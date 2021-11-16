Lee North (1958 – 2021)

Lee North, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 21 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Chapel Cemetery in Huntly.

Lee was born September 17, 1958, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Florline Marie Williams North of Front Royal and the late Bedford Lee North, Sr.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 and the Eagles Club.

Surviving with his mother, are his companion, Joyce Jenkins; son, Ryan North; two sisters, Dana Jones and Donna Hill (Bill); one brother, John Leroy North (Holly); five grandsons, Peyton, William, Dakota, Hunter, and Ryan, Jr.; two nephews, Anthony Kestner and Jonathan North; one niece, Stephanie Flinchum (Nathan); and two great-nieces JoAnna Kestner and Amelia Flinchum.

Pallbearers will be Joe Ruffo, Robbie Sealock, Chris North, Austin Davis, Ricky Smoot, Jr., and Keith Frazier.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.