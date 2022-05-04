Connect with us

Uncategorized

Leaked Supreme Court opinion on abortion law causes political uproar

Published

5 hours ago

on

WASHINGTON – Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft of a potential ruling overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has rocked the nation’s capital and touched off a political uproar.

This is the first known incident where a draft Supreme Court decision has been leaked to the public. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the documents were authentic in a statement and said he has directed the court’s marshal to investigate the leak.

Roberts said the leak appears “intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, (and) it will not succeed. The work of the court will not be affected in any way.”

Democrats focused on the ramifications of Alito’s draft opinion, while Republicans appeared more upset about the consequences of the leak. Supporters of the Roe v. Wade ruling and opponents demonstrated for hours on the sidewalk in front of the Supreme Court – protests that certainly were loud enough for justices to hear in their offices.


President Joe Biden told reporters before a trip to Alabama that “if what is written is what remains, it goes far beyond the concern of whether or not there is the right to choose.”

“It goes to other basic rights: the right to marry, the right to determine a whole range of things. Because one of the issues that…a number of the members of the court have not acknowledged is that there is a right to privacy in our Constitution,” Biden said. “I strongly believe there is.”

The president earlier released a statement saying he would press to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade, “and it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement that “the rights of all Americans are at risk.”

“If the right to privacy is weakened, every person could face a future in which the government can potentially interfere in the personal decisions you make about your life,” Harris said. “This is the time to fight for women and for our country with everything we have.”

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, told reporters that the story was the leak, which in Senate floor remarks he called “a shocking new breach.”

“Somebody, likely somebody inside the court, leaked a confidential internal draft to the press,” the senator charged. “Almost certainly in an effort to stir up an inappropriate pressure campaign to sway an outcome.”

“Liberals want to rip the blindfold off Lady Justice,” McConnell said. “They want to override impartiality with intimidation. They want to elevate mob rule over the rule of law.”

Roe v. Wade, which effectively legalized a woman’s right to abortion in the United States, has been challenged at multiple turns by anti-abortion activists. March For Life, an annual event conducted on the decision’s anniversary, has mobilized abortion opponents and capitalized on alliances with GOP politicians to enact state bans.

President Donald Trump’s appointment of three conservative justices – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett – shifted the balance on the court, for the first time putting the nearly 50-year abortion ruling in jeopardy.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, spoke to demonstrators in front of the Supreme Court, calling Alito’s draft decision “a wakeup call across the country.”

“I think that now we are talking about a court decision that could take away a woman’s right to choose to take away our reproductive freedom and take away the right to a safe and legal abortion,” Van Hollen said in an interview with Capital News Service after his remarks. “I think you’re gonna see a huge grassroots response because, for years, this threat has been implicit, but now it’s very, very real.”

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, warned in a statement that “if the draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade stands, it will put the health, well-being and constitutional rights of women across this nation in great jeopardy.”

“Should the court continue on this path, people in more than half of the states would immediately lose access to safe, legal abortion,” he said. “Low-income families and those without the means to leave their homes for care in states like Maryland will be the most burdened.”

Protesters and counter-protesters crowded in front of the Supreme Court building Monday night and most of the day Tuesday.

“I’m hoping to see Justice Alito, his opinion, be not taken and to see all of this dissent that’s occurring out here and all of this protest that’s occurring, have it really make a difference and really sway the Supreme Court’s vote,” said Ellie Small, a student from Salem, New Hampshire, and an abortion-rights supporter.

Margaret Moerchen, of Washington also was prompted to join demonstrators.

“When I read the news last night, I was sad more than anything, and that gateway led to anger,” she said. “I don’t think this is a government decision. I think it’s a woman’s right to decide. And there’s a lot of talk about the health of the baby, but no talk about the health of the woman or the child that’s born afterward.”

“It’s really hard to process right now,” said Heather Priest, of Los Angeles. “I feel like I saw it coming in 2016, but I was born before Roe v. Wade. I never thought that the women behind me would have fewer rights.”

But Savanna Deretich, with the Students for Life of America, supported the apparent direction of the court.

“We believe all human beings deserve the right to life, no matter what stage your age and the Constitution, abortion is not written in an invisible link,” she said.

“We believe that we should protect human life at all stages. Whereas the pro-abortion side actually has no consistent argument,” Deretich said. “They all say that life begins at different stages. They never have one argument, but we all agree life begins at conception…the other side has, they don’t know when life begins.“

Up to 26 states are expected to outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research organization.

Some Democratic lawmakers and strategists believe overturning Roe v Wade could change the dynamics of the upcoming November midterm elections, in which their party is expected to lose seats in the House and Senate.

“Republicans are spending all their focus on the leak because they don’t want to focus on Roe v. Wade, where they know they are on the wrong side of history and on the wrong side of the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said at a press conference on the United States Capitol steps, surrounded by a host of Democratic senators.

“The blame for this decision falls squarely on Senate Republicans, who spent years pushing extremist judges and justices while claiming this day would never come. But come it has,” Schumer said.

He said he would press for a Senate vote on legislation that would codify in law the right to an abortion.

By ROSS O’KEEFE, DEVIN RANK, ASHKAN MOTAMEDI, MARGARET ATTRIDGE, CHRIS BARYLICK, JULIA ROSIER, and TATYANA MONNAY
Capital News Service

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Related Topics:

Uncategorized

Owner of “Roadside Zoo” and nephew plead no contest to animal cruelty charges

Published

1 month ago

on

March 29, 2022

By

Keith Wilson and his nephew Christian Dall’Acqua pled no contest today in Frederick County Circuit Court to 27 and 19 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, respectively. This follows a 2019 investigation by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit, where 119 exotic and agricultural animals were seized due to animal cruelty at Wilson’s “roadside zoo” in Frederick County.

In Virginia, animal cruelty is a class one misdemeanor.

The animals included lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, water buffalo, and more.

Keith Wilson was sentenced to 12 months with 12 months suspended on each count of animal cruelty, for a period of 5 years on the following conditions:


Wilson will not work, own, possess, broker, buy, sell, trade, transfer, or barter any exotic animals, which includes non-human primates, birds, and reptiles, for five years.

He will have no more than 125 agricultural animals and will practice good animal husbandry. Wilson is allowed one dog, and the Commonwealth will consider increasing the cap after one year if he maintains clean inspections and good animal husbandry.

He will allow unannounced inspections by law enforcement, investigators, and a licensed Virginia veterinarian for a period of 5 years. There will be up to 5 inspections per year.
Wilson agrees to waive his 4th Amendment rights to search and seizure for law enforcement or Animal Control to only inspect to ensure he is not owning any exotic animals and that he has no more than 125 agricultural animals and a dog.

Wilson must also keep the peace and be of good behavior during that period.

Christian Dall’Acqua was sentenced to 12 months with 12 months suspended on each count of animal cruelty for a period of 5 years on the following conditions:

Dall’Acqua will not work with, own, possess, broker, buy, sell, trade, transfer, or barter any exotic animals, which includes non-human primates, birds and reptiles for five years.

Dall’Acqua agrees to waive his 4th Amendment rights to search and seizure for law enforcement or Animal Control to inspect to only ensure he is not owning any exotic animals.

Dall’Acqua must also keep the peace and be of good behavior during that period.

Dall’Acqua also agrees to waive any appeal rights pursuant to this plea agreement.

If Wilson or Dall’Acqua break any of the conditions of their agreement, they could respectively serve 27 or 19 years in prison.

The case was handled by Senior Assistant Attorney General K. Michelle Welch, head of Attorney General Miyares’ Animal Law Unit, and Assistant Attorney General Kelci Block. The Office of the Attorney General would like to thank the Frederick Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah Sheriff’s Office, Powhatan Sheriff’s Office, Caroline Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Animal Fighting Taskforce, Attorney General Miyares’ Computer Crimes Unit, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Halifax Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Ernesto Dominguez, Dr. Samantha Moffit, Dr. Tony Poutous, Dr. Mindy Babitz of the Bear Care Group, Darren Minier of the Oakland Zoo, The Wild Animal Sanctuary, Angels of Assisi and the Richmond SPCA for their help and assistance in this case and taking care of the seized animals.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
72°
Cloudy
6:10am8:08pm EDT
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 7mph NW
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 29.9"Hg
UV index: 4
ThuFriSat
64/45°F
59/41°F
48/30°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
4
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
7
Sat
all-day CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden
May 7 all-day
CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden *Citizens Helping Each Other All produce goes to local food banks! Join your neighbors: May 7th – Garden Prep May 14th – Planting Eastham Park Garden Virginia Hills Church Garden Contact Fern[...]
all-day Mother’s Day Flower Sale @ Ramsey Hardware
Mother’s Day Flower Sale @ Ramsey Hardware
May 7 all-day
Mother's Day Flower Sale @ Ramsey Hardware
The South Warren Ruritan Club will be selling flower baskets this Saturday, May 7th, at Ramsey Hardware on North Royal Avenue in Front Royal. Large and small baskets from Spring Garden Greenhouse will be available.[...]
7:30 am Shenanduro from Adventure Enablers @ Downriver Canoe Company
Shenanduro from Adventure Enablers @ Downriver Canoe Company
May 7 @ 7:30 am – 10:00 pm
Shenanduro from Adventure Enablers @ Downriver Canoe Company
Join us for this day of mountain biking, camaraderie, chilling with your teammates in the pop-up tent city, cooking out, maybe getting muddy, and definitely having a great time on some of the best trails in Virginia.[...]
10:00 am SamiCon @ Samuels Public Library
SamiCon @ Samuels Public Library
May 7 @ 10:00 am – 4:30 pm
SamiCon @ Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library is bringing back SamiCon in-person for the first time since 2019. This year the event coincides with Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 7th. SamiCon is a free event for all comic[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 7 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 7 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
4:00 pm Derby Party @ Backroom Brewery
Derby Party @ Backroom Brewery
May 7 @ 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Derby Party @ Backroom Brewery
 
May
11
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
12
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
May 12 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Christian Women's Connection Luncheon @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Front Royal Christian Connection will hold its monthly luncheon on May 12th at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, beginning at 12 Noon to 1:30 PM. Reservations required; call 540-635-2937 or 540-635-4560. Feature will be Ginny[...]