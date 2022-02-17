Lawmakers reintroduce bipartisan, bicameral legislation to test portable benefit models

Happy Friday from the Warner press office! It was another busy week for Sen. Warner as he tackled major infrastructure announcements for electric vehicles and abandoned mining sites, initiatives for SWVA and coastal VA, ongoing developments in Ukraine, and a push towards an omnibus spending bill. He also made announcements about relief for victims of the Buchanan County flooding, participated in a hearing with the Surgeon General, and made national headlines as he builds momentum to help those affected by problems with their joint student loans.

Here’s the recap:

MONEY FOR MINES & MOTORS

Surprise surprise, it was another great week for Virginia to get infrastructure funds. This week, Sen. Warner announced two major funding wins for Virginia thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law he negotiated.



First, he announced $22 million dollars to reclaim abandoned mine lands – which will go directly towards creating local jobs to clean up defunct mine sites. More specifically, workers will seal dangerous mine shafts, reclaim unstable slopes, and improve local water quality by preventing acid runoff. It’s a move that will curb pollution, support the climate, stop harmful methane emissions AND provide a positive economic boon to Virginia as the restored lands can be used for key energy and economic development projects. Sen. Warner said,

“This investment into Virginia mining communities will not only create good-paying jobs but will also revitalize energy communities by reclaiming abandoned, unsafe lands for new use.”

But the funding didn’t stop there. Sen. Warner also announced a $106 million investment in electric vehicle charging stations for Virginia as part of the BIL. This money – dispersed over 5 years, with an initial investment of $17 million – will go towards expanding the number of EV charging stations across the Commonwealth so they’re more accessible than ever. Sen. Warner said,

“This funding will encourage more Virginians to adopt clean vehicles and help ensure that families have access to reliable charging stations when they travel. Promoting electric vehicles is a critical step to address the climate crisis and protect public health.”

Unfortunately, Sen. Warner also had to sound the alarm this week about an issue that could prevent Virginia from seeing some of its infrastructure funding. With government funding scheduled to run out on Feb. 18, Congress has two options: pass a stopgap measure called a continuing resolution (CR) or pass a full omnibus spending bill. Because CRs fund programs at preexisting levels, much of infrastructure funding won’t be authorized and is instead dependent on passing a full comprehensive omnibus bill. It’s critical that one is passed as soon as possible so Virginia doesn’t miss out on any infrastructure investments.

In addition to urging his colleagues to pass this bill, Sen. Warner also sent a letter to Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young, seeking information about exactly what projects will lose funding if a CR is passed as opposed to an omnibus spending bill. Sen. Warner said,

“If Congress is unable to come to an agreement on full-year appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2022, Virginia alone could lose approximately $364 million in roads and bridges funding and $53 million in transit funding. This is unacceptable, and I have repeatedly urged my colleagues to come together and pass an omnibus FY 2022 appropriations bill rather than squander these funding opportunities with another CR.”

UKRAINE UPDATES

Sen. Warner continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine, bringing attention to both the national security and economic concerns underpinning the crisis. In his role as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, he led all members in a letter to President Biden requesting full intelligence sharing with Ukraine as they continue to confront the armed build-up from Russia.

Sen. Warner and his colleagues wrote,

“Vladimir Putin is threatening the freedom and security of the Ukrainian people, and they have shown their eagerness to take action to defend their sovereignty, freedom, and democratically elected government. To this end, we request that the United States share intelligence with Ukraine to the fullest extent possible. Russia is the aggressor, and we need to arm Ukraine with critical information needed to defend their country.”

Sen. Warner continues to get briefings on Ukraine and has sponsored a bill aimed at producing targeted sanctions towards Russia to help address the crisis.

TWO IF BY SEA

The weather is warming, the sun is shining and Sen. Warner is looking ahead towards spring. That’s why this week Sen. Warner joined a bipartisan group calling on the Department of Labor to make available an additional 44,716 H-2B visas, ensuring Virginia seafood processors receive necessary visas for seasonal workers.

The H-2B Temporary Non-Agricultural Visa Program allows U.S. employers to hire seasonal, non-immigrant workers during peak seasons to supplement the existing American workforce. In Virginia, the seafood industry relies on H-2B workers for tough jobs such as shucking oysters and processing crabs.

“American businesses from industries such as tourism and hospitality, landscaping, fairs and carnivals, seafood processing, golf courses, reforestation, contractors and horse racing depend on seasonal employment to meet the demand across many industries Without meaningful H-2B cap relief, many seasonal businesses will be forced to scale back operations, cancel or default on contracts, lay off full-time U.S. workers and, in some cases, close operations completely. By taking action to release and process additional H-2B visas, seasonal businesses and U.S. workers across the country will avoid these harmful consequences and instead help contribute to the American economy.”

Far be it from Sen. Warner to stand in the way of a good seafood meal… he is committed to providing long-term relief for seasonal seafood processors through reform of the H-2B program. The release of these additional visas is an important step in ensuring that seafood processors in Virginia are able to meet their staffing needs in the upcoming season.

Also on the coast this week, the entire Virginia congressional delegation joined together to request $76.9 million in funding for the Norfolk Harbor Widening and Deepening Project be included in President Biden’s FY23 budget request. As a former Virginia governor, Sen. Warner has long advocated for the Norfolk Harbor project noting its importance not only to the region but to the Virginia economy as a whole.

“The Port of Virginia is one of the Commonwealth’s most powerful economic engines. On an annual basis, the Port is responsible for more than 400,000 jobs and $100 billion in spending across our Commonwealth and generates more than eight percent of our Gross State Product. However, the Port’s true reach extends throughout the Mid-Atlantic and into the Midwest and Ohio Valley. The Port maintains a balanced portfolio of container and bulk trade, and it serves a robust rail market to and from the American farmers and manufacturers throughout the Midwest and Ohio Valley.”

Last year, Sen. Warner led the Virginia Congressional Delegation in a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) requesting a New Start designation for the project in the USACE Fiscal Year 2021 Work Plan – a request that was also made in 2020. In December, Sen. Warner led members of the Virginia Congressional Delegation in requesting funding for Norfolk Harbor through the resources made available to USACE by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which was granted by USACE on January 19, 2022.

GRAB BAG

HELP FOR HURLEY: Sen. Warner announced this week that after his advocacy for more federal support for victims of the flooding in Buchanan County, affected individuals and businesses will be able to apply for assistance through the Small Business Administration.

STUDENT LOANS: Momentum continues to build for Sen. Warner’s bipartisan, bicameral Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, with an article coming out in NPR this week about those that would be positively impacted by its passage.

HEALTHY HEARINGS: Sen. Warner participated in a hearing with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and discussed his DETOUR Act, mental health resources during the pandemic, and more.

POSTAL SERVICE: Sen. Warner offered a statement of support of the USPS reform bill that passed the House this week and is headed to the Senate soon.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Sen. Warner has been contributing to a thread all month long highlighting the contributions and vibrant history of Black Americans.

WEEK AHEAD

Next week, the Senate will be in session and will take up more nominations and hearings, as well as potentially voting to proceed on the USPS bill. Sen. Warner also expects to continue getting briefings on the developing situation in Ukraine.