State News
Lawmakers consider limiting storage of license plate reader data to 30 days
Virginia is considering codifying a 2020 Supreme Court decision that allowed law enforcement to use and store data from license plate readers while limiting most data storage to 30 days.
Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, the patron of House Bill 1437, said the legislation intends to help law enforcement solve cases involving human trafficking, stolen vehicles, and child abductions by accessing data on the state’s roadways.
The legislation would not allow police to use readers for the enforcement of speed limits, traffic regulations, tolling requirements, or high-occupancy vehicle requirements.
The bill moved out of a House transportation subcommittee Tuesday after what Wiley said was two weeks of discussion on concerns about privacy, government oversight, and the level of enforcement.
“I don’t want Big Brother watching everything and taking data on everything we’re doing,” said Wiley. “I don’t think that’s fair, but we want to be focused on the bad actors.”
Should the legislation pass, the Commonwealth Transportation Board would be authorized to make regulations for the use of license plate reader systems on state highways and other roadways owned by the state, cities or towns. According to the bill, all devices used for public safety that record and store videos or images must be erased after 30 days unless they are being used in an active law enforcement investigation.
In Virginia, license plate readers are currently being used by law enforcement, and some neighborhoods have installed scanners. Representatives from the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association and license plate reader companies Flock Safety and Altumin briefly expressed their support for the legislation during Tuesday’s subcommittee hearing.
Tim Confroy, president of the Virginia State Police Association, said the association also supports the bill and noted the technology was used to help find the gunman who shot two journalists in Roanoke during a live broadcast in 2015. The gunman was found more than three hours away in Northern Virginia.
The use of license plate readers and storage of the data they collect sparked a major legal fight in 2015 when the ACLU of Virginia filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Northern Virginia man who learned his license plate had been photographed at least twice by the readers, and the data had been stored on police databases in Fairfax County. The ACLU argued that the Fairfax County Police Department’s use of the readers violated Virginia’s Government Data Collection and Dissemination Practices Act.
On Oct. 22, 2020, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Fairfax County Public Department, allowing law enforcement to keep their data. The department had appealed an earlier decision ordering it to erase any reader data not linked to a criminal investigation and stop using the readers to “passively” collect data on people who aren’t suspected of criminal activity.
The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law and Electronic Frontier Foundation also challenged the police department’s appeal, stating the data reveals a “highly detailed history of our movements, associations and habits” and the department “burdens our location privacy” with such data.
The groups also argued that the police department “ignored” former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli’s determination that law enforcement agencies are prohibited from “passively” collecting data under the Virginia data law.
“We need to take action, but we want to do it right in terms of the application, so our constituents don’t feel like the government is the ‘big watchdog’ monitoring everything about them,” said Wiley.
Subcommittee members voted unanimously to report the bill on Tuesday. No one opposed the legislation.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Va. House panel kills watered-down GOP bill on retail marijuana sales
In a nod to the political reality that the Virginia General Assembly is unlikely to legalize retail sales of marijuana this session, a Republican lawmaker encouraged his colleagues to ask the state’s Cannabis Control Authority to start drawing up rules for a retail marketplace that legislators could look at next year.
Speaking before a GOP-led House of Delegates subcommittee Tuesday night, Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex, said he’s never been a big fan of sanctioning recreational marijuana use. But, he added, Virginia’s refusal to allow retail marijuana sales — while making marijuana legal to grow at home and possess in small amounts — has created public safety risks from unregulated products that are more widely available than ever.
“If we do nothing, we have a problem on our hands,” Hodges said. “And we need to protect the citizens of Virginia from the illicit market.”
Greg Habeeb, a former Republican delegate turned lobbyist representing the Virginia Cannabis Association, said the watered-down bill should be entirely uncontroversial and something even Gov. Glenn Youngkin could support, despite the administration’s reluctance to get behind legal weed sales.
“All this bill does is says the [Cannabis Control Authority], that you all have propped up and funded, should do its job of advising you guys of what a market could look like next year,” Habeeb said.
The vote on the bill was far from unanimous. It failed 5-2, with Republicans opposing it and Democrats supporting it. The same subcommittee rejected a different Republican-sponsored bill that would have established a retail marijuana market rather than planning how it could be done in the future.
The Democratic-led state Senate is still working on its own marijuana sales bill, but the action in the House Tuesday evening is a strong sign the 2023 session will be another year of deadlock on the issue.
As he made a motion to block the legislation that asked the cannabis board to begin drafting rules for how a retail marketplace would function, Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, said the bill didn’t do anything to address illegal or dangerous products currently being sold in Virginia.
“We do have several bills moving forward that address that,” Runion said. “So I think that needs to be our focus.”
Runion did not lay out a case for why the General Assembly can’t pass both bills, moving toward a retail marketplace while also cracking down on largely unregulated products like hemp-derived delta-8, which can still get users high even though it’s technically not marijuana.
The Youngkin administration is backing legislation to impose stricter regulations on businesses that sell those products, with a particular eye toward protecting children from THC-infused edibles that often come in colorful but confusingly labeled packaging.
Because the hemp regulation bills appear to be moving forward in the Senate, there’s still a chance advocates could try to tie the two issues together. The Youngkin administration has pushed back against that approach.
“The decision on whether to legalize retail sales and whether to clean up harmful hemp products hopefully should be considered separately,” Parker Slaybaugh, chief deputy secretary of agriculture and forestry, told lawmakers at a committee hearing.
Numerous representatives from the cannabis industry have insisted the two topics can’t be separated, arguing the state’s problem with unregulated intoxicating products is a direct result of lawmakers’ failure to set up a state-sanctioned market with safer, legal products.
A lobbyist for Jushi, a company that has one of Virginia’s few licenses to sell medical cannabis but also sells recreational products in states that allow them, emphasized that nothing in the scaled-back, one-page Hodges bill would cause any new dispensaries to open.
“We do things incrementally in Virginia,” said Jushi representative Hunter Jamerson. “I think this is that incremental approach.”
The status of two hemp regulation bills in the House was unclear as of Wednesday afternoon when both were surprisingly voted down 11-9 in the Courts of Justice Committee. The committee is not yet done with its meetings, so the legislation could still be revived for another vote.
Linking the marijuana and hemp bills together could force the two sides to negotiate a deal later in the session. However, it could also raise the possibility of failure on both fronts if Democrats refuse to support standalone hemp legislation and Republicans insist on blocking retail weed sales.
On the Senate side, the major cannabis bills are pending in the Finance and Appropriations Committee, which is set to meet Thursday. At the urging of progressive activists, the Senate marijuana bill was amended to give Virginians incarcerated for marijuana-related offenses an opportunity to have their sentences reconsidered by the courts. Some Democrats have insisted on that provision, which supporters see as a matter of fairness to Black communities disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition.
Tuesday is the crossover deadline for each chamber to finish work on its own bills.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Va. regulators propose easing emission limits for data centers over power transmission concerns
With Dominion Energy anticipating possible problems supplying electricity to data centers in parts of Northern Virginia this spring, the state Department of Environmental Quality is proposing to ease certain air emissions rules for facilities in the zone to allow them to get extra power from generators.
In a statement announcing the proposal Thursday, DEQ Director Mike Rolband said the agency is “proposing this temporary and redundant variance out of an abundance of caution to maintain the reliability of the internet and the electric grid while enabling data centers to continue serving their customers.”
The variance, which would be in effect between mid-March and July 31, would suspend certain short-term emissions limits for data centers if they sit in an area for which regional grid operator PJM has issued a warning about acute strains on the transmission system, the network of high-voltage power lines that transport electricity from where it is generated to smaller regional substations.
The data centers would then be allowed to operate their emergency generators during the time period of the warning.
Aaron Proctor, a spokesman for DEQ, said the primary pollutants of concern associated with the generators are nitrogen oxides, with “lesser amounts” of particulate matter.
“We believe the variance’s impact on air quality, if any, would be marginal,” he said in an email, noting that since 2015, the duration of PJM warnings of the type that could trigger the suspension of emissions limits have averaged under 17 hours annually.
“It is impossible to predict accurately what the potential emissions increase could be as a result of the variance because we don’t know how long warnings called during the term of the variance, if any, would last, or what specific geographic area any particular future warning would cover,” he said.
Approximately 150 data centers in Prince William, Fairfax, and Loudoun counties could be eligible for the variance, according to Proctor.
That region, particularly the part of Loudoun known as Data Center Alley, is home to almost 300 facilities that contain servers carrying roughly 70% of global internet traffic. It is the world’s largest concentration of data centers, followed distantly by Silicon Valley.
While Virginia has actively courted further data center development through tax credits, accelerating growth of the industry in Northern Virginia has strained the ability to exist transmission power lines to carry the massive amounts of electricity these facilities require to operate into the areas where they are concentrated.
Today, Dominion says data centers account for roughly 20% of its total electric sales in Virginia. Much of the increase has occurred rapidly: Since 2019, the utility has connected nearly 70 new data centers in the area with over 2,600 megawatts of capacity — an amount equal to what’s needed to power roughly 650,000 homes.
The expansion was flagged by grid operator PJM last January in its five-year forecast of the demand utilities should expect, which noted PJM had had to adjust its Dominion forecast “to account for substantial ongoing growth in data center construction.”
In July, Dominion warned data centers in Ashburn it might be unable to meet power demands. After temporarily pausing connections for new data centers in Data Center Alley to analyze the area’s transmission system, the utility began rolling out plans for a slate of improvements, including substation expansions and the construction of two new major transmission lines.
Those improvements are expected to be completed over the next few years, but a gap between transmission capacity for data centers in the region and those facilities’ demand could remain through the end of July. No other businesses or residential customers will be affected.
While the impacts of potential electricity shortfalls will be limited to data centers in Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William, costs of new transmission projects are borne by all customers.
Data center legislation
This session’s legislation before the General Assembly aims to speed up the transmission upgrades Dominion is already planning. A bill from Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, would order state regulators to approve a set of projects identified by PJM as “Data Center Alley Improvements” no more than 270 days after the utility proposes them. Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, has put forward similar legislation.
A PJM committee this October recommended that the upgrades be done after finding that “numerous reliability violations” could occur in 2024 and 2025 due to data center demands.
Upgrades underway by Dominion don’t take into account any future projects, such as plans by Amazon Web Services to invest $35 billion in expanding data center campuses across Virginia. A release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announcing the plans on Jan. 20 said “numerous localities” are under consideration as sites for the new campuses, which “will be decided at a later date,” and said the expansions are expected to create at least 1,000 new jobs.
Dominion officials say any new data center development will require new transmission.
The rapid growth of the facilities across Virginia has sparked increasing concern in Northern Virginia as centers have spread into Prince William and transmission constraints have emerged.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, this session proposed a study of data center impacts on wildlife and natural resources, including air quality and groundwater, as well as electric reliability and ratepayer costs.
“Northern Virginia is already the data center capital of the world, and we need to know what we’re getting ourselves into with the expansion of an already booming industry that consumes a massive amount of water and energy and often requires substation and high-voltage transmission lines to supply it,” Roem said during a hearing on the resolution Monday.
But while the bill garnered support from groups like the American Battlefield Trust and Virginia Conservation Network, it was opposed by the data center industry and the Youngkin administration. The proposal was scrapped on a 3-2 vote. A Senate version of the bill from Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, is still under consideration.
Another bill from Roem, House Bill 1986, would have required the state to develop stormwater management regulations for data centers located near Manassas National Battlefield Park. DEQ Director Rolband and Meta both opposed the measure, saying it could have a chilling effect on the industry.
Petersen’s Senate Bill 1078, meanwhile, would limit local governments to approving only those data centers sited in areas that “will have a minimal impact on historical, agricultural, and cultural resources” and won’t be within a mile of a national park, state park or “historically significant site.” It would also require governments to assess the project’s impact on water usage, carbon emissions, and agricultural resources.
Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, and Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, have introduced bills that would lead to the undergrounding of transmission lines in their districts, following resident unhappiness over aboveground transmission lines linked to data center development. Both are advancing in their respective chambers.
But the House Commerce and Energy Committee Tuesday killed a similar proposal from Roem.
“There’s a lot of issues surrounding this bill. A lot of people are very concerned about it,” said committee chair Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, before motioning to reject it.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Transgender sports bill advances in House and more Va. headlines
• A bill prohibiting transgender students in Virginia’s public schools and universities from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity advanced out of a Republican-led subcommittee Monday.—WTOP
• “The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher reopened Monday with stepped-up security and a new administrator, as nervous parents and students expressed optimism about a return to the classroom.”—Associated Press
• A federal civil rights lawsuit brought against Powhatan County officials by the family of a Black teenager who accused the county of mishandling an alleged hate crime has been settled for $15,000.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• New Virginia population data shows Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing people and the Richmond region growing fast.—Cardinal News
• Portsmouth’s new casino has already changed its smoking policy one week after its grand opening after guests complained about indoor smoking, which Virginia banned in most public places more than a decade ago.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Most gun storage bills appear doomed in Virginia General Assembly
As Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, pitched a Republican-led subcommittee last week on his proposed law requiring gun owners to lock up their firearms and ammunition if there are children in the home, he raised his index finger in the air and began a visual demonstration.
He pressed his fingertip to the biometric gun safe on the podium before him, showing the audience the safe would quickly open for him and no one else. For gun owners with hundreds of dollars to spend on a weapon, Simon said, a secure storage device that can be bought online for $60 wouldn’t be an overly expensive proposition.
“It’s a pretty simple thing to ask people to do,” said Simon. “I will point out that we have seatbelt laws, bicycle helmet laws, and life jacket laws. All designed to protect children.”
Gun rights groups felt it wasn’t so simple.
In testimony on Simon’s bill and a similar proposal in the state Senate, Philip Van Cleave, president of the pro-gun Virginia Citizens Defense League, raised doubts about whether there are safes big enough to hold all the ammo he and other gun owners keep on hand. He also argued some minors can be safely trained to access a firearm to help with home defense.
“One size does not fit all,” Van Cleave said last week before GOP lawmakers voted to kill Simon’s bill. “There are a lot of teenagers that have had a lot of education on guns. They know safety.”
Several bills dealing with safe gun storage were filed for the Virginia General Assembly’s 2023 session after a 6-year-old student shot a Newport News elementary school teacher with a gun the boy allegedly got from home. But even if the bills pass the Democratic Senate, they appear doomed to failure based on recent no votes in Republican-controlled committees in the House of Delegates.
“They don’t even want to hold irresponsible gun owners accountable,” Lori Haas, Virginia director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, said Monday afternoon after the bills’ fate became clear.
Democrats have urged their colleagues to do more to address increased gun-related deaths among children and teenagers, arguing that, regardless of enforcement, tougher laws could raise awareness of the importance of safe gun storage. Republicans have argued adding new layers of gun control won’t work because the state already has laws that can be used against negligent or reckless gun owners. A breakthrough gun-control package Virginia Democrats passed in 2020 included a bill strengthening penalties for adults who “recklessly” leave a loaded firearm accessible to minors under the age of 14.
“I just think sometimes we overthink all of this, and we go too far,” House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, said after voting against several storage bills.
The Newport News incident made national headlines and has renewed debate over when and how gun owners should be held accountable if they fail to keep a firearm away from a child. Authorities and experts have indicated the boy is too young to be charged criminally, and charges have not been filed against the parents.
“We have a crime that has a victim and no perpetrator,” Andrew Goddard, a gun-control advocate with the Virginia Center for Public Safety, said of the classroom shooting as he testified in favor of a bill making it easier to file a civil lawsuit against a child’s parents if the child causes harm with a gun. That bill also failed Monday on a party-line vote.
Though gun-rights supporters quibbled with the storage rules laid out in proposals mandating specific security precautions, they also took exception to a narrower approach that would let authorities hold gun owners responsible only if a minor accesses a firearm and uses it to commit a violent crime or hurt themself or others, or takes it onto school property. The bill’s sponsor, Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, said his proposal would still leave gun owners the flexibility to decide what gun safety measures are appropriate for their homes.
At a hearing Monday, VanValkenburg argued his bill aligns with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Republicans’ position that the law should target actual gun crimes rather than creating new burdens for law-abiding, responsible gun owners.
“I think this extends to adults who irresponsibility let minors access their firearms,” said VanValkenburg, a Henrico County school teacher.
VanValkenburg said he amended his bill from its original version to address concerns it could get parents in legal trouble if a child were caught with a gun while committing a minor offense like jaywalking. He added that the amended version would also free parents from liability in hunting accidents involving minors.
The changes didn’t sway Republican lawmakers on the subcommittee.
Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, suggested the Newport News shooting has more to do with the alleged failure of school officials to take warnings about the boy seriously than with any glaring holes in the state’s gun laws.
“There’s this belief that when there’s a tragedy, we can pass a law, and we can prevent that,” said Anderson, who owns a gun shop. “These types of laws aren’t going to fix what the victims here are upset about.”
Jonathan Bremer, the father of a 13-year-old Henrico girl who was shot to death by another student in 2021 using a handgun that belonged to his legal guardian, urged lawmakers to support the bill. He said the death of his daughter, Lucia Bremer, was partly the result of a “serious miscalculation” by adults in the shooter’s life.
“I am often asked about what punishment the gun owner received. I share with them that the gun owner does not seem to have broken any laws,” Bremer said. “Each time I share that piece of information, it is just as shocking to them as it was to me and my wife and boys the first time we heard it.”
The teenager who killed Lucia Bremer recently pleaded guilty to first-degree murder ahead of a scheduled jury trial, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He has not yet been sentenced.
The boy’s guardian was prosecuted on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A judge found the guardian not guilty after concluding prosecutors had failed to provide sufficient evidence of a crime.
One gun storage bill that hasn’t been heard yet may have a chance at winning bipartisan support. Legislation filed by Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, would create a new state income tax credit allowing taxpayers to write off the purchase of “firearm safety devices” such as gun safes and lock boxes. If that bill passes, filers could claim a credit of up to $300 per year.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care
Two bills that would have required private insurers in Virginia to provide coverage for state-certified doula care were unanimously struck down last week by lawmakers in both chambers, who instead requested a study of the proposal.
The bills will now go before the Senate Health Insurance Reform Commission, which is charged with studying mandated health insurance benefits.
Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Portsmouth, and Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, described their identical bills as a way to help reduce maternal mortality and alleviate some of the disparities in the care received by women of color and white women during and after pregnancy. Studies have shown that doulas—nonmedical professionals trained to provide a broad range of support services during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum — significantly improve outcomes for both parent and child, especially in low-income and minority populations.
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating a state certification process for doulas, meaning they must complete training approved by the Virginia Board of Health.
Clark and Boysko’s legislation this year would have required private health plans that include obstetrical services to cover at least eight doula visits for pregnant women during and after pregnancy and support during labor and delivery.
The United States has one of the highest rates of maternal death compared to other developed countries, Boysko told the Senate Committee on Commerce and Labor last week. Black women are nearly three times more likely than non-Hispanic white women to die from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“There are a plethora of data and studies that have shown tremendous benefits and cost savings from providing doula care,” said Galina Varchena, policy director for Birth in Color RVA, an organization focused on providing maternal care for women of color that also worked on Clark’s bill.
Clark said in an interview that he still suffers from complications during his own delivery.
“We know there’s still implicit biases and different things that happen in our prenatal and health care systems,” he said.
In 2020, following the Health Insurance Reform Commission study, the General Assembly passed legislation making state-certified doula care available for Medicaid users.
Virginia currently has 87 state-certified doulas, and around 100 Medicaid members have received doula services so far, said Rebecca Dooley, communications director for the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, in an email.
Douglas Gray from the Virginia Association of Health Plans told a House Commerce and Energy subcommittee last week that “typically in the commercial world, we have licensed people rather than certified people, so there needs to be a conversation about how this would work.”
The State Corporation Commission and the Virginia Bureau of Insurance will do a preliminary analysis of the costs and benefits of private insurance coverage for doulas before the Health Insurance Reform Commission holds public hearings on the proposal, said Dave Wesolowski, chief of staff for HIRC Chair Sen. George Barker, D-Alexandria, in an email.
By “opening up this door to allow private insurance to cover doula care,” Clark said, Virginia can “start giving the people that haven’t had a voice to finally have care.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair
A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session.
On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd.
While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, and subcommittee Chairman James Edmunds, R-Halifax, said it could possibly still be brought back in amended form to apply only to March’s locality, House Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, said the bill is likely to remain dormant.
“I don’t see a path forward for the bill,” Ware said, noting “the subcommittee heard the testimony and didn’t feel compelled to make a motion.”
The bill was a way to address the deer population in Southwest Virginia, March said during a hearing on the proposal.
“[My parents] live in east Tennessee, and they say they’ve never seen as many deer as when they come to see us in Southwest Virginia,” she said.
Department of Wildlife Resources modeling indicates that the state’s deer population has been relatively stable, between about 900,000 and 1.1 million over the past decade. Currently, the hunting season is limited to the fall and early winter, with extensions for certain localities.
March said extending the season could help address several problems around the state linked to deer, including the appearance of chronic wasting disease in Fairfax County, which adopted an urban archery program to curb the deer population. A 2021 drone study found Arlington’s deer population had exceeded healthy levels. She said that Lyme disease from ticks associated with deer is also a concern, and seasonal workers have complained about not having enough time to hunt.
Stephanie Taillon, senior assistant director of governmental relations for the Virginia Farm Bureau, said extending the hunting season would allow farmers to protect crops and livestock that are damaged by deer as soon as the damage occurs.
The Department of Wildlife Resources was neutral on the proposed legislation.
Deer are Virginia’s most hunted and viewed species, said DWR Executive Director Ryan Brown. He added that the state’s current 10-year deer management plan recognizes numbers are not uniform around Virginia, with urban and suburban areas typically having larger populations due to the lack of hunting opportunities.
The plan has led to some of the longest hunting seasons in the country, Brown said. Virginia also has a kill permit program for when wildlife has damaged crops or residential plants, and the department offers guidance for non-lethal solutions.
“It’s not exactly the case that a longer season necessarily leads to greater harvest,” Brown said. “We do our best according to the science and according to the cultural demands of the affected.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
