 200 plates are issued within five years for the Department of Motor Vehicles to continue the issuance of plates, according to Virginia’s Legislative Information System.
“My end goal is contextualization,” Carter said. “You can’t tell American history without telling African American history, and you can’t tell Virginia’s history without telling The Richmond Planet’s history or John Mitchell’s history.”
By Faith Redd
Capital News Service
Virginia bill again seeks to limit solitary confinement
RICHMOND, Va. – A bill that seeks to limit the use of isolated—or solitary— confinement in Virginia’s correctional facilities now faces the Republican-controlled House, who voted down a similar measure earlier in the session.
Sen. Joseph Morrissey, D-Richmond, proposed Senate Bill 108, which passed out of the Senate along partisan lines. Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Winchester, serves as co-patron but abstained from voting on the Senate floor.
“There is unanimous support in the faith community on this issue,” said Kim Bobo, executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, which advocates for racial, economic, and social justice issues.
Solitary confinement is defined in Virginia as the isolation of an incarcerated person to a cell for at least 22 hours per day. Holding someone longer than 15 days in solitary confinement is considered torture by the United Nations, which prohibits the practice.
Virginia prisoners can be placed in solitary confinement for a long time, Morrissey said last year.
No inmate could be held in confinement longer than 15 consecutive days during a 60-day period if the bill passes. When an inmate is held for medical circumstances, a medical practitioner must approve the move. Correctional facility administrators must document why the inmate is placed in confinement. They must also file medical and mental health evaluations and set a plan of action for the inmate outside of confinement.
The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy wants to limit what it said is the Virginia Department of Corrections’ excessive use of solitary confinement.
DOC stated in a press release last year that it no longer holds people in solitary confinement, often called restrictive housing because inmates are let out of the cell for at least four hours a day.
DOC now refers to solitary confinement as restorative housing.
DOC reported placing more than 5,000 inmates in restorative housing from mid-2020 to mid-2021. The median length of stay was about 12 days, according to the report.
Natasha White, a coordinator for the Virginia Coalition on Solitary Confinement, said the practice is horrible and there is no way of knowing how long someone is in confinement.
White served four consecutive years in solitary confinement at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York, she said.
“They claim it was for preventive measures, but four years, that is a very long time – to the point where you don’t know what day it is unless you ask somebody,” White said. “You know what day of the week it is by the days you take a bath.”
Her husband spent 12 years in confinement on gang-related offenses. When he came home he was “really, really damaged.”
“There are literally people who self-mutilate, men who have chewed their fingertips off just so they can get to a doctor so you have to take them out of that box,” White said.
White now dedicates her time toward prison reform and ending solitary confinement in Virginia and federal correctional facilities. White advocated for a similar bill in New York that passed in March 2021.
DOC’s adaptation of the restorative housing term doesn’t change the situation, White said.
“It’s verbal gymnastics,” White said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia said there is no oversight for the department, and no way to verify if the practice has ended. Numerous people contacted the ACLU of Virginia with complaints of continued use of solitary confinement, the organization reported.
The incarcerated have the opportunity to join the general population on completion of the Step Down program, DOC stated. The program allows inmates at Red Onion and Wallens Ridge state prisons to participate in a journaling series and other therapeutic activities and programs.
Not every inmate has the chance to complete the Step-Down program, according to a statement from Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria.
Nicholas Reyes, an El Salvador native, was placed in the Step Down program but he could not fill out the required journals because he does not understand English. He was later diagnosed with a serious mental illness after spending 12 years in isolation at Red Onion State Prison. Virginia paid Reyes $115,000 in a 2018 lawsuit settlement, according to the Washington Post.
“If you’re not mentally ill when you enter solitary confinement you certainly could be when you leave,” Ebbin said, just before the Senate voted on the measure.
Bobo spoke with those who were previously held in confinement. She said it can cause or exacerbate mental health issues.
Morrissey proposed a similar bill in the 2021 session. SB 1301 moved through the Senate floor but failed to pass the House after DOC estimated it would cost $23 million to implement.
Patrons and partners have worked with DOC over the past year to lower the fiscal cost. In the past fiscal year, Virginia spent over $26 million in secure confinement expenses.
DOC is estimated to need $4.8 million in general fund support in the fiscal year 2024, and “an indeterminate amount of funding for correctional officers and transport buses” to implement the bill, according to the bill’s impact statement. An estimated $3.3 million in general fund support would be needed for the Department of Juvenile Justice in the fiscal year 2024.
Bobo says this year the bill’s fiscal note is more “modest.” She believes the bill will pass the Republican-controlled House.
The bill has been referred to the House Public Safety subcommittee.
By Tarazha Jenkins
Capital News Service
Governor Youngkin signs Day One Game Plan Tax Conformity Bill
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – On February 23, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed HB 971 to conform Virginia’s tax code to the federal Internal Revenue Code in part to grant Virginia businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic significant tax relief. Through this bill, Virginia expanded and made retroactive tax benefits related to Paycheck Protection Program loans and Rebuild Virginia grants to ensure COVID-19 aid granted to businesses would not be treated as taxable income. Altogether, this bill will save Virginia individual and business taxpayers $201 million in taxes.
After signing HB 971, sponsored by Delegate Kathy Byron, Governor Youngkin issued the following statement: “The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the most difficult times for Virginians since the Great Depression. The federal government and the General Assembly came together to offer aid programs designed to keep businesses open and workers employed. While the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic are in the rearview mirror, many businesses are still struggling from the effects of unnecessary, forced economic shutdowns. This bill ensures programs designed to aid businesses don’t transform into tax liabilities that hinder Virginia’s economic recovery.”
“Making our tax code more consistent with the federal government is not only the right principle, it is also good for business and good for everyday Virginians. This bill will save taxpayers over $200 million and provide much-needed relief to small businesses. I appreciate Governor Youngkin and my colleagues in both chambers and in both parties working quickly to make these necessary reforms as tax season is underway,” said Delegate Kathy Byron.
Governor Youngkin also signed bills designed to improve Virginia’s elections process. HB 55, sponsored by freshman Delegate Karen Greenhalgh, requires the State Registrar of Vital Records to transmit to the Department of Elections a weekly list of decedents rather than monthly as previously required. This bill ensures Virginia’s voter rolls are as up-to-date as possible when issuing mail-in ballots and when heading into election day.
HB 195, sponsored by Delegate Margaret Ransone, improves local elections by allowing the Department of Elections to issue a waiver and establish a polling place that does not meet the current location requirements that a polling location must be within a precinct or within one mile of a precinct’s borders. This bill helps rural localities with limited public building options hold elections.
Finally, Governor Youngkin also signed HB 386 sponsored by Delegate Rip Sullivan, which adds the Arland D. Williams Jr. Memorial Bridge to the list of Potomac River bridges subject to the Potomac River Bridge Towing Compact. This bill improves traffic from Arlington County into the District of Columbia by facilitating the prompt and orderly removal of disabled and abandoned vehicles from the bridge.
House bill would reverse law limiting minor traffic stops
RICHMOND, Va. — A Senate committee could debate a bill that would reverse a policing law intended to reduce racial profiling.
The General Assembly in 2020 passed a law along party lines to end pretextual policing, or the practice of stopping someone for a minor traffic violation. Such traffic stops are made for broken tail lights, tinted windows, or objects hanging from the rearview mirror. The law also bans police from searching a vehicle based on the smell of marijuana.
These stops often lead to officers conducting investigations unrelated to the reason for the stop, according to the criminal justice reform group Justice Forward Virginia.
Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, introduced House Bill 79. He said in a House committee meeting that the bill would make Virginians safer. For example, the bill would prevent people from driving with broken tail lights, which can cause accidents. He also said the legislation could lead police to catch fugitives, including serial killers. He listed a few high-profile killers who were apprehended over the years — outside of Virginia — during stops for minor traffic offenses.
“You never really know who you’re stopping or what you’re gonna get,” Campbell said.
Breanne Armbrust is the executive director of the Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton, a nonprofit that seeks to provide educational, cultural and nutrition benefits in Richmond’s East End.
Armbrust said data doesn’t show serial killers are pulled over. However, pretextual policing has disproportionately impacted Richmond’s Fulton neighborhood residents, she said.
“These types of stops lead to more engagement with law enforcement, which makes it challenging for everybody that’s involved,” Armbrust said.
Black people accounted for 31% of the drivers pulled over for minor traffic offenses from July 2020 to December 2021, according to data collected through the Community Policing Act. Black people over the age of 18 account for 18% of Virginia’s population over the age of 18, based on census data, though not all of the population drive.
Brad Haywood, executive director of criminal justice reform group Justice Forward, questioned how the assumption is that Black people are worse drivers than white people.
“Like is that really the argument? It’s just absurd,” Haywood said.
Sipiwe West, a North Carolina resident, was pulled over in the late ’90s. She was driving with family through Virginia on Interstate 85 to attend a funeral.
The reason for the traffic stop was an air freshener hanging in her rearview mirror, she said. The family was asked to exit the vehicle and was questioned about their intention and destination, according to West.
“If you ride more than one Black person in a car, you’re probably going to get pulled over, especially if you are young,” West said, who was in her early 20s at the time. She said it was terrible to be profiled for being Black.
“It’s not like everyone else you know … you get pulled over and it’s like ‘OK, I was freaking speeding, let me get a ticket or something like that,’” West said. “This is: ‘Oh, my God. I’m gonna get pulled over. What the hell is possibly going to jump off from this situation?’”
West said the interstate she was traveling on was frequently used to transfer drugs. She was alarmed but not surprised that officers made her family go through that situation — and on top of an already tough period of their lives.
Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director for the social equity group Marijuana Justice, said pretextual policing around the presumed presence of drugs is racist.
“The police are legally allowed to target us based on the color of our skin,” Higgs Wise said. “We have to continue to circle back to the data and to what we know about history, and why these laws were set in the first place.”
Farnad Darnell is a technician at an HIV clinic who used to work in Northern Virginia and live in Maryland. Darnell said he’s been pulled over multiple times for traffic offenses.
“Since then, I don’t go into Virginia, except to see my sister who’s down in the Newport News area,” Darnell said. “I’d maybe go down there a couple of times a year at most, for those very reasons now, because I didn’t want to get pulled over.”
Darnell said he doesn’t feel less safe on the road due to his past experiences with the police but rather more aware of his driving. He goes out of his way to plan trips that allow him to avoid areas with excessive policing.
Minor traffic stops should be brought back as primary offenses because law enforcement have said their “hands are tied,” Campbell said.
The bill was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, president pro tempore of the Senate, stated on Twitter that “we will be taking a close look at what came from the House and making sure it doesn’t roll back our recent progress.”
Lucas, along with Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, sponsored identical bills in 2020 which ended minor traffic offenses. Democratic lawmakers were met with Republican opposition at the time but had the majority votes to get the bills through each chamber.
The bills passed as part of a legislative agenda focused on criminal justice and police reform after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Republicans campaigned heavily last year on the message that they would support law enforcement and that Democrats had been soft on crime.
By Josephine Walker
Capital News Service
Advocates say everyone would win if coal tar sealants were banned. Enough lawmakers disagreed.
RICHMOND, Va. – Lawmakers last month killed legislation that would give localities the option to ban the use of coal tar pavement sealant, a product that environmental and health agencies say can negatively impact aquatic and human life.
A House of Delegates subcommittee voted 5-4 to table House Bill 949, sponsored by Del. Kathy K. L. Tran, D-Fairfax.
The original bill aimed to ban the sealant statewide, but an amendment gave localities the option to ban it instead. Violators of the law would have paid a $250 fine.
Coal tar-based sealant is a viscous black liquid sprayed or painted on top of asphalt pavement. It typically contains 20-35% coal tar or coal tar pitch, which is carcinogenic according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Critics of the bill say the ban is not necessary, while proponents argue it could protect human and aquatic life from dangerous chemicals.
Joe Wood, a senior scientist at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, supported the bill. He said giving localities the option to ban coal tar sealants is a win-win situation and doesn’t negatively impact anyone.
“You get reduced cancer for kids and people, cleaner waterways, less fish with cancer, and better oysters,” Wood said. “There are other products that are basically the same price that works just as well.”
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, voted to table the bill despite introducing the same legislation in 2018. He was hesitant to move forward with Tran’s bill after talking with the Department of Environmental Quality about the sealant’s environmental impact, Wilt stated in an email.
“Their contribution to the pollution levels in our waterways was not as significant as most other issues,” Wilt stated.
Wilt heard various concerns in 2018 as to why a coal tar sealant ban might not be “appropriate or necessary policy,” and stated that he “voluntarily pulled the bill and decided not to move forward.”
Someone living next to coal tar-seal coated pavement is 38 times more likely to get cancer, and much of that risk occurs during early childhood, according to a U.S. Geological Survey report.
Coal tar pitch is a source of a chemical called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon, or PAH, which has been used to seal the asphalt pavement of parking lots, driveways, and playgrounds, according to the USGS and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Coal tar sealant wears off over time from friction with vehicle tires. This produces fine dust that causes the particles to be washed off by rain into water bodies, blown into the air, or tracked into homes, according to the USGS.
Exposure to PAHs, along with other contributing circumstances, can also cause DNA damage and reduced IQ in children, according to studies from the peer-reviewed scientific journals Neurotoxicology and Teratology and Oncotarget.
Robb Archie, a third-generation sealant industry contractor from Nevada, who has worked with coal tar for decades, supports the bill. Archie developed a PAH-free asphalt emulsion seal coat formula. He said he has addressed similar pavement sealant bills in other state legislatures.
“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue,” Archie said. “This is about humanity.”
The chemicals have been found in oysters in the Lafayette River for years, though cleanup efforts have reduced the concentrations of chemical contaminants. Past industrial use of creosote —a wood preservative derived from coal tar—along the Elizabeth River contributed to high concentrations of the chemical, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Elevated levels of cancer in killifish have also been linked to PAH contamination in the river, according to the 2020 State of the Elizabeth River Scorecard. The chemicals are serious contaminants to the Chesapeake Bay watershed, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, commended Tran for bringing the bill to the committee’s attention.
“Just reading more about it and hearing more about it, it’s kind of shocking and disturbing at best,” Filler-Corn said during the committee meeting.
Brett Vassey, CEO of the Virginia Manufacturers Association, opposed the bill. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not include coal tar-based pavement products in its 14th report on carcinogens, Vassey said during the meeting. The HHS currently lists coal tar and coal tar pitches as carcinogens.
Vassey added that this would be the first time Virginia ever delegated to a local government a scientific decision on the sale of a commercially and legally allowable product.
Washington, Minnesota, and Washington, D.C. banned the sale of pavement sealants that contain coal tar, as well as cities and counties in Illinois, Texas, New York, and Maryland, according to USA Today. Maine and New York have statewide bans that will take effect soon.
Large retailers like Ace Hardware, Lowe’s, and The Home Depot discontinued the use of coal tar sealant, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
“We do take steps when it’s important, in recognition of protecting Virginians’ health and our wildlife,” Tran said. “I hope that we can continue this conversation in the future and we have that recognition to give localities that tool.”
By Meghan McIntyre
Capital News Service
VEC Update: Critical employment claims backlog reduced by nearly 89%
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin, on February 21, 2022, announced a nearly 89% decrease in the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) backlog. This is the first step in the governor’s day one game plan commitment to fix the VEC and put the government to work for Virginians.
On day one, Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater, Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller, and VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth, launched Governor Youngkin’s transformation initiatives at the VEC. The VEC’s Executive Team and agency staff focused on eliminating remaining backlogs and improving service and communications at the agency. As of January 15th, the backlog of employment separation reports has been reduced by nearly 89% from 246,273 to 27,728 and unpaid pending claims have been reduced from 24,887 to 15,846.
“Virginians deserve an unemployment insurance system that is responsive, efficient, and customer-focused,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “On day one, my administration launched the VEC transformation effort with an initial focus on reducing the backlog and we are starting to see encouraging initial results. We have a lot more work to do, but I want Virginians to know we are serious about making the VEC, along with all other state agencies, work for them.”
“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to refocus on our customers, the individuals, and employers, and get them the resources they need. As an initial step, our team is hyper-focused on tackling the remaining backlogs, doubling down on training, and building a world-class employment services agency. This focus is already starting to pay off,” said Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth.
“Eliminating backlogs is job number one,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “We will spare no resource to get this work completed for Virginians who deserve an answer about their unemployment claim. I am proud of our team and their resolve to see this through.”
“Reducing backlogs is the critical first step as we fix VEC processes to help struggling Virginians that have been affected during the pandemic,” said Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller. “We have started the process of transforming the Commission and begun delivering results for the Commonwealth.”
If Virginians or employers have questions about unemployment claims, visit the VEC website at www.vec.virginia.gov, email VEC at customerservice@vec.virginia.gov, or call 866-832-2363 between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
