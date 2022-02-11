Regional News
Lawmakers, families, advocates challenge handling of COVID in federal prisons
WASHINGTON – Michael Carvajal seemed optimistic as he highlighted the steps the Federal Bureau of Prisons has taken to protect inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The bureau was one of the first agencies to offer COVID testing and vaccinations.… Approximately 80% of our staff and 70% of our inmates have been fully vaccinated and we continue to increase those rates,” Carvajal, the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, told a Feb. 3 House Judiciary Committee hearing.
“The bureau has transferred more than 37,000 inmates to community custody, after review of medically vulnerable inmates based on assessments,” he added.
But lawmakers and other critics insist that federal prison inmates were less protected from COVID-19 than the general public, more died than has been made public, and incarcerated people remain exposed to greater health risks than the prisons bureau will acknowledge.
“There’ve been at least 300 people who have died while in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” Corene Kendrick, deputy director of the ACLU National Prison Project, told Capital News Service. “Incarcerated people, generally, are three times more likely to die of COVID-19 than people in the general population.”
According to the prison bureau’s COVID website, 4,672 federal inmates and 1,990 BOP staff have confirmed positive test results for the virus nationwide. The website said 285 inmates and seven staff members have died from COVID so far.
Of the 285 inmate deaths, 11 occurred while on home confinement, according to the bureau. The inmate totals listed do not include inmates participating in the Federal Location Monitoring program, inmates supervised under the United States Probation Office, or those being held in privately-managed prisons or state facilities or jails.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, asked Carvajal during the congressional hearing what to do about preventing deaths in federal prisons.
“We have been in lockstep with the CDC from day one,” Carvajal said. “That is why we appreciate the ability under the CARES Act to transfer people out. We were able to lower our population. We are following CDC guidance. We do everything in collaboration with them.”
While data on the medical isolation rate, facility vaccination rate, and community transmission rate are all available on the prison bureau’s website, advocates, including Kendrick and Joshua Manson, a researcher with the UCLA Law COVID Behind Bars data project, argue that most of the information on how many people have been infected with, or died of, the virus is inaccurate.
“They’re not being fully transparent,” Manson told Capital News Service. “They’re sort of just asking the public to trust them when they’ve really given the public no reason to trust them. There have been enormous numbers of people who’ve been infected in the Bureau of Prisons’ custody…but we know that the actual number is considerably higher than that.”
When asked about criticisms of its data and policies, a prison bureau spokesperson referred CNS to the agency’s website.
Carvajal, a Trump administration appointee, announced his resignation in January. He is staying on until he is replaced.
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, has been a vocal critic of Carvajal’s tenure.
“For years, the Bureau of Prisons has been plagued by corruption, chronic understaffing, and mismanagement,” the senator said in January. “In the nearly two years since Director Carvajal was handpicked by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, he has failed to address the mounting crises in our nation’s federal prison system, including failing to fully implement the landmark First Step Act.
His resignation is an opportunity for new, reform-minded leadership at the Bureau of Prisons.”
In April 2021, Durbin noted that “at times, the infection rate for the federal prison population has been nearly six times higher than in the community at large. At that time, he said, 230 inmates had died of COVID – “nearly all of whom had preexisting conditions that made them particularly and obviously vulnerable.”
“Several were within months of being released,” Durbin said. “And 55 died after their request for compassionate release was denied or while their request was pending.”
Durbin and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have introduced legislation aimed at ensuring that the most vulnerable inmates, particularly older prisoners, can be eligible for compassionate release or moved to home confinement to complete their sentences.
“In the middle of a pandemic the federal government ought to be doing everything it can to protect the inmates in its care,” Grassley said.
Both Manson and Kendrick spotlighted what they said were inconsistencies in cumulative COVID-19 case numbers in the prison bureau’s records.
“One of the things that they do is the cumulative counts of COVID-19 infections sometimes goes down…BOP officials finally admitted that what they were doing was as people were getting discharged from BOP custody, they would then remove that person from the total count of infected people,” Kendrick said.
Additionally, Manson urged caution on trusting the prison bureau’s numbers on vaccinated individuals inside correctional facilities.
Manson said the bureau’s website has a category for “fully vaccinated” inmates, but that website does note that the numbers reported don’t include the number of people who have been given a booster.”
“Now, I don’t really think that you can call someone fully inoculated right now if they haven’t received the booster,” he said.
The prisons bureau also is not doing enough to ensure that its own employees are properly masked and vaccinated, according to critics and inmates’ family members.
Prison bureau employees who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated are required to comply with CDC and agency guidance, including, according to the agency, “wearing masks regardless of the transmission rate in a given area, physical distancing, regular testing and adhering to applicable travel restrictions.”
UCLA’s Behind Bars Prison Project also noted a dramatic uptick in the presence of COVID infections in December and January with the Omicron surge. For the first time, more than 10,000 active COVID cases were reported in January among the 150,000 inmates in the prison bureau’s 120 facilities, the project said.
The UCLA project also gives the Federal Bureau of Prisons an “F” for its data collection methods.
Neela, who asked that her last name not be used in order to protect the identity of her husband, who is incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution El Reno in Oklahoma, told CNS prison guards were one of the reasons the virus spread and returned in that facility.
“I don’t think they’re doing their part as far as the guards are concerned because we don’t have contact visits right now, it’s all through like a plexiglass,” she said. “The only way these people are getting COVID is through guards.”
“And I’ve gotten in there and I’ve seen a guard could care less about COVID,” Neela said. “I don’t know how many guards are coming into work and have COVID. But I know every time I go, they’re not wearing their masks. Is that the reason? I don’t know. But, I don’t think that’s helping the situation.”
Kendrick said advocates have also been pushing for less overcrowding and better hygiene practices. She said cleanliness is not often given priority inside federal facilities.
“You’re having them sit in cells for two to four days at a time and then allowing them 20 minutes to call their loved ones, take a shower, and get on the email, do whatever, and of course, the priority for these guys is talking to their loved ones because they’re concerned,” Neela said.
“So now you’re cutting their time to clean themselves, and then you’re not giving them the necessary tools to do that,” she said. “I mean, how do you expect people not to get sick if you’re not giving them soap or hand sanitizer?”
Vaccine education has also been put on the back burner inside prisons, according to Neela. She revealed that people jailed at El Reno were encouraged to take vaccinations by offering an optimistic picture of what the facility would look like after the majority of the population was vaccinated.
“…They were kind of bribing the inmates, they weren’t really educating them on why. They just told them, ‘if we can get a facility to 98%, then we can go back to everything being open, not having constant lockdown’ and things of that nature,” she said. “I do have friends that have loved ones at other facilities, and I’ve heard the opposite. So I do think it depends on the facility, who’s running the facility.”
The Prison Policy Initiative has been one of the organizations pushing for more vaccine education inside federal prisons, such as bringing in family members and community leaders.
“If you consider that incarcerated people have a long history of insufficient medical treatment and even medical neglect and abuse at the hands of the very same people who are not trying to vaccinate them, you can understand why it’s important to bring in people…to help convince them to take the vaccine,” said Wanda Bertram, a communications strategist for the Prison Policy Initiative.
Bertram also suggested that compassionate release and home confinement during the pandemic will help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“A woman wrote in to our website yesterday and told us that her husband was supposed to be released to home confinement, and checked off the boxes that the (prison bureau) had laid out for people to be released to home confinement,” Bertram said. “But, he was not actually released under that program, and he got sent to a halfway house and the halfway house is full of COVID.”
The Justice Department in December gave the Federal Bureau of Prisons the discretion to allow formerly incarcerated individuals to remain in home confinement even as the pandemic eases. The action reverses a Trump administration policy that directed the bureau to return those who were allowed to remain in home confinement to correctional facilities if they still had time to serve.
By CHRIS BARYLICK and MARGARET ATTRIDGE
Capital News Service
With short blood supplies, Red Cross partners with LGBTQ+ groups to research potential new sources
WASHINGTON – America needs more blood.
Blood supplies, which typically run at about a five-day stock on hospital shelves, have been reduced to less than a one-day supply of certain blood types, according to Ashley Henyan, communications director for the American Red Cross. That is also the case in the national capital region.
Blood already has a limited 42-day shelf life, and blood platelets last only five days. Regular donors would have to roll up their sleeves once every 56 days to give the Red Cross the reserve it is more accustomed to.
The shortages come as the Red Cross, in a study funded by the Food and Drug Administration, examines the viability of changing existing donation rules to permit gay and bisexual men to donate blood without a long waiting period after their last sexual contact with other men.
The blood shortage and looming expiration dates of the blood available on the shelves also pose additional difficulties to a medical system already experiencing severe challenges during the COVID pandemic.
Blood donations usually see a decrease in the summer months, throughout the holiday season, and during the winter months. Outside of these time periods, donations typically increase.
“We’re just not seeing it bounce back,” Henyan told Capital News Service. “So because it stayed at this low point for so many months in a row now, that’s what’s making it a crisis.”
Henyan also pointed out that blood “cannot be manufactured, it cannot be produced, and it cannot be stockpiled,” factors that make a steady supply of donors absolutely critical to resolving the shortage. She also cited that there is currently “less than a one-day” supply for Maryland and the District of Columbia.
“It’s kind of leading to this perfect storm where we’re unable to collect as much, but you need more,” said Kate Fry, CEO of America’s Blood Centers, an organization that works alongside the Red Cross and helps distribute donated blood to regions where it needs to be.
Fry also works to counteract misinformation about blood donation during the pandemic. “If you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated, you can still donate blood,” she said.
Despite the blood shortages, the FDA still has policies in place barring men from donating blood until three months after their most recent sexual encounter with other men.
This three-month period replaced a 12-month period in the spring of 2020, an attempt by the FDA to allow more flexibility in blood donations during a shortage. However, the changed guidance isn’t sufficient to solve the shortage problem, or include sexually-active gay and bisexual men in more frequent blood donations, according to Henyan.
“I think it’s unfortunate how many gay and bisexual men feel excluded, not just are excluded, but actually feel excluded from donating blood,” said Christian Morris, a recruitment specialist with the Whitman-Walker Institute, a Washington-based LGBTQ research, policy, and advocacy organization founded in 1973 as an HIV clinic.
Morris has recruited almost 300 participants with the Whitman-Walker Institute for what is being called “the Assessing Donor Variability and New Concepts in Eligibility,” or ADVANCE, study.
The study “hopes to provide evidence to repeal the current policy that discriminates against the participation of gay and bisexual men in donating blood,” according to Morris. Instead, the donation policy could be changed to rely on a case-by-case risk assessment for each potential donor.
Josh Sorbe, a 24-year-old participant from Washington, found out about the ADVANCE study through Twitter and decided to donate blood at the Washington location because it was a way to give back during Pride Month in October.
Sorbe told CNS the whole process took three weeks and included a health history questionnaire and donating four vials of blood. He said he hopes that the study will modernize FDA guidance on donating blood.
“A lot of data is rooted potentially in homophobia from the 20th century and this groundbreaking study really allows us to bring the discussion about blood eligibility donation requirements into 2022,” Sorbe said.
While the ADVANCE study is still ongoing, Morris said he is “confident” that the FDA policy on gay and bisexual men donating blood will be updated within the next couple of years.
For Sorbe, updated guidance would be deeply satisfying.
“The queer community…is willing to step up when people need help, and the fact that some of the most likely givers are still ruled out from archaic eligibility requirements is absurd to me,” he said. “So, I’m really hoping this allows us to have the conversation (of) who can donate blood. It’s super easy, it’s not hard to do and it’s one of the best things you can do that can change someone’s life.”
Fugitive leads law enforcement on multi-jurisdictional pursuit
On February 10th, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was alerted, by an off-duty Strasburg Police Officer, of a possible wanted subject on Cedar Creek Grade in a white Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Deputies Austin Stump, James Glantz and Sgt. Eddie Roberts located the suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Cedar Creek Grade where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect took off. A pursuit was initiated as the subject continued on Cedar Creek to Middle Road and headed North towards the city of Winchester. Once within the city limits, the suspect used Valley Ave., Weems Ln., Loudoun St., Featherbed and Pleasant Valley to attempt to elude law enforcement. The suspect was observed passing vehicles from the opposing lane of travel, as well as traveling off the roadway at times, and was witnessed committing a felony hit & run of another motorist at the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Weems Lane.
The Suspect continued South on Pleasant Valley and back out into the county on Papermill Road. Once again, the vehicle passed others from the opposing lane of travel, including a funeral procession, and eventually went off-road and drove through the grounds of Shenandoah Memorial Park. The suspect drove over, and damaged, cemetery plots and grave markers before making his way back out onto Front Royal Pike (Route 522 South) heading North towards the interstate. The suspect avoided several attempts by law enforcement to deploy tire deflation devices as sheriff’s deputies were joined by members of the Winchester Police Dept. and Virginia State Police.
The vehicle continued North on Rt. 522 and got onto Interstate 81 at the 313. Once on I-81, the suspect’s top speed was 95 mph. The subject drove, and passed other motorists, on the shoulders at times before eventually crossing the median near exit 321 and traveling the wrong way up the southbound on-ramp, crossing Hopewell Road and continuing the wrong way on the southbound off-ramp and heading North in the southbound lanes of I-81. The suspect continued North on I-81 into West Virginia where the West Virginia State Police took over the pursuit. Updated reports advised the subject exited the interstate in Inwood and continued to flee on Route 51 eastbound through Berkeley County and into Jefferson County where tire deflation devices were successfully deployed, taking out 3 of 4 tires, and the suspect vehicle being disabled and stopped in a fielded area.
The suspect, identified as Michael Paul Warner (DOB 9/27/1980), was taken into custody without incident. Warner is wanted out of Chesapeake for absconding and currently on active probation through that jurisdiction. Frederick County charges sought, resulting from this incident, include Felony Hit & Run (2 counts), Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, Destruction of Property and various traffic infractions.
TSA sees a record number of gun detections at airports in Maryland and nationwide
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) detected a record number of guns at airports in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area in 2021.
Last year, TSA officers found 72 firearms at Baltimore Washington International-Thurgood Marshall Airport, Ronald Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport — a surge from 30 firearms in 2020 and a smaller climb from 60 firearms in 2019.
In two instances near the end of 2021, two men were arrested within a four-day span at Reagan National Airport for having handguns and ammunition in their carry-on bags. One of the men had 116 bullets in his carry-on, and the other had his firearm loaded with six bullets.
And on Feb. 1, TSA cited another man at Reagan for having a loaded handgun with one bullet in the chamber. TSA stated in a press release that it’s the fifth time this year they’ve detected guns at Reagan’s checkpoints.
The increase in these kinds of events corroborates a nationwide trend. TSA announced that officers found a record number of guns throughout 2021 — nearly 6,000 firearms, totaling a rate of 10.2 guns per million passengers. The rise follows an upward trend over the last decade.
“On behalf of the dedicated TSA officers of DCA ensuring all passengers are safe flying from Reagan Airport, I want to be crystal clear,” Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Reagan National Airport, stated in a press release. “You cannot bring a gun onto a flight—not loaded or unloaded, not locked, not even if you have a concealed carry permit.”
At airports across the country, passengers are permitted to bring their firearms only under certain requirements. Guns must be unloaded in locked containers and declared as checked baggage, according to TSA.
Failure to comply with these requirements could result in fines ranging from $4,100 to nearly $14,000.
While the increase in guns caught by TSA doesn’t necessarily imply foul play, loaded guns made up about 86% of the total firearms detected nationwide at checkpoints in 2021, according to a TSA press release.
Airports with the highest number of firearm detections are not only the busiest in the country, but are also usually found in states with the highest levels of gun ownership.
In Georgia, for example, about 39% of adults own firearms, according to data collected by RAND Corporation. And Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — the busiest airport in the country, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — saw 507 gun detections throughout 2021.
In Maryland, only about 21% of adults own firearms, according to RAND. Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International, the 26th busiest airport in the country according to FAA data, only saw 23 gun detections in 2021.
Nationwide, more people have attempted to purchase guns in recent years. The National Shooting Sports Foundation reported that in 2020 over 8.4 million people bought a firearm for the first time. That same year, a record 21 million background checks were conducted, the foundation stated.
By: Jonathan Tercasio
Capital News Service
Maryland Gov. Hogan announces he will not run for U.S. Senate, a blow to Republicans’ chance to flip the seat and win back the Senate
Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced Tuesday that he will not run for the U.S. Senate, ending the Republican Party’s best chance of flipping the seat now held by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.
His surprise announcement at the end of a press conference touting the state’s continued recovery from the omicron variant put to bed two years of speculation of a Hogan candidacy after a campaign by national GOP leaders to lure him into the race.
“When I pledged to the people of Maryland that I was going to give this job as governor everything I’ve got every single day that I’m given, I meant it,” said Hogan, whose final term ends January 2023. “And that commitment is far more important to me than any political campaign.”
The decision is a blow to Republican chances to win the seat in November. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between the two parties, but Vice President Kamala Harris, D, casts the deciding vote in a legislative tie.
Hogan said he informed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, and other Republican leaders of his decision Tuesday morning.
“He would have been a great candidate for the Senate,” McConnell said at an unrelated press conference in Washington on Tuesday. “He has been a terrific governor, but looking to November, let’s keep our eye on the ball. The president’s got a disastrous approval rating.”
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the party’s Senate fundraising arm, released a statement shortly after Hogan’s announcement.
“Senate Republicans are suffering a series of humiliating recruitment failures because their potential candidates know they cannot defeat strong Senate Democrats.”
The Maryland Democratic Party said in a separate statement it was focused “on getting Democrats elected, not Gov. Hogan’s future endeavors.”
“However, we do hope that now he will find more time in his schedule of appearing on cable news shows to do his job,” Maryland Democratic Party Executive Director Eva Lewis said in the statement. “Every day, Marylanders are faced with the consequences of his underfunded and understaffed government agencies.”
A potential electoral showdown between Hogan and Van Hollen had been teased for months.
Hogan, a moderate Republican in an overwhelmingly blue state, has remained popular among Maryland voters. A poll by Gonzales Research and Media Services in early January showed him with a 74% approval rating.
A late 2020 poll from Maryland Matters and Change Research gave Hogan a 16-point advantage over Van Hollen.
Van Hollen can “rest easy and get a good night’s sleep tonight,” Hogan joked at the press conference.
But the Maryland seat currently is rated “solid Democratic” by Inside Elections, the Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball.
Van Hollen’s campaign spokesman, Keith Presley, told the Capital News Service the senator was not concerned about a possible Hogan candidacy.
“As we have said time and again, Senator Van Hollen is ready to go up against whoever Mitch McConnell recruits,” Presley said.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee remained confident in its ability to flip the Senate in November.
“The fact that Democrats were worried about a race in Maryland says everything you need to know about their chances of holding the Senate this cycle,” the organization said in a statement after Hogan’s announcement.
An America United, Hogan’s nonprofit political organization, raised just over $450,000 between 2019 and 2020. In 2021, it saw fundraising skyrocket to between $3 million and $4 million according to the organization’s Executive Director David Weinman.
Hogan said though he will not run for the Senate, it does not mean he will be politically inactive.
“This does not mean that I plan to sit on the sidelines when it comes to the serious challenges facing our country and our democracy,” he said. “I’m going to continue to call it like I see it, and I’ll keep speaking out about the divisiveness and dysfunction in Washington, and about fixing the broken politics.”
Hogan, who has been mentioned as a candidate for president in 2024 and has gained a national profile as governor, did not rule out a run for the presidency in two years.
“I think the world’s going to be a different place a year from now and in the meantime,” Hogan said. “I’m not going to do a lot of thinking about that.”
Hogan said that his decision to challenge for the Oval Office in 2024 will not be dictated by whether former President Donald Trump runs for a second term.
“I wouldn’t care whether the former president runs or not,” Hogan said.
Logan Hill, Kaitlyn Levinson and Vanessa G. Sanchez also contributed to this story.
Bill aims to reform law that means second chance for most, but can trigger deportation for Maryland immigrants
ANNAPOLIS – Under Maryland law, first-time, nonviolent offenders of relatively minor crimes can plead guilty and receive probation, and after successful completion, go on without the burden of a criminal conviction haunting the rest of their lives.
Not so for the immigrants in the state. In order to receive probation, they must plead guilty to a crime, which for them can lead to deportation or make them ineligible to receive a green card or to become a citizen.
State legislators, advocates, and prosecutors, including the Maryland Attorney General, agree that the 47-year-old law, which has given thousands of Maryland residents a second chance, unfairly harms immigrants including those who are lawfully living and working in the state, immigrants brought to the country as children, so-called “Dreamers” protected under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, and undocumented residents.
Sen. Susan C. Lee, D-Montgomery, and Del. Wanika B. Fisher, D-Prince George’s, are sponsoring legislation titled Probation Not Deportation (SB0265/HB0559) that would amend the state statute, called Probation Before Judgment, so immigrants would not be vulnerable to further penalties.
The Senate took up the bill this week and the House of Delegates will hold a hearing in the upcoming weeks.
“The current PBJ law unintentionally created an unequal application for citizens and non-citizens, and this bill is largely a technical fix to achieve equal justice” Lee, the lead sponsor on the bill, said Wednesday during a hearing on the legislation before the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.
The provision adds a method for a judge to grant immigrants probation without having them plead guilty during the sentencing process. Advocates, including criminal justice officials, said it will not erode the original method of obtaining probation.
Federal immigration law interprets probation as a conviction because the person pled guilty to a crime and that can lead to harsh consequences the bill is designed to eliminate.
During the hearing, witnesses said the federal immigration policy undermines the intent of PBJ but can be fixed at the state level by making probation not a conviction under state and federal laws.
They also said the law disproportionately impacts people of color. Attorney Emily Jones from Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, an organization representing immigrants in detention, said that more than half of her clients were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after having contact with the criminal system and almost 99% of them are Black or brown.
Some senators are concerned, however, that the bill could constitute a violation of the due process of the Maryland Constitution.
“You can’t put people on probation unless you have them plead guilty,” Sen. Michael Hough, R-Frederick and Carroll, said during the hearing.
Advocates and criminal law experts countered that the provision would only pause the finding of guilt, acknowledging that the facts of guilt exist.
The state’s attorneys for Caroline and Montgomery counties testified in favor of the bill during the hearing and the committee received a letter of support from the Attorney General’s office.
The letter said the bill “will help avoid devastating immigration consequences for people who commit minor crimes.”
In an interview with the Capital News Service, Gabriela Kahrl, a lawyer and associate director at the Chacon Center for Immigrant Law in the University of Maryland-Baltimore, said the change in the law would “create equal opportunity to probation for every Marylander, regardless of whether they are a U.S. citizen or not.”
“The person is not getting anything other than the failure to trigger the federal immigration statute that considers it a conviction,” Kahrl said.
Janice Alonzo, an academic advisor and adjunct faculty member at Community College of Baltimore County, told legislators Wednesday she worries that a family member under DACA protection could be deported after being placed on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol two years ago.
The man has completed alcohol counseling classes and is working to pay the court-ordered fine, Alonzo said. Deportation would tear her family apart, she told the committee.
“We’ve cried and are very worried about the fact that this family member could be sent back home because of his one-night mistake,” she said.
The current law has devastating consequences for people who oftentimes are offenders of small crimes including theft, drug possession, or a dispute, said John F. Gossart, a former U.S. immigration judge who also testified at the hearing.
“We’re talking about individuals who have made a mistake, recognize their mistakes, and are willing to rehabilitate themselves,” Gossart, a judge with the Baltimore Immigration Court for 31 years, told Capital News Service in an interview.
He is a member of the Board of Directors for the Immigration Law Section with the Federal Bar Association, a voluntary organization for private and government lawyers and judges practicing law in a federal court.
Gossart said over his career he had no choice but to issue deportation orders for more than a hundred immigrants who had received probation. The law did not permit him to give them a second chance even if he thought they deserved one, he said.
He recalled deporting a permanent resident on probation, a father of two U.S. citizens, and a homeowner who Gossart described as a decent and good person.
“None of that counted,” he said. “I had no choice. I was correct under the law, but I did not do justice that day,” he said.
By Vanessa G. Sánchez
Capital News Service
Rotz Pharmacy continues partnership with LFCC with $25,000 scholarship endowment
Rotz Pharmacy is once again teaming up with LFCC for the good of the community. Jason Rotz and Corey Boxwell, co-owners of the Winchester independent pharmacy, recently presented a $25,000 check to the LFCC Educational Foundation. The donation will be used to create an endowed scholarship that students will be able to start applying for this winter.
“We are excited to work with Jason and Corey on this impactful gift,” said foundation development officer Andy Gyurisin. “Rotz Pharmacy has always believed in the health and education of the local community. This donation will allow our students to pursue their dreams, careers, and future endeavors.”
With vaccinations against Covid-19 on the horizon last winter, Rotz reached out to the college about offering Moderna vaccines on the Middletown Campus. In late winter and early spring, more than 5,000 shots were given in a series of clinics. Besides protecting the public health, the clinics provided valuable hands-on experience for our nursing students.
The success of that partnership and their prior experience at LFCC were instrumental in motivating Rotz and Boxwell to make their generous gift. Both men attended LFCC early in their academic careers before ultimately graduating from Shenandoah University.
“Our involvement with LFCC has been exceptional, first as students and more recently as partners to provide our community with life-saving vaccines,” said Boxwell. “We hope this gift will make it easier for local students who have decided to pursue a career in healthcare.”
Rotz’s father, John, began the pharmacy more than 45 years ago when he bought what was then Barry’s Drug Store at 23 W. Boscawen St., in 1976, shortly after graduating from the Medical College of Virginia’s School of Pharmacy. He would later change the name to Medical Circle Pharmacy, and finally Rotz Pharmacy. The current pharmacy, located at 1338 Amherst St., was built in 2004. Jason Rotz and Bowell bought the pharmacy from John Rotz in 2017.
“When I began talking to LFCC officials about partnering on the vaccine clinics, I was impressed by the can-do attitude they had,” Rotz said. “It just reminded me of our pharmacy and our emphasis on customer service. I feel like LFCC and Rotz Pharmacy are sometimes overshadowed by larger entities, but are truly hidden gems here in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, and we both do so much to improve the lives of those living here.”
For more information about the LFCC Foundation’s scholarship program, please contact LFCC Foundation Executive Director Liv Heggoy at 540-868-4091, or lheggoy@lfcc.edu. The LFCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To make a gift to support scholarships, please visit lfcc.edu/donate.
