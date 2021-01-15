Leg pain could be a wake-up call for your cardiovascular health

If you want to remain healthy, regular checkups with your doctor, dentist, optometrist, and other health-care professionals are essential. These appointments help ensure that problems are detected early, which maximizes your chances of receiving timely treatment and making a full recovery. The frequency of your visits should be based on your age and risk factors, although you should also book an appointment if you experience pain or other worrying symptoms.

In the meantime, there are plenty of ways you can lead a healthier lifestyle. Here are a few tips to help you remain in peak condition.

Eyes

Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes when you’re outside and use safety goggles while playing certain sports, handling dangerous substances, or working in a dusty environment. Additionally, remember to blink often and take regular breaks if you use a computer all day. This will help prevent eye strain and dry eyes.

Ears

To preserve your hearing, favor headphones over earbuds, listen to music at a reasonable volume, and wear noise-canceling earmuffs in loud environments. Never use cotton swabs to clean your ears, as doing so can create earwax blockages and damage your eardrums.

Mouth

Keep your teeth and gums healthy by adopting good oral hygiene habits. This includes brushing your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristle brush and flossing daily. It’s also a good idea to limit your consumption of foods and beverages that are bad for your teeth such as sticky candies and soft drinks.

Muscles and joints

You should always warm-up before you exercise, stay hydrated before and during physical activities, and listen to your body to prevent injuries. At work, be sure to maintain an ergonomic posture and vary tasks as much as possible to avoid prolonged repetitive movements.

Feet

To protect your feet, choose comfortable footwear that fits properly, avoid shoes that scrunch your toes, and save high heels for special occasions. These practices will help you avoid aches, blisters, and other common foot problems. You should also regularly wash and dry your feet, and don’t cut your nails too short.

Heart

There are numerous ways you can reduce the risk of heart disease. Among other things, you should exercise regularly, limit your consumption of alcohol, get enough sleep, manage your stress, and eat a healthy low-sugar, low-sodium diet.

Skin

To keep your skin healthy, wash with mild soap and warm (rather than hot) water. Take care to pat yourself dry, as rubbing can cause irritation. You should also moisturize daily, take steps to protect your skin against the sun, and eat plenty of berries and other foods rich in antioxidants.

Intestines

In addition to getting your daily dose of fiber (which should come from a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains), there are several ways to promote healthy digestion. Eat slowly, drink plenty of water, use antibiotics only when necessary, and avoid restraining yourself from going to the bathroom when you feel the need.

Reproductive organs

Keeping your genitals clean is a must, but women should avoid douches and other types of scented products. Men should protect their testicles when playing contact sports by wearing a protective cup. Both men and women should practice safe sex, get tested for sexually transmitted infections, and find out if they’ve been vaccinated against HPV, among other things.

Kidneys

To help prevent kidney disease, you should reduce your salt intake, drink plenty of water, and exercise for at least 30 minutes a day. You should also limit your use of over-the-counter medications and respect the dosage of any prescription drugs you take.

Breasts

You should familiarize yourself with the look and feel of your breasts so that you’ll notice if something changes. However, breast health goes beyond self-exams. You should also eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, learn to manage your stress, adopt an active lifestyle, and take steps to maintain a healthy weight.

Brain

To keep cognitive decline at bay, make sure to regularly challenge yourself. Solving crossword puzzles, playing strategy games, and learning a new language are ways you can keep your mind active. It’s also important that you maintain a social life that allows you to regularly connect with others. Additionally, make sure to wear a helmet if you cycle, ski, play contact sports, or work in a hazardous environment.

Bones

Eating foods that are high in calcium and vitamin D (fatty fish, eggs, milk, mushrooms, etc.) will help keep your bones strong. Consult your doctor to find out if you should be taking a supplement. Additionally, be sure to exercise regularly and limit your consumption of coffee and alcohol.

Lungs

Wash your hands frequently and take steps to prevent the spread of germs that target your respiratory system. You should also avoid smoky and dusty environments, and improve your home’s indoor air quality by opening windows, vacuuming often, and getting your ducts cleaned regularly by a professional.