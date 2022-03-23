State News
Lawmakers opt for study over elimination of jail, prison fees
Incarcerated people and their loved ones will continue to pay fees that advocates and some lawmakers say are too stiff.
Senate Bill 581, introduced by Sen. Joseph Morrissey, D-Richmond, initially proposed to eliminate jail fees related to the costs of an inmate’s keep, work release, or participation in educational or rehabilitative programs. Additional costs include telephone services, commissaries, and electronic visitation systems.
Paulettra James, the co-founder of Sistas in Prison Reform, said she spent thousands of dollars providing funds for her son and husband, both of whom are incarcerated. Her husband is currently incarcerated at Deerfield Correctional Facility in Southampton County and her son is at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Culpeper. The fees go toward commissary expenses, phone calls, stamps, and taxes, James said.
“One thing statistics and science has shown is that individuals who have constant contact with their loved ones are less likely to recidivate,” James said. “It’s important for families to stay in touch with their loved ones, it gives them a sense of hope, a sense of stability, and a sense of being loved.”
Findings from the nonprofit research and advocacy group Prison Policy Initiative back that up. Incarcerated people, along with their families and loved ones, also have better health, and improved school performance when they have contact.
Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, introduced a companion bill with identical objectives to Morrissey’s measure, but it added language incorporating prisons.
Lawmakers made several amendments to Hope’s bill which resulted in the development of a workgroup study led by the Department of Corrections.
Morrissey’s amended bill established a workgroup led by the State Board of Local and Regional Jails which will involve law enforcement organizations and advocacy groups.
“Although a workgroup was not the ideal scenario, I look forward to reviewing the outcome of the published study from the workgroup,” Morrissey stated.
The Senate bill was drafted by Shawn Weneta, a policy and advocacy strategist with the Virginia ACLU. Weneta served approximately 16 years on a 30-year embezzlement conviction and was pardoned by former Gov. Ralph Northam.
The measure would have cut hidden taxes, increased public safety, and kept families connected, according to Weneta.
“The people that can’t afford to send the least to somebody that is incarcerated are having to pay the most,” Weneta said. “It’s predatory profiteering off the backs of people who can least afford it.”
The incarcerated are a “captive market” which gives the state government control over the price of goods and services, according to legislative liaison Ben Knotts with Americans for Prosperity in Virginia.
“When we told the committee that in some cases they were charging $40 for 100 count of Advil in some of these jails, I mean their mouths literally hit the floor, they were shocked,” Knotts said.
Morrissey said he introduced the bill to regulate and decrease costs within jails, including costs related to phone calls, emails, and commissary items.
“These high-priced items and services do not simply burden those incarcerated; these costs fall mostly on the shoulders of an inmate’s family and loved ones,” Morrissey stated in an email. “We, as members of the General Assembly, cannot let these practices continue.”
Commissary Fees
A commission is earned from commissary sales, which includes items such as toothpaste, feminine products, and food.
Benjamin Jarvela, deputy director of communications with the Virginia Department of Corrections, stated that VADOC takes a 9.5% commission for commissary sales. The rate is expected to drop to 9% by this summer.
VADOC commissions “are among the lowest in the country,” according to Jarvela, who stated that commissary commissions in several other states exceed 30% or more than triple the VADOC rate.
Commissary sales fund programs and “quality of life services” for inmates, including travel assistance for families of inmates who qualify, according to Jarvela. The funding also helps cover cable TV and recreation equipment costs, he stated.
Communication Costs
VADOC takes about a 5 cent commission for every email sent, according to Weneta.
The email fees are used to supplement funding for inmate post-secondary educational programs and vocational education, according to Jarvela. There are glaring disparities between jails across the state in how much inmates are charged for a 15-minute phone call, according to the Prison Policy Initiative.
Hampton City Jail and the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center charge about $11 for a 15-minute call. Many other Virginia jails charge around $4 or less, according to 2019 data from Prison Policy Initiative. Inmates housed in jails around Virginia that use the telephone provider service Securus often pay the highest rates, the report shows.
Telephone service providers collect about $2 for phone calls to Hampton City Jail while family and friends of inmates are charged about $10. This leaves the sheriff to collect about $8 per 15-minute call, according to Weneta.
“What’s happening is that the sheriff is artificially quintupling the price of a phone call and collecting an 800% commission on that call,” Weneta said.
Advocacy groups such as the Humanization Project, Worth Rises, and Americans for Prosperity researched where the imposed fees went.
“We discovered that in the last five years, the sheriff’s offices in Virginia have collected over $183 million in commissions, yet only spent about $9 million of that in programs to benefit people that are incarcerated,” Weneta said.
The Virginia Sheriffs’ Association did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Some fees are targeted to harm the people who cannot afford them, Weneta said. For example, it costs $6 to deposit $25 into an inmate’s trust account, but only $10 to deposit $300, he said.
The introduced legislation proposed that fees charged when depositing to an inmate’s account could not exceed 3% of the amount received.
Prison vendors take advantage of families with low income and limited financial means, according to Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises. The nonprofit organization is focused on dismantling what it said is a multibillion-dollar exploitative industry. Tylek has led several campaigns to make jail phone calls free.
“We know that people often don’t have $300 to put on an account and so you know, typically those who are making deposits that are in much smaller amounts are getting exploited the most,” Tylek said.
Impact on Families
Many families of the incarcerated deal with financial burdens to communicate through email and phone calls. Over a third go into debt attempting to pay the correspondence fees, according to the Who Pays Report. The report was a national community-driven research project with multiple partners.
“What we found in our research is that one in three families go into debt just trying to stay in contact with an incarcerated loved one, and those fees were most egregious in the jails,” Weneta said.
Knotts said that a woman in his congregation helped raise her incarcerated daughter’s son.
“She can barely afford diapers, we’ve had to help her cover the cost of diapers and essentials,” Knotts said. “One of the things that she really struggles with is the amount of money it costs to talk to her daughter.”
The report for the study is due December 2022. Morrissey hopes the workgroup will help legislators write a bill next year that would better regulate costs, he stated via email.
By Safia Abdulahi
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Governor Glenn Youngkin calls on lawmakers to finish budget, deliver tax breaks for Virginians
On March 23, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a proclamation calling the members of the General Assembly into a special session on April 4th to address the unfinished work from the 2022 legislative session.
Governor Youngkin issued the following statement:
“Today I am calling back lawmakers to Richmond to finish their work. Between high gas prices and rising inflation, Virginians are more squeezed than ever and the General Assembly can deliver much-needed tax relief to struggling Virginia families. Together, we can produce the biggest tax cut in the history of the Commonwealth at a time when Virginians need it the most and also make record investments in our education, law enforcement, and behavioral health system, among other important priorities. Let’s get back to work.”
The full text of Governor Youngkin’s proclamation is available here.
State Police, VDOT on site as single tractor trailer crash closes I-95 southbound at Stafford
At 8:32 a.m., Wednesday (March 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 at the 135 mile-marker in Stafford County. A tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-95 when it ran off of the right side of the roadway and collided with a guard rail actuator.
The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and catch fire. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. I-95 southbound is currently shut down
VDOT is on scene and assisting with a detour.
This Virginia State Police release will be updated as more information becomes available.
Governor Glenn Youngkin applauds Virginia Worker Safety Board for removing disruptive COVID-19 workplace restrictions
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today praised the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Worker Safety Board for their vote to remove unnecessary COVID-19 workplace restrictions. The board, consisting of former governor Ralph Northam appointees, evaluated the current COVID-19 infections in Virginia, mitigation strategies, and asserted that the COVID-19 virus no longer poses a grave danger to Virginians.
The governor issued the following statement on the matter:
“Businesses asked us for updated workplace guidance to reflect our current COVID-19 situation in Virginia. We are pleased with the board’s move and this vote signals that a return to normalcy in Virginia is not a partisan issue. We’re going to continue providing greater certainty and decision-making power to businesses and workers in the Commonwealth as we move beyond the pandemic. With the removal of these regulations, it is undeniable that Virginia is open for business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
This vote follows the Governor’s clear actions to chart a path to normalcy and consistently update COVID-19 approaches through:
• The administration’s updated and less restrictive DOLI draft guidelines
• The governor’s executive order to remove business community regulations
• The governor’s COVID-19 Action Plan
• The governor’s executive order to provide flexibility in health systems
• Updated guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools
• The governor’s updated COVID-19 Action Plan
• The governor’s executive order to renew health system flexibilities
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces First Inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin today presented the very first Spirit of Virginia Award, which recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth. The award highlights Virginians for their uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture, and the arts and philanthropy.
The National Center for Healthy Veterans is a comprehensive, scalable solution and unique strategic initiative of national impact. The organization’s mission is to “Return Healthy Veterans to America.” The organization addresses five areas of veterans’ health.
“I cannot think of a mission more deserving of the Spirit of Virginia Award. The organization successfully combines healing, hard work, and a home for veterans who need it most. It also serves as an inspiring vision for how a scenic farm in Virginia can contribute to veteran wellbeing and long-term success,” said First Lady Suzanne Youngkin.
Governor Youngkin and the First Lady will name five more Spirit of Virginia Award recipients this year. Learn more about the award here.
Governor’s Flag Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
March 18, 2022
Governor’s Flag Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie who was killed in the line of duty.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, March 19, 2022, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 18th day of March 2022.
Sincerely
Glenn Youngkin
Wager on college sports betting bill will not pan out
RICHMOND, Va. — Six Virginia men’s and women’s basketball teams made it into March Madness, but state law prevents fans and bettors from placing wagers on their favorite in-state college teams.
Lawmakers attempted to change that law this session. Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, introduced Senate Bill 576 that would allow Virginia sports bettors to bet on games played by Virginia colleges. The bill passed the Senate in a 23-17 vote, with legislators from both parties voting for and against it, but the measure died in the House General Laws Committee.
“People look at this issue backwards,” Mason said. “I believe that the biggest part of it [the bill] is making sure underground gambling, that has always existed, is eliminated.”
Almost 30 states allow some form of online or in person sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down in 2018 the federal ban on sports betting, according to American Gaming Association, a trade group that also lobbies on behalf of the U.S. casino industry.
Rules and limitations of sports betting, including in-state college betting, is up to each state when creating legislation. Currently 12 states that have legalized sports betting prohibit local college wagers, according to betting news website Play USA.
Virginia legalized sports betting in April 2020. The first sportsbooks – a place or online site that accepts sports bets – went live in January 2021. Virginia was at one point the fastest state to wager over $1 billion in bets, according to Play Virginia, a betting updates and news website.
However, lawmakers left out a provision that would allow in-state college betting, according to the bill.
Virginia citizens still have several ways to bet on in-state colleges, whether it be an offshore sportsbook or simply crossing the state border, according to Dustin Gouker, an analyst for the U.S. sports betting and sports fantasy news website Legal Sports Report.
“There’s so many ways to wager right now on colleges that carving them out from Virginia sportsbooks doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense,” Gouker said.
Multiple Virginia college presidents requested in a joint letter to lawmakers that in-state college betting be eliminated when lawmakers were in the process of passing sports betting legislation in 2020, according to Mason.
The safety of student athletes is an ongoing concern when creating new legislation, according to Carolyn Hawley, president of the nonprofit Virginia Council on Problem Gambling.
“A lot of dialogue is about the harm to student athletes, that being in their own state places more risk for illegal natures and sabotaging of games,” Hawley said.
However, manipulating athletes and the outcome of college games is not a common practice, according to Gouker.
“Trying to manipulate a college game for betting purposes is pretty hard,” Gouker said. “If there was a large wager, those things raise red flags in today’s regulated market.”
The concern isn’t just over college athletes. College students display higher rates of gambling addiction, according to Hawley.
“There’s a misconception in the general population that there is less risk associated with gambling,” Hawley said. “And that’s just not the case. So, we have to educate people that this is a highly addictive behavior.”
Calls related to seeking help for problem gambling increased 114% from 2020, according to Virginia Council on Problem Gambling’s 2021 annual report. Of the calls made, 15% were related to sports gambling.
Some students who participate in sports betting find it makes games more interesting to watch.
“I think sports gambling gets a bad rep because of the past,” VCU student Gabriel Aref said. “Random games I would never have interest in, if you bet on it, it’s more fun to watch.”
The conversation of in-state college sports betting remains alive even though the bill has died, according to Mason. Debates of in-state betting will appear as more states continue to pass legislation legalizing sports betting.
Prior to presenting to the House, Mason said he was doubtful that the bill would pass after the identical House Bill 1127 failed to advance from a House committee in February.
“Whether it works this year or next year, at some point this is going to happen,” Mason said. “Because you got to take the final step to try to do away with the gambling that have always been behind closed doors.”
